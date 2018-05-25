Tesla In Autopilot Accelerated Before Slamming Into Parked Firetruck

Things have gone from bad to worse for Tesla and its autopilot feature, after the police results from a recent Salt Lake City crash were released, indicating hat not only was the car was in Autopilot mode when it crashed into a stopped firetruck, but also that it sped up seconds before the moment of impact.
The police report was detailed as follows:
A Tesla Model S that crashed into a parked firetruck on a Utah highway this month while in its Autopilot mode sped up prior to the accident, a police report says.
Data retrieved from the sedan shows that it picked up speed for 3.5 seconds shortly before the collision in South Jordan, according to the Associated Press. The acceleration from 55 mph to 60 mph suggests that the Tesla had been following a slower car that then moved out of the way, allowing the Tesla to resume the higher speed that the Autopilot system had been set at.
Furthermore, the car did not warn the driver ahead of the collision, even as the driver may have been taking a cue from Elon's Model 3 reveal, where he told people they could "sleep" in their car: to wit, the driver had her hands off the wheel for 80 seconds and was admittedly looking at her cell phone at the moment of the crash:
The driver, Heather Lommatzsch, told police that she had been looking at her phone and claimed the Tesla did not provide any warnings that it was about to crash. The car’s log said that her hands had been off of the steering wheel for 80 seconds leading up to the impact, and that she applied the brakes less than a second before hitting the firetruck, which was blocking the lane to protect the scene of a previous accident.
Lommatzsch said she had owned the car for two years and used the semi-autonomous Autopilot feature on all sorts of roadways, including on the Utah highway where she crashed, according to the report. She said the car did not provide any audio or visual warnings before the crash. A witness told police she did not see signs the car illuminated its brake lights or swerved to avoid the truck ahead of it. Meanwhile, the NTSB said it is investigating the May 11 crash.
In our original report of the crash , we noted that the police was unsure whether the Autopilot had been engaged.
At the time, the cause of the evening crash, involving a Tesla Model S and a fire department mechanic truck stopped at a red light, was under investigation, said police in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City. The police added that there was light rain falling and roads were wet when the crash occurred. "Witnesses indicated the Tesla Model S did not brake prior to impact," the statement said.
Now we know, and the confirmation is arguably even more bad news for Elon Musk who has been publicly stoking the fire of a feud with journalists that, not surprisingly, is yielding even more negative press coverage, Meanwhile skeptics and critics of the company have been circling around the idea of an NHTSA recall - either based on the car's supposedly "autonomous" Autopilot feature and how it was billed to the public, or from numerous incidents involving Tesla batteries causing severe damage after catching fire as a result of accidents - or sometimes just while Supercharging:
Needless to say, Tesla's Autopilot has been the subject of previous scrutiny following other crashes involving the vehicles. In March, a driver was killed when a Model X with Autopilot engaged hit a barrier while traveling at "freeway speed" in California. NHTSA and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating that case.
Earlier this week, Tesla claimed its Autopilot was not engaged when a Model S veered off a road and plunged into a pond outside San Francisco, killing the driver. The NTSB has yet to confirm Tesla's version of events.
Earlier in May, the NTSB opened a probe into an accident in which a Model S caught fire after crashing into a wall at a high speed in Florida. Two 18-year-olds were trapped and died in the blaze. The agency has said it does not expect Autopilot to be a focus in that investigation.
Finally, as has been discussed by analysts, the liability that Musk may have brought unto himself and to the company by giving people the impression at the Model 3 unveiling that the car would be fully autonomous, could soon come back to bite the company in a big way, resulting in a costly and lengthy recall which could quickly sap the company's dwindling cash; assuming, of course, the media doesn't skewer Tesla first.
Comments
What about those new Tri-Fuel Teslas that also burn cash ?
It’s the beginning of the robopocalypse. I particularly like the speeding up before impact part of the report. Shows intent.
In reply to What about those new Tri… by cricketsssssss
Looks like Michael Hastings to me.
In reply to It’s by Cognitive Dissonance
Another record for Tesla:
0-60 in 2.7 seconds. 60-0 in 0.2 seconds.
In reply to Looks like Michael Hastings… by Chris2
It's like Apple products, 1 in ever 1000 turns into a brick (or in Tesla's case hits the brick wall) after a software upgrade.
Problem with Tesla's business model is you eventually run out of car buyers willing to experiment with their lives.
In reply to Another record for Tesla: 0… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Anyone that lets a car run on autopilot needs to have their DL revoked ASAP.
They are a menace to society and too stupid to drive a car.
And they need to be sterilized so they don't breed more idiots.
In reply to It's like Apple products, 1… by mtl4
Full Retard speed...
In reply to Anyone that lets a car run… by ZENDOG
Not a fan of Tesla, but "Looking at my phone instead of driving" isn't going to play well in Court.
It's the sudden acceleration that Audi used to get accused of- Elon should be bragging on Twitter.
