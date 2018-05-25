Hyperinflation Meets Free Electricity: Venezuela's Crypto-Mining Mania Goes Mainstream

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 14:24

Most Venezuelans still can't buy the Petro, the state-sponsored, oil-backed cryptocurrency launched in February by President Maduro and his increasingly desperate government. Meanwhile, the number of Venezuelans who own at least some bitcoin continues to grow. And now, nearly seven months after we first reported that the number of bitcoin miners operating in Venezuela had eclipsed 100,000, Bloomberg is reporting that nearly every home in Caracas is operating a bitcoin mining rig.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

In his latest installment for  Bloomberg's "Life in Caracas", reporter Daniel Cancel describes how cryptomania is still at a fever pitch in Venezuela, where citizens are constantly searching for new ways of ferreting out foreign currency over the Internet as the hyperinflating bolivar becomes more and more worthless.

Source: @Steve_Hanke

Many young people who possess the necessary skills have chosen online gaming; they can often be found hanging out at one of the 24-hour "Internet cafes" in Caracas, where they game sometimes until they're on the edge of passing out. Those with software programming skills try to find work at an overseas company willing to outsource some of its labor.

Venezuela

But thanks to the country's abundant cheap electricity - the result of a peculiar system of government subsidies that has kept costs low even as the bolivar has seen its value inflated away to worthlessness - any family in Venezuela with an Internet connection and a glancing familiarity with how crypto works can mine bitcoin.

Even if they only make a few dollars a day, any amount of foreign currency is worth it in a country where earning $5 a day qualifies a family for middle-class status.

Heck, even the $6 a day is half-decent money in a country mired in a horrific economic depression. One key to my mining pals’ success: electricity, while spotty, is basically free, the result of an odd combination of hyperinflation and government-mandated utility price freezes.

(It’ll cost you 900,000 bolivars - or about $0.90 at the black-market rate - for a coffee, pastry and juice at a cafe, but you can pay your monthly electricity, water, gas, internet and phone bills for about 300,000 bolivars.)

Venezuelans who embrace bitcoin say being adaptable is vital to surviving in the world's most tumultuous economy, where 'Mad Max'-style violence has become the norm, and hungry Venezuelans will kill any livestock they can find to fill their stomachs.

Caracas

As we noted previously, in Venezuela, the majority of the population has lost trust in the government, the central bank and the banking system, which has clearly helped predispose Venezuelans to bitcoin.

A Venezuelan student named John Villar said he uses bitcoin more than bolivars because it’s literally the only viable option.

“This is not a matter of politics. This is a matter of survival,” said Villar.

Villar said he has bought two plane tickets to Colombia, his wife’s medication, and paid his employees with bitcoin in the past month. Villar emphasized that he intends to continue utilizing bitcoin like the majority of Venezuelans, according to CCN.

Cancel's sources justify this terrifying behavior with one simple mantra: "Human beings can adapt to anything". Presumably, these Venezuelans are mining other cryptocurrencies, too, not just bitcoin.

A key aspect to that adaptation is managing someway, somehow to set up a steady flow of revenue in dollars or some other foreign currency. It’s the only way to keep up with inflation that a Bloomberg index estimates to be running around 16,000 percent a year. A family of four can live reasonably well in Caracas on $500 a month.

Remittances continue to be crucial to the Venezuelan economy - but their role as its lifeblood is finally being rivaled by bitcoin. As Cancel points out, many Venezuelans see this as a disheartening sign of just how far their country has fallen. Reliance on remittances was once the lifeblood of Honduras, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

"Countries don't just disappear," Cancel said. But the spirit of the old Venezuela is long gone.

There is just one problem with all of this... Bitcoin mining is illegal in Venezuela, and anybody caught operating one of these illicit crypto mining operations can expect to be swiftly imprisoned by Maduro and his thugs.

hedgeless_horseman shizzledizzle Fri, 05/25/2018 - 14:35

 

One key to my mining pals’ success: electricity, while spotty, is basically free, the result of an odd combination of hyperinflation and government-mandated utility price freezes.

I get it.

...the rig I am going to show you how to build and operate currently costs about $3244 and makes about $2780 per year mining Ether, for an ROI of 1.17 years, or an 86% annual return.  These numbers assume zero electricity expense, because I operate my rigs at offices where electricity is included in the rent which I already pay.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-07/hedgelesshorsemans-e-z-intern…

pods hedgeless_horseman Fri, 05/25/2018 - 14:50

If they can't afford to eat, they ain't mining BTC with an ASIC.  

