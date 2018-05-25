Trump To Take "Much Harder Line On China" After Summit Collapse: Report

It may have been the US that cancelled the North Korea peace summit, but China is ultimately responsible, at least according to veiled hints from President Trump. In his Thursday statement, Trump veered between threats of military action and entreaties to the North Korean dictator to schedule another summit after pulling the plug on their planned meeting. The president lamented that dialogue with Mr Kim had been “good until recently” when things abruptly changed. "I think I understand why that happened,” he said, but did not elaborate.
And, as we noted last night, ahead of North Korea's conciliatory statement, Trump this week pointed a finger at Beijing saying that Kim’s attitude had shifted after a meeting with President Xi almost three weeks ago.
“There was a difference when Kim Jong-un left China the second time,” Mr Trump said. “I can’t say that I’m happy about it.” On both occasions, Washington learned of Mr Kim’s visit only after the fact.
And this morning, CNBC’s Eamon Javers said that the entire North Korean summit diversion may have simply been a prelude to something else entirely, namely Trump reverting to a "much harder line" on China trade talks after he canceled the summit.
I’m told there is an expectation inside the White House that President Trump will take a much harder line on China trade now that the NK summit is off. Aides believed that Trump was soft pedaling his natural instincts until June 12. Now that is gone.
Javers said watch for change in Trump’s stance as far as China trade talks are concerned, going into Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s meetings next weekend in China.
Meanwhile, Trump appears to already be gloating this morning, and in a tweet said that it was "very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!"
Now we wait for his China tweets...
Trump has greatest leverage in the entire world, the USA military, and he is still punting about going to negotiating table with Kim. Fart of the Deal Kabuki.
Any trade war tactics aggressive enough to make a marked improvement in US manufacturing would cause the DOW to drop thousands of points, so it will not occur. No one involved has the stomach for that, unfortunately.
… Much Harder Line On China Trade…
Much softer line… Much harder line again… Clap On… Clap Off… ;-)
Looney
Trump should keep taking harder lines with Europe, Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela, etc. Sufficient for them to cease using the USD fiat. He can then continue to take his softer bending-over-backwrds line with the US BFFs Israel and Saudi Arabia. Winning!
he gave them all alexa devices for christmas
As the likes of Pompeo, Bolton and Kudlow have influence over Trump, we become more belligerent by the day. How long do we think the world will put up with our shit?
As long as we tell them they will.
My goodness, Snowflake- let's just all hold hands and sing coke songs.......
It's called Taking Care Of Business- try it for a change. And lay off the estrogen patches......
Hitler also was a master of 'The Art of the Deal' and look what his 'skills' did to Germany...
Keep up the reckless foreign policy 'Orange' and see where it takes Amerika...
I'd rather see 'Orange' forget his empire building BS overseas, and fix the backyard disaster... called Amerika,
What happened to 'the Wall', jobs, inner cities, and infrastructure ???
In reply to Trump should keep taking… by HowdyDoody
Heh. I like this show. Is it Happy Hour yet?
Incredible isn't it?
First watching "progressives" actually defending the FBI-DOJ-CIA, illegal FISA warrants, the dimz paying off foreign spies/agents, defending the felonious unmasking of innocent American civilians and now, egging Trump on for a military confrontation with the Norks.
It really just doesn't get any better watching them all have a complete "collective" nervous breakdown ;-)
It's one of the few reasons that get me out of bed each morning!
;)
I made my handle as a mockery of Obama, so you can't use that strawman canard, on me, at least
You forgot to take your lips off 0bama dick.
It doesn't have anything to do with your handle...
"Trump has greatest leverage in the entire world, the USA military, and he is still punting about going to negotiating table with Kim."
...just what exactly do you mean by that?
Ah, so now Trump is somehow bad for what? Not invading North Korea?
You are a hypocrite of the highest order.
Either stop flapping his yap or meet the guy. Pick one. He already has all the leverage in the world. There's nothing more to wait for, unless of course, you are trying to put on a theatrical production. [Or, he really just wanted war all along]*
guy musta bought an alexa device and trump over heard a conversation and now its game over.
Even Lady C who has no interest in geopolitics said Trump just made Kim look good.
She was only getting her info from brief clips on Fox, and still thought that.
Whode of thunk Kim was better at PR ?
.
Americans have too many other threats, like inflation, debt, wage stagnation, porous borders, Opioid crisis, etc to worry about Kim Jong Un. The boogeyman is right here at home. Projecting it to an external entity is becoming increasingly more difficult
You do not know more about negotiation than the President.
You don't get to tell him what to do or how to do it. You have no fucking experience.
Literally not an argument. I was hoping for something better than that.
Make sure you use ALL of your sock puppet accounts today. You might want to work on not slipping up and responding through the wrong account so much, too.
" Either stop flapping his yap or meet the guy. Pick one. He already has all the leverage in the world. There's nothing more to wait for, unless of course, you are trying to put on a theatrical production. [Or, he really just wanted war all along]* "
Now your only criticism is that a few more weeks is just too long to wait to negotiate an agreement that has been "impossible" for over 50 years?
Dude, how does it feel to be proven wrong about everything you post every day?