Nothing like field-developing a product, tho- OH so close, Elon- next.......
In reply to Full Retard speed... by El Oregonian
Did she have "Who Made Who" playing in the background?
In reply to Not a fan of Tesla, but … by jcaz
Like the Goog Home devices this is another one where you get what you pay for.
Anyone who thinks driving a car is really just sitting in the seat and looking at your phone should try some other form of transportation.
There's no way that this shit works properly in its current form, dead people starting to pile up while Musk says it's not his problem...sure buddy.
In reply to It's like Apple products, 1… by mtl4
The car is just imitating the company stock: speeding up just before the crash.
In reply to Like the Goog Home devices… by glenlloyd
Except nobody's is riding on a Apple tablet.
In reply to It's like Apple products, 1… by mtl4
Maybe Autopilot has an early onset 'elderly driver mode ' 'oh fiddlesticks - I hit the accelerator instead of the brake'
In reply to Looks like Michael Hastings… by Chris2
I can't help but think that some gods invented the Tesla as some sort of Darwinian fulfillment tool.
In reply to It’s by Cognitive Dissonance
"I Tesla".
In reply to It’s by Cognitive Dissonance
Danger Will Robinson !
In reply to It’s by Cognitive Dissonance
Never use version 1 of any software.
In reply to What about those new Tri… by cricketsssssss
Trouble in Brakeville?
In reply to Never use version 1 of any… by css1971
The Tesla autowreckpilot is working exactly as planned.
In reply to What about those new Tri… by cricketsssssss
flamethrower didn't deploy....
In reply to The Tesla autowreckpilot is… by TheSilentMajority
Secret suicide code?
In reply to What about those new Tri… by cricketsssssss
A minor Memory bug that occur only in chipsets manufactured by Mecca Memory Corp, The Ramadam Ram Series Chipset.
In reply to Secret suicide code? by JLee2027
Firmware update: Your car will find the nearest water to crash into until we get the fire issues worked out.
Elon Musk:
what are the odds, a Tesla runs into a firetruck. Man, that's like a Pinto being rear-ended by a firetruck.
the odds were even longer that the tesla didn't spontaneously burst into flames.
In reply to what are the odds, a Tesla… by Ron_Mexico
Thanks to - "The Cars"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuZA6qiJVfU
In reply to the odds were even longer… by buzzsaw99
I fell into a burning ring of fire,
I went down, down, down and the flames went higher
And it burns, burns, burns,
The ring of fire, the ring of fire...
[/Johnny Cash]
In reply to "Drive" Who's gonna tell… by wisehiney
Except the fire truck would be able to put the fire out with the Pinto!
DavidC
In reply to what are the odds, a Tesla… by Ron_Mexico
awesome
In reply to Except the fire truck would… by DavidC
chalk up another dar-win.
Ron White autopilot:
"Hit something hard, I don't wanna walk away from this wreck."
Time for Musk to get rear-ended by Weinstein.
Right. So although autopilot is engaged, one shouldn't take one's hands off the steering wheel. Why bother with an autopilot? Why not just DRIVE THE DAMNED THING?!
DavidC
Why would anyone want to drive without their hands on the wheel is far beyond me🤔
Saw a lady driving one on the Interstate. God as my witness she was talking to her passenger and making dramatic hand gestures and leaning away from the wheel (hands free) just so people would notice just like I did.
I even saw the attention whore turn her head from time to time to see if people were looking at her.
People are fucked in the head.
In reply to Why would anyone want to… by ZippyBananaPants
I'll bet she was ugly, older, and...Jewish!
In reply to Saw a lady driving one on… by Philo Beddoe
Time to put one of those high resolution LED programmable scrolling moving message display boards in the passenger side window which reads: You're an idiot!
In reply to Saw a lady driving one on… by Philo Beddoe
You should have pulled in front of her and hit your brakes.......
In reply to Saw a lady driving one on… by Philo Beddoe
tesla = failed experiment
Kevorkian approved!
In reply to tesla = failed experiment by Making Merica …
Ich bin Darwin schaaf-tard.
The one Tesla that doesn't burst into flames. Hits a fire truck. Irony.
the irony, it doesn't burn.
In reply to The one Tesla that doesn't… by Seasmoke
Man, I sure with WE had one of them doomsday machines!
Open the pod bay doors Hal.
Speeding up right before a crash is a feature Tesla included in order to destroy the evidence.
If we are going to subsidize Tesla, lets go all in. Show you are a registered democrat and you get a free Tesla. You can be "green" driving to your demise.
I like this idea. Let them know they'll also be the first to "beta" test any new Autopilot features. Oh wait, I guess every Tesla driver out there already is beta testing AP currently anyway....
In reply to If we are going to subsidize… by Krink26
solution....buy an older 'Grand Marquis'.....with all of the $$ saved...hire a 'Driver'!!