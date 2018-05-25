Julian Assange Situation "Unusually Bad," Ecuador May Evict From Embassy "Any Day Now"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:45

Julian Assange may be at the end of the line in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, as the WikiLeaks founder may be evicted "any day now," according to CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter. 

While Assange has in the past claimed his position in the embassy was under threat, sources say his current situation is "unusually bad" and that he could leave the embassy "any day now," either because he will be forced out or made to feel so restricted that he might choose to leave on his own. His position there is "in jeopardy," one source familiar with the matter said. -CNN

After losing a March bid to have a UK arrest warrant for skipping bail in a now-abandoned rape case in Sweden, and amid reports that the U.S. has prepared criminal charges in relation to WikiLeaks' release of Hillary Clinton's hacked (or leaked) emails during the 2016 U.S. election - Assange would face immediate arrest by UK authorities the moment he sets foot outside the embassy he's called home for the past six years. 

In the US, Assange's fate is even more uncertain. Assange's lawyers claim that US officials have maintained a secret grand jury investigation into WikiLeaks for nearly eight years. -CNN

"For the last eight years, the UK has refused to either confirm or deny that they have received an extradition request from the US. At the same time, they have refused to provide assurances that Julian will not be extradited to the US if such a request were to be received, and maintained an ever-present vigil of the Embassy, notwithstanding a UN directive to take steps to ensure Julian's immediate liberty," Assange's lawyer Melinda Taylor told CNN. "Their silence speaks volumes, particularly in light of recent statements from US officials that Julian's arrest and extradition are a priority."

"The concern from day one until the present is that if Julian Assange walks out of the Embassy, he will be extradited to face what the executive director of the ACLU described as an 'unprecedented and unconstitutional' prosecution under the US Espionage Act," Taylor told CNN.

In December, Assange received Ecuadorian citizenship, but the UK indicated it would not recognize his diplomatic status if requested by the Latin American nation, denying Assange the diplomatic immunity that would've allowed him to leave.

The UN, meanwhile, has twice ruled that Assange's detention is unlawful. Despite this, the judge in his most recent appeal - Emma Arbuthnot, who said “I find arrest is a proportionate response even though Mr Assange has restricted his own freedom for a number of years."

Judge Arbuthnot's impartiality in the Assange matter has been called into question, while her husband and ex-Conservative MP, Baron James Arbuthnot, is listed as the director of a security company along with the former head of MI6. Not exactly friends of WikiLeaks. 

Meanwhile, Ecuador's new president, Lenín Moreno, recently pulled funding for security and surveillance countermeasures - and in January called Assange an "inherited problem" that has created "more than a nuisance" for his government. Assange has had his internet access cut in March, and has since lost telephone and visitor privileges aside from his attorneys. 

 

In addition to pressure from the U.S. and U.K., Spain is said to have been exerting pressure on Ecuador after Assange's support for the separatist independence movements in Catalonia in northeast Spain.

And in an April article from Disobedient Media, it appears as though a U.S. military deal with Ecuador may be behind recent talk of pushing Assange out of the embassy. 

The news of Ecuador’s decision is not only disastrous for WikiLeaks’ Editor-In-Chief, but also to those concerned that an increased US military presence in Ecuador will lead to an uptick in violence there. -Disobedient Media

Timing is everything, as WSWS reports:

On April 3, less than a week after cutting Assange’s Internet, Moreno announced a sweeping austerity plan to slash social spending and facilitate payments to the country’s Wall Street creditors. Citing the deal approvingly, the ratings agency Fitch cited “a 42 percent rise in interest expense” and a “sharply rising debt burden” that “reached 46 percent of GDP in 2017, up from 29.6 percent in 2014.”

On April 4, Spain’s El Pais wrote that Moreno “wants to implement austerity in his new economic program” which “the Moreno government reached through an agreement with analysts and the private sector.”

Fitch noted that “if implemented well,” Moreno’s austerity plan means “there is potential for the reforms to result in fiscal adjustment over the long term,” i.e., more favorable conditions for American and European corporations to exploit the country’s resources and cheap labor.

On March 26, eight days before announcing the austerity plan and two days before cutting Assange’s Internet, the Moreno government met with two leading representatives of US Southern Command, the section of the Pentagon responsible for the military’s activity in Latin America. Before the meeting, the US Embassy stated Lt. Gen. Joseph DiSalvo and Ambassador Liliana Ayalde met with “defense authorities and civil authorities” to “reiterate Southern Command’s commitment to boost and strengthen the friendship between the two countries.”

So - in a nutshell, Ecuador elected a new President who is working with the U.S. military-banking complex in order to shore up their debt, beef up their military and ostensibly in exchange, may be handing Assange over to the West within days. 

