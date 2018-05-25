When The U.S. Government Defaulted

One of the most pervasive myths about the United States is that the federal government has never defaulted on its debts.
There’s just one problem: it’s not true, and while few people remember the “gold clause cases” of the 1930s, that episode holds valuable lessons for leaders today. – Sebastian Edwards, Project Syndicate, May 21, 2018
My friend, UCLA professor, Sebastian Edwards, is out with a must-read summer book, American Default: The Untold Story of FDR, the Supreme Court, and the Battle over Gold.
Sebastian has also published an excellent synopsis of the the book, Learning from America’s Forgotten Default, on the Project Syndicate (PS) website. It is an excellent introduction to the subject material but only scratches the surface and should not be a substitute or excuse for not purchasing the book.
Money quotes from the Project Syndicate piece:
There was a time, decades ago, when the US behaved more like a “banana republic” than an advanced economy, restructuring debts unilaterally and retroactively
In April 1933, in an effort to help the US escape the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt announced plans to take the US off the gold standard and devalue the dollar.
…this would not be as easy as FDR calculated. Most debt contracts at the time included a “gold clause,” which stated that the debtor must pay in “gold coin” or “gold equivalent.”
These clauses were introduced during the Civil War as a way to protect investors against a possible inflationary surge.
…the gold clause was an obstacle to devaluation. If the currency were devalued without addressing the contractual issue, the dollar value of debts would automatically increase to offset the weaker exchange rate, resulting in massive bankruptcies and huge increases in public debt.
Congress passed a joint resolution on June 5, 1933, annulling all gold clauses in past and future contracts.
Republicans were dismayed that the country’s reputation was being put at risk, while the Roosevelt administration argued that the resolution didn’t amount to “a repudiation of contracts.”
On January 30, 1934, the dollar was officially devalued. The price of gold went from $20.67 an ounce – a price in effect since 1834 – to $35 an ounce.
…those holding securities protected by the gold clause claimed that the abrogation was unconstitutional.
Lawsuits were filed, and four of them eventually reached the Supreme Court; in January 1935, justices heard two cases that referred to private debts, and two concerning government obligations.
On February 18, 1935, the Supreme Court announced its decisions. In each case, justices ruled 5-4 in favor of the government – and against investors seeking compensation.
Justice James Clark McReynolds… wrote the dissenting opinion – one for all four cases… He ended his presentation with strong words: “Shame and humiliation are upon us now. Moral and financial chaos may be confidently expected.”
…the 1935 ruling is invoked [today] when attorneys are defending countries in default (like Venezuela). And, as more governments face down new debt-related dangers – such as unfunded liabilities associated with pension and health-care obligations – we may see the argument surface even more frequently.
…the US government’s unfunded liabilities are a staggering 260% of GDP – and that does not include conventional federal debt and unfunded state and local government liabilities.
A key question, then, is whether governments seeking to adjust contracts retroactively may once again invoke the legal argument of “necessity.”
The US Supreme Court agreed with the “necessity” argument once before. It is not far-fetched to think that it may happen again. – Sebastian Edwards
A Roadmap?
There you have it, folks.
The good professor lays it all out, which may or may not be the roadmap for how the U.S. and other highly indebted governments resolve their ,massive and almost impossible to fulfill contractual obligations to both creditors and its citizens. The Supremes have already ruled in favor of the government under the “necessity” argument.
Modern Monetary Theory (MMT)
Sebastian’s material gives us much ammunition in arguing with the Modern Monetary Theory crowd, who believe a sovereign government cannot and will never default on its local currency obligations if it has an independent central bank. Of course, they will argue that FDR and the U.S. didn’t have an independent monetary policy because of its link to the gold standard.
Russia 1998
When we bring up Russia’s 1998 default on local currency GKO debt (David Tepper’s worst trade, BTW) the MMTs argue “special case.”
It seems to us the MMT crowd believe that because a government has an independent central bank and can always print money to payoff debt, they will never, ever experience rollover risk. Complete nonsense.
Can you say Venezuela?
When a government experiences financing problems through a sudden stop in funding, the leaders must make a political decision on whom to inflict the pain.
