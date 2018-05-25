Supply-Side Shock: Norwegian Salmon Prices Are Going Wild

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/26/2018 - 08:40

Norwegian salmon spot prices just tagged a historical high as faltering supply combines with increasing global demand. This has unleashed a perfect storm sending prices above a multi-year neckline of NOK 70 (€7.48/$8.66), and tagged fresh highs around NOK 80 (€8.40/$9.90) — however, this price surge is not sustainable and unlikely to last for long, a seafood analyst told IntraFish.

Norwegian salmon prices are going wild. (Source: Bloomberg

Christian Olsen Nordby, a seafood analyst at Kepler Chevreux, describes the current price environment as “not sustainable at all and are way too high.”

Nordby said there are several reasons for the historical price shift. First, the market is being squeezed from the supply-side with cold sea temperatures restricting salmon growth, along with, the holiday season in Norway hitting the harvest. Meanwhile, there is strong demand from major markets in the Eurozone on contract prices, Nordby explained to IntraFish.

“Retail prices, which lag behind by about 10 weeks are still relatively low – which is triggering demand – but these are starting to pick up too,” he said. “Retail prices will pick up, typically resulting in lower demand.”

The seafood analyst believes that prices could be peaking in the near term, as more harvest is expected to hit the open market, as well as, Norway’s holiday season is now over. He said the industry is waiting for more supply to hit the market via the 2017 generation salmon stock.

“There is expected to be more supply in the 2017 generation as it has about 10 percent bigger biomass than the 2016 generation,” Nordby said.

“The price should slide down over the next few months, and I’m quite excited to see what will happen next week and the week after now we are done with the holidays,” Nordby explained.

Nordby could be right about his top call in the salmon market because overlaid with 2017 contracts spot prices — there appears to be weakening in price action into the second half of the year.

Fish Pool ASA is established as an international, regulated marketplace for buying and selling of financial salmon contracts. Contracts are either forwards or options. Clearing services are operated by our cooperative partner, Nasdaq OMX. All contracts are settled against the monthly Fish Pool Index (above). Compare your prices to FPI™ here and investigate Fish Pool Trading Calendar here. (Source: Fish Pool).

Nordby concluded the conversation with IntraFish by forecasting a substantial decline in prices by July/August. He estimates that price could drop to NOK 50 (€5.30/$6.20), or about -37 percent correction from current levels. Bear market ahead?

Kjetil Lye, a commercial fishing analyst at Handelsbanken Markets, also told IntraFish, he was expecting lower prices in the second half of the year.

“I think most people do including Fishpool’s forward prices,” he said. “We certainly expect them to come down from these extraordinary levels,” he added.

Lye’s reasoning behind extraordinarily high salmon prices is similar to Nordby’s thesis of a supply-side shock, coupled with heightened demand in Europe.

“For the short term, they are not sustainable in general for the industry and will have to come down. But with limited supply-side growth, the longer-term outlook for prices is excellent, although levels are too high at the moment,” Lye said.

As salmon prices probe new record highs - all thanks to supply-side shocks in Norway, this could be more bad news for the heavily indebted American consumer who for the first time, might not be able to afford Norweign salmon this summer during barbecue season. However, if the seafood analysts are correct, and a bear market does form in prices, then Americans could certainly put the Norweign salmon on their credit cards.

Looney topspinslicer Sat, 05/26/2018 - 08:56 Permalink

 

might not be able to afford Norwegian salmon this summer during barbecue season

Grilled salmon? What a waste of salmon! It is even worse than cooked caviar. Some things should be eaten raw.

Now, I gotta find me a roadkill – a skunk or a couple of squirrels. Yummy!   ;-)

Looney

Bastiat revolla Sat, 05/26/2018 - 10:56 Permalink

Norwegian farmed salmon - described as the most toxic thing in the Euro food chain. Someone here posted a link to a documentary -- guys in hazmat suits spraying the fish pens; feeding the fish pellets made from highly polluted Baltic sources; the woman in charge of fish farming regulation owns interests in fish farms.  Don't eat it.

(the link to the doc is posted down the chain a bit)

Karl Marxist TahoeBilly2012 Sat, 05/26/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

Norwegian salmon farming methods are a hot topic for their environmentalists. Farmed in open waters, farmers spray all sorts of toxic chemicals and feed to produce bigger salmon, all of which flows into their ecosystems. I stopped eating salmon a long time ago because "wild caught" as opposed to "farm raised" down at the Wally World Stupor store .... both are pretty much a contaminated mess.

DingleBarryObummer Sat, 05/26/2018 - 08:49 Permalink

Nuts are becoming unaffordable for many people.

but F it, poor people don't need minerals.   They can run off animal spirits.

The economy is eating it's own tail and demolishing it's own foundation.

It's dependent on destroying health (those PPI drugs are used by like 1/20 people and are a total sham, there are many more examples), yet while destroying health it's ruining labor productivity.

Know thy enemy Sat, 05/26/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

