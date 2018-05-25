Mother And Daughter Shot In Oklahoma Restaurant, Suspect Killed By "Good Guy" With A Gun

A mother and her 12-year-old daughter celebrating a birthday at a popular restaurant in Oklahoma City were shot Thursday night around 6:30 p.m. by a man in his late teens, when a bystander armed with a pistol confronted the shooter and fatally shot him as he tried to flee, according to Oklahoma City Police - who called the citizen "a blessing."

Capt. Mathews says when the suspect exited the restaurant, he was confronted by a citizen who took out his own firearm, shooting and killing the suspect. -News9

Natalie and her daughter Niah Will were walking into Louie's Grill & Bar to celebrate the woman's eldest daughter Shayla's 14th birthday when they were shot by a man said to be an 18 to 20-year-old white male wearing eye glasses and ear protection. Natalie was shot in the arm, while 12-year-old Niah was shot in her tailbone - the bullet traveling to her stomach. Shayla's best friend, 14-year-old Alex, was also shot.

"To the good Samaritan that killed that monster I want to meet you and shake your hand and tell you face to face thank you for saving my daughter's and everyone else in that restaurants life. You are my hero sir," wrote Niah's father, Jabari Giles, over Facebook.

Natalie's sister Leslie said on Facebook both were in a stable condition, and Niah was taken into surgery, which 'went well'. 'Natalie was shot in the arm and is going to be fine. My niece suffered a more severe gunshot wound to her hip near the tail bone and bullet tracked into her stomach,' she wrote. 'She had surgery and it went well she is doing well. I just cant wrap my head around this evil in our world. 'My sister is one of the best mothers and sweetest people I've ever known. Her daughters are amazing kids. It's heart wrenching to know they had to deal that level of fear. Especially while out celebrating my other nieces birthday.' Natalie and Niah are believed to be stable, but Alex's condition is unknown - a woman believed to be Niah and Shayla's stepmother said on Facebook Niah had part of her colon removed, and Alex will have surgery tomorrow. -Daily Mail

All of the shooting victims are expected to survive, while Police Captain Bo Matthews told reporters that the armed civilian was "a blessing ."

Lake Hefner shooting update: A man walked into the Louie’s restaurant and opened fire with a gun. Two people were shot. One person has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

Correction: Two people taken to the hospital. The victims are expected to survive. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

I am in touch with the City Manager & the Police Chief. As OCPD has reported, the suspect is dead. OCPD asks that everyone avoid East Wharf tonight so that they can complete their investigation at the scene. https://t.co/0B2umP8cJz — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 25, 2018

Homocide detectives quickly arrived at the scene and interviewed over 100 witnesses, along with News 9.

During the incident a man fell and broke his arm, and was also taken to the hospital. A fourth victim who suffered a minor injury was identified about two hours after the shooting, however it is not known if he was shot.