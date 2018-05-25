Kanye Finally Said Something We Should Pay Attention To... And The Media Is Silent

Authored by Carey Wedler via TheAntiMedia.com,
Kanye West finally tweeted something important this week, and nobody cares - at least compared to the media feeding frenzy that ensued when the notorious rapper expressed support for President Donald Trump.
On Monday, concluding a string of tweets about people’s addictions to their phones, West shared a link to an in-depth documentary about the history of consumerism and how it became the fabric of American society. The Century of the Self is a four-hour BBC documentary from 2002 that explores the role of Sigmund Freud’s nephew, Edward Bernays — often considered the father of modern public relations (and propaganda) — in molding the collective mindset.
the century of self https://t.co/JVvJby2TFq It’s 4 hours long but you’ll get the gist in the first 20 minutes Basically Sigmund Frued’s nephew Edward Bernays capitalized off of his uncle’s philosophies and created modern day consumerism— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018
before Edward Bernays Americans purchased things based off needs There was a a time in the 20s when women didn’t smoke in public so Edward Bernays masterminded a campaign to make it culturally acceptable so that companies could sell more cigarettes..it’s that kind of vibe..— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018
The documentary also explores Bernays’ role as a propagandist for Woodrow Wilson during World War I, helping drum up support among the war-weary public via the Committee on Public Information. In an interview with Bernays featured in the documentary, he discussed attending the Paris Peace Conference with Wilson, recalling that they “worked to ‘make the world safe for democracy’ — that was the big slogan.”
Bernays went on to assist the CIA in a propaganda campaign to justify the agency’s coup against a democratically elected leader in Guatemala who began to confiscate lands from the American United Fruit company, which harvested bananas in the country. As New York Times book review summarized:
“Bernays helped forge a network of intelligence agents in Central America expressly to discredit the regime. He circulated unflattering information to influential American newspapers, stigmatizing Arbenz with the Communist label and softening up public opinion for the eventual C.I.A.-sponsored overthrow of the reform-minded Government..”
He had previously worked to sell those bananas to the American public, portraying “heavy banana consumption as a patriotic habit that helped maintain United Fruit’s vast fleet, which could be pressed into emergency service during wartime.”
Though Bernays decried the negative connotations of the term “propaganda” and believed his efforts simply helped foster order in society and were vital to the democratic process — he also advised numerous presidents — his ideas and tactics also influenced Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.
His ideas remain highly relevant today. For example, he suggested that young would-be politicians should be sent “to work for Broadway theatrical productions or … as assistants to professional propagandists” before being recruited into politics. In the age of Donald Trump and even Barack Obama — a highly charismatic figure who built a powerful celebrity image and now has a content deal with Netflix — Bernays insights proved correct.
Despite the immense influence of his work, he remains relatively unknown to the masses. As a result, it’s unsurprising that West’s tweets about him drew significantly less attention than his praise for Donald Trump. Whereas the rapper’s widely-covered Trump tweet drew 336,000 likes, 84,000 retweets, and 28,000 comments, his tweet about Bernays’ cigarette campaign has received just 14,000 likes, 2,300 retweets, and under 1,000 comments. His tweet linking to The Century of the Self received even less traction.
You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
There has been little to no mainstream media coverage of Kanye’s Bernays tweets despite the media’s obsessive focus on his comments just earlier this month (side note: Bernays worked frequently with media and news outlets, including the Hearst company, during his prime).
This should come as no surprise, as commentary on widespread, systemic manipulation and corruption is less appealing to a dogmatic, divided public than inflammatory comments that incite strong emotions with both factions of America’s two-party system.
Despite his influence over the public, mass manipulation would not be possible without the public’s consumption of carefully calculated content. As Bernays observed in his first book, Crystallizing Public Opinion,
“The truth is that while it appears to be forming the public opinion on fundamental matters, the press is often conforming to it.”
Whichever came first - propaganda to manipulate the masses or the masses’ demand for it - is ultimately irrelevant as people choose to engage in, in Kanye’s case, superficial outrage over pro-Trump tweets instead of actual information and history.
(For more information on these lesser-known control tactics, watch Adam Curtis’ most recent documentary, Hypernormalisation, which goes into further detail on false realities constructed by the ruling class to the detriment of people around the world.)
There are many good reasons why Bernays' book, Propaganda, is first on my list...
Kanye be woke
I neither hate nor love Trump as a person (I'm critical of his actions/inaction's, as we should all be), but love-stricken Trumptards do tend to create more Trump haters than they do positively help change other's opinions about the POTUS.
speaking of bernays...
