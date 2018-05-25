Mother And Daughter Shot In Oklahoma Restaurant, Suspect Killed By "Good Guy" With A Gun

A mother and her 12-year-old daughter celebrating a birthday at a popular restaurant in Oklahoma City were shot Thursday night around 6:30 p.m. by a man in his late teens, when a bystander armed with a pistol confronted the shooter and fatally shot him as he tried to flee, according to Oklahoma City Police - who called the citizen "a blessing."
Capt. Mathews says when the suspect exited the restaurant, he was confronted by a citizen who took out his own firearm, shooting and killing the suspect. -News9
Natalie and her daughter Niah Will were walking into Louie's Grill & Bar to celebrate the woman's eldest daughter Shayla's 14th birthday when they were shot by a man said to be an 18 to 20-year-old white male wearing eye glasses and ear protection. Natalie was shot in the arm, while 12-year-old Niah was shot in her tailbone - the bullet traveling to her stomach. Shayla's best friend, 14-year-old Alex, was also shot.
"To the good Samaritan that killed that monster I want to meet you and shake your hand and tell you face to face thank you for saving my daughter's and everyone else in that restaurants life. You are my hero sir," wrote Niah's father, Jabari Giles, over Facebook.
Natalie's sister Leslie said on Facebook both were in a stable condition, and Niah was taken into surgery, which 'went well'.
'Natalie was shot in the arm and is going to be fine. My niece suffered a more severe gunshot wound to her hip near the tail bone and bullet tracked into her stomach,' she wrote.
'She had surgery and it went well she is doing well. I just cant wrap my head around this evil in our world.
'My sister is one of the best mothers and sweetest people I've ever known. Her daughters are amazing kids.
It's heart wrenching to know they had to deal that level of fear. Especially while out celebrating my other nieces birthday.'
Natalie and Niah are believed to be stable, but Alex's condition is unknown - a woman believed to be Niah and Shayla's stepmother said on Facebook Niah had part of her colon removed, and Alex will have surgery tomorrow. -Daily Mail
All of the shooting victims are expected to survive, while Police Captain Bo Matthews told reporters that the armed civilian was "a blessing."
Lake Hefner shooting update: A man walked into the Louie’s restaurant and opened fire with a gun. Two people were shot. One person has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him.— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018
Correction: Two people taken to the hospital. The victims are expected to survive.— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018
I am in touch with the City Manager & the Police Chief. As OCPD has reported, the suspect is dead. OCPD asks that everyone avoid East Wharf tonight so that they can complete their investigation at the scene. https://t.co/0B2umP8cJz— Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 25, 2018
Homocide detectives quickly arrived at the scene and interviewed over 100 witnesses, along with News 9.
During the incident a man fell and broke his arm, and was also taken to the hospital. A fourth victim who suffered a minor injury was identified about two hours after the shooting, however it is not known if he was shot.
Good Guys... Wear your guns !!!
Yep...it does no good in the car.
I'll be watching this evenings national news for the video and professional "reporting" by those highly paid corporate media "journalists".
I'm not sure what to think of this, a private citizen killing an "active shooter" long before the police arrive...goes against everything the "experts" recommend...I'll feel better after the "experts" have explained this and tell me what to think.
Time and again, local police, how to deal with crime..."Just be a good victim and give them whatever they want".
I've never come close to having to shoot anyone, but a few times, while out fishing, I've pulled out my biggest knife and "toyed" with it to give some young whipper snappers pause about fucking with a crazy old man wearing dirty, torn, camouflage sporting an in the front out the back knife.
I love it when the bad guys take the room temperature challenge.
hedgeless_horseman's E-Z Internet Guide for Learning to Use a Sidearm to Defend Yourself, Your Loved Ones, and Your Property, Should a Race War Break Out.
Do this on a regular basis, such as once per week for just 5 minutes, and soon you could finally be ready, willing, and able to defend your person, liberty, and property, should you be faced with a situation where, "serious bodily injury or death is imminent,"
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-09-10/guide-learning-use-sidearm-de…-
If the perp had decided to do this in a "gun free" school zone there would be 13 dead instead of just 3 injured.
It's time to end the idiocy of "gun free" school zones and allow concealed carry there just like everywhere else.
Leaked CDC study estimates 2.4 million Defensive Gun Uses (DGUs) every year.
Ending the idiocy, ANY of our innumerable idiocies, would be a Christmas miracle.
Taxpayer Relief Shot!
I salute you, Sir!
Feel good story of the day. Sorry for the victims but the shooter is with his maker now where he should be.
Or in your nightstand.
Wait, the guy was fleeing the restaurant when confronted. The photos show the suspect's body in a grassy ditch well outside the restaurant. Tell me again how the good guy stopped everyone in the restaurant getting killed? Fake news...
David Hogg could not be reached for a comment ;-)
I assume they tried to contacted the spic lesbian as well
He's too busy extorting Publix.
Jabari ?
Surprise, surprise. . . Media does NOT run to that little bitch for comment.
Stake out his house!
Thinking there is more to this story. Different names for the father and daughters. Was the "good guy" there to make sure the shooter didn't talk?
can they tie the perp to anyone the victims know?
Sure hope the dead fuck is a libtard. One down, 25M to go.
Uhh, yeah...me too...but isn't 25M low-balling it?!
Gotta be north of 100!
Just shoot the bad guys.......
There is a very long list of bad guys that need it.....
Liberal morons will never report this story.
Nowhere on CNN.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/24/us/oklahoma-city-shooting/index.html
(CNN)An armed citizen gunned down a shooter at an Oklahoma City restaurant on Thursday, killing him, police said.
A man walked into Louie's Grill & Bar and opened fire, striking two people. As the gunman was fleeing the scene, a bystander armed with a pistol confronted the shooter and fatally shot him outside the restaurant, Oklahoma City Police Captain Bo Mathews told reporters.
Probably a jilted admirer story instead of a iwannasnackbar story.
if this really was just some random shit it blows my mind. i'm thinking there was a motive, maybe along with a conspiracy, something like that.
It wouldn't surprise me, but too early to tell. Wait for more info.
Bang, bang you are dead dumbass...too bad about the woman and girl. Probably a divorce or something. Some guys can't handle their testosterone surges.
I'm sure this will be the lead/breaking news story on CNN.
Good story...I'm a little confused why none of the photos seem to match...but still a good story.
I want to live somewhere that let's me protect my daughter like this.
I refuse to live anywhere that I can't. Period.
Vote with your feet.
Probably a mass shooting that was prevented by a good guy with a gun. Maybe a former employee?
bald reptiliians at it again
If everyone had open carry, it seems to me that everyone would be a lot more polite to each other.
There's a book by Heinlein that features that. Everyone is armed (with energy weapons) and they are all amazing polite to one another. When they're not, somebody gets dead. Conshies and all non-carriers are treated like dirt, of course.
If only the restaurant had been a gun free zone this wouldn't have happened. <sarcasm off >
If this was NYC the police would have the hero hanging by his balls in some jail cell.
Bernhard Goetz says hi.
Pretty cut and dry. The whole story is very succinctly and clearly told, from every angle. The bad guy got shot....why waste more space for more worthless words?
Right now on the MSM
https://media.giphy.com/media/2dcW1Dlu2sZnW/giphy.gif
Once in every 10,00 gun deaths some retard with a gun gets lucky and shoots the perp. We can all celebrate now fuck yah! Winning NOT! More anecdotal Trumptard burgers for the dumb down masses.
