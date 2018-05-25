Oil Plunges Back To Trump's "OPEC's At It Again" Levels Below $68

WTI Crude Futures prices are back at a $67 handle, tumbling 4% today following remarks from OPEC and Russia on the potential easing of output restrictions.
Just a month ago, President Trump tweeted that "oil prices are artificially Very High," blaming OPEC for the rise which was crushing the gains from his tax cuts and warning that this was "No good and will not be accepted!"
Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018
Today, prices are plunging as OPEC (and Russia) confirm that they are likely to add to production output in H2 2018 as the possibility of Venezuela and Iran production constraints rise (due to sanctions).
WTI is now back at a $67 handle - exactly where Trump tweeted a month ago...
As we noted earlier, there are certain benefits when the president of the US is BFFs with the ruling Saudi regime, especially when the price of oil rises so high it threatens to not only undo the US president's tax reform, but to slowdown the overall economy even as said president is injecting a $1 trillion fiscal stimulus in it.
We saw that in practice moments ago when Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih said OPEC and Russia are prepared to adjust policy in June, and that it is likely that there will be a gradual oil supply boost in the second half.
Furthermore, Russian President Putin just said that "$60 oil suits Russia fully" adding that "the future of the [OPEC/NOPEC deal] depends on the fate of the Iran nuclear pact."
Comments
Oh, I am certain we'll see the adjustment at the pumps right away.
Well, even Goldman gave a loud and clear heads up to everybody...
Too bad most on ZH bought into the higher oil price nonsense.
what a fucked up world when the 'Big Orange Turd' has so much influence...it's really like a 'bad'dream' that you can't
wake up from...AND... he NEVER SHUTS UP!!!!!
higher or lower oil price is almost has nothing to do with demand and supply in a rigged market. Its a risk on or off signal to speculators.
Nah, US frackers need higher price and so do many other off-shore drills.
It'll go higher.
The commodity cycle hasn't peaked yet.
Say 1-1.5 years.
Don’t you just love the “price stability”?
LOL....
EVERYTHING now trades like an OTC penny stock, thanks to the Fed.
And the biggest question not being addressed by Syphilitic-in Chief is how to make a Nordstream II pipeline and Iranian oil for Euros instead of $USD "disappear" while making the Shale oil miracle profitable at these "low",..."low"... prices without letting the U.S. $dollar with it's market completely crash?... Or starting WWIII?...
looks like the Shepwave analyst T is calling this move in oil again.
[This] is a Wyckoff Spring folks, designed to shake off the longs and calls before they rocket this puppy higher... It's significant enough it'll probably make a double bottom, buy with both fists after the second dip..
Speed kills. Doubtless the HFT firms suffered 0 - ZERO - losses.