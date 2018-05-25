Kunstler Warns "The 'Gaslight' Is Losing Its Mojo"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
Fishy Business
Picking up a trope conceived months back, the melodrama of US governance is looking more and more like Herman Melville’s Moby Dick, with the FBI as the doomed ship Pequod, with R. Mueller as Captain Ahab and D.J. Trump as the white whale. In the classic book, of course, the wounded whale finally sends the ship to the bottom, crew and all (but one), and swims away to the freedom of the deep blue sea.
Forgive the barrage of movie metaphor, but there’s quite a bit of the 1944 classic Gaslight in here too - and sure, I’m not the first to notice. In that film, the wicked Charles Boyer manipulates his wife, played by Ingrid Bergman, into thinking she’s lost her marbles, in order to cover up his own crimes. That’s how I feel when I turn to The New York Times every morning — for instance, today’s edition, with the front-page story Trump Proxies Drop by Briefings on Use of F.B.I. Informant (which headline was actually changed on the landing page to Trump’s Lawyer and Chief of Staff Appear at Briefings on F.B.I.’s Russia Informant).
This mendacious exercise in manufacturing paranoia seeks to divert the public’s attention from the actual matter at hand, which is whether the highest higher-ups in the FBI will hand over documents to congressional committees who demanded them, as they are entitled to do by the constitution. Trump’s lawyers and General Kelly “dropped by” to remind the FBI officials that the president, as chief officer of the executive branch, has instructed the FBI mandarins to comply. In other words, the Newspaper of Record endeavors to distort the record of events. That’s disgraceful enough, but they are also abetting what appears more and more to be a case of mutiny with overtones of sedition.
After many months, the gaslight is losing its mojo and a clearer picture has emerged of just what happened during and after the 2016 election: the FBI, CIA, and the Obama White House colluded and meddled to tilt the outcome and, having failed spectacularly, then labored frantically to cover up their misdeeds with further misdeeds. The real election year crimes for which there is actual evidence point to American officials not Russian gremlins. Having attempted to incriminate Trump at all costs, these tragic figures now scramble to keep their asses out of jail.
I say “tragic” because they — McCabe, Comey, Rosenstein, Strzok, Page, Ohr, et al — probably think they were acting heroically and patriotically to save the country from a monster, and I predict that is exactly how they will throw themselves to the mercy of the jury when they are called to answer for these activities in a court of law.
Of course, they have stained the institutional honor of the FBI and its parent Department of Justice, but it is probably a healthier thing for the US public to maintain an extremely skeptical attitude about what has evolved into a malevolent secret police operation.
The more pressing question is how all this huggermugger gets adjudicated in a timely manner. Congress has the right to impeach agency executives like Rod Rosenstein and remove them from office. That would take a lot of time and ceremony. They can also charge them with contempt-of-congress and jail them until they comply with committee requests for documents. Mr. Trump is entitled to fire the whole lot of the ones who remain. But, finally, all this has to be sorted out in federal court, with referrals made to the very Department of Justice that has been a main actor in this tale.
The most mysterious figure in the cast is the MIA Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, who has become the amazing invisible man. It’s hard to see how his recusal in the Russia matter prevents him from acting in any way whatsoever to clean the DOJ house and restore something like operational norms - e.g. complying with congressional oversight - especially as the Russia matter itself resolves as a completely fabricated dodge. The story is moving very fast now. The Pequod is whirling around in the maelstrom, awaiting the final blow from the white whale’s mighty flukes.
Comments
SPYGATE: The 21st Century’s Watergate and Collusion Against Trump, Part I, The Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History
Their favorite weapon, the mental illness hoax. Meanwhile they are lying to your face and drugging you whenever they can.
Sorry the US no longer officially recognizes the DSM as a valid instrument of medical conditions.
In reply to SPYGATE: The 21st Century’s… by davatankool
In a sane world they would lined up against a wall and shot. After a brief trial of course.
In reply to Their favorite weapon, the… by NidStyles
hang em all, nytimes as well, forbid cia from the media
In reply to In a sane world they would… by Quantify
close the cia.