Either default, which hurts their creditors, and who may be predominantly made up of foreigners, as was the case in Russia in 1998; and is the case with the U.S. federal government marketable debt in 2018; or monetizing the rollover, resulting in hyperinflation and wiping out domestic residents.
We have the first-hand experience of the latter and have written many posts about it,
We’ll also never forget being in the Bulgarian central bank in 1996 just before some very large maturities of treasury bills were coming due. The market had lost confidence in the government and a high ranking central bank official looked us straight in the eye and said “we will not let the government default.”
We knew instantly a massive amount of liquidity was about to hit the local markets, the demand for the currency was going to collapse, and the country was headed for hyperinflation. Rioting broke out, the government fell, and the country eventually implemented a currency board, not too dissimilar from that of the Euro, in order to enforce fiscal discipline upon the government. – GMM, November 2011
We suspect when the day of reckoning comes for the United States to pay for its debt profligacy, it won’t be such a simple binary choice. There will be many and various types of public sector obligations in the queue to be paid, which may require differential treatment.
Sebastian’s example of the U.S. government default in the 1930’s is a combination of both. The default on the contractual gold clause and the inflating away of much of the debt through devaluation.
This is tantamount to an emerging market government unilaterally and retroactively converting its foreign currency debt into local currency and then monetizing it, and supported by the legal system.
How would that work out for, say, Venezuela dollar denominated bond holders?
Let’s hope our political leaders and policy makers come to their senses before that dreadful day is upon us.
Now take the few minutes to read the full article and go buy the book for some excellent beach reading. .
The 1933 Bankruptcy was one of the most consequential events in US History and it get zero attention.
In reply to the cabal doesn't take… by DingleBarryObummer
The best way to lie to Americans is simply to keep the truth out of the evening news.
In reply to The 1933 Bankruptcy was one… by iinthesky
The "government" has not been legitimate since Lincoln's War. When the southern States' contingent walked out of congress and congress adjourned "sine die" (without a day), congress officially dissolved. They never had a lawful quorum so never lawfully reconvened.
It was Lincoln ruling by decree back then which is the basis for all actions since. He ordered congress to do certain things under martial law (military rule). He even had the governor of New York arrested for opposing certain decrees.
We have had a corporation ACTING as government since 21 Feb 1871.
See:
28 U.S.C. 3002 (15)
(15)“United States” means—
(A) a Federal corporation;
(B) an agency, department, commission, board, or other entity of the United States; or
(C) an instrumentality of the United States.
So... B and C are subdivisions of the "Federal corporation." For further verificaton go to Dunn & Bradstreet (dnb.com) or manta.com. You will find that ALL government entities are listed as private corporations right down to your local police department and school district.
The "law" isn't what you think it is. It's all corporate regulations. Congress and legislatures are acting as the board of directors for the corporations and most don't have any idea. You are simply seen as a corporate asset (human resource) with an asset tag # (SS#) that is not allowed to tell your owner what to do.
The questions you should be asking are, "Who owns it?" "Who are they really working for whether they know it or not?" "What are the requirements to be a CEO of a corporation?"
Hint: You don't have to be a Citizen of any specific country to head up a corporation.
These Criminal Psychopaths / Sociopaths are just minions gaming a Criminal FRUAD system all based on Contract Fraud through our CONSENT (Blacks Law Dictionary) & deception.
From Lincoln, to the Act of 1871, Fed Reserve Act of 1913, to The Emergency Banking Act of 1933. No doubt, thse Megalomaniac's have taken historical FACT, twisted it, kept it from public knowledge to use as leverage in their diabolical plan to Enslave / Control mankind. And, the entire planet.
The purported 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is and should be held to be ineffective, invalid, null, void and unconstitutional for the following reasons:
The Joint Resolution proposing said amendment was not submitted to or adopted by a Constitutional Congress per Article I, Section 3, and Article V of the U. S. Constitution.
The Joint Resolution was not submitted to the President for his approval as required by Article I, Section 7 of the U. S. Constitution.
The proposed 14th Amendment was rejected by more than one-fourth of all the States then in the Union, and it was never ratified by three-fourths of all the States in the Union as required by Article V of the U. S. Constitution.
