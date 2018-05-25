"Massacre" As Caribbean Pirate Attacks Up 160%

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 20:55

Modern-day pirate attacks in the Caribbean and Latin America are out of control, according to a Wednesday report which found a 163% spike in pirate activity that led to the loss of $948,690 in stolen goods. The report, produced by nonprofit group Oceans Beyond Piracy, found that 59% of the attacks involved robberies on yachts.

“We have observed a significant increase in violent incidents and anchorage crime, particularly in the anchorages of Venezuela and the recent violent incidents off Suriname in the first part of this year,” says Maise Pigeon, the report's lead author. “Pirate activity in 2017 clearly demonstrates that pirate groups retain their ability to organize and implement attacks against ships transiting the region.”

Pirates have hit waters off the coast of Suriname hard.

In April, at least a dozen fishermen from Guyana went missing or were feared dead following a pirate attack in the area.

Guyana President David Granger called the attack a “massacre.”

And a fishing boat captain was shot dead after his ship was attacked in May. The rest of his crew survived.

The buccaneers also attacked anchorages in Venezuela, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Colombia and St. Lucia. -Marketwatch

According to the report, "854 seafarers were affected by piracy and armed robbery in Latin America and the Caribbean; an increase from 527 impacted seafarers in 2016. A significant increase was observed in failed boardings and attacks, as well as robberies."

Read the entire report covering pirate activity around the world below:

 

Here's how they deal with pirates off the coast of Somalia (sound warning): 

Then there's the British Royal Navy:

Then there's Russia's approach:

 

Comments

LetThemEatRand Fri, 05/25/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

The US navy better get its shit together.  After all, it's primary function is to protect the assets and interests of oligarchs, which includes yachts.  God forbid the oligarchs would have to spend their own money defending their shit.

lolmao500 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 21:11 Permalink

Yeah cause stupid international law says you cant have guns on your boat... and since most countries are saying guns are illegal, you cant go to any country with your boat if it has guns.

This is screwed up

itstippy Fri, 05/25/2018 - 21:43 Permalink

I think it was the British Royal Navy that outfitted a merchant sailing ship with a dozen cannon on each side behind vertical trapdoors.  They'd sail it around pirate-infested waters looking like a soft target.  When pirates showed up with their Jolly Roger flag and speedy ship, demanding surrender or certain death, the trap doors would open and they'd get a full broadside from the "helpless target".  Ha ha ha.

Like an old man packing a 1911.

FIAT CON Fri, 05/25/2018 - 21:49 Permalink

I have never seen a Somalian pirate rob again after being shot in the head... Come to think of it I think this tactic will work against any crook. 

Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 05/25/2018 - 22:08 Permalink

Facing FACTS...

Langley's "ISIS" boys and girls are getting the ever lovin snot kicked out of them in Syria courtesy of the Syrian Tiger(s), Hezbollah/Quds and Russian military(s)...

Germany, Austria, Hungary and Italy are kicking out or quarantining all the MI6/Mossad trained ISIS scum among the legit immigrants seeking refuge that don't want to return home for obvious reasons...

So the next best place is to bring them to North America or the Caribbean where they can "chill" awhile in their neutral "crib" before being rearmed for the Middle East, North Africa or Afghanistan?...

God Damn but the U.S., UK, Israel, France and last but not least the "Satan" 31.0461° N, 34.8516° E are the worst pariah scumbags in existent on the planet!