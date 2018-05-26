Californians Are Willing To Repeal The Gas Tax, But...

Authored by Jazz Shaw via HotAir.com,
A massive new gas tax passed by the California state legislature appeared to finally be a bridge too far for most residents of the state.
A movement began to repeal the tax by referendum and a petition to do so quickly amassed far more than the needed number of signatures. Now, a new poll indicates that support for the repeal measure has reached majority numbers. But there’s more going on here than just the removal of a set of taxes and fees.
As a new poll found a majority of California voters want to repeal increases to the state’s gas tax and vehicle fees, Gov. Jerry Brown has begun campaigning to preserve them, arguing the sacrifice is needed to fix long-neglected roads and bridges and improve mass transit.
Repeal of the higher taxes and fees was supported by 51% of registered voters in the state, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times statewide poll.
The survey found 38% of registered voters supported keeping the higher taxes, 9% hadn’t heard enough to say either way and 2% said they wouldn’t vote on the measure.
The tax package looks like it’s about to be taken off life support, but Republicans in the state hope that the referendum delivers for them in another way. With some marginal House seats being considered in play this November, campaigning on support for the repeal measure should, in theory, boost GOP voter turnout, possibly turning back some of the “blue wave” that Democrats are looking for.
It’s also left the Governor in the unenviable position of having to defend taxing his constituents more. He fumbled the first attempt at that when he resorted to name calling in an apparent fit of pique. At one news conference, he was quoted as saying,
“The test of America’s strength is whether we defeat this stupid repeal measure, which is nothing more than a Republican stunt to get a few of their losers returned to Congress.”
“Stupid repeal measure?” Does the governor read the news anymore? He just called more than half the people in his state “stupid.” Let’s see how well that plays five months from now.
Some of my hopes for California were dashed, however, when another set of poll numbers came out. For a time, I’d actually begun to think that Californians were waking up and realizing that the Democrats they keep electing were taxing them to death and perhaps a new course needed to be followed. Sadly, while they oppose the gas tax, those same voters seem to be fine with jacking up taxes on the businesses who employ them.
A majority of California voters back a potential 2020 ballot measure that would increase property taxes on businesses, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll.
Of the 691 registered voters surveyed, 54% said they supported a measure that would ease property tax protections established by the landmark 1978 ballot measure Proposition 13. Under the proposed 2020 initiative, local governments and schools could tax larger commercial and industrial properties based on their market values rather than the values based on when the properties were purchased, resulting in as much as $10 billion annually in new revenue.
The economy in California works out fabulously for celebrities and the mega-wealthy. But for most rank and file workers, it’s virtually impossible to afford a house anywhere in the state that’s even marginally habitable. Businesses and workers are already fleeing the state in the more expensive areas, yet residents still seem to be fine with the idea of taxing “somebody else” as long as their gas prices don’t go up further.
There’s an old saying credited to Russel B. Long, which goes, “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that fellow behind the tree!” There’s some wisdom there which Californians should look into.
Comments
Zerohedge ran one story on Tommy Robinson, good. but not good enough. This is THE story right now. The UK is ghosting this story and ghosting what TR was covering, muslims grooming white children into sexual slavery, and feeding those children to elites and politically powerful in their host nations in a tragic perverse union. TR was exposing this, and is being disappeared for his efforts.
This is beyond anything else going on, way beyond it. It is more important than one post that doesnt even get tagged to the top of the page.
So why do we care about a zionst who was arrested as controlled opposition? Airstrip One has NEVER had freedom of speech. He knew what he was doing. It was calculated to expose real nationalists to the public for prosecution.
In reply to Zerohedge ran one story… by jmack
As Margaret Thatcher famously said, "socialism is great until you run out of taxpayer's money."
In reply to So why do we care about a… by Tallest Skil
Maybe steroid brain Arnold Schwartznigger can buy everyone a green Tesla car
In reply to As Margaret Thatcher… by robertsgt40
I'm sure with a Tesla, everyone can pry JOY out of life.