They also ratified the 14th amendment after the southern states were not allowed to rejoin congress. Thus the 14th was never ratified by 3/4's of the states.
The 14th Amendmnent creates a 'corporate person' aka 'citizen'. That amendment is the root of the fraud that is currently occuring in this country. This amendment defined what a 'citizen' was, is, and could be. It eliminated all rights to property and transfered them to the state. That is why you must 'register' everything with the state. The term 'registration' means to give up all rights and ownership, that is why no one owns anything in this country, because fictions(corporate persons) are dead and 'tell no tales' and 'own nothing'. Senate Report 93-549 confirms that Americans live under a dictatorship, own no property, and never can. This amendment allowed for the creation of the Act of 1871, which then in turn allowed for the creation of The Federal Reserve Act, which in turn lead to the Emergency Banking Act which dissolved the Republician form of government and replaced with a democracy. This amendment needs to gone the way of the Prohibition Amendment. Do your research the Secretary of State(Not the President who is supposed to) signed the Executive Orders in 1868 ratifing the 14th Amendment ahead of the last state and to publish it. The Secretary of State was the one who finalized it and only the President can finalize them. It is a fraud and needs to go.
I may also add, Look this up CRS Report for Congress Order Code 98-611 page 5, and I quote:
"The sixth executive order, dated July 20, 1868, and concerning the ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, was also signed by Secretary Seward and has the form of a proclamation. The same was true of the seventh executive order, dated July 28, 1868, certifying the ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment and ordering its publication."
Only the President can sign executive orders, and Johnson did not want to sign it. So there is fraud right there, not to mention the fact that 2 states recinded before it was ratified.
In reply to The 1933 Bankruptcy was one… by iinthesky
Not to split hairs but the intention to default was declared on December 23, 1913.
In reply to The 1933 Bankruptcy was one… by iinthesky
Martial Law in the corporation called THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is now a reality. Ordinary Americans do not have a single clue what this exceptional state of affairs implies, and those who were amassing guns and ammo will be the first ones to pay the consequences. The Sovereign has more than extraordinary powers that go beyond to what the already defunct US Constitution mandates (in reality this historical document was suppressed by the Act of 1871). Don’t forget that right now this corporation operates under emergency decrees (Title 50 of the United States Code: War and National Defense) since the US is in legal terms in a State of War - thus the Executive branch can now effectively implement wartime ordinances within its circumscribed territories.
A majority of the people of the United States have lived all of their lives under emergency rule. For 40 years, freedoms and governmental procedures guaranteed by the Constitution have, in varying degrees, been abridged by laws brought into force by states of national emergency. The problem of how a constitutional democracy reacts to great crises, however, far antedates the Great Depression. As a philosophical issue, its origins reach back to the Greek city-states and the Roman Republic. And, in the United States, actions taken by the Government in times of great crises have-from, at least, the Civil War-in important ways, shaped the present phenomenon of a permanent state of national emergency.
Since March 9, 1933, the United States has been in a state of declared national emergency.
In fact, there are now in effect four presidentially-proclaimed states of national emergency:
In addition to the national emergency declared by President Roosevelt in 1933, there are also the national emergency proclaimed by President Truman on December 16, 1950, during the Korean conflict, and the states of national emergency declared by PresidentNixon on March 23, 1970, and August 15, 1971.
These proclamations give force to 470 provisions of Federal law. These hundreds of
statutes delegate to the President extraordinary powers, ordinarily exercised by the
Congress, which affect the lives of American citizens in a host of all-encompassing
manners. This vast range of powers, taken together, confer enough authority to rule the country without reference to normal Constitutional processes.
Under the powers delegated by these statutes, the President may:
seize property; organize and control the means of production; seize commodities; assign military forces abroad; institute martial law; seize and control all transportation and communication; regulate the operation of private enterprise; restrict travel; and, in a plethora of particular ways, control the lives of all American citizens.
