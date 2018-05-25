Treasury Breakevens, Yields Tumble As Oil Plunges

As we detailed earlier, what OPEC can jawbone up, OPEC can - apparently - jawbone back down.
Amid extreme record speculative longs and the goldilocks of apparent supply constraints (Venezuela and Iran) and global synchronous growth driving demand, it appears the smoke and mirrors are falling apart as the latter growth is disappearing and the former 'tightness' is now rebuffed as OPEC and its allies are likely to gradually boost oil output in the second half of the year to ease consumer anxiety as prices trade near $80 a barrel, said Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.
"I think in the near future there will be time to release supply" smoothly to avoid shocking the market, Al-Falih said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia on Friday.
When OPEC, Russia and other major producers meet in June “we will do what is necessary” to reassure consumers, he said.
Oil fell sharply on the news...
As Bloomberg reports, Oil producers are debating an increase ranging from 300,000 barrels a day at the low end, backed by Gulf producers including Saudi Arabia, and a larger increase of about 800,000 barrels a day favored by Russia, one person said.
The size of the supply boost will be finalized at the next meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in late June. Typically the group operates by consensus, meaning members that have little prospect of boosting production -- Venezuela, Iran and Angola -- would have to agree to the proposal.
Whether the size of the supply increase is ultimately "a million, more, or less, we’ll have to wait until June," Al-Falih said.
Novak echoed that, saying “it’s too early now to talk about some specific figure, we need to calculate it thoroughly.”
And as oil prices tumble, so breakevens slumped...
And 10Y yields tumble to 2.95%...
And that's another extreme speculative position about to blow up.
Comments
Gotta find a sweet spot for solid profits and no fuel switching.
And where is that idiot who was bitching about 2 year notes at 2.85%? No? Didn't think so.
In reply to Gotta find a sweet spot for… by wwwww
Great time to buy integrated oil stocks and refiners - in a little while, on the dip. As usual gas prices are quick to rise - but will be very slow to fall. Oil majors and refiners will get cheaper crude but still stick it to the great unwashed at the gas pumps this summer.
Putin making "deals" badly!
Having said that...
Germany needs to step forward with the Nordstream 2 announcement loudly broadcasting that the "votes are in" it's unanimous we're goin with Russia and not a "viable" LNG tanker that is both short and long term cost prohibitive!
LNG tanker that is both short and long term cost prohibitive!
Doing what is best for Germany goes against being a good vassal of murica. There will be moar terrorist events in Germany.
In reply to Putin making "deals" badly! by Son of Captain Nemo
Boy J C you can certainly count on that happening...
As well as Russia (https://southfront.org/russias-fsb-detained-8-suspected-isis-recruiters…)!...
If you're Russian?... Time to put this shit to "bed"!
In reply to LNG tanker that is both… by Justin Case
laughing.. told you 3% was sticky
should have gotten in on the 5 year
https://www.fidelity.com/fixed-income-bonds/cds
The brokered 5 year gets snagged up fast enough at 3.20 that was a quick hit
That increase is a fucking drop in a rather large bucket...
true price discovery? NOT!
All about preservation of the petrodollar.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was...
Let's see: $ Monopoly (for now) and Oil Cartel. Someone is making a lot of money but it ain't you!
Technically USOIL is heading towards bottom until 62 having a long term bull.
The price can't break 73 and thus fail to do so, reversing the future trend.
From fundamental side it says different. The oil should still be on the bull after OPEC said to restrict the production of the oil .
Eventhough from Fundamental side this is opposing to it, I believe the technical would show the result.
https://www.tradingview.com/i/3I7Kw3NH/
TLT
You Johnny come latelys can still stop by for a glass of sippin' whisky this weekend.
Ahhhh..........
My post from May 23:
"With all the shit going on globally, anyone who shorts US Treasuries is suicidal. The global system is fragile, teetering on the edge of a crash, and when it comes, capital will flee to US Treasuries.
The most money I ever earned on the portfolio I manage has been trading US Treasuries."
I cashed in on part of my US Treasury position, from 3.2x% down to 3.08x% - KACHING $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ AGAIN !!!!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE when the herd shorts US Treasuries and feeds my profits - PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE do it again !!!!
The damage is already done. $80 oil, even if it retraces, will permanently reduce demand. Good job OPEC.