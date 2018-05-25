Millennials Are Now Considered The "Lost Generation"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:15

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis published a new report examining the relationship between a person’s birth year, and measures of his or her family’s economic status, including income and wealth. Fed economists determined that substantial wealth declines were visible across the age spectrum around the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) but found that young families suffered the most.

The report suggested that millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) not be just broke, they are at most significant risk of becoming a “lost generation” regarding wealth accumulation. Coming of age post-GFC has been difficult. Many millennials are stuck in the “gig economy” with stagnating wages. On top of that, this avocado toast generation is fighting against a rapid surge in living costs coupled with mounting debt on their books via auto loans, credit cards, short-term loans, and student debt.

The net worth of a typical millennial household born in the 1980s is about 34 percent below what was expected, the report stated.

A Lost Generation?…Fed economists determined that millennial households lost even more financial ground between 2010 and 2016, falling farther down the economic hellhole and behind the typical wealth life cycle.

” This represents a missed opportunity because asset appreciation is unlikely to be as rapid in the near future as it was during the recent period. Two reasons for optimism are that the 1980s cohort has many years to get back on track and it is the most educated—hence, also potentially the highest-earning— group ever,” the report said.

The Wilshire 5000 Total Market Full Cap Index, a market-capitalization-weighted index of the market value of all stocks actively traded in the United States, outlines the rapid repricing of the market post-GFC. The index advanced +450 percent from 2010 to 2018 — leaving many millennials behind.

In total, just 54 percent of Americans are invested in the market, either through individual stocks, mutual funds, pensions or retirement plans like a 401(k). That is down nearly 11 percent post-GFC.

While Wall Street and Washington push propaganda pieces to attract millennials into the stock market casino, it is the belief that this generation is too broke to even participate in these financial games.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE CHARTS THAT RELATE TO MILLENNIALS, FROM THE FED REPORT:

Figure 1: Median Family Net Worth and Income

Figure 2: Change in Median Net Worth, Relative to 2007

Figure 3: Change in Median Income, Relative to 2007

Figure 8: Change in Estimated Age-Specific Wealth Levels since 1989

The report concludes: “It is far too soon to know whether families headed by someone born in the 1980s will become members of a lost generation for wealth accumulation. To be sure, there are grounds for optimism. Yet there are reasons to be very concerned about the financial outlook for many young Americans.”

Fragile millennials could soon be staring at the next recession with the economic expansion that started in mid-2009 and already the second-longest in modern economics most likely will end around 2020, as the Federal Reserve continues tightening financial conditions through interest rate increases and shrinking of its balance sheet.

Earlier this month, 59 percent of forecasters surveyed by The Wall Street Journal said to expect a recession by 2020. This is not what millennials want to hear.

“The current economic expansion is getting long in the tooth by historical standards, and more late-cycle signs are emerging,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West, who was among those forecasting a 2020 recession.

When the next great recession/depression strikes, it could deliver the final deathblow to put this “lost generation” out of its financial misery. 

Son of Captain Nemo djsmps Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

Might as well GO OUT WITH A "BANG"?... Or is it a "BOOM"?!!! And join the United States Armed Forces?... Kinda fun to see that picture of all of them being "licked" by flames!!!

https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…

After all... It's where ALL the money has gone and will continue to go to our collective DEATHS anyway!!!

 

Son of Captain Nemo El Oregonian Fri, 05/25/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

Well I guess it really was an American that coined the phrase that "children should be seen and not heard" after all?...

No wonder our kids are so fucked up?...  Mummy and Daddy are too busy earning the bread to keep them hidden in that basement along with the meds and the distractions that tell them who to hate and go to war with when their government tells them to and not enough time to develop critical thinking skills they will need to form a necessary insurrection when it's an "emergency"! Oh well... Too late for that I guess!

You are just pointing out more reasons why the North American landscape will be deserving of a battery of Russian and Chinese hypersonic nukes when the time comes!

NoDebt Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:30 Permalink

Speaking as either the world's youngest Baby Boomer or the world's oldest Gen X'er (depending on where you drop the bar between the two) I have the misfortune of landing right smack in the demographic middle of nowhere.  There isn't a fucking person on the planet who gives a flying fuck about people my age.

You muddle through.  You find a way.  There are no guarantees in life, least of all those provided by lying politicians in government.  And stop listening to your Marxist college professors.  Nothing they will teach you will EVER help you.

Sorry you aren't going to do as well as your parents did.  Despite the fact that I'm a medium-successful guy, I won't do as well as my parents did, either.  So we have that in common.  This is nothing all that new, so I really have only modest sympathy for the plight of those that this phenomenon affects.

Get off your ass and TRY SOMETHING.  It almost doesn't matter what.  If you try on a regular basis you will find a way to be successful in some aspect of your life that you will be proud of.

 

takeaction djsmps Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

Most don't get it....

There is a reason for that.....and that is the SCHOOLS don't teach Entrepreneurial ANYTHING....

They don't teach kids the REAL WORLD.

I can teach somebody in a matter of hours how it works.....then it is up to them to either do it...or do nothing.  

Lack of motivation is huge....

 

Snout the First Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:22 Permalink

Wealth accumulation isn't something that just happens, like weeds growing in the garden or the cat getting fleas. Wealth is only accumulated slowly, through decades of discipline and making the right decisions. Which I see no evidence of the children doing.

blueskyranch Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

Mellenials are destined to be poor. They love smartphones and they don’t want to do anything but wait for someone to give them a free ride. Boomers are always blamed for their demise. Get a grip and find a fucking job. 

P.K.Snosage Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

Addicted to porn, weed and screens, they also inhabit a post-original world; condemened to regurgitate and churn everything that has gone before and to wander aimlessly from basement to basement.