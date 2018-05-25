Kunstler Warns "The 'Gaslight' Is Losing Its Mojo"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 15:55

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,

Fishy Business

Picking up a trope conceived months back, the melodrama of US governance is looking more and more like Herman Melville’s Moby Dick, with the FBI as the doomed ship Pequod, with R. Mueller as Captain Ahab and D.J. Trump as the white whale. In the classic book, of course, the wounded whale finally sends the ship to the bottom, crew and all (but one), and swims away to the freedom of the deep blue sea.

Forgive the barrage of movie metaphor, but there’s quite a bit of the 1944 classic Gaslight in here too - and sure, I’m not the first to notice. In that film, the wicked Charles Boyer manipulates his wife, played by Ingrid Bergman, into thinking she’s lost her marbles, in order to cover up his own crimes. That’s how I feel when I turn to The New York Times every morning — for instance, today’s edition, with the front-page story Trump Proxies Drop by Briefings on Use of F.B.I. Informant (which headline was actually changed on the landing page to Trump’s Lawyer and Chief of Staff Appear at Briefings on F.B.I.’s Russia Informant).

This mendacious exercise in manufacturing paranoia seeks to divert the public’s attention from the actual matter at hand, which is whether the highest higher-ups in the FBI will hand over documents to congressional committees who demanded them, as they are entitled to do by the constitution. Trump’s lawyers and General Kelly “dropped by” to remind the FBI officials that the president, as chief officer of the executive branch, has instructed the FBI mandarins to comply. In other words, the Newspaper of Record endeavors to distort the record of events. That’s disgraceful enough, but they are also abetting what appears more and more to be a case of mutiny with overtones of sedition.

After many months, the gaslight is losing its mojo and a clearer picture has emerged of just what happened during and after the 2016 election: the FBI, CIA, and the Obama White House colluded and meddled to tilt the outcome and, having failed spectacularly, then labored frantically to cover up their misdeeds with further misdeeds. The real election year crimes for which there is actual evidence point to American officials not Russian gremlins. Having attempted to incriminate Trump at all costs, these tragic figures now scramble to keep their asses out of jail.

I say “tragic” because they — McCabe, Comey, Rosenstein, Strzok, Page, Ohr, et al — probably think they were acting heroically and patriotically to save the country from a monster, and I predict that is exactly how they will throw themselves to the mercy of the jury when they are called to answer for these activities in a court of law.

Of course, they have stained the institutional honor of the FBI and its parent Department of Justice, but it is probably a healthier thing for the US public to maintain an extremely skeptical attitude about what has evolved into a malevolent secret police operation.

The more pressing question is how all this huggermugger gets adjudicated in a timely manner. Congress has the right to impeach agency executives like Rod Rosenstein and remove them from office. That would take a lot of time and ceremony. They can also charge them with contempt-of-congress and jail them until they comply with committee requests for documents. Mr. Trump is entitled to fire the whole lot of the ones who remain. But, finally, all this has to be sorted out in federal court, with referrals made to the very Department of Justice that has been a main actor in this tale.

The most mysterious figure in the cast is the MIA Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, who has become the amazing invisible man. It’s hard to see how his recusal in the Russia matter prevents him from acting in any way whatsoever to clean the DOJ house and restore something like operational norms - e.g. complying with congressional oversight - especially as the Russia matter itself resolves as a completely fabricated dodge. The story is moving very fast now. The Pequod is whirling around in the maelstrom, awaiting the final blow from the white whale’s mighty flukes.

Comments

Chupacabra-322 bigkahuna Fri, 05/25/2018 - 17:06

The National Security Elimination Act of 2018

 

The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.

 

Would precisely achieve that objective & more by recentrailizing the “Intelligence” Agencies. By Elimination of rouge Criminal Agencies such as the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at & in the CIA.

So what Criminals at large Obama, Clapper & Lynch have done 17 days prior to former CEO Criminal Obama leaving office was to Decentralize & weaken the NSA. As a result, Raw Intel gathering was then regulated to the other 16 Intel Agencies.