In reply to hang em all, nytimes as well… by missionshk
The National Security Elimination Act of 2018
The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.
Would precisely achieve that objective & more by recentrailizing the “Intelligence” Agencies. By Elimination of rouge Criminal Agencies such as the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at & in the CIA.
So what Criminals at large Obama, Clapper & Lynch have done 17 days prior to former CEO Criminal Obama leaving office was to Decentralize & weaken the NSA. As a result, Raw Intel gathering was then regulated to the other 16 Intel Agencies.
Thus, taking Centuries Old Intelligence based on a vey stringent Centralized British Model, De Centralized it, filling the remaining 16 Intel Agenices with potential Spies and a Shadow Deep State Mirror Government.
And, If Obama, Lynch & Clapper all agreed 17 days out to change the surveillance structure of the NSA. What date exectly did the changes occur in relation to the first FISA request for the Trump Wire Taps? (We now know that the Criminal FISA requests occurred in October 2016.)
Elimination of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in the Deep State & CIA.
As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.
In reply to close the cia. by bigkahuna
All roads lead to Obama. If the Republic is to survive, he must hang for his crimes.
In reply to The National Security… by Chupacabra-322
What are you, crazy!! Who in the hell will protect me and my family..(mostly me though) from terrorizing mobs of zombies, Arabs, Kikes, Micks, Dago’s, snaggle toothed Brits, Mexican, clowns, smelly babies, big and tall women, SJW, college professors, flying monkeys and street performers. /s
In reply to The National Security… by Chupacabra-322
We need to give them a fair trial and then hang'em.
In reply to In a sane world they would… by Quantify
Nah, let's do unto them what they do unto us - sentence first, trial afterwards.
In reply to We need to give them a fair… by brushhog
That it has not happened yet? Yea
" which is whether the highest higher-ups in the FBI will hand over documents to congressional committees who demanded them, as they are entitled to do by the constitution."
Poor Constitution,,, stepped on, bad mouthed, virtually shredded but still mentioned as if the government would ever follow its requirements again. Yeah,,, right.
Psychological Operations, Social Engineering & Propaganda programs are “Generaltional.” For a PsyOps to be truly effective it must cross Genertions or Muliti Generational.
The idea is to plant (Gas Light) the narrative in impressionable minds. (Children have the most impressionable minds)
The Deep State has accentually lost control of the Intelligence Community via its Agents / Operatives & Presstitute Media vehicle's to Gas Light the Masses.
- Gaslighting is a form of manipulation that seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or members of a group, hoping to make targets question their own memory, perception, and sanity.
A concept all Americans should learn and be able to identify, if we want to keep our liberty and our Republic. This method is a favored tool in the Deep State PSYOP tool chest. This how they operate. They also like to poke, prod and torment the weak until they get a reaction, then label the tormentees as "madmen" and "terrorists." Make no mistake - we're looking at pure evil here. Most people have trouble comprehending this because it's so frightening and anathema to how normal people think and behave.
Worse yet: It's dangerous. We're entering troubled waters.
In reply to - Gaslighting is a form of… by Chupacabra-322
...people have trouble comprehending this...
Recently held a little presentation with the initial whiteboard question: "Are you Trustworthy?"
Pretty interesting question in that the answer to it has to be taken in light of the one posing the question, which is what makes "good" people almost immune to common sense and proper reasoning. Unfortunately, many "Christian" thought processes allow no distinction between regenerated and un-regenerated motivations when the bible clearly asserts the common denominator for all humanity is native "depravity". Too often folks think one's "nature" is immediately reversed when one experiences an inward sense of "forgiveness" and / or "salvation" for the first time.
This isn't the case. Depravity remains a common denominator, even in those in DC that appear to wear their sanctimonial garments, facial expressions and even their gait as though their bodies gave up the need to move their bowels decades ago. Mr.s Mueller, Comey, Sessions and most every other actor in this tragedy all work hard at their ability to "project" the image that somehow their particular "calling" is so above that of the common man, that the whole issue of "trust" should never even have to be discussed.
Wrong, bozoes, and y'all got no one to blame but Y'All.
