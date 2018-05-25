Trump To Take "Much Harder Line On China" After Summit Collapse: Report

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 08:25

It may have been the US that cancelled the North Korea peace summit, but China is ultimately responsible, at least according to veiled hints from President Trump. In his Thursday statement, Trump veered between threats of military action and entreaties to the North Korean dictator to schedule another summit after pulling the plug on their planned meeting. The president lamented that dialogue with Mr Kim had been “good until recently” when things abruptly changed. "I think I understand why that happened,” he said, but did not elaborate.

And, as we noted last night, ahead of North Korea's conciliatory statement, Trump this week pointed a finger at Beijing saying that Kim’s attitude had shifted after a meeting with President Xi almost three weeks ago.

“There was a difference when Kim Jong-un left China the second time,” Mr Trump said. “I can’t say that I’m happy about it.” On both occasions, Washington learned of Mr Kim’s visit only after the fact.

And this morning, CNBC’s Eamon Javers said that the entire North Korean summit diversion may have simply been a prelude to something else entirely, namely Trump reverting to a "much harder line" on China trade talks after he canceled the summit.

I’m told there is an expectation inside the White House that President Trump will take a much harder line on China trade now that the NK summit is off. Aides believed that Trump was soft pedaling his natural instincts until June 12. Now that is gone.

Javers said watch for change in Trump’s stance as far as China trade talks are concerned, going into Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s meetings next weekend in China.

Meanwhile, Trump appears to already be gloating this morning, and in a tweet said that it was "very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!"

Now we wait for his China tweets...

DingleBarryObummer Fri, 05/25/2018 - 08:26 Permalink

Trump has greatest leverage in the entire world, the USA military, and he is still punting about going to negotiating table with Kim.  Fart of the Deal Kabuki.

Any trade war tactics aggressive enough to make a marked improvement in US manufacturing would cause the DOW to drop thousands of points, so it will not occur.  No one involved has the stomach for that, unfortunately. 

nmewn kralizec Fri, 05/25/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

Incredible isn't it?

First watching "progressives" actually defending the FBI-DOJ-CIA, illegal FISA warrants, the dimz paying off foreign spies/agents, defending the felonious unmasking of innocent American civilians and now, egging Trump on for a military confrontation with the Norks.

It really just doesn't get any better watching them all have a complete "collective" nervous breakdown ;-)

bowie28 DingleBarryObummer Fri, 05/25/2018 - 08:49 Permalink

" Either stop flapping his yap or meet the guy.  Pick one.  He already has all the leverage in the world.  There's nothing more to wait for, unless of course, you are trying to put on a theatrical production. [Or, he really just wanted war all along]* "

Now your only criticism is that a few more weeks is just too long to wait to negotiate an agreement that has been "impossible" for over 50 years?

Dude, how does it feel to be proven wrong about everything you post every day?

LawsofPhysics Fri, 05/25/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

More bread and circuses, nothing more...

...the global elite all agree that you debt slaves need to work for chinese wages (or less).

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was!

africoman LawsofPhysics Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

Yeap, the same cycle repeated.

On the American side, Making peace with NK wasn't intended in the first place.

It was genuine effort of Moons and China Xi, who brought Kim to the table.

On Kim's side, he has done denuclearizing gestures nicely.

 

Sad thing was, Orange took the credit of Moons/Kim's effort to come to the table and he even thought to take a Noble shit.

When the Buffones in the Whitehouse seen they are about to miss the train, they come aboard and endorsed it, saying they support the peace.

 

Then, started provoking it deliberately, by Orange latest war team, Pence, Bolton, Pompeo etc suggesting Lybian model as a prerequisite.

Now that was outrageous enough for Kim to call it off the summit already, claiming it's impossible to agree with these Warhawks intelligent discussion etc which they said in public as a response.

 

Then the provocation worked and the Americans sabotaging the peace deal with NK succeeded.

What would be the American admin without WAR WAR

The Buffon in chief, Orange, the provokers call it off the meeting of June 12, claiming NK is too hostile.

Hello, it was you who showed extremely too hostile remarks before the meeting..

 

Poor Moon, he went to the Whitehouse assuming Orange is capable of keeping something.

How disrespectful is that, doing such before even telling to its 'allies' SK or China?

 

--------------

If Peace with NK really meant, it doesn't help the American agenda, it will become too boring for them as it means withdrawal of USA troops and NK becoming a non-nuclear power normal economy etc then nothing

 

Now on the contrary to the peace plan that the American deep state seeks is a perpetual bullying of NK keep going for the mass fear and doom.

 

 

 

bowie28 dirty fingernails Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:02 Permalink

Never said he doesn't make mistakes. 

However, the fact that he has been successful in building a global business empire spanning real estate, hospitality, publishing, tv and now has defeated the entire political class to execute a hostile takeover of the federal government, it's a safe to start from the viewpoint that he is right far more often than he is wrong - and as POTUS he has a lot more information than you or I have with which to make his decisions.

Starting and being successful in ONE business is difficult.  He has done it hundreds of times.

You assume that every time he does something you don't understand it's because he is an idiot and not as smart as you.  I submit your analysis and predictions will be wrong most of the time when starting from that perspective.

kralizec buzzsaw99 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

I agree, many friends were taken aback by all the Tweeting.

I told them I don't think I could operate any differently...I don't like giving my enemies any credit, I am a terminal smart-ass, being sarcastic is normal...and I do enjoy fucking with people...

Nope, I think he knows what he is doing and why and how it should be done and for the most part it is working for him.

And like him or not...the entertainment value is high...and the establishment clowns Left and Right have both played into his hands when most needed.

I love this show!