Iran's Demands: Europe Must Guarantee It Will Buy Iranian Oil... Or Else

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has issued five demands to the European Union (EU)—including Europe guaranteeing Iran’s oil will be completely sold—that European leaders could find quite difficult to meet.
“Iran will resume halted nuclear activities if Europe fails to provide guarantees,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, a week after the EU said that it would act to protect the interests of EU companies investing in Iran as part of the European bloc’s continued commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.
After the U.S. withdrew from the deal, the EU, China, and Russia are trying to salvage the deal, and their diplomats are expected to meet with Iranian counterparts for talks in Vienna on Friday.
Ahead of those talks, Iran’s Supreme Leader stated his demands:
1. “The US has rejected the Resolution 2231 [the UN resolution endorsing the Iran nuclear deal]; Europe needs to issue a resolution against the US’s violation of it.”
2. “Europe must promise not to raise the issues of missiles and regional affairs of the Islamic Republic.”
3. “Europe must encounter any sanction against the Islamic Republic and explicitly stand to US’s sanctions.”
4. “Europe must guarantee that Iran’s oil will be completely sold. If the US can damage the sale of our oil, we must be able to sell as much oil as we want. Europeans must guarantee that they compensate for the loss, and that they buy Iran’s oil.”
5. “European banks must guarantee transactions with the Islamic Republic. We have no conflicts with regard to these three countries; but we do not trust them, based on previous experience.”
According to Eurasia Group analyst Henry Rome who spoke to CNBC, Khamenei’s demands should not be taken as the final position, because he is known to have changed his mind in the past.
The US is not helping Iran craft anything right now. All the present Trump administration can think of to control Iran and its oil is military action by stepping up escalation efforts mainly through Israel in their unjust war and illegal presence in Syria. Failing, to encite retaliation from the Syrians or the Russians from these efforts to justify invasions to secure a lasting fragmentation of the Syrian nation, their diplomacy will likely culminate in another false flag attack blaming Iran for the deed. That is the depth of their strategy - petulant and brute military force. Meanwhile, Iran is telling the US to GFY, and Europe if it wants Iranian oil that they will have to give some better guarantees in their business dealings than what they have received from deal-breaking USA - which is run by crooks and thugs and remains unable to put its own corrupt and decadent house in order, let alone deal honestly, fairly, and in a reliable manner with other nations of the world.
The ideology of the U.S. is not to blame for every war it has been in since 1776. Has the U.S. been involved in some nefarious actions, yes to be sure. But overall not anywhere close to the number you post. Are you including WW1 and WW2? Neither of which the U.S. instigated. And Vietnam was again a war against an ideology (communism)which now only persists in a few countries, China, Cuba and a handful of others. Overall the U.S. (not including the British Empire) has been very tolerant and helpful to the world in large. Helping to create and maintain borders, keeping trade routes open and fighting ideologies like the ones I mentioned that would likely slaughter hundreds of millions if not billions if allowed to go unchecked.
Well, Iran has the oil and Europe needs it so who's calling the shots, really?
He's not making any threats, lol, just insisting.
