Secretive Russian Surface-To-Air Missile Test Is World's Longest Ever

CNBC has just announced, citing an anonymous military source, that Russia quietly conducted the world’s longest anti-air missile system test, destroying mock enemy targets at record range.
If and when this missile system becomes deployed, it could be a gamechanger for the Russian military, with increased area denial capabilities in Europe, East Asia, and the Middle East - that will undoubtedly frighten Washington.
Futuristic drawing of the S-500 air defense missile system. (Source: Almaz-Antey)
The source with direct knowledge of U.S. intelligence regarding the S-500 Prometey, also known as 55R6M “Triumfator-M,” a surface-to-air missile/anti-ballistic missile system intended to replace the A-135 missile system and supplement the S-400, said the missile test struck a target 299 miles away — 50 miles further than the existing S-400 system.
Components of the S-500 system
Moscow claims the S-500 is a new-generation surface-to-air missile system and has the capability of “intercepting hypersonic missiles, drones and aircraft as well as stealth warplanes like the F-22 and the F-35. The S-500 system would expand the Kremlin’s capabilities to engage multiple targets with precision strikes,” said CNBC.
Russia’s 2016 S-400 air defense system range in Europe, the Middle East, and Russia.
Besides ballistic and hypersonic missiles, Moscow also claims the S-500 has a range capable of intercepting low-orbit satellites, space weapons launched from hypersonic aircraft, and hypersonic orbital platforms.
However, the anonymous military source neglected to provide CNBC with specific knowledge of timing and location of the test.
The video below is of a test of the S-400 anti-ballistic missile system
Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Almaz-Antey, the weapon’s designer, had been alerted to prepare the S-500 missile systems for mass production.
“One of the key tasks is to improve anti-precision warfare means. It is necessary to develop and build up technological groundwork in the area of air defense, to continue modernization of Pantsir systems, to finish the development and preparations for mass production of the S-500 newest systems capable of hitting targets at super-high altitudes, including near-the-earth space,” Putin said at a meeting with Russia’s top brass and executives of defense-sector enterprises.
Although neither Putin nor the weapon designer have yet made any official statements about the tests, it seems as production for the missile system is about to ramp up for the 2020 deployment date. Meanwhile, with the longest surface-to-air missile range in the world, coupled with a claim that it can destroy American stealth fighters and hypersonics, the S-500 missile system has undoubtedly shocked Washington. What will Trump’s response be? Well, of course, more defense spending until the country goes bankrupt.
Shows what happens when money is channeled to highly effective projects. Compared to enriching 10,000 contractors.
Yup, Putin issues order and you better deliver or else.
In reply to Shows what happens when… by Baron von Bud
They are not trying to please the Washington lobbyists and politicians with their lined pockets. It works or it does not. They keep going toward what works, the US does everything possible to enrich the politicians, lobbyists & the corporate oligarchy. So the projects suck and are rife with failures!
In reply to Yup, Putin issues order and… by Cluster_Frak
Agree. And the most rapacious LOBBYISTS are those from Israhell.
As long as the BILLION$ of American taxpayers keep heading into
their pockets, they don't otherwise CARE whether
America is crumbling or not.
In reply to They are not trying to… by MozartIII
In reply to agree by revolla
In reply to FREE TOMMY ROBINSON by Zero Point
In reply to FREE TOMMY ROBINSON by Zero Point
Sadly, ZH probably has no interest in publicizing Tommy's death sentence for wrongthink, much like the rest of the media.
In reply to FREE TOMMY ROBINSON by Zero Point
Wow.
Actual 'defence' spending.
I had almost forgotten what that was.
In reply to They are not trying to… by MozartIII
nice video
Published on Oct 17, 2012
In reply to Wow. Actual 'defence'… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
That thing is a huge sitting duck for cruise missiles, HARMs, and drones.
In reply to They are not trying to… by MozartIII
Layered air defense network. Different hardware for different targets. Try to keep up
In reply to That thing is a huge sitting… by Stuck on Zero
If i ever get my hands on him Sucker the Zero's gonna look funny eating corn-on-the-cob with no teeth. lol
In reply to Layered air defense network… by dirty fingernails
I would not be too sure about that. Cruise missiles have been easy pickin's for far less capable systems. The aircraft that carry HARMs need to get a lot closer than 300 miles and they will have a hard time locking on to target because of the thirty spoof sets around the detection unit.
