"Massacre" As Caribbean Pirate Attacks Up 160%

Modern-day pirate attacks in the Caribbean and Latin America are out of control, according to a Wednesday report which found a 163% spike in pirate activity that led to the loss of $948,690 in stolen goods. The report, produced by nonprofit group Oceans Beyond Piracy, found that 59% of the attacks involved robberies on yachts.

“We have observed a significant increase in violent incidents and anchorage crime, particularly in the anchorages of Venezuela and the recent violent incidents off Suriname in the first part of this year,” says Maise Pigeon, the report's lead author. “Pirate activity in 2017 clearly demonstrates that pirate groups retain their ability to organize and implement attacks against ships transiting the region.”

Pirates have hit waters off the coast of Suriname hard. In April, at least a dozen fishermen from Guyana went missing or were feared dead following a pirate attack in the area. Guyana President David Granger called the attack a “massacre.” And a fishing boat captain was shot dead after his ship was attacked in May. The rest of his crew survived. The buccaneers also attacked anchorages in Venezuela, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Colombia and St. Lucia. -Marketwatch

According to the report, "854 seafarers were affected by piracy and armed robbery in Latin America and the Caribbean; an increase from 527 impacted seafarers in 2016. A significant increase was observed in failed boardings and attacks, as well as robberies."

