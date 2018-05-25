Trump Gloats Over Kim's Response: "Very Good" To Receive "Warm And Productive Statement From North Korea"

Crushing the "liberal media's" early excitement at the failure of Trump's North Korea Summit (and Nobel Peace Prize) hopes, the president took a moment to gloat Friday morning at getting Kim back to the table, after receiving what he described as a "warm and productive" statement from North Korea less than a day after he canceled a planned summit that was supposed to signal the start of North Korea's denuclearization.

Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Trump quickly pivoted to North Korea after discussing the Democrats' strategy of "so obviously rooting against us" during the US's ongoing talks with North Korea. Then he compared the Dems' defense of North Korea to the party's defense of of the FBI's decision to plant a mole within the Trump campaign.

Democrats are so obviously rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea. Just like they are coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead. Dems have lost touch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Before moving on to international relations, Trump tweeted a quick congratulations to the Federalist's Mollie Hemingway, one of the first to publish the "monster story" about the FBI's operation involving embedding a mole within the Trump campaign - a story that the mainstream media hates (perhaps because their bias stopped them from exposing it first).

“Everyone knows there was a Spy, and in fact the people who were involved in the Spying are admitting that there was a Spy...Widespread Spying involving multiple people.” Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist Senior Editor But the corrupt Mainstream Media hates this monster story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Can anyone even imagine having Spies placed in a competing campaign, by the people and party in absolute power, for the sole purpose of political advantage and gain? And to think that the party in question, even with the expenditure of far more money, LOST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

The Democrats are now alluding to the the concept that having an Informant placed in an opposing party’s campaign is different than having a Spy, as illegal as that may be. But what about an “Informant” who is paid a fortune and who “sets up” way earlier than the Russian Hoax? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

So, will the Democrats rationalization of the mole sway the American people to take their side? Or is the public waking up to the fact that maybe Trump was right and that the FBI was indeed spying on him... sorry, using a "Confidential Human Source", as James Comey defined it, most certainly not a "spy."