Drones work really good on third world targets. I suspect drones will be sidelined the first time blue drone control is compromised and armed blue drones attack blue forces.
Hopefully we are not the ones who fully learn the capabilities of that system.
In reply to That thing is a huge sitting… by Stuck on Zero
Yea well I hate to break it to the Russians but we have a camo ATV that is capable of traveling 50 MPH and can be fitted with a full array of machine guns, grenade launchers, smoke machine and to top it all off carries 4 persons all for a mere $100,000 per unit so suck on that.
In reply to They are not trying to… by MozartIII
It is ironic that the US "free market" private corporation system has become the rough equivalent to the Soviet system, whereby money is funneled to those who give the most back to the politicians who send the money there. The only difference is that the Soviets called themselves socialists.
In reply to Shows what happens when… by Baron von Bud
USA.... United Socialist America!
In reply to It is ironic that the US … by LetThemEatRand
clinton-obama crime syndicate made america a socialist run country.
In reply to It is ironic that the US … by LetThemEatRand
They certainly were involved, but our entire system is corrupt. Red and Blue exist to maintain the system by convincing people to blame specific Presidents of the disfavored flavor.
In reply to clinton-obama crime… by Ahmeexnal
Oh Come on. We have better military toilet that the Russians. $50K a toilet, can they beat that ?
In reply to Shows what happens when… by Baron von Bud
More U.S. defense $pending soon to be announced ....
Your hard earned tax dollars at work.
In reply to Shows what happens when… by Baron von Bud
That's what happens when your defense budget does not serve as a money washing machine..
Where is that 21 trillion anyway?...
In reply to Shows what happens when… by Baron von Bud
Let's hope it frightens Washington (and Brussels) enough to make it abandon the idea of invading Russia.
Lol. For multitudes of reasons civilization is going to collapse.
"Well, of course, more defense spending until the country goes bankrupt."
Its all fiat... there is no money, its just more debt.
Plus, no one seemed to care when Dick Cheney said they lost 2.3Trillion dollars a few years ago.
DC apparently lost it in one of Trump's casinos.
In reply to "Well, of course, more… by MadHatt
Entirely possible. For eight years Putin was playing chess when Obama was playing marbles.
The US has outsmarted Mr. Putin.... Trump plays 3D chess.
In reply to Entirely possible. For… by radio man
Next I'm gonna hear is that the Donald has pointy ears and has green blood. That simply isn't logical.
In reply to The US has outsmarted Mr… by rejected
Go Putin! I am not anti-American. I am against the globalist zionist forces that have hijacked our country. I want America liberated from these evil forces that now own us. Wake up America-before it is too late.
Well, the US ended the Soviet Union by forcing it to spend increasing amounts of money on the Cold War until it was bankrupt. Putin learned the lesson and will now end the US without a shot fired.
"Well, of course, more defense spending until the country goes bankrupt."
Wonder what Tylers definition of bankrupt is?
1000% of GDP, +/- 1%
In reply to "Well, of course, more… by rejected
Putin should test those babies in the Golan Heights & Riyadh
Those damn Russians can't beat us in the shit talking General department.
yep, shit talkings was patented by Ben Bernanke & Alun Spamgreen.
In reply to Those damn Russians can't… by shovelhead
Yea, but the bloated cronyist USMIC has a Cuisinart.
So it's all good.
russia has long protested US defensive weapons, so what is different here.
the tomahawk missile launches in syria were skeet shoots. none of the tomahawks targeted missile launch systems.
when any fixed position weapons system lights up, it becomes a target. what happens when 103 tomahawks come after one of these missile systems? ok. so. this is ZH so the eight missiles take out ten tomahawks each. that still means 23 tomahawks get through. and what do you have with a fixed position weapons system when you launch all eight or sixteen of your rockets? nothing. you have nothing.
i'm of course assuming that the US has more than 103 tomahawks in their inventory. they have 105 at least.
if this system was so good, the see eye aye would have already bought the plans and would be building their own. fuck, they stole a soviet space capsule back in the early 60s, and did a detail examination overnight, and the soviets didn't know about it until the late 80s. nasa wanted to know what the soviets knew.
in the end the soviets, under any other name, will always be mad that a see eye aye front company bought all the titanium from them that was used to build the SR-71.