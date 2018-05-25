Trump-Xi Agree "Tentative" Deal On ZTE Including $1.3 Billion Fine, Fox News Reports

Just hours after North Korea came creeping back to the negotiating table with President Trump - following his cancellation of the Kim Summit talks, comments that he suspected China was behind Kim's change of heart, and chatter that Trump "would take a much harder line on China" - Fox News reports that a "tentative" deal has been reached with China's President Xi over the giant Chinese telecoms company ZTE.
JUST IN: Fox News reports @POTUS reaches tentative deal with China on ZTE. pic.twitter.com/fM01QPbjcs— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) May 25, 2018
Trump reportedly got another call from Xi, who reiterated that many jobs would be lost if the U.S. refused to sell parts to ZTE.
Fox News reports that Trump and Xi have agreed that ZTE will pay a $1.3 billion fine...
Xi offered $500m fine and to change ZTE’s management...
and Trump countered with a demand for management changes, security guarantees, and a guarantee ZTE will buy parts via U.S. companies.
It is tough to discern which of the "good friends" Trump and Xi has the upper hand right now.. and what is motivating Trump.
I’ve lost track… Was it BEFORE or AFTER taking a “much harder line” on China?
It is as dizzying as watching Ping Pong after drinking a quart of Moonshine. ;-)
Looney
Just hours after North Korea came creeping back to the negotiating table...
... and Trump quickly groveled back in.
"The first meeting would not solve all." There you have it from Kim himself.
Suuure, Trump is a regular FAKE Genius, like Einstein.
Besides, fines to the USG are like bribes to the Mafia. That's how Corps continue doing business. Trump knows that technique VERY WELL. No one but the bloodsuckers working for the govt benefits from those.
In reply to I’ve lost track… Was it… by Looney
What the fuck do you care how its done so long as no one dies and we get a good outcome?
In reply to I’ve lost track… Was it… by Looney
N. Korea & Iran have no jewish central banking cartel controlling their respective nations.
And we have to ask why the jew neo-cons are always beating the war drums for their destruction or complete subservience.
"Israel Owns U.S. Foreign Policy"
http://americanfreepress.net/israel-owns-u-s-foreign-policy/
In reply to What the fuck do you care… by tmosley
Nice company you got dere. Shame if sumtin' .... bad ... was to happen to it. Capiche?
In reply to N. Korea & Iran have no… by MoreSun
... What the fuck do you care...
Go wash your fucking mouth out with soap.
Oh, and pull the Jalapeno pepper out of your ass. ;-)
Looney
In reply to What the fuck do you care… by tmosley
What a stupid, pointless comeback.
In reply to Go wash your mouth with… by Looney
"What the fuck do you care how its done so long as no one dies and we get a good outcome?"...
Hey t
So how's the retirement away from work and the "electroshock(s)" working out at the sanatorium for you these days?...
Only an insane sadistic fucking Jew or white bred evangelical whore!!!
In reply to What the fuck do you care… by tmosley
You appear to be having a stroke. Do you smell burned toast?
In reply to "What the fuck do you care… by Son of Captain Nemo
Burning Matzos maybe... but not leavened bread!!!
In reply to You appear to be having a… by tmosley
What a bunch of dweebs arguing about whose propaganda is more reliable.
Does the MSM have any credibility?
And the hated and reviled Fox News?
The only thing that counts is results.
If Trump wants to use Alynski .... so what?
From Rules for Radicals (Trump is defiantly a Radical)
"Radicals must be resilient, adaptable to shifting political circumstances, and sensitive enough to the process of action and reaction to avoid being trapped by their own tactics and forced to travel a road not of their choosing." p.6
"The end is what you want, the means is how you get it. Whenever we think about social change, the question of means and ends arises. The man of action views the issue of means and ends in pragmatic and strategic terms. He has no other problem; he thinks only of his actual resources and the possibilities of various choices of action. He asks of ends only whether they are achievable and worth the cost; of means, only whether they will work. ... The real arena is corrupt and bloody." p.24
"The third rule of ethics of means and ends is that in war the end justifies almost any means...." p.29
MAGA
In reply to Burning Matzos maybe... but… by Son of Captain Nemo
MAGA???... https://www.rt.com/usa/427349-haspel-sworn-cia-director/
As for your comments about the "U.S. MSM" could not agree more!
In reply to What a bunch of dweebs… by macholatte
Once again, trump folding like one of his cheap suits.
If this is what “winning” feels like, just imagine how bad losing would feel.
In reply to I’ve lost track… Was it… by Looney
If all you have is zionazi MSM, all you see is what the zionazis want you to see. Now go back to your magic mole mental cripple dependent government babysitter fantasy fear porn. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufQ4OqI30e8
In reply to Once again, trump folding… by TheSilentMajority
or standing up after drinking a quart of 'shine . . .
In reply to I’ve lost track… Was it… by Looney
So, they basically blackmailed China and ZTE for money.
I wonder what kind of % Trump gets.