No one is proved right or wrong, because nothing has really happened yet. US wants NK to denuc, and NK does not want to. And here we are. We'll see what happens.
Dingle... either stop copying and pasting comments on multiple threads or stop flapping your yap.
You are exemplifing the phrase, “stupid is as stupid does.”
Congrats Sport...you have already won the DumbAzz of The Day Award and it's not 9 AM. Another trophy for your collection of MANY.......
I am sure Kudlow is thrilled.
More bread and circuses, nothing more...
...the global elite all agree that you debt slaves need to work for chinese wages (or less).
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Yeap, the same cycle repeated.
On the American side, Making peace with NK wasn't intended in the first place.
It was genuine effort of Moons and China Xi, who brought Kim to the table.
On Kim's side, he has done denuclearizing gestures nicely.
Sad thing was, Orange took the credit of Moons/Kim's effort to come to the table and he even thought to take a Noble shit.
When the Buffones in the Whitehouse seen they are about to miss the train, they come aboard and endorsed it, saying they support the peace.
Then, started provoking it deliberately, by Orange latest war team, Pence, Bolton, Pompeo etc suggesting Lybian model as a prerequisite.
Now that was outrageous enough for Kim to call it off the summit already, claiming it's impossible to agree with these Warhawks intelligent discussion etc which they said in public as a response.
Then the provocation worked and the Americans sabotaging the peace deal with NK succeeded.
What would be the American admin without WAR WAR
The Buffon in chief, Orange, the provokers call it off the meeting of June 12, claiming NK is too hostile.
Hello, it was you who showed extremely too hostile remarks before the meeting..
Poor Moon, he went to the Whitehouse assuming Orange is capable of keeping something.
How disrespectful is that, doing such before even telling to its 'allies' SK or China?
--------------
If Peace with NK really meant, it doesn't help the American agenda, it will become too boring for them as it means withdrawal of USA troops and NK becoming a non-nuclear power normal economy etc then nothing
Now on the contrary to the peace plan that the American deep state seeks is a perpetual bullying of NK keep going for the mass fear and doom.
he may be smarter than i thought he was.
More of an affirmative "as" for me. Not in all cases...he is human after all...but sometimes there is a definite payoff to his actions.
initially i chalked up some of the stuff trump does to stupidity, like using twitter in heinous fashion. however, i am beginning to think that he just likes fucking with people. not saying that he is a genius, far from it, merely that he is no ignoramus.
He didn't get where he is by dumb luck. In most cases when he does something that seems stupid you will later see there was a reason for it that was not apparent at the time.
Misdirection, disinfo, appear weak when strong, etc.
Read Sun Tzu - Art of War.
Well, when you start your analysis from "he never makes mistakes" you'll see what you want to see. 36DD chess and stable genius. Oh, and he definitely never fucked that porn star. Or paid her off. Or knew his fixer attorney was taking large bribes. Never had a private dinner with one of said bribers. Lol
Never said he doesn't make mistakes.
However, the fact that he has been successful in building a global business empire spanning real estate, hospitality, publishing, tv and now has defeated the entire political class to execute a hostile takeover of the federal government, it's a safe to start from the viewpoint that he is right far more often than he is wrong - and as POTUS he has a lot more information than you or I have with which to make his decisions.
Starting and being successful in ONE business is difficult. He has done it hundreds of times.
You assume that every time he does something you don't understand it's because he is an idiot and not as smart as you. I submit your analysis and predictions will be wrong most of the time when starting from that perspective.
Gee, I, too, coulda been ah contendah had I been given a hundred million dollars 50ish years ago. Instead I grew up WAY below the poverty line in BFE Appalachia and actually made my way.
trump is, the kind of guy that would fuck a person in the ass and not even have the goddamn common courtesy to give him a reach-around... [/Gunnery Sergeant Hartman]
I agree, many friends were taken aback by all the Tweeting.
I told them I don't think I could operate any differently...I don't like giving my enemies any credit, I am a terminal smart-ass, being sarcastic is normal...and I do enjoy fucking with people...
Nope, I think he knows what he is doing and why and how it should be done and for the most part it is working for him.
And like him or not...the entertainment value is high...and the establishment clowns Left and Right have both played into his hands when most needed.
I love this show!
The only strategy,if there is one,is taking a wrecking ball to US hegemony.
In which case Bolton and Pompeo would make sense,but its such a slim chance that it would make "the Prince"
a work of fiction in comparison.
Yep, definitely Kim's fault. Threats of being annihilated if he didn't completely disarm and acquiesce to US demands surely couldn't be a factor. Nah...
/s
Maybe Trump can sell them some commemorative medals with his and fat Kim's picture on them he had made up ahead of time.
stamped: made in china on the back. lolz
North Korea is a side show. The real target is China.
The real target is "America First".
All foreign policy is a sideshow. A means to an end.
Ed Zackery.........It is clear that NK is a mere Pawn to be played by China when and whenever needed.
Might want to cut your positions in the Market because The Don is about to send it down 5-7 %.
Hey US, nice bonds you have there. What a shame if someone doesn't buy them.
if someone doesn't buy them.
Belgium has their back. They always step in and gobble up that shyt.
The "buyer of last resort" has empty warehouses ready for as many bonds as they need to buy