 

Thus, taking Centuries Old Intelligence based on a vey stringent Centralized British Model, De Centralized it, filling the remaining 16 Intel Agenices with potential Spies and a Shadow Deep State Mirror Government.

 

And, If Obama, Lynch & Clapper all agreed 17 days out to change the surveillance structure of the NSA. What date exectly did the changes occur in relation to the first FISA request for the Trump Wire Taps? (We now know that the Criminal FISA requests occurred in October 2016.)

 

Elimination of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in the Deep State & CIA.

 

As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.

rejected Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:02

" which is whether the highest higher-ups in the FBI will hand over documents to congressional committees who demanded them, as they are entitled to do by the constitution."

Poor Constitution,,, stepped on, bad mouthed, virtually shredded but still mentioned as if the government would ever follow its requirements again.  Yeah,,, right.

 

Chupacabra-322 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:02

 

 

Psychological Operations, Social Engineering & Propaganda programs are “Generaltional.”  For a PsyOps to be truly effective it must cross Genertions or Muliti Generational. 

The idea is to plant (Gas Light) the narrative in impressionable minds.  (Children have the most impressionable minds)

The Deep State has accentually lost control of the Intelligence Community via its Agents / Operatives & Presstitute Media vehicle's to Gas Light the Masses.

- Gaslighting is a form of manipulation that seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or members of a group, hoping to make targets question their own memory, perception, and sanity.

A concept all Americans should learn and be able to identify, if we want to keep our liberty and our Republic. This method is a favored tool in the Deep State PSYOP tool chest. This how they operate. They also like to poke, prod and torment the weak until they get a reaction, then label the tormentees as "madmen" and "terrorists." Make no mistake - we're looking at pure evil here. Most people have trouble comprehending this because it's so frightening and anathema to how normal people think and behave.

 

Boxed Merlot Chupacabra-322 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:32

...people have trouble comprehending this...

Recently held a little presentation with the initial whiteboard question: "Are you Trustworthy?"

Pretty interesting question in that the answer to it has to be taken in light of the one posing the question, which is what makes "good" people almost immune to common sense and proper reasoning. Unfortunately, many "Christian" thought processes allow no distinction between regenerated and un-regenerated motivations when the bible clearly asserts the common denominator for all humanity is native "depravity". Too often folks think one's "nature" is immediately reversed when one experiences an inward sense of "forgiveness" and / or "salvation" for the first time.

This isn't the case. Depravity remains a common denominator, even in those in DC that appear to wear their sanctimonial garments, facial expressions and even their gait as though their bodies gave up the need to move their bowels decades ago. Mr.s Mueller, Comey, Sessions and most every other actor in this tragedy all work hard at their ability to "project" the image that somehow their particular "calling" is so above that of the common man, that the whole issue of "trust" should never even have to be discussed.

Wrong, bozoes, and y'all got no one to blame but Y'All.

If I can only commit to the fact that I will fail sometime in the future, why in the world would I ever implicitly "trust" anyone who evidently thinks one's self to be above mere humanity?

Now, take a number and go find a place on the Group W Bench, we'll get to you when we're ready.

Ms No Chupacabra-322 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 17:22

Anybody who has ever had anything beyond brief contact with a sociopath, psychopath or narcissistic personality disorder is a gaslight victim.  Anybody who was ever a victim of child abuse, spousal abuse, teacher abuse, etc., is a victim of gaslighting. 

It stands to reason that anyone living under any type of tyranny has been a victim of gaslighting.  Being that the deranged gaslight, the more a society falls apart the more victims of gaslighting are present.  Once a victim of gaslighting you are primed to be a future victim of gaslighting.  Many people who have been victims tend to be indecisive, insecure and defer to others for decision making.  They defer to authority immediately and will not go against the grain.  That or they have become some type of path themselves due to the contagious nature of paths period via abuse.  Edit:  I should add that there is a resistance factor also, those who were gaslighted, learn and become resistant to it.  They seem to be few.

Psychopath gets caught cheating on spouse for the fourth time.  Two months later psychopath begins to recreate history by changing facts and telling spouse they remember certain events wrong.  Psycho may also intimidate, berate or beat spouse.  Gaslight eventually begins to believe they remembered things wrong and what they say with their own perfectly good eyes must have been misinterpreted or remembered incorrectly.

