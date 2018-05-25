Wife Of Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Said Under Oath He's "Emotionally Abusive"

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels, was described by his wife during divorce proceedings as "emotionally abusive and lacking control over his anger," reports the Daily Caller's Peter Hasson and Joe Simonson - who Avenatti threatened after their last exposé shed light on a variety of questionable business dealings.
Lisa Storie-Avenatti said under oath that Michael Avenatti threatened to "burn" all of their money on their divorce, and would call the police to arrest both of them so that child protective services would take their son into protective custody. Storie-Avenatti's attorneys argued in court that this was further proof that Avenatti "is angry and vindictive, and has no regard for emotional harm caused to his son, his daughter or to Lisa."
In a sworn court declaration TheDCNF reviewed, Lisa Storie-Avenatti asked a California court to grant her exclusive use of their marital home after she said her husband threatened and emotionally abused her. Both parties now dispute this account, as they finalize their divorce.
Despite these recent denials, Storie-Avenatti alleged her husband threatened to call the police and get them both arrested, which would cause her to lose custody of their son and put him into the hands of the state’s child protective services. -TheDCNF
Avenatti and his estranged wife both dispute her testimony - marking the second time he has been accused of wrongdoing, only for his accuser to retract their claim after the Daily Caller reached out for comment.
According to court documents reviewed by the Daily Caller, Avenatti "berated and threatened his estranged wife outside the house they used to share," before calling the police on her. Avenatti's had brought his teenage daughter from his first marriage, who reportedly tried to hide as her father, the "feminist ally," browbeat his most recent estranged wife, recounted Storie-Avenatti during her sworn declaration.
On Dec. 17, 2017, Storie-Avenatti had offered for Avenatti to spend the day with their son, accompanied by a nanny, she recounted under oath in a Jan 3, 2018, declaration. (She had long been their son’s primary caregiver, as Avenatti was routinely absent and unreliable even before they separated, his mother told the court.)
Avenatti “took umbrage” at the stipulation and showed up outside the house in a fury that same day, she said in the declaration. Avenatti told TheDCNF on Thursday he had “to retrieve some of my belongings.” (The couple separated on Oct. 30, 2017, around which point Avenatti moved into a nearby luxury apartment, court documents show.)
Storie-Avenatti sent their young son upstairs with the nanny and confronted Avenatti outside the front door — at which point he “immediately started yelling at me to let him into the house and started to videotape me with his phone,” she recounted.
“I told [him] to stop making a scene and that he was scaring [his daughter], who was hiding behind a pillar,” she said. According to the court testimony, Avenatti retorted that he brought the girl as a “witness."
He “continued to yell at me and at some point must have called the police, who arrived. I heard [him] tell the police he wanted access to the house,” she said. “The police declined [his] request and later told me that this was going to be a nasty divorce.”
Michael Avenatti's side of things
Avenatti, who fired off an "insane" threatening email last week after the Daily Caller exposed a variety of questionable business dealings - challenged the account in an email to TheDCNF on Thursday:
“The police arrived and informed me that I was correct that I should have access but stated they could not grant me access but if I wanted to force access, I could because I had every right to the home. I declined to do that because I did not want to escalate the situation,” he explained. “The police told me I was being more than reasonable and was the ‘calm’ one. The police declined to make a report despite my request that they do so.”
Avenatti also disputes yelling so loudly that his daughter had to hide behind a pillar, stating "I did not yell at her, and my daughter never ‘hid’ behind anything."
Storie-Avenatti also denied her testimony in a Thursday statement, saying that she and Avenatti are "presently finalizing a divorce, and we ask for privacy for our sake and that of our son."
“To be clear, there was never any abuse, alleged or otherwise, in our relationship. I never feared for my safety or that of my son. Period. Michael has in the past been a loving and caring husband and is a loving and caring father. I never called the police because I was never threatened with harm. I never sought to have him excluded from our home because I felt threatened or feared for my safety or that of my son,” she said.
“Further, he has paid all child support and spousal support. He is a good man. It appears you are trying to harm him and our family by publishing a defamatory story that has no basis in reality.”
Except for her own court testimony, under oath, which would ostensibly mean she committed perjury if none of it is true. When asked by TheDCNF to clarify the odd discrepancy between her sworn statement and her emailed statement, Storie-Avenatti did not reply prior to publication.
Meanwhile, to catch up on the Daily Caller's recent goings on with Michael John Avenatti:
Avenatti previously threatened to sue TheDCNF for reporting on serious allegations in his background, although he has yet to challenge a single fact in TheDCNF’s reporting. Journalists at several other outlets have since said Avenatti threatened or intimidated them for reporting on him.
After that threat, TheDCNF uncovered further ethically questionable behavior in Avenatti’s past. Avenatti’s company, a Washington court found, fired a woman for being pregnant.
Despite the court ordering Avenatti’s company to pay a $120,000 settlement, the woman has yet to receive any money.
#BASTA!
Comments