Politics

revolla Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

Julian Assange, the Mossad agent who NEVER releases anything bad about Israhell and its crimes vs humanity. But OTHERS do:

WARNING: Graphic Images

 

 

"WikiLeaks revelations were good for Israel." - Satanyahoo

SACRED-COW revolla Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

You are welcome at my home Julian.

I have the necessary "equipment" to protect you from the spooks.

As a bonus, at no additional charge, super high speed internet service.

Enjoy home grown food and water without fluoride.

Breath easy with the inside air system filtering aluminum, barium, strontium 90, cadmium, zinc, viruses, Mylar fibers coated with aluminum, desiccated blood cells, plastic and paper.

Beautiful, young, legal virgins available 24/7/365 for your pleasure. ( /s on this only )

JelloBeyonce tmosley Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

Trump is just another fucking stooge...

Nothing will be solved as long as the mindless masses continue to sit on their fat asses DOING NOTHING BUT PASSIVELY WHINING.

This calls for mass protests, civil or otherwise.

I for one will be immediately emailing/calling my Congress people to voice my strong opposition to his possible arrest. I will also be sending an email/call to the White House for the same purpose.

Every one concerned about privacy, security, and freedom needs to do the same...

Find Your Representative
https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Call my Congressperson
https://www.callmycongress.com/

Who represents You in the U.S. Congress
https://whoismyrepresentative.com/

Contact Congress
https://www.senate.gov/senators/index.htm

Contact White House
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

TALK - ACTION = 0

Chris2 revolla Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

And that is why it is obvious that he is a limited hangout operation who may or may not have gone rogue and now they want him. IF he is still alive, which I bet not.

Someone was taken out of the Embassy with a black bag overhead right after the internet was cut, then a day later a bomb threat shut down the airport and one fight found on radar went to South Carolina to some CIA facility.

buzzsaw99 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

so, for hitlary to have that shit on the internet is not a crime, but for him to have that shit on the internet is?  they love hitlary in the uk, they'll hand him over in a heartbeat.  the hitlary loving cia has been wanting to waterboard this guy for a long time.

Vilfredo Pareto DisorderlyConduct Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

Probably.   That is their best chance.    However there is no such animal as a hostile non state intelligence service and under supreme court precedent wikileaks will be considered a news organization.

 

Investigators for news sources always groom and flatter sources and find their weak points and manipulate them  just like any type of investigator.    

 

It might even get thrown out before trial when the defense states there are no disputes on the facts lol.   Yeah he did everything they said.  So? Nobody remembers the pentagon papers?

johnjkiii Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

He ought to surrender to UK police. The UK courts are worse than ours so he may get off. If not, he goes to Sweden and defends himself. They tolerate the Muzzies raping their women, so why not him?

Son of Captain Nemo johnjkiii Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:58 Permalink

Yes of course... And when they are done prosecuting him they can send him state side to the newly minted patent leather spiked Madame "Torquemada" at Langley for behaviour modification up to or including "organ failure"?!!!... 

And let this be a lesson to anyone that DARES to take a knee in front of "Old Glory" at one of our many Bread & Circus "shows" again (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-24/trump-says-hed-be-open-gradua…)!...

Isn't everything just working out "peachy/swell" and according to plan with NO "FRICTION" in sight?!!!

Racer DavidC Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

The Nasty Party are killing poor and disabled people, so yes they will allow him to be exported to a land of torture. They allow arms to be sold to Saudi Arabia so they are experts in making people lives other than their cronies into a life of living hell

7thGenMO DavidC Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

If half the sheeple who lined up to see the recent wedding debacle would form a human shield around the embassy, then he could be safely transported to safety.  The nation that gave us Magna Carta and Thomas Paine now facilitates a global society of control.  I understand your disappointment.

taketheredpill Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

 

You'll know it's getting close when the vultures...sorry Police...surround the building.

Expect MSM to get a heads up so they can start to smear him....rape charges....troops in danger...yada yada yada

 

LordWillingly Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

Well he can count on Donald fucking Trump to do the right thing and spare his life in return for helping him get elected. Oh wait no he can't he is totally fucked.

Everybodys All… Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:10 Permalink

Trump extradites Julian to the US where they put him on trial and all of the truth comes out on the Hillary emails, Seth Rich leak and subsequent murder, etc. in the process and in the end Julian is pardoned. MID

Chief Joesph Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:17 Permalink

This is going to call for a James Bond style evacuation of Julian Assange by a sky hook off a C-130, or a balloon, or an ultra light, or a rocketman suit.  Maybe smuggle in a Russian hypersonic rocket to fly Julian out?  The other way for an evacuation, which could get real messy, is have mercenaries go into the compound, and have a shoot out with British police. Or, hold the British Prime Minister hostage in exchange for Julian.  Maybe have the Russians or Chinese come to the rescue?   Either way, its going to take extraordinary measures to get Julian out of there, but someone, some decent person, has got to come to the rescue.  It can be done.

 