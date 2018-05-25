WSJ Exposes The Real 'Constitutional Crisis'

The Wall Street Journal continues to counter the liberal mainstream media's anti-Trump-ness, dropping uncomfortable truth-bombs and refusing to back off its intense pressure to get to the truth and hold those responsible, accountable; in a forum that is hard for the establishment to shrug off as 'Alt-Right' or 'Nazi' or be 'punished' by search- and social-media-giants.
And once again Kimberley Strassel - who by now has become the focus of social media attacks for her truth-seeking and honest reportage - does it again this morning, as she asks, rhetorically, why the FBI and Justice Department contuning evading congressional oversight?
Democrats and their media allies are again shouting “constitutional crisis,” this time claiming President Trump has waded too far into the Russia investigation. The howls are a diversion from the actual crisis: the Justice Department’s unprecedented contempt for duly elected representatives, and the lasting harm it is doing to law enforcement and to the department’s relationship with Congress.
The conceit of those claiming Mr. Trump has crossed some line in ordering the Justice Department to comply with oversight is that “investigators” are beyond question. We are meant to take them at their word that they did everything appropriately. Never mind that the revelations of warrants and spies and dirty dossiers and biased text messages already show otherwise.
We are told that Mr. Trump cannot be allowed to have any say over the Justice Department’s actions, since this might make him privy to sensitive details about an investigation into himself. We are also told that Congress - a separate branch of government, a primary duty of which is oversight - cannot be allowed to access Justice Department material. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes can’t be trusted to view classified information - something every intelligence chairman has done - since he might blow a source or method, or tip off the president.
That’s a political judgment, but it holds no authority. The Constitution set up Congress to act as a check on the executive branch—and it’s got more than enough cause to do some checking here. Yet the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation have spent a year disrespecting Congress—flouting subpoenas, ignoring requests, hiding witnesses, blacking out information, and leaking accusations.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has not been allowed to question a single current or former Justice or FBI official involved in this affair. Not one. He’s also more than a year into his demand for the transcript of former national security adviser Mike Flynn’s infamous call with the Russian ambassador, as well as reports from the FBI agents who interviewed Mr. Flynn. And still nothing.
Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, is being stonewalled on at least three inquiries. The House Judiciary and Oversight committee chairmen required a full-blown summit in April with Justice Department officials to get movement on their own subpoena. The FBI continues to block a fuller release of the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia report.
Not that the documents that Justice sends over are of much use. Mr. Grassley this week excoriated the department for its routine practice of redacting key information, and for similarly refusing to provide a “privilege log” that details the legal basis for withholding information. His team recently discovered that one of the items Justice had scrubbed from the Peter Strzok-Lisa Page texts was the duo’s concern that former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe had a $70,000 conference table. (Was it lacquered with unicorn tears?) A separate text refers to an investigation that the White House is “running,” but conveniently blacks out which one. The FBI won’t answer Mr. Johnson’s questions about who is doing the redacting.
This intransigence is creating an unprecedented toxicity between law enforcement and Congress, undermining what has long been a cooperative and vital relationship. It is also pushing lawmakers ever closer to holding Justice Department officials in contempt or impeaching them. Congress hasn’t impeached a member of the executive branch (presidents excepted) since the 19th century. Let’s agree such a step would amount to a real crisis. And the pressure to use these tools to get disclosure is growing, as congressional Republicans worry about losing their oversight authority in the midterms, and suspect the Justice Department is stringing them along for that very reason.
Which is why Mr. Trump was right to order that Justice comply with Mr. Nunes’s demands for documents about the alleged FBI spy Stefan Halper and other information related to the catalyst of this investigation. As president, he has a duty to protect the reputation and integrity of the Justice Department—even from its own leaders. Forcing officials to comply with legitimate congressional oversight is far better than sitting back to watch those same officials singe the institution and its relationship with Congress in a flame of impeachment resolutions.
And finally, Strassel has some advice on how to resolve this... Mr. Trump has an even quicker way to bring the hostility to an end.
He can - and should - declassify everything possible, letting Congress and the public see the truth.
