Trump Gloats Over Kim's Response: "Very Good" To Receive "Warm And Productive Statement From North Korea"

Crushing the "liberal media's" early excitement at the failure of Trump's North Korea Summit (and Nobel Peace Prize) hopes, the president took a moment to gloat Friday morning at getting Kim back to the table, after receiving what he described as a "warm and productive" statement from North Korea less than a day after he canceled a planned summit that was supposed to signal the start of North Korea's denuclearization.
Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018
Trump quickly pivoted to North Korea after discussing the Democrats' strategy of "so obviously rooting against us" during the US's ongoing talks with North Korea. Then he compared the Dems' defense of North Korea to the party's defense of of the FBI's decision to plant a mole within the Trump campaign.
Democrats are so obviously rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea. Just like they are coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead. Dems have lost touch!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018
Before moving on to international relations, Trump tweeted a quick congratulations to the Federalist's Mollie Hemingway, one of the first to publish the "monster story" about the FBI's operation involving embedding a mole within the Trump campaign - a story that the mainstream media hates (perhaps because their bias stopped them from exposing it first).
“Everyone knows there was a Spy, and in fact the people who were involved in the Spying are admitting that there was a Spy...Widespread Spying involving multiple people.” Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist Senior Editor But the corrupt Mainstream Media hates this monster story!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018
Can anyone even imagine having Spies placed in a competing campaign, by the people and party in absolute power, for the sole purpose of political advantage and gain? And to think that the party in question, even with the expenditure of far more money, LOST!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018
The Democrats are now alluding to the the concept that having an Informant placed in an opposing party’s campaign is different than having a Spy, as illegal as that may be. But what about an “Informant” who is paid a fortune and who “sets up” way earlier than the Russian Hoax?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018
So, will the Democrats rationalization of the mole sway the American people to take their side? Or is the public waking up to the fact that maybe Trump was right and that the FBI was indeed spying on him... sorry, using a "Confidential Human Source", as James Comey defined it, most certainly not a "spy."
Comments
Trump has all the leverage in the world, the USA military, and he is still punting about going to negotiating table with Kim. Fart of the Deal Kabuki.
Either stop flapping his yap or meet the guy. Pick one. He already has all the leverage in the world. There's nothing more to wait for, unless of course, you are trying to put on a theatrical production. [Or, he really just wanted war all along]*
North Korea and China are stringing 'Orange' around by the ego... that was all too predictable
The actual difference between tariffs between China and the US:
Check out Fareed on CNN "gloating" about how Trump lost his NK deal, obviously before Kim responded. LOL
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2018/05/25/trump-kim-north-korea-me…
In reply to You're right. He's losing… by bowie28
I guess dingles thinks he's clever and is so impressed with his cleverness he needs to repost it on a different thread but he still hasn't answered my basic question to him on the last thread, which was...
Him:"Trump has greatest leverage in the entire world, the USA military, and he is still punting about going to negotiating table with Kim."
ME:...just what exactly do you mean by that?
If you follow Q then you know the deal was already made over 2 months ago. What is happening now is the formal process make it official. That's why hostages were released and they are already going forward with their part of the deal in shutting down the nuke test sites.
Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 27d57d No.594016 📁
Mar 8 2018 19:55:52 (EST)
>>593959
Thank you Kim.
Deal made.
Clowns out.
Strings cut.
We took control.
Iran next.
Q
It is an old tactic employed by back-bench debate club kids...throw something out, let others try to define what you mean...saves the lesser intellect the bother of having to do that and can merely spin the wheel again...
In reply to Now you are copying &… by nmewn
Hey wake up. America is becoming great again.
Was this all a LARP to change the location of the meeting?
Qanon
Go Trump!!!
Makes you wonder who would down vote Trump for trying to end a 65+ year old war of attrition. Pelosi, Schumer, McCain is that you?
Not so fast, round boy. We're gonna have some laughs! [/Beetlejuice]
ZH is propaganda.
if the sheep are not getting zooma zoom zoomed in their boom boom by .gov they think something is wrong. They have not experienced Trump's kind of leadership. No one in this country understands anything other than candy ass "leaders" who say nice things in the front and then rake our own people over the coals later on. But as long as they smile and say nice things, its ok!
