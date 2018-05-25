Treasury Yields Are Tanking

While stocks are bid off earlier lows, US Treasury bond yields are plunging this morning, extending the week's collapse and perhaps signaling the record short speculative positioning is starting to unwind...
Who will be right?
10Y Yields are way below the 3.00% Maginot Line...
And 30Y Yields are at 6-week lows...
Is the big bond bear positioning about to unwind en masse?
Need lower interest rates so the debt slaves can afford their over priced houses.
I was thinking the same thing. The Fed is in the markets pushing oil and interest rates down to kick start the economy again. The whole economy is fake, running on central planning.
In reply to Need lower interest rates so… by schrock
Will we ever get the crash? I don't know if it's possible anymore.
In reply to I was thinking the same… by jim942
What you said is about 10 years past the due date brotha!... Replace "house" with "food" in that statement of your's and you are more authentic with your statement!
In reply to Need lower interest rates so… by schrock
cudmore yesterday: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-24/my-days-dollar-bull-are-over
read it. i have never seen anyone so wrong so fast other than gartman. wtg cudmore, wrong on every single point.
edit: excuse me, his call on the us 2Y isn't currently wrong. just everything else.
10 year about to have a face ripping rally buzz?
In reply to cudmore yesterday: https:/… by buzzsaw99
i have two different theses that end the same way:
3%-2%-4%-1% or:
3%-2%-1%
yeah, I expect a near term rally. It could easily go the other way though. Long term we're headed for 1%, that's my call and I'm sticking to it.
In reply to 10 year about to have a face… by BigWillyStyle887
Dey be tankin,
I be thankin
Soon be drankin
TLT
One cash register coming right up
https://s3.amazonaws.com/tradingview/snapshots/x/XtScekUq.png
In reply to Dey be tankin, And I be… by wisehiney
Anyone seen Gundlach and his box of technical wizardry?
Looks like the unaudited Federal Reserve is creating money out of thin air and doing currency swaps again. That's why so many foreign banks are buying US Treasuries. Its one big giant circle jerk! The most manipulated/fraudulent financial markets we have ever seen!
Yep, it's a fractional reserve fiat currency world after all!!!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!!!!
In reply to Looks like the unaudited… by lester1
It's all Monopoly money now. Just waiting for the geniuses at the big foreign CBs to figure out that Uncle Sam has no intention of paying out on these treasuries.
In reply to Looks like the unaudited… by lester1
If I posted it once I posted 100 times
Too many debts chasing too few dollars = deflation
LOL!!!
purely monetary phenomena are fucking irrelevant with almost 8 BILLION people competing for the remaining resources that are required in order to maintain a decent standard of living. There is plenty of real demand for real shit.
Demand for paper promises and financial "products"? Not so much...
LMFAO!!!
In reply to If I posted it once I posted… by Dilluminati
Look I'll take the guaranteed money.. say you have ten years until retirement and you had grabbed the 10 at 3%. You have an IRA and 100K, compound and tax deferred I'll take the 30K. When the EU goes systemic unwind.. I'll shake my head at people who clung to P/E and dividends in the market. Now onto gold and silver I stack a little as a prepper but the bid/ask on any bullion is > greater than the 3% and you have to see compound allot of inflation in a world with:
Too many debts chasing too few dollars
older G10 economies and demographics
robotics and AI dampening wages
if deflation kicks back in and the market drops.. and you get that big ZIRP return on your savings... that 3% locked in will be good because that is what supposedly a good economy gives..
I'll be here to tell you I told you so
uhmm gold and silver are down..
BTW albeit small I bought some 5year at above 3% on dividends of 2.93 in year 8
In reply to LOL!!! purely monetary… by LawsofPhysics
spend that "money" while producers still accept it!!!
Are you really arguing that currencies never fail?
good luck with that!
In reply to Look I'll take the… by Dilluminati
I'll diversify when the real toilet load starts swirling.. I'd see the BRICS and EU swirl first and when I see real signs of contagion I'll move and diversify.. but yeah now I'm all about the 3.2% at the 5 which was for sale last week and the 2.9 on 8
I'll just take the easy money
because when too many debts chase too few dollars when wealth destruction is in high gear.. that is deflation
I'll hit the gun show this weekend and invest in the other precious metal lead..
But if I'm investing I'm earning and not "hoping"
In reply to spend that "money" while… by LawsofPhysics
your logic is sound.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-14/global-debt-crisis-ii-cometh
In reply to Look I'll take the… by Dilluminati
You make my point.. too many debts chasing too few dollars
we are in a liquidity trap and deflation still..
In reply to your logic is sound. https:/… by buzzsaw99
And with it ...GOLD AND SILVER..Keep staking tho /s
My post from May 23:
"With all the shit going on globally, anyone who shorts US Treasuries is suicidal. The global system is fragile, teetering on the edge of a crash, and when it comes, capital will flee to US Treasuries.
The most money I ever earned on the portfolio I manage has been trading US Treasuries."
I cashed in on part of my US Treasury position, from 3.2x% down to 3.08x% - KACHING $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ AGAIN !!!!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE when the herd shorts US Treasuries and feeds my profits - PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE do it again !!!!
It's called profit taking. The trend is still for higher rates but there's resistance here since the fools who bought in 2013 are now even finally and are getting out. Very normal. The fundamental trick occurs at the rate at which the Fed causes recession. Of course, if your attention span is an hour, this must be devastating.
did you even glance at the last chart? specs are what have been driving long end rates higher in recent months, not fundamentals.
In reply to It's called profit taking… by johnjkiii
Buzz Im glad you finally woke up ...where ya been lol
In reply to did you even glance at the… by buzzsaw99
what percentage of aggregate is malinvestment?
uhmmm just because you paid $XXX.XXX.00 for a home is a home worth $XXX.XXX.00
same with shitcoin or gold.. now lead.. the precious metal lead.. bullets.. that have some value :-)
In reply to did you even glance at the… by buzzsaw99
^ agree or put on a short like Fartman
In reply to It's called profit taking… by johnjkiii