That would put an end to the daily spin and conspiracy theories. It would puncture Democratic arguments that the administration is seeking to gain this information only for itself, to “undermine” an investigation.
And it would end the Justice Department’s campaign of secrecy, which has done such harm to its reputation with the public and with Congress.
Just what will the deep state do to avoid this eventuality? Do they have anything left to throw at Trump?
the one thing republicans and democrats can agree on NEVER DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING.............
But… but… just a few months ago, the same WSJ kept telling us that everyone at the FBI/DOJ is a selfless, non-partisan public servant. ;-)
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fbi-spied-for-lbjs-campaign-1527201701
Because otherwise Obama goes to fucking prison, that's why.
I have another solution. . . Trump should hang Rod Rosenstein by his gonads. Seems like a fitting punishment for some who is the biggest dick on the planet.
Soros the coward is humming "Es zittern die morschen Knochen" from his bunker.
They also agree on bombing people who can't fight back
wsj can fuck off...once a deep state shill always a shill
The "deep state," which I guess you mean the leftists and the alphabet soup agencies, could investigate wilbur ross, the rothschild plant in the Trump Admin. But they won't, because they are all on the same team, unified in pilfering the middle class.
This is Satan's world ... and everyone with power and money works for the big chief.
It's a good philosophical metaphor.
Well, Jot Niranjan's, but basically, yeah...
PSYOPS: Renaming "Constitutional Crisis" - Crisis is always code for Failure of Corruption.
Mass Media Psychological Operations (PSYOPS)
"Amend, and Defend" of American Lawyer Controlled Progression is False Assurance to U.S. Citizens en masse.
1. The Amend and Defend Idea created an Amended Constitution and Amended Bill of Rights both now in the dustbin of history having successfully created these Criminal Enterprises:
the Corrupt House of Representatives,
the Corrupt U.S. Senate,
the Corrupt U.S. Judicial,
the Corrupt U.S. Military and Corrupt 17 Intelligence Agencies,
the Corrupt U.S. media (except for the 5 Independent newspapers that did support U.S. President Trump),
the Corrupt For Sale Ivy League "there is a tailored study proving. . .for payment . . . " Universities,
the Corrupt Republican Political Party, and
the Corrupt Democrat Political Party.
Political Government Investigations show the Perp Walk perjury after perjured testimony.
Overthrowing Governments is not done by those who work, commoners posting on websites or walking the streets Protesting with Pitchforks, Fire and Ropes, carrying Placards, placing Posters, and Marching with Banners; those people in Life Long Debt Servitude usually come to gawk at the result.
Overthrowing Governments is done by extremely wealthy for differing reasons as in the Overthrowing the Government of Britain/ England / U.K. in the New World during the late 1700's Early 1800's with Thomas Jefferson.
Thomas Jefferson knew Representative Government eventually becomes corrupt; a New Tyranny of Laws/Lawyers is formed. Result:
Representative Government Corrupts; Absolute Representative Governments Corrupts Absolutely.
When Citizens are in debt to, fearful of, dependent on, lied to, [Add Yours Here], with government guns pointed at U.S. Citizens by their Representative Militarized Collusive Governments a New Tyranny of Lawyers is formed (see 1 afore)
U.S. Citizens are given a Legal Right and a Legal Duty.
When Tyrannous Lawyered Representative Governments do not do the will of the people (hint: U.S.).
". . . it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government."
- Thomas Jefferson, Declaration of Independence, 2nd paragraph
“The central bank is an institution of the most deadly hostility existing against the Principles and form of our Constitution. I am an Enemy to all banks discounting bills or notes for anything but Coin. If the American People allow private banks to control the issuance of their currency, first by inflation and then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the People of all their Property until their Children will wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered.” - Thomas Jefferson
All that NSA surveillance on Carter Page and they don't indict him for anything??.. Talk about abuse of power. Just think if it were you.
The evidence is showing that there was/Is is a massive conspiracy against the President, and Rod Rosenstein is part of it!
Trump won't declassify anything. His masters won't let him. Trump is a petty puppet ... just like the rest.
Trump is giving them rope to hang themselves. He might declassify everything in October right before the midterm elections.
Once all the deep state crimes and corruption is exposed, say bye bye to the blue wave!