This is especially insidious when it comes to elder abuse.  They are convinced quickly that they have Alzheimer's and then their bank account is gone and they signed their will over to Satan. 

arby63 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:05

Pretty good analysis. Put simply: Things are a mess and the pace with which we learn more of the debacle is increasing immensely.

Chupacabra-322 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:06

“The reason for Trump’s tweets is to circumvent the equally brain dead US media complex.”

 

He’s masterfully setting the Agenda & breakfast table talking points for the day ahead & instead of the Criminal Deep State. 

 

The Criminal Deep State & their Presstitute appendages are left with nothing more than reaction while constantly having to adapt their Scripted False Narratives to Gas Light the masses.  

TuPhat Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:07

We all know that Sessions is not one of the 'good guys.'  Trump has a lot more to do in order to restore my confidence in him.  My confidence in the FBI, CIA etc. never did exist.

Hugh G. Rection Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:10

A lot of good points here, especially about Sessions. We all know how he recused himself, and I know the 'Qannon" stuff about the sealed indictments which may or may not be true; but yes, why isn't Sessions being brought to bear on forcing transparency from Rosenstein?

Ms No Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:11

Sigh... Gaslighting isn't about creating paranoia.  Its about slowly degrading the psychology of another until they are incapable off trusting their own sensory information or judgement.  They call it crazy making because after brushing their teeth the 'path will say "No you didn't brush your teeth" and they will then trust what they are told and believe they are going mad or of too low of intelligence to know for sure.

For example, all of the people that can't see two decades of false flags or the tremendous number of Zionists at the helm of Marxist globalism, despite their tiny percentage of the population.  Like the torturing Jewess heading for the throne of the CIA...

Vote up!
Ms No Sanity Bear Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:53

This entire country has been gaslighted by Zionist globalism which owns the media and is killing by the millions.  It is pertinent in any context when discussing politics in the US, ME, or pretty much anywhere. 

Just follow the money and the trail of blood...

If you theory was correct bloody Gina shouldn't even have happened, but it did.  Your opposition theory is constantly predictive.  That's a problem, for those not properly gaslighted by the media system that even liberals know is run by Zionism.

Do you get tired of defending our occupiers daily because there names are always in the news?  Every.Fucking.Day.

Say hi to Bezos and Zuckerberg for me.  They'll be in the news tomorrow... along with a bunch of banker swine following statistically impossible coincidence after coincidence..

MARDUKTA Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:16

Q Anon states Sessions was given a choice, Gitmo or help prosecute the Deep State and you get immunity.  And that's all you do.

He is part of The Plan, just watch it unfold. 

lew1024 MARDUKTA Fri, 05/25/2018 - 17:03

So, if Q isn't part of some Deep State psyops, we are supposed to go on waiting for prosecutions while the clocks run out?

Bullshit. I take nothing on face, I only deal in reality, things happening.

Things are happening in Congress, meta-data accumulates, alt-media discloses more and more, legacy media obfuscates as always.

None of the good stuff is producing Justice. None of the good stuff is yet putting the government back inside the Constitution, restoring rule of law.

5 November 2018 is the deadline.

jmack Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:22

  And that, boys and girls, is how incompetent Obama, Hillary, and the democrats are.  With the full power of the Federal intelligence and LEO establishment, as well as the soft power of hollywood and the mainstream news media,  they still failed to secure the presidency for Hillary.    

 

   

Krink26 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:36

I say “tragic” because they — McCabe, Comey, Rosenstein, Strzok, Page, Ohr, et al — probably think they were acting heroically and patriotically to save the country from a monster.

He is 100% correct. I've called this entire cluster gaslighting a long time ago. Sociopaths never think they are in the wrong and cannot see the damage that they do. They actually feel entitled. I've had two experiences like this before, one in my personal life and the other in my professional life. Unfortunately this is at an institutional level. The only way to combat this is head on, without fear or flinch. That is why I have zero reservations about Trump's bombastic approach. It is the only way to lay the sickness bare. I applaud him for his tenacity in regards to this very large "matter".