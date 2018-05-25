Why Ron Paul Thinks He Would Likely Be Impeached If He Were President

What would Ron Paul do if he were president?
Alex Jones asked the former United States House of Representatives member and three-time presidential candidate this question in a Wednesday interview at the Alex Jones Show.
Veto the spending bills, bring the US troops home from overseas, and investigate the Federal Reserve and curtail its power are actions included in Paul’s answer.
But, Paul also cautions that a president who took such bold actions would likely be impeached with bipartisan support.
Watch Paul’s interview here:
Source: Adam Dick via The Ron Paul Institute
Yup, he's right. Best president we never had.
Yes, Paul is exactly right here. The president is not an all powerful dictator.
You need a master persuader to bring as much support online as you can before you do any of those types of things.
Trump was the best thing that happened to this country since Washington set the two term precedent.
Unlike any recent president, Ron Paul seems like one who wouldn't compromise on what he believes to be right and ethical. This isn't acceptable to the Deep State.
This isn't acceptable to the Deep State.
That's why one of the pre-recs these days to becoming a congress critter is to be a verified child molester.
The deep state says: "uh, excuse me sir, we have video proof of you banging young boys in Thailand"
"What! So I'm being arrested?"
"Oh no no no Sir, quite the contrary, we want to make you a politician, all you'll have to do is what we tell you, of course....but you'll be paid well, get great business deals and you can still bang kids in Thailand"
"Oh, well thank you, how do I get my name on the next ballot?"
You can't be a POLITICIAN in the US, let alone POTUS, if you don't bow down to the Fake Hebrews.
How do you think TRUMP got to be President?
He was financed to the hilt by the New York-Tel Aviv Jews, who put Israhell first ahead of America. RUSSIAGATE was a gimmick to hide that fact.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
Ron has some great ideas and I truly believe he's an ethical man. However, he's a total pushover and could NEVER get his agenda put forth. I'll never forget the shenanigans of the New Hampshire primary that was gifted to Romney and was an obvious fraud. Paul won hands down. Yet, he never contested nor raised a peep about it. I knew then that my hundreds of dollars in donations were a complete waste.
Ron is too weak. Can anyone here say they could have held up as well as Trump has given the attacks and some were real threats, people jumping the fence inside the white house with a gun for 15 minutes. His helicopter almost crashed with Don Jr and another one with Ivanka and Kushner. And still he pushes on, even his own party wants him DEAD.
tmos, so far I am rather impressed with Trump. He is playing his enemies well, showing them to be the wankers they really are.
#MAGA
He is playing you and his supporters real well.... Start naming what he has ACTUALLY done not tweeted about. He has accomplished ZERO.... Tweeted a bunch, the curtain has been opened on it all, but sweet fuck all has happened. You have more than you know.....LOL
Delusional!
Mosley says 'master persuader'
I say masturbater.
Ron Paul is too smart and aware to connect to the average moron in America who demands a constant stream of lowbrow entertainment and warped lies.
So this voting rights is bullshit?
since congress on both sides of the isle are owned and controlled by israel, banksters, MIC, then yes, Ron Paul would have been impeached.
No Ron. It's because you're a pussy!...
Still don't have your signature on this one (http://www.ae911truth.org/signatures/#/AE) which might have made you President and kept you from being impeached had you lead the charge when you were approached 9 years ago but ignored it much to yours and your constituents detriment!
Ron Paul wrote a book called "End the Fed," but he's a pussy because he wouldn't sign a petition on an issue that would instantly have labeled him a nut-job by most Americans, thereby making it even more difficult for him to be heard on any issue? Man, you have some kind of high bar.
I've been doing some thinking, and the slogan "End The Fed" is abysmal. Yes, it's short and even; fits nice on a book. But to most people, the term "Fed" means either (a.) nothing at all, or (b.) something to do with the Federal Government (like an FBI agent), and we all know it's not part of the federal government. They just named it that to confuse people. Basically it's the most confusing horrible slogan ever. If it was an advertising slogan for a product your business would flop harder than Solyndra.
On the other hand, everyone knows the word "bank." That's where the money comes from! It's a word everyone can sink their teeth into. How about "Give the Central Banks the Boot!"?? I'm very open to suggestions. Ron Paul is correct but his execution is ineffective. These days everything is about "meme magic," so it definitely has to be real good. Someone mentioned "Banish the Banks" or "Kill the Bank" (ala Andrew Jackson) which is not too shabby.
