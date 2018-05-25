Trump-Xi Agree "Tentative" Deal On ZTE Including $1.3 Billion Fine, Fox News Reports

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:26

Just hours after North Korea came creeping back to the negotiating table with President Trump - following his cancellation of the Kim Summit talks, comments that he suspected China was behind Kim's change of heart, and chatter that Trump "would take a much harder line on China" Fox News reports that a "tentative" deal has been reached with China's President Xi over the giant Chinese telecoms company ZTE.

Trump reportedly got another call from Xi, who reiterated that many jobs would be lost if the U.S. refused to sell parts to ZTE.

Fox News reports that Trump and Xi have agreed that ZTE will pay a $1.3 billion fine...

Xi offered $500m fine and to change ZTE’s management...

and Trump countered with a demand for management changes, security guarantees, and a guarantee ZTE will buy parts via U.S. companies.

It is tough to discern which of the "good friends" Trump and Xi has the upper hand right now.. and what is motivating Trump.

Looney Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

 

I’ve lost track… Was it BEFORE or AFTER taking a “much harder line” on China?

It is as dizzying as watching Ping Pong after drinking a quart of Moonshine.   ;-)

Looney

revolla Looney Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

Just hours after North Korea came creeping back to the negotiating table...

... and Trump quickly groveled back in. 

"The first meeting would not solve all." There you have it from Kim himself.

Suuure, Trump is a regular FAKE Genius, like Einstein.

 

Besides, fines to the USG are like bribes to the Mafia. That's how Corps continue doing business. Trump knows that technique VERY WELL. No one but the bloodsuckers working for the govt benefits from those.

macholatte Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:08 Permalink

 

What a bunch of dweebs arguing about whose propaganda is more reliable.
Does the MSM have any credibility?
And the hated and reviled Fox News?

The only thing that counts is results.
If Trump wants to use Alynski .... so what?

From Rules for Radicals (Trump is defiantly a Radical)
"Radicals must be resilient, adaptable to shifting political circumstances, and sensitive enough to the process of action and reaction to avoid being trapped by their own tactics and forced to travel a road not of their choosing." p.6

"The end is what you want, the means is how you get it. Whenever we think about social change, the question of means and ends arises. The man of action views the issue of means and ends in pragmatic and strategic terms. He has no other problem; he thinks only of his actual resources and the possibilities of various choices of action. He asks of ends only whether they are achievable and worth the cost; of means, only whether they will work. ... The real arena is corrupt and bloody." p.24

"The third rule of ethics of means and ends is that in war the end justifies almost any means...." p.29

MAGA
               

Zhaupka Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

ZTE Warp Connect - Sprint? United States Government Telecommunication Dependency. Verizon / AT&T also United States Government Telecommunication Dependency Extensions. "It's Imported!"

buzzsaw99 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

it's what trump doesn't say that carries the greatest weight.  even on zh there are a huge chorus of artards who use that same refrain of: china gonna dump those us treasurys blah blah blah - ad nauseam.  what those assholes seem to forget is that those are our treasurys, our clownbux, our stocks that the chinese surplus is held in.  you think the chinese haven't noticed how it worked out for russia, iran, et al when they kicked against the imperial usa financial goad? 

DarkPurpleHaze Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

The art of the deal...after lots of verbal darts and handwringing from the MSM...each side eventually got what it wanted.

$1BLN from ZTE/China is peanuts when this deal just guaranteed them many  BILLIONS in the not-so-distant future. 

The parts manufacturers in this country must be breathing a sigh of relief with the guaranteed aspect of it and more jobs maybe.

LiberateUS Fri, 05/25/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

What motivates Trump is creating a perception that he is the "Man" who negotiates great trade deals for America, and for mid term elections. Narcissist to the core. All of this is scripted, to make Trump appear strong. Its called propaganda. For public consumption. It apparently works, as all Trump has to do is say a couple of words and sites like Zero Hedge light up. Nothing of any real substance has been accomplished here. Grovelling with a losing hand. 

If Trump would only deliver to us what he promised. What is going on now is propaganda chicken-shit.

 

 

truthalwayswinsout Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

Trump is making a big mistake unless he has a very long term plan in place.

China is in dire straits and needs the US trade deficit to survive. Without it the Communist Party would be gone in a few months as all the BMB's (Bernie Madoff Bombs) go off. This year alone about 50 of them have gone off and just one of them cost China $200 billion. They had to sell US treasuries to keep everything from collapsing.  China is in reality extremely unstable if a good number of the remaining BMBs go off.

Making trade deals and upsetting the current balance will China closer. What Trump needs to do is lead them down that path in a slow and steady process and then spring a complete boycott on them when they least expect it; just when they think things are getting better. That would be after a possible peace deal with NK that ends the Korean War and the removal of Kim by either arrest of assassination by Kim's own people. 

Otherwise leaving the Communists in power, they will do the exact same thing to us.

Quivering Lip Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:25 Permalink

Lido
Whoah oh oh oh
He's for the money, he's for the show
Lido's waitin' for the go, Lido.

Who knew Boz Scaggs was a psychic when he wrote Lido shuffle 40 some odd years ago?

Chief Joesph Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

If anyone should be paying a fine, it should be the U.S., Not ZTE,. Trump just ruined America's chances for any future business with anyone else in the world. 