They might be able to mine some alts, monero, etc. But no way is there multiple S9's or even earlier ones there.  Just not gonna happen. And the juice they take will probably overwhelm the 3rd world circuitry unless its's a business doing it on the DL.

I'd say some alts with a single GPU or monero and converting.

pods

spiff shizzledizzle Fri, 05/25/2018 - 14:46

I would reckon that bureaucratic meetings to discuss the appropriate methods for discussing the necessary steps to begin the process of considering methods and soliciting the necessary professional academic expert input pertaining to the resumption of corn flake production makes up at least 50% of Venezuelan GDP at this point 

ash Fri, 05/25/2018 - 14:36

Mining bitcoin isn't cheap. Maybe they are mining some of the altcoins and converting them to bitcoin. You still need decent hardware for this. Not going to happen on crappy laptops or workstations. And you're not getting $5/day even with free juice.

ted41776 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 14:37

free stacks of $500 ($USD) video cards and multi-thousand dollar ($USD) ASICs (that are only good for remaining 20% of bitcoin that exists to mine, until next bitcoin fork picks up enough steam) too? shit, where do i sign up?

Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 05/25/2018 - 14:39

In "$BTC/Satoshi Scrotumoto" we TRVST!... Yeah... That should FIX ALL THERE PROBLEMS!...

Like pouring gasoline on an "inferno"...

With Jerome Powell and Steve Mnuchin saying with there shades on lurking in the background!... NO INVOLVEMENT "HERE"?!!!

charlewar Fri, 05/25/2018 - 14:46

buttcoin buffoons in Venezuela will again learn what it means to lose your shirt, literally.

Keeping Nicky Maduro and buttcoin shows Venezuelans just plain stupid,

 

kbohip Fri, 05/25/2018 - 14:51

I was under the impression that BC mining took impressive hardware to say the least.  If the picture of the internet cafe above is current, they are still using CRT's!  I don't think even with free electricity BC mining will work on ancient hardware.

rejected Fri, 05/25/2018 - 14:59

The US sanctions and currency restrictions is destroying their economy. But, like NK and Iran, the US claims it is doing it 'for the people' Yep,,, for the American corporations. A Smedley Butler special. Of course, this will not make the news.

One will be amazed how fast their recovery will be when corporate America regains control.

Edit: The most hated commodity on the earth today is truth.

Wild Bill Steamcock rejected Fri, 05/25/2018 - 15:11

You don't think having your economy built almost exclusively around one industry a problem?  Four or five years ago, 90 cents of every dollar in the country was from the oil industry.  Global surplus and a subsequent price tank (from $100 to $50 per barrel) didn't hurt them at all, just the mean old Americans, right? 

Sanctions didn't help, but government incompetence is what imploded their economy

rejected Wild Bill Steamcock Fri, 05/25/2018 - 15:53

Agree they needed to diversify.

The biggest reason for the Oil crash was the US trying to screw up Russia's economy like it did to the USSR. The problem was their terrible timing. They did it at the same time the worlds economies were / are slowing down.

Some posters here laugh at them, (Venezuela),  because of their socialism but fail to understand the US is about as socialist as it gets. Looking at the numbers getting US free government handouts should make it obvious. Capitalism hasn't existed in the US for over a hundred years. If it were not for the US dollar being the reserve currency we could very well be going through the same thing. No one,,, not even Venezuela prints as much fake money as the US,,, and someday our children will suffer because of it.

But there is no reason for the US to make peoples lives even more miserable because their governments aren't towing the US line.

Wild Bill Steamcock rejected Fri, 05/25/2018 - 16:00

I agree with what you've said here. It's a somewhat complex, yet sad situation.  You've got incompetent domestic government on the one hand (making the socialism aspect somewhat irrelevant), and vindictive external forces on the other.  In the end, the people get screwed.  Russia isn't starving to death precisely because of decent leadership.

SAE6065 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 15:22

First off the people of this beautiful Paradise should have figured out how to get of this second rate Busdriver who pretends he knows how to run a Country. You can fix DUMB, but you can't fix STUPID Hahahahahaha

 .