Kanye Finally Said Something We Should Pay Attention To... And The Media Is Silent

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 17:55

Authored by Carey Wedler via TheAntiMedia.com,

Kanye West finally tweeted something important this week, and nobody cares - at least compared to the media feeding frenzy that ensued when the notorious rapper expressed support for President Donald Trump.

On Monday, concluding a string of tweets about people’s addictions to their phones, West shared a link to an in-depth documentary about the history of consumerism and how it became the fabric of American society. The Century of the Self is a four-hour BBC documentary from 2002 that explores the role of Sigmund Freud’s nephew, Edward Bernays — often considered the father of modern public relations (and propaganda) — in molding the collective mindset.

The documentary also explores Bernays’ role as a propagandist for Woodrow Wilson during World War I, helping drum up support among the war-weary public via the Committee on Public Information. In an interview with Bernays featured in the documentary, he discussed attending the Paris Peace Conference with Wilson, recalling that they “worked to ‘make the world safe for democracy’ — that was the big slogan.”

Bernays went on to assist the CIA in a propaganda campaign to justify the agency’s coup against a democratically elected leader in Guatemala who began to confiscate lands from the American United Fruit company, which harvested bananas in the country. As New York Times book review summarized:

Bernays helped forge a network of intelligence agents in Central America expressly to discredit the regime. He circulated unflattering information to influential American newspapers, stigmatizing Arbenz with the Communist label and softening up public opinion for the eventual C.I.A.-sponsored overthrow of the reform-minded Government..”

He had previously worked to sell those bananas to the American public, portraying heavy banana consumption as a patriotic habit that helped maintain United Fruit’s vast fleet, which could be pressed into emergency service during wartime.”

Though Bernays decried the negative connotations of the term “propaganda” and believed his efforts simply helped foster order in society and were vital to the democratic process — he also advised numerous presidents — his ideas and tactics also influenced Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

His ideas remain highly relevant today. For example, he suggested that young would-be politicians should be sent “to work for Broadway theatrical productions or … as assistants to professional propagandists” before being recruited into politics.  In the age of Donald Trump and even Barack Obama — a highly charismatic figure who built a powerful celebrity image and now has a content deal with Netflix — Bernays insights proved correct.

Despite the immense influence of his work, he remains relatively unknown to the masses. As a result, it’s unsurprising that West’s tweets about him drew significantly less attention than his praise for Donald Trump. Whereas the rapper’s widely-covered Trump tweet drew 336,000 likes, 84,000 retweets, and 28,000 comments, his tweet about Bernays’ cigarette campaign has received just 14,000 likes, 2,300 retweets, and under 1,000 comments. His tweet linking to The Century of the Self received even less traction.

There has been little to no mainstream media coverage of Kanye’s Bernays tweets despite the media’s obsessive focus on his comments just earlier this month (side note: Bernays worked frequently with media and news outlets, including the Hearst company, during his prime).

This should come as no surprise, as commentary on widespread, systemic manipulation and corruption is less appealing to a dogmatic, divided public than inflammatory comments that incite strong emotions with both factions of America’s two-party system.

Despite his influence over the public, mass manipulation would not be possible without the public’s consumption of carefully calculated content. As Bernays observed in his first book, Crystallizing Public Opinion,

 “The truth is that while it appears to be forming the public opinion on fundamental matters, the press is often conforming to it.”

Whichever came first - propaganda to manipulate the masses or the masses’ demand for it - is ultimately irrelevant as people choose to engage in, in Kanye’s case, superficial outrage over pro-Trump tweets instead of actual information and history.

(For more information on these lesser-known control tactics, watch Adam Curtis’ most recent documentary, Hypernormalisation, which goes into further detail on false realities constructed by the ruling class to the detriment of people around the world.)

zpinch Fri, 05/25/2018 - 17:56 Permalink

you have to be kidding me this isa low point for zh/abc media ltd ...wow smh...how low youve come since 2009....hey at this point why not have a fashion tips from the kardashian's section?

DingleBarryObummer beemasters Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:19 Permalink

speaking of bernays...

The uniparty is well aware humans are hardwired to be in genetically homogeneous tribes.  That has largely been taken away from us (through guns, bombs, indoctrination and propaganda), but they give us other artificial substitutes that serve as control mechanisms for themselves.  Sports teams, political parties, even being gay is kind of like a tribe, I guess.

Regardless, you can see the tactic working here in these comments boards everyday...

HowardBeale beemasters Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:53 Permalink

I don't know Kanye from Hip hip hooray--other than that he has a big megaphone that can communicate a message to the masses--but being long aware of Bernays and the results of his "advising," Kanye just became a true leader of and an invaluable public servant of The People with his suggestion. Anyone who's ever seen the Bernays series can only admire him (Kanye), regardless of whatever other achievements he has to his name. 

zpinch nmewn Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/110/s1959/text

see that, it is sitting on the shelf, the house version passed by 404 votes over 10 years ago in 2007

 

899A.

Definitions

In this subtitle:

(1)

Commission

The term Commission means the National Commission on the Prevention of Violent Radicalization and Homegrown Terrorism

The Internet has aided in facilitating violent radicalization, ideologically based violence, and the homegrown terrorism process in the United States by providing access to broad and constant streams of terrorist-related propaganda to United States citizens.

 

899D.

Center of Excellence for the Study of Violent Radicalization and Homegrown Terrorism in the United States

 

and they would go around and subpoena people to testify under oath like the mccarthy hearings

 

mr so and so when you beat your wife was that before or after you were radicalized on facebook?

Indo_Expat dirty fingernails Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:42 Permalink

LetThemEatRand zpinch Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

"you have to be kidding me this isa low point for zh/abc media ltd"

Ah yes, zpinch, the long-time poster here. /sarc

Given that ZH is one of the leading "red pill" sites on the internet, it is entirely relevant and worth reporting here that a member of popular culture and a rap star no less is introducing his fans to Bernays.  We don't need everyone to understand what is going on to effect real change.  We just need it to transition from fringe to decent sized minority.

dirty fingernails LetThemEatRand Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

Agreed. As we have all experienced, after you have the first major breakthrough with the Fog of Modern Lies, you are excited and try to share it to a very, very mixed reception. Most just dismiss your perspective even if they get that you are right. Frustrating would be an understatement

The title of this is facepalm worthy because advertisers for consumerist BS is where nearly all the media's funding comes from. Of course they aren't going to shoot themselves in the paycheck!