The kitchen sink full of swamp feces is about the only thing left to throw.
< U.S. DEEP STATE >
The U.S. DEEP STATE is composed of all those who have Top National Secret Clearance and other High Level National Security Clearances. Top Secret Clearance and other High Level National Security Clearances are based on the United States Federal Government Standard Form 86.
Either a U.S. Citizen (USC) is IN the U.S. DEEP STATE, that is, has a valid United States Federal Government Standard Form 86 (SF86) on file and becomes a Cleared United States Citizen in the U.S. DEEP STATE or one is OUT, that is, one does not have a valid adjudicated SF86 on file and is subsequently Not a Cleared U.S. Citizen.
Although a Cleared United States Citizen is IN the DEEP STATE, U.S. DEEP STATE Social Exclusion among existing members places a Cleared United States Citizen OUT.
Clearance can continue in exclusion of the activities of other Cleared United States Citizens who are more IN the U.S. DEEP STATE than simply IN; that is, than simply existing with a desk and telephone as a Cleared United States Citizen given a U.S. National Security Clearance.
There exists an entire separate almost identical United States Government composed of Adjudicated SF86 Cleared Citizens only. This separate United States Government is a super body / group of Cleared United States Class of People that bypasses all Civilian United States Government institutions. (See United States Code and Entire United States Common Government emulating Updated Justinian Code).
Cleared United States Citizens are Patriots.
All others are Voters.
Those who are not Cleared United States Citizens are Not Patriots; however, not Cleared United States Citizens are provided the opportunity to Vote in elections that does not ever have anything to do with C4 the Cleared Personnel and United States Government(s).
Voters squawk but voters are not Cleared United States Citizen Patriots and have no United States Citizen Patriot Rights.
If a voter feels betrayed that voter can vote Republican; unless, the voter feels betrayed that voter can vote Democrat.
Patriots, both elected and appointed, C4 the United States Government(s).
Those who are not Cleared United States Citizens are forbidden to C4 the United States Government(s).
< / U.S. DEEP STATE >
the congress is afraid of what the fbi, nsa, et al, know. deep state is more powerful than the congress because every single member is guilty of something or other. ironically trump is the cleanest one of the bunch because he withstood everything those maggots could throw at him.
It's what people know about themselves inside that makes 'em afraid. [/High Plains Drifter]
Why does the country need an FBI and DOJ? Each state has those functions and most federal laws are just double jeopardy. Remember a few month ago how the Democrat NY Attorney General wanted to bring duplicate charges against everyone associated with the Trump campaign just so that the President would not be able to pardon them for the state versions of the same laws?
the fbi is a criminal organization that exists by force. protection racket, hit man, they do it all.
Congress holds the purse strings. Why are top fbi leadership still getting paid, why is anyone at fbi and doj still getting paid. shut down those departments until the conform to their constitutional duties. You have the power congress, use it, or get the hell out of office like all the other retiring wastes of oxygen in the GOP.
This slow approach by President Trump is the right path. The Fake News have Pulitzer’s and whatever else bullshit they give themselves awarded for their ground breaking coverage of this Fake Collusion. They are fully discredited outside their cult at this point...The republicans in Congress have had enough and more importantly a good chunk of the general public....
Now is the time to make them prove they didn’t infiltrate and spy. Prove it boys and girls because you won’t like the answers..
Do they have anything left to throw at Trump?
-> Bullets and Bombs.
Doesn’t really matter does it...They are done....discredited...only thing they can do is protect the Magic Negro and his people
who owns the "secret actions" of DOJ agents, paid for with taxes?
for christians - John 3:20 "For everyone who does evil hates the Light, and does not come to the Light for fear that his deeds will be exposed."
for those who like movies "I shall shed my light over dark evil, for the dark things cannot stand the light - the light of the Green Lantern!"
and for those that are sick of feebies being sanctimoious little shits and know that history defintiely rhymes the Duke of Wellington is not on point (inverse) but he famousy said to Stockdale "publish and be damned" - when stockdale threatened to publish gossip about his affair with Harriet Wilson.
One day we will all look back at this time and laugh and laugh. “Those were the days.”