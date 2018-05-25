Trump Gloats Over Kim's Response: "Very Good" To Receive "Warm And Productive Statement From North Korea"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 08:55

Crushing the "liberal media's" early excitement at the failure of Trump's North Korea Summit (and Nobel Peace Prize) hopes, the president took a moment to gloat Friday morning at getting Kim back to the table, after receiving what he described as a "warm and productive" statement from North Korea less than a day after he canceled a planned summit that was supposed to signal the start of North Korea's denuclearization.

Trump quickly pivoted to North Korea after discussing the Democrats' strategy of "so obviously rooting against us" during the US's ongoing talks with North Korea. Then he compared the Dems' defense of North Korea to the party's defense of of the FBI's decision to plant a mole within the Trump campaign.

Before moving on to international relations, Trump tweeted a quick congratulations to the Federalist's Mollie Hemingway, one of the first to publish the "monster story" about the FBI's operation involving embedding a mole within the Trump campaign - a story that the mainstream media hates (perhaps because their bias stopped them from exposing it first).

So, will the Democrats rationalization of the mole sway the American people to take their side? Or is the public waking up to the fact that maybe Trump was right and that the FBI was indeed spying on him... sorry, using a "Confidential Human Source",  as James Comey defined it, most certainly not a "spy."

Tags
Politics
Human Interest

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 16
DingleBarryObummer wwwww Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:00 Permalink

Trump has all the leverage in the world, the USA military, and he is still punting about going to negotiating table with Kim.  Fart of the Deal Kabuki.

Either stop flapping his yap or meet the guy.  Pick one.  He already has all the leverage in the world.  There's nothing more to wait for, unless of course, you are trying to put on a theatrical production. [Or, he really just wanted war all along]*

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
nmewn bowie28 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

I guess dingles thinks he's clever and is so impressed with his cleverness he needs to repost it on a different thread but he still hasn't answered my basic question to him on the last thread, which was...

Him:"Trump has greatest leverage in the entire world, the USA military, and he is still punting about going to negotiating table with Kim."

ME:...just what exactly do you mean by that?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
bowie28 nmewn Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

If you follow Q then you know the deal was already made over 2 months ago.  What is happening now is the formal process make it official.  That's why hostages were released and they are already going forward with their part of the deal in shutting down the nuke test sites.

Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 27d57d No.594016 📁
Mar 8 2018 19:55:52 (EST)

>>593959
Thank you Kim.
Deal made.
Clowns out.
Strings cut.
We took control.
Iran next.
Q

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
wisehiney buzzsaw99 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

“We’re going to win. We’re going to win so much. We’re going to win at trade, we’re going to win at the border. We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning, you’re going to come to me and go ‘Please, please, we can’t win anymore.’  You’ll say ‘Please, Mr. President, we beg you sir, we don’t want to win anymore. It’s too much. It’s not fair to everybody else.’” Trump said. “And I’m going to say ‘I’m sorry, but we’re going to keep winning, winning, winning, We’re going to make America great again.”

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
bigkahuna Theos Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

if the sheep are not getting zooma zoom zoomed in their boom boom by .gov they think something is wrong. They have not experienced Trump's kind of leadership. No one in this country understands anything other than candy ass "leaders" who say nice things in the front and then rake our own people over the coals later on. But as long as they smile and say nice things, its ok!

Trump has no veil in his speech - says silly things sometimes, but when it comes down to it - for a president, he has accomplished some good for the productive side of the US. The FSA and their enablers hate it. Fuck them - it is impossible to make a freeloader into a productive citizen.

Work hard, take risks, win some, lose some - respect all around for those in the game. Disrespect for the socialist left wing losers who want a global control scheme to come along and relieve them of their burdens by screwing over and destroying the productive class. Disrespect and perdition to the oppressive globalists and their brain dead useful idiot followers.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
Justin Case Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

It's called gloating.

Follow up on some campaign promises and let the woar machine chill out for a decade or two. Murica is drowinig in debt and the capitalist people have nothing to show for it. Bring wages up to 2018 levels. Start building infrastructure.

Mind yoar country's needs and put empire building on the back burner. Get MAGA rolling not just an idea.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MuffDiver69 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

We haven’t had a press if ever ....

 

"[A despotic] government always [keeps] a kind of standing army of newswriters who, without any regard to truth or to what should be like truth, [invent] and put into the papers whatever might serve the ministers. This suffices with the mass of the people who have no means of distinguishing the false from the true paragraphs of a newspaper." 

 

--Thomas Jefferson to G. K. van Hogendorp, Oct. 13, 1785. (*) ME 5:181, Papers 8:632

 

"[I have seen] repeated instances of the publication of what has not been intended for the public eye, and the malignity with which political enemies torture every sentence from me into meanings imagined by their own wickedness only... Not fearing these political bull4-dogs, I yet avoid putting myself in the way of being baited by them, and do not wish to volunteer away that portion of tranquillity, which a firm execution of my duties will permit me to enjoy." --

 

Thomas Jefferson to John Norvell, 1807. ME 11:226

 

"Conscious that there was not a truth on earth which I feared should be known, I have lent myself willingly as the subject of a great experiment, which was to prove that an administration, conducting itself with integrity and common understanding, cannot be battered down even by the falsehoods of a licentious press, and consequently still less by the press as restrained within the legal and wholesome limits of truth. This experiment was wanting for the world to demonstrate the falsehood of the pretext that freedom of the press is incompatible with orderly government. I have never, therefore, even contradicted the thousands of calumnies so industriously propagated against myself. But the fact being once established, that the press is impotent when it abandons itself to falsehood, I leave to others to restore it to its strength by recalling it within the pale of truth. Within that, it is a noble institution, equally the friend of science and of civil liberty." --

 

Thomas Jefferson to Thomas Seymour, 1807. ME 11:155

 

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 1
Norsky Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

Trump continues to leave the dimocrats in the dust. They offer nothing that would contribute to the prosperity of the citizens of this country. Only throw feces and look for ways to lighten our paychecks in order to buy votes from the unhinged and free stuff crowds.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

i don't care if they tear down the dmz ala the berlin wall and put in a shopping mall and eight lane freeway in north korea i still say "fuck china".

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Enoughalready Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:06 Permalink

Not only does President Trump of The United States teach his party how to have balls, he's the world's greatest chess player since The last great chess player,  whoever that is.