The uniparty is well aware humans are hardwired to be in genetically homogeneous tribes. That has largely been taken away from us (through guns, bombs, indoctrination and propaganda), but they give us other artificial substitutes that serve as control mechanisms for themselves. Sports teams, political parties, even being gay is kind of like a tribe, I guess.
Regardless, you can see the tactic working here in these comments boards everyday...
The black community is REALLY going to hate him now.
What's next, he calls black people out for abusing Welfare?
He needs to get out of the family of thots though.
Kanye discovered how any black man can be a white man. Funny, isn't it? When you turn on the master, you become white. It must suck being white.
Kanye is awake !!! Be happy for the man...
There are levels of being awake, most hedgers are about where Kanye is.... When you realize it really doesnt, and almost by definition cant matter, then you make it to Level 2, which very few here have.....
Level 2 is a truly depressing place.
Hawking was right....
I don't know Kanye from Hip hip hooray--other than that he has a big megaphone that can communicate a message to the masses--but being long aware of Bernays and the results of his "advising," Kanye just became a true leader of and an invaluable public servant of The People with his suggestion. Anyone who's ever seen the Bernays series can only admire him (Kanye), regardless of whatever other achievements he has to his name.
Very much so and doesn't the "Committee on Public Information" just sound so wholesome and Apple Pie-ish? ;-)
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/110/s1959/text
see that, it is sitting on the shelf, the house version passed by 404 votes over 10 years ago in 2007
899A.
Definitions
In this subtitle:
(1)
Commission
The term Commission means the National Commission on the Prevention of Violent Radicalization and Homegrown Terrorism
The Internet has aided in facilitating violent radicalization, ideologically based violence, and the homegrown terrorism process in the United States by providing access to broad and constant streams of terrorist-related propaganda to United States citizens.
899D.
Center of Excellence for the Study of Violent Radicalization and Homegrown Terrorism in the United States
and they would go around and subpoena people to testify under oath like the mccarthy hearings
mr so and so when you beat your wife was that before or after you were radicalized on facebook?
And shadow banned
So, a large percentage of the human population doesn't smoke or do drugs, but if, some day, Keith Richards comes out and tells me I shouldn't do something I never did.
Then I need to say "WOW" and fucking stand at attention"
fuck these motherfuckers.
That's all the excuse I need to start doing those things.
Yet his entire life and persona is built and maintained by consumerism.
It's fun to watch 'em wake up, as we all have at one time or another.
"Fly, my pretties. Fly!"
Kanye is significant now because he, like Trump, gives ideas inertia, and once that ball gets rollin', look out.
i'll take Flynn over kw any day.
what does this tweet mean?
the last 2 clintoon foundation?
http://i.4cdn.org/pol/1527261234984.jpg
Media doesn't pay attention because it kills the golden goose. They will never criticize what fills their pockets with cash money.
Seeing someone so listened to by youth send out messages with such a capacity for expanding the mind is truly heartening.
Kanye believe it
And, Kanye West is not one of them...ᕙ(⇀‸↼‶)ᕗ
fuck the Tylers
Kanye dropping nollege
Conspiracies are really just a Bias term for the truth we do not want to believe in.
Have you watched the century of the self?
Of course he hasn’t.
Just another douchebag trying to derail the topic and comment section.
As greenskeeper carl said here so well a long time ago, “Zero Hedge deserves better trolls”.
You are too fat, too young and too stupid for fight club. Fuck off.
"you have to be kidding me this isa low point for zh/abc media ltd"
Ah yes, zpinch, the long-time poster here. /sarc
Given that ZH is one of the leading "red pill" sites on the internet, it is entirely relevant and worth reporting here that a member of popular culture and a rap star no less is introducing his fans to Bernays. We don't need everyone to understand what is going on to effect real change. We just need it to transition from fringe to decent sized minority.
I do like that he is exposing people to Bernays, but how many times has such been presented in Americans and yet 80% nothing changes. For example Fakebook spying on you. It get a lot of OMG hate for a few days and then the herd goes right back to eating their soylent rations and "liking" witty memes and food pics.
True, but if he wakes up 5% of his followers that's a good move in the right direction. Better than not trying.
Agreed. As we have all experienced, after you have the first major breakthrough with the Fog of Modern Lies, you are excited and try to share it to a very, very mixed reception. Most just dismiss your perspective even if they get that you are right. Frustrating would be an understatement
The title of this is facepalm worthy because advertisers for consumerist BS is where nearly all the media's funding comes from. Of course they aren't going to shoot themselves in the paycheck!
Isn't Wilson the guy who got elected on the promise of keeping young Americans out of the great war and signed the 16th Amendment?
Well Jacob Schiff who funded Wilson's re-election, also funded Leon Trotsky.
Did you even read the article? Or are moonlighting here for CNN?