If I can only commit to the fact that I will fail sometime in the future, why in the world would I ever implicitly "trust" anyone who evidently thinks one's self to be above mere humanity?
Now, take a number and go find a place on the Group W Bench, we'll get to you when we're ready.
In reply to - Gaslighting is a form of… by Chupacabra-322
Anybody who has ever had anything beyond brief contact with a sociopath, psychopath or narcissistic personality disorder is a gaslight victim. Anybody who was ever a victim of child abuse, spousal abuse, teacher abuse, etc., is a victim of gaslighting.
It stands to reason that anyone living under any type of tyranny has been a victim of gaslighting. Being that the deranged gaslight, the more a society falls apart the more victims of gaslighting are present. Once a victim of gaslighting you are primed to be a future victim of gaslighting. Many people who have been victims tend to be indecisive, insecure and defer to others for decision making. They defer to authority immediately and will not go against the grain. That or they have become some type of path themselves due to the contagious nature of paths period via abuse. Edit: I should add that there is a resistance factor also, those who were gaslighted, learn and become resistant to it. They seem to be few.
Psychopath gets caught cheating on spouse for the fourth time. Two months later psychopath begins to recreate history by changing facts and telling spouse they remember certain events wrong. Psycho may also intimidate, berate or beat spouse. Gaslight eventually begins to believe they remembered things wrong and what they say with their own perfectly good eyes must have been misinterpreted or remembered incorrectly.
This is especially insidious when it comes to elder abuse. They are convinced quickly that they have Alzheimer's and then their bank account is gone and they signed their will over to Satan.
In reply to - Gaslighting is a form of… by Chupacabra-322
The list of things the potus could have done is staggering. That he has not done any of them should be all the clue you need.
Right. He's cautious. That's why he's richer than you.
In reply to The list of things the… by VWAndy
lol
Im pretty sure I dont tick the way you think.
In reply to Right. That's why he's… by Rex Andrus
Also how he was $1.5bn in negative net worth before Red Shield bailed him out.
FFS do some real research on him, and I don't mean read the Art of the Steal.
In reply to Right. That's why he's… by Rex Andrus
" Right. He's cautious. That's why he's richer than you "
He's orange, slurps coca cola all day, stuck his dick in Stormy Daniels, and is addicted to TWITTER.
Frankly ~ I'd rather be me.
In reply to Right. That's why he's… by Rex Andrus
That is the list of things you think he could have done.
Probably Trump's list is more constrained than that by political factors and the advisers he has. He didn't get to select Sessions, for example, the Senate did that for him.
In reply to The list of things the… by VWAndy
If you are the boss its best if ya act like it. Really.
In reply to That is the list of things… by lew1024
Pretty good analysis. Put simply: Things are a mess and the pace with which we learn more of the debacle is increasing immensely.
Moby Dick was an Illuminati code book. The movie Jaws loosely copied it and is a much more appropriate analogy. Graphic too, for low IQ GS zombies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmLP0QQPqFw and then there were none. =))
Yes, along with Mary Poppins.
In reply to Moby Dick was an Illuminati… by Rex Andrus
“The reason for Trump’s tweets is to circumvent the equally brain dead US media complex.”
He’s masterfully setting the Agenda & breakfast table talking points for the day ahead & instead of the Criminal Deep State.
The Criminal Deep State & their Presstitute appendages are left with nothing more than reaction while constantly having to adapt their Scripted False Narratives to Gas Light the masses.
They are not brain dead.................they are evil.
In reply to “The reason for Trump’s… by Chupacabra-322
We all know that Sessions is not one of the 'good guys.' Trump has a lot more to do in order to restore my confidence in him. My confidence in the FBI, CIA etc. never did exist.
spygate is bullshit.
So, obama didnt pay to put a spy in the trump campaign/administration?
In reply to spygate is bullshit. by martygraw
Oh hell, just be honest about it. You could care fucking less about the truth as long as the right gets screwed over or better yet, eliminated. The right feels the same way about leftist pukes but we're much better trained and some of us even have prior experience.
In reply to spygate is bullshit. by martygraw
What is Sessions' dark secret?
