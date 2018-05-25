Secretive Russian Surface-To-Air Missile Test Is World's Longest Ever

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 21:35

CNBC has just announced, citing an anonymous military source, that Russia quietly conducted the world’s longest anti-air missile system test, destroying mock enemy targets at record range.

If and when this missile system becomes deployed, it could be a gamechanger for the Russian military, with increased area denial capabilities in Europe, East Asia, and the Middle East - that will undoubtedly frighten Washington.

Futuristic drawing of the S-500 air defense missile system. (Source: Almaz-Antey)

The source with direct knowledge of U.S. intelligence regarding the S-500 Prometey, also known as 55R6M “Triumfator-M,” a surface-to-air missile/anti-ballistic missile system intended to replace the A-135 missile system and supplement the S-400, said the missile test struck a target 299 miles away — 50 miles further than the existing S-400 system.

Components of the S-500 system

Moscow claims the S-500 is a new-generation surface-to-air missile system and has the capability of “intercepting hypersonic missiles, drones and aircraft as well as stealth warplanes like the F-22 and the F-35. The S-500 system would expand the Kremlin’s capabilities to engage multiple targets with precision strikes,” said CNBC.

Russia’s 2016 S-400 air defense system range in Europe, the Middle East, and Russia. 

Besides ballistic and hypersonic missiles, Moscow also claims the S-500 has a range capable of intercepting low-orbit satellites, space weapons launched from hypersonic aircraft, and hypersonic orbital platforms.

However, the anonymous military source neglected to provide CNBC with specific knowledge of timing and location of the test.

The video below is of a test of the S-400 anti-ballistic missile system 

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Almaz-Antey, the weapon’s designer, had been alerted to prepare the S-500 missile systems for mass production.

“One of the key tasks is to improve anti-precision warfare means. It is necessary to develop and build up technological groundwork in the area of air defense, to continue modernization of Pantsir systems, to finish the development and preparations for mass production of the S-500 newest systems capable of hitting targets at super-high altitudes, including near-the-earth space,” Putin said at a meeting with Russia’s top brass and executives of defense-sector enterprises.

Although neither Putin nor the weapon designer have yet made any official statements about the tests, it seems as production for the missile system is about to ramp up for the 2020 deployment date. Meanwhile, with the longest surface-to-air missile range in the world, coupled with a claim that it can destroy American stealth fighters and hypersonics, the S-500 missile system has undoubtedly shocked Washington. What will Trump’s response be? Well, of course, more defense spending until the country goes bankrupt.

Politics

jaxville Stuck on Zero Fri, 05/25/2018 - 22:14 Permalink

  I would not be too sure about that.  Cruise missiles have been easy pickin's for far less capable systems.  The aircraft that carry HARMs need to get a lot closer than 300 miles and they will have a hard time locking on to target because of the thirty spoof sets around the detection unit. 

  Drones work really good on third world targets.  I suspect drones will be sidelined the first time blue drone control is compromised and armed blue drones attack blue forces.

  Hopefully we are not the ones who fully learn the capabilities of that system.

 

MadHatt Fri, 05/25/2018 - 21:43 Permalink

"Well, of course, more defense spending until the country goes bankrupt."

 

Its all fiat... there is no money, its just more debt.

Plus, no one seemed to care when Dick Cheney said they lost 2.3Trillion dollars a few years ago.

Savyindallas Fri, 05/25/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

Go Putin! I am not anti-American. I am against the globalist zionist forces that have hijacked our country. I want America liberated from these evil forces that now own us. Wake up America-before it is too late. 

Stormtrooper Fri, 05/25/2018 - 21:49 Permalink

Well, the US ended the Soviet Union by forcing it to spend increasing amounts of money on the Cold War until it was bankrupt.  Putin learned the lesson and will now end the US without a shot fired.

just the tip Fri, 05/25/2018 - 21:58 Permalink

russia has long protested US defensive weapons, so what is different here.

the tomahawk missile launches in syria were skeet shoots.  none of the tomahawks targeted missile launch systems.

when any fixed position weapons system lights up, it becomes a target.  what happens when 103 tomahawks come after one of these missile systems?  ok.  so.  this is ZH so the eight missiles take out ten tomahawks each.  that still means 23 tomahawks get through.  and what do you have with a fixed position weapons system when you launch all eight or sixteen of your rockets?  nothing.  you have nothing.

i'm of course assuming that the US has more than 103 tomahawks in their inventory.  they have 105 at least.

if this system was so good, the see eye aye would have already bought the plans and would be building their own.  fuck, they stole a soviet space capsule back in the early 60s, and did a detail examination overnight, and the soviets didn't know about it until the late 80s.  nasa wanted to know what the soviets knew.

in the end the soviets, under any other name, will always be mad that a see eye aye front company bought all the titanium from them that was used to build the SR-71.