Trump has no veil in his speech - says silly things sometimes, but when it comes down to it - for a president, he has accomplished some good for the productive side of the US. The FSA and their enablers hate it. Fuck them - it is impossible to make a freeloader into a productive citizen.
Work hard, take risks, win some, lose some - respect all around for those in the game. Disrespect for the socialist left wing losers who want a global control scheme to come along and relieve them of their burdens by screwing over and destroying the productive class. Disrespect and perdition to the oppressive globalists and their brain dead useful idiot followers.
It's called gloating.
Follow up on some campaign promises and let the woar machine chill out for a decade or two. Murica is drowinig in debt and the capitalist people have nothing to show for it. Bring wages up to 2018 levels. Start building infrastructure.
Mind yoar country's needs and put empire building on the back burner. Get MAGA rolling not just an idea.
Follow up on some campaign promises?
I know your kidding otherwise you've been in a rubber bag under a bed for a year and a half.
Ps are you really that deniro douche bag?
We haven’t had a press if ever ....
"[A despotic] government always [keeps] a kind of standing army of newswriters who, without any regard to truth or to what should be like truth, [invent] and put into the papers whatever might serve the ministers. This suffices with the mass of the people who have no means of distinguishing the false from the true paragraphs of a newspaper."
--Thomas Jefferson to G. K. van Hogendorp, Oct. 13, 1785. (*) ME 5:181, Papers 8:632
"[I have seen] repeated instances of the publication of what has not been intended for the public eye, and the malignity with which political enemies torture every sentence from me into meanings imagined by their own wickedness only... Not fearing these political bull4-dogs, I yet avoid putting myself in the way of being baited by them, and do not wish to volunteer away that portion of tranquillity, which a firm execution of my duties will permit me to enjoy." --
Thomas Jefferson to John Norvell, 1807. ME 11:226
"Conscious that there was not a truth on earth which I feared should be known, I have lent myself willingly as the subject of a great experiment, which was to prove that an administration, conducting itself with integrity and common understanding, cannot be battered down even by the falsehoods of a licentious press, and consequently still less by the press as restrained within the legal and wholesome limits of truth. This experiment was wanting for the world to demonstrate the falsehood of the pretext that freedom of the press is incompatible with orderly government. I have never, therefore, even contradicted the thousands of calumnies so industriously propagated against myself. But the fact being once established, that the press is impotent when it abandons itself to falsehood, I leave to others to restore it to its strength by recalling it within the pale of truth. Within that, it is a noble institution, equally the friend of science and of civil liberty." --
Thomas Jefferson to Thomas Seymour, 1807. ME 11:155
Trump understands how to negotiate- he's done business all around the world. People who underestimate him are fools.
he knows dick especially nothing happened already except big talk and propaganda. if you read Kim statement you will see us media are making a mountain out of ant hill.
He's especially good at negotiating with Israel.
When they say "jump" [out of an airplane], he asks "how high"?
Trump continues to leave the dimocrats in the dust. They offer nothing that would contribute to the prosperity of the citizens of this country. Only throw feces and look for ways to lighten our paychecks in order to buy votes from the unhinged and free stuff crowds.
i don't care if they tear down the dmz ala the berlin wall and put in a shopping mall and eight lane freeway in north korea i still say "fuck china".
North Koreans are starving........... soldiers are looting for food.
Not only does President Trump of The United States teach his party how to have balls, he's the world's greatest chess player since The last great chess player, whoever that is.
owebomber would have sucked kim's dick and given him usa taxpayer money for the privilege.
trump is dreaming if he thinks he will get NK nukes. he can gloat but won't get a NOBEL because there won't be a deal.
Fuck the Nobel, it's for globalists that feed of the hand of globalist. He ain't getting a Nobel no matter what. Why? Because he's TRUMP, the last gasp of the republic we'll never see again, no matter your age.