Well, at least Trump is back in biz.
In reply to I’ve lost track… Was it… by Looney
You cant sell your stuff on our turf until you pay up, sucka! Glad we gave them a taste of some American Freedom! Smh...
All B/S.
Amerika extortion - You need to pay a fine !!!
In reply to All B/S. by Grandad Grumps
Mr. President.
In the immortal words of Sheriff Martin Brody to Quint!... In killing the "White Whale of $Debt"...
"You're gonna need a Bigger boat"!!!
Trump's "hands" are bigger than Xi's "hands"
In reply to Mr. President. In the… by Son of Captain Nemo
Has ZTE agreed to install the NSA listening and tracking tools? Good for them!
HELL why not, Jeff Suck arse BEZOS has Alexa spying on Americans,the richest bstd on the planet and he's a FRIGGING liberal, left wing MARXIST whore.
In reply to Has ZTE agreed to install… by TalkToLind
Nah, the Chinks have their own variants.
In reply to Has ZTE agreed to install… by TalkToLind
ZTE Warp Connect - Sprint? United States Government Telecommunication Dependency. Verizon / AT&T also United States Government Telecommunication Dependency Extensions. "It's Imported!"
it's what trump doesn't say that carries the greatest weight. even on zh there are a huge chorus of artards who use that same refrain of: china gonna dump those us treasurys blah blah blah - ad nauseam. what those assholes seem to forget is that those are our treasurys, our clownbux, our stocks that the chinese surplus is held in. you think the chinese haven't noticed how it worked out for russia, iran, et al when they kicked against the imperial usa financial goad?
Shocked! shocked to find gambling in this establishment.
http://freebeacon.com/issues/doj-employee-donations-overwhelmingly-favo…
The art of the deal...after lots of verbal darts and handwringing from the MSM...each side eventually got what it wanted.
$1BLN from ZTE/China is peanuts when this deal just guaranteed them many BILLIONS in the not-so-distant future.
The parts manufacturers in this country must be breathing a sigh of relief with the guaranteed aspect of it and more jobs maybe.
.
"Just hours after North Korea came creeping back..."
Fake news. NK never left. If anyone comes "back" to negotiations, it will be the U.S.
I think you're right about the first part. Fake optics.
But if they never left then there'd be no reason to comeback to something which was never gone. Si?
In reply to "Just hours after North… by The Terrible Sweal
Well now here is a face I haven't seen in years.
In reply to I think you're right about… by DarkPurpleHaze
What motivates Trump is creating a perception that he is the "Man" who negotiates great trade deals for America, and for mid term elections. Narcissist to the core. All of this is scripted, to make Trump appear strong. Its called propaganda. For public consumption. It apparently works, as all Trump has to do is say a couple of words and sites like Zero Hedge light up. Nothing of any real substance has been accomplished here. Grovelling with a losing hand.
If Trump would only deliver to us what he promised. What is going on now is propaganda chicken-shit.
And in 3-2-1, liberal and troll heads explode in unison - LOL. NOT tired of winning!
N. Korea & Iran have no jewish central banking cartel controlling their respective nations.
And we have to ask why the jew neo-cons are always beating the war drums for their destruction or complete subservience.
"Israel Owns U.S. Foreign Policy"
http://americanfreepress.net/israel-owns-u-s-foreign-policy/
Not any niggers so they are way ahead of the game....I hope The Don can trade them Baltimore and Chi-Congo for some of those nice suits RocketMan is wearing....
In reply to N. Korea & Iran have no… by MoreSun
Don't care :)
CTRL+P pulease..... Mr. Powell :)
Sang que :)
You bat .250 you are in the Hall of Fame.
WINNING!
Ed Zackery...........
In reply to You bat .250 you are in the… by MARDUKTA
Trump is making a big mistake unless he has a very long term plan in place.
China is in dire straits and needs the US trade deficit to survive. Without it the Communist Party would be gone in a few months as all the BMB's (Bernie Madoff Bombs) go off. This year alone about 50 of them have gone off and just one of them cost China $200 billion. They had to sell US treasuries to keep everything from collapsing. China is in reality extremely unstable if a good number of the remaining BMBs go off.
Making trade deals and upsetting the current balance will China closer. What Trump needs to do is lead them down that path in a slow and steady process and then spring a complete boycott on them when they least expect it; just when they think things are getting better. That would be after a possible peace deal with NK that ends the Korean War and the removal of Kim by either arrest of assassination by Kim's own people.
Otherwise leaving the Communists in power, they will do the exact same thing to us.
You useless liberal keep bashing The Don.....go ahead.
Oh and fuk all you obama coksukers
Lido
Whoah oh oh oh
He's for the money, he's for the show
Lido's waitin' for the go, Lido.
Who knew Boz Scaggs was a psychic when he wrote Lido shuffle 40 some odd years ago?
If anyone should be paying a fine, it should be the U.S., Not ZTE,. Trump just ruined America's chances for any future business with anyone else in the world.