It's "possible" that Sessions is doing a lot in the background. He's a squirrely character. Trump and Sessions may have a master plan to jail a lot of these traitors.
In reply to What is Sessions' dark… by Reaper
Sessions was on all of the committees that approved Uranium One. He is, according to George Webb, Senior Executive Service.
No, Sessions is not one of the good guys.
In reply to It's "possible" that… by arby63
The truth will come out eventually as they all roll over on each other and sessions for no longer protecting them.
In reply to What is Sessions' dark… by Reaper
Ask Mueller...
In reply to What is Sessions' dark… by Reaper
A lot of good points here, especially about Sessions. We all know how he recused himself, and I know the 'Qannon" stuff about the sealed indictments which may or may not be true; but yes, why isn't Sessions being brought to bear on forcing transparency from Rosenstein?
Sigh... Gaslighting isn't about creating paranoia. Its about slowly degrading the psychology of another until they are incapable off trusting their own sensory information or judgement. They call it crazy making because after brushing their teeth the 'path will say "No you didn't brush your teeth" and they will then trust what they are told and believe they are going mad or of too low of intelligence to know for sure.
For example, all of the people that can't see two decades of false flags or the tremendous number of Zionists at the helm of Marxist globalism, despite their tiny percentage of the population. Like the torturing Jewess heading for the throne of the CIA...
Gaslighting is what people like you are doing when you insert Zionism or Jews into every conversation, no matter how wildly inappropriate the context.
In reply to Sigh... Gaslighting isn't… by Ms No
This entire country has been gaslighted by Zionist globalism which owns the media and is killing by the millions. It is pertinent in any context when discussing politics in the US, ME, or pretty much anywhere.
Just follow the money and the trail of blood...
If you theory was correct bloody Gina shouldn't even have happened, but it did. Your opposition theory is constantly predictive. That's a problem, for those not properly gaslighted by the media system that even liberals know is run by Zionism.
Do you get tired of defending our occupiers daily because there names are always in the news? Every.Fucking.Day.
Say hi to Bezos and Zuckerberg for me. They'll be in the news tomorrow... along with a bunch of banker swine following statistically impossible coincidence after coincidence..
In reply to Gaslighting is what people… by Sanity Bear
Nice article. The crooks are running out the clock. With Sessions's apparent help.
hang em high
Arrest the negro and all his Jew golf buddies.
Q Anon states Sessions was given a choice, Gitmo or help prosecute the Deep State and you get immunity. And that's all you do.
He is part of The Plan, just watch it unfold.
So, if Q isn't part of some Deep State psyops, we are supposed to go on waiting for prosecutions while the clocks run out?
Bullshit. I take nothing on face, I only deal in reality, things happening.
Things are happening in Congress, meta-data accumulates, alt-media discloses more and more, legacy media obfuscates as always.
None of the good stuff is producing Justice. None of the good stuff is yet putting the government back inside the Constitution, restoring rule of law.
5 November 2018 is the deadline.
In reply to Q Anon states Sessions was… by MARDUKTA
And that, boys and girls, is how incompetent Obama, Hillary, and the democrats are. With the full power of the Federal intelligence and LEO establishment, as well as the soft power of hollywood and the mainstream news media, they still failed to secure the presidency for Hillary.
Could it be that the majority of Americans see just how corrupt and detestable she is? Benghazi struck deep with a lot of veterans; there were a few other shockers. The stink crept into the dreams of many of those who were asleep, left and right.
In reply to And that, boys and girls,… by jmack
Days: 400
Arrests: 0
I say “tragic” because they — McCabe, Comey, Rosenstein, Strzok, Page, Ohr, et al — probably think they were acting heroically and patriotically to save the country from a monster.
He is 100% correct. I've called this entire cluster gaslighting a long time ago. Sociopaths never think they are in the wrong and cannot see the damage that they do. They actually feel entitled. I've had two experiences like this before, one in my personal life and the other in my professional life. Unfortunately this is at an institutional level. The only way to combat this is head on, without fear or flinch. That is why I have zero reservations about Trump's bombastic approach. It is the only way to lay the sickness bare. I applaud him for his tenacity in regards to this very large "matter".