Law And Antilaw, 1995 Perhaps the most important was the Emergency Banking Act of March 9, 1933, and particularly its amendment to the Trading with the Enemy Act of October 6, 1917, and its ratification of such executive orders as the Proclamation 2040 by President Roosevelt issued on March 6, 1933, sometimes called the Emergency and War Powers order. This act, codified as 12 USC 95(b), effectively declared the Constitution suspended and conferred dictatorial powers on the President, a situation which continues to this day.
Sec. 95b. - Ratification of acts of President and Secretary of the Treasury under section 95a - "The actions, regulations, rules, licenses, orders and proclamations heretofore or hereafter taken, promulgated, made, or issued by the President of the United States or the Secretary of the Treasury since March 4, 1933, pursuant to the authority conferred by section 95a of this title, are approved and confirmed.">>
http://freedom-school.com/truth/3_claims.htm
What's worth more a gold coin in the hand or 2 gold etf's in the bush?
I will always take the coin thqanks.
As for government confiscation we have a new game ... :-)
Gold for payment of debts in in the Constitution as required so Roosevelt and the Government acted illegally and the US Supremes ignored the people's rights. The US confiscated gold bullion making it illegal to posses. Even the banks had to turn it in for paper. Once all that was easily confiscated was obtained the US increased the price of gold and the people got paper that was instantly worth less than before it was confiscated. Anyone holding bullion was considered and enemy of the State.
The Constitution was created partly to protect private property from seizure without due process. Making up new laws in violation of the US Constitution was in part an overthrow of the Republic.
What happens when people or companies or governments go bankrupt? They go into receivership and the creditors are in charge of the bankrupt entity. The creditors get to decided whether to confiscate what ever is salvageable or allow the bankrupt entity to continue doing business in the hope that eventually they are repaid. The creditors can also lend more under their supervision if they think it will help in the future to be made whole. Then, in steps the central bank and foreign creditors to set the rules. By using the Central Bank's Notes of Debt Obligations with its attending interest has made it impossible to pay back the creditors. It also liberated Congress to borrow to infinity as there was no limited asset to run out of to stop the invented "money". Money is supposed to be a storage of value, not a constantly decreasing value.
Just sayin... I may not be totally correct but the general outline I think is correct.
In reply to What's worth more a gold… by GreatUncle
According to this idiot, since the dollar was worth 17 X more in Hamilton's day than now, we were wealthier, then. The U.S. officially defaulted after Vietnam. We've had a current account deficit, and we've been a losing operation, ever since.
We really need to stop using government/Fed terminology. "Debt monetization" is in reality nothing but counterfeiting. Counterfeiting is financial fraud. Fraud is a criminal act, and those engaged in criminality need to be wearing orange suits and stamping license plates.
Counterfeit money is imitation currency produced without the legal sanction of the state or government.
Not fraud when government counterfeits..... (LOL)
In reply to We really need to stop using… by Mini-Me
As another example, remember the GM bondholders who were shoved aside and stripped of their right to GM assets, but Obama effectively screwed them over?
The US defaulted again in August 1971. Yes,,, another agreement the US exited from.
And this article should serve notice that government will change the rules on the fly to suit them and their benefactors,,, those benefactors NOT being us.
Governments laugh at the rule of law. They only follow the Golden Rule.... Those that have the gold, make the rules.
Always had a suspicion it was the French Connection Heroin that pushed the U.S of the Gold Standard. It was the French Socialists who took power after soft coup in 68 who demanded the gold though De Gaulle had insisted the U.S stay on the Gold Standard. The system could have gone on with the Gold Window had the French been reasonable and the speculation ran rampant.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/charles-kolb/august-15-1971_b_4284327.ht…
Question is where the fuck did France get enough U.S dollars to bankrupt the U.S and end the Bretton Woods system? Only way in my opinion was Indo-Chinese dope.
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/crime/justice-story-french-connection-h…
Pompidou being a Rothschild man may have seen the angles far in advance knowing Nixon would be forced to go pure fiat f another pressure was applied. The drug operation based out of Marseille provided enough Federal Reserve notes to knock the U.S of the Gold Standard the same say it provided Pablo Escobar with his vast amount of cash.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/French_Connection
Think Jim Morrison might have hinted at a such a scenario before he died in his Paris Journal.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iv8GW1GaoIc
