Why Ron Paul Thinks He Would Likely Be Impeached If He Were President

What would Ron Paul do if he were president?

Alex Jones asked the former United States House of Representatives member and three-time presidential candidate this question in a Wednesday interview at the Alex Jones Show.

Veto the spending bills, bring the US troops home from overseas, and investigate the Federal Reserve and curtail its power are actions included in Paul’s answer.

But, Paul also cautions that a president who took such bold actions would likely be impeached with bipartisan support.

Watch Paul’s interview here:

Source: Adam Dick via The Ron Paul Institute