Good points. How about "Audit the Bank". Simple enough and logical to just about anyone.
I appreciate your input, but I don't think that it's aggressive enough. The "printing money out of thin air and charging interest on it" thing is disastrous for society. Plus what if they could fudge things and come out looking squeaky clean? And I think "audit" is too much of a vocab word. It needs to be something even children can sink their teeth into.
How about"Fuck the banks, Obama and all them liberals also". End the Fed was perfect,and ,was not the reason he lost.
So say you!... Then what you seem to be implying is those 3,000 scientists and engineers that put their professional careers on the line by telling the TRUTH of what actually happened are all "nut jobs" for having the temerity to defend those fellow Americans that were murdered all those years ago. Along with the millions that have been executed for their energy resources as the excuse that warranted those invasions and occupations and still counting?... And that as a legislator even though it's his sworn duty to protect and defend the laws of the land especially when they've been violated so egregiously through betrayal and treason that it was better for him to keep his day job by keeping his mouth shut?!!!
Are you also suggesting that Ron Paul didn't know the truth about the Commission Report either before or after it made it's way into 3 buildings 2 planes history without the 3rd building EVER getting disclosed in that "official report"?!!!
AE911Truth certainly went over the finer technical points with his staff before they were dismissed!...
Yes we both know and understand what risks were for him, but just imagine if you will what might have happened if he attempted to finish the "job" Paul Wellstone started?... Maybe he would have had to have done a Julian Assange or a Edward Snowden to get the job done I don't know?.... But ask yourself where this Country might be right now if he had had the courage to draw attention to how sickeningly treasonous and corrupt the Federal Government and the media were in the complicity of that crime? And the worst embarrassment of all that it is still unresolved and created a debt far in excess of any other Nation in the history of Money & Banking!...
Just sayin!
he abandoned us
RON PAUL SLAPS DOWN 911 TRUTHER QUESTION DURING S.C DEBATE - YouTube
screw him
Maybe, however, Rothschild & Co doesn't have Ron's back like they have Trump's. Where's the unredacted Kennedy Shit he promised or Draining the Swamp? ALL BS! No Trump's sword dancing with the financiers of 9/11 & rubbing the Golden Orb, while threatening Iran.
Did i say back, make that front & ring-hole?
Ron Paul is a great man. He's been telling the truth his entire time in congress and since. The media destroys people who challenge official lies. Ron knows that and is careful what he says publicly. Pat Buchanan is another truth teller. He knows Zionism is rotten but has to be careful with the media so he's always on the edge of controversy. The NY Times isn't interested in truth.
since congress on both sides of the isle are owned and controlled by israel, banksters, MIC, then yes, Ron Paul would have been impeached.
They would kill him.
They're still negotiating with Trump. Failing that, they'll kill him, too.
+1
since congress on both sides of the isle are owned and controlled by israel, banksters, MIC, then yes, Ron Paul would have been impeached.
Thank God this is just an old man’s weekly babble and not reality.
NO! NO! NO!
The REALITY is that you Stupid Americans keep voting for 2 Parties that shouldn't exist today.
PS Not that i'm so bright mind you!
At some point I hope to see a few mature people in these comments that will realize that once you are president you don't keep much of your word for whatever reason. Everyone keeps thinking the other guy is different but its all the same.
Stop the childish talk here and worshiping of these cranky old man.
You would be right about any other candidate than Ron Paul. He never sold out during his years in congress. Introducing over 600 bills which never passed. He won't give-up.
Ron's wife asked him what he was worried about after the very first "Money Bomb" hauled-in a record amount of money in a record amount of time ...
Carol Paul: "What's the matter, Ron? Your campaign just made over a million dollars today."
Ron Paul: "I'm worried there's a chance I might actually win this thing."
Of course, the above is a paraphrase. But Ron Paul attested to this very thought on more than one occasion. He was always about promoting the ideas of liberty and sound money. All of his old-timer constituents know this. He would talk in a very animated fashion at local meetings every time the topic of sound money came up. Anyone who knew Ron Paul and his politics knew that he would never be allowed to become president.
Do I regret maxing-out my contributions to all three of Ron Paul's presidential campaigns? No way. My contributions helped that man wake up a metric-shit-ton of people.
Impeachment does not force one to resign.
Of course he could't do any of these things without Congress in the first place.
He wouldn't be impeached, they'd never even let him take office. They'd either pull an RFK or start WW3
10 seconds of Ron Paul's common sense is more informative than 10 minutes of the nightly news.