In reply to Maybe steroid brain Arnold… by topspinslicer
Proving once and for all that Californians have lost their mind, as perfectly demonstrated by electing "Moonbeam" as Govenor (As well as Fineswine, Pelosi (so much a of a firm socialist that she is worth over $100 million; another "champagne socialist", Waters, Schiff and all those other fine examples of common sense and integrity).
Actually, come to think of it, make that all the people who live in West Coast States (Starbucks has gone insane and Seattle wants to accelerate its demise by taxing jobs). It must be something in connection with Fukushima, whatever it is they add to the water (Perhaps HydroLIbtard Fluoride) or all those Chem trails out West?
In reply to I'm sure with a Tesla,… by revolla
FunFact: According to federal law, it is illegal for gas stations to post or tell you how much taxes you pay per gallon of fuel.
Taxation without representation.
His name was Seth Rich.
In reply to Proving once and for all… by philipat
Funner fact, here in California all the taxes are usually posted on the pump.
http://image.dailynews.com/storyimage/LA/20150526/NEWS/150529557/AR/0/A…
In reply to . by Blythes Master
The fas tax goes to fund the pensions, exhorbitant welfare and favored illegals.
Riads suck.
Gas went from 55 cents per gallon tax to 85 cents per gallon tax and the billions in taxes never went for the pothole roads and broken bridges.
MOST of the state population are illegals, on welfare or have State pensions to
In reply to Proving once and for all… by philipat
What makes you think Californians want this? The voter fraud amounting to millions of illegal votes? Redistricting? Monopolization of the news outlets? 5.6 million leaving the state in recent years? NO ONE WANTS THIS BUT THE USURPERS. Jerry Brown and Jim Jones had one thing in common - they were both interested in how far individuals would go when asked if under certain circumstances - namely, suicide on request. Jerry Jones should be in a fucking federal prison, not the governor's mansion. US military should be stationed outside of every "progressive liberal" aka globalist's door, assisting in house arrest. NO ONE WANTS THIS. The judges now in place are soldiers in black robes, running out the clock on our lives and this country's sovereignty. LOCK THE FUCKERS UP FOR CHRIST'S SAKE.
In reply to Proving once and for all… by philipat
Well, that's a problem Israhell is NOT likely to have.
They've been sucking the American taxpayers dry for 70 years.
In reply to As Margaret Thatcher… by robertsgt40
Jesus H Fucking Christ! ... You and your retarded Israhell comments are such a one-trick pony it's positively mind numbing. I'd have a smidgen of respect for you if you'd once and for all quit bleating that ignorant as shit line. It comes across as insipid and illiterate. Why not toss in some "dumbocrat" "rethuglican" or those well worn canards "zionazi" or "obummer", eh? Jeebus help us all and keep us away from such moronic mutterings!
In reply to Well, that's a problem… by revolla
At least he isn't still talking to himself:
revolla, beepbop, pier, lloll, bobcatz, loebster, ergatz, armada, Mtnrunnr, Anonymous, luky luke, Cjgipper, winged, moimeme, macki mack, tchubby, sincerely_yours, HillaryOdor, winged, lexxus, kavlar, lhomme, letsit, tazs, techies-r-us, stizazz, lock-stock, beauticelli, Mano-A-Mano, mofio, santafe, Aristotle of Greece, Gargoyle, bleu, oops, lance-a-lot, Loftie, toro, Yippee Kiyay, lonnng, Nekoti, SumTing Wong, King Tut, Adullam, evoila, rp2016.
And at least 30-50 other suspected logins, slowly being “upgraded” to the list of infamy.
Perhaps he is now taking his Meds as instructed like a good little boy?
In reply to Jesus H Fucking Christ! ... … by DoctorFix
She also defined socialism as "Misery spread evenly"..
In reply to As Margaret Thatcher… by robertsgt40
ANYTHING CRITICAL OF ISLAM DOES NOT FIT THE NARATIVE
THEY WANT TO DESTROY CHRISTIANITY AND THE WEST BY IMPORTING ISLAM
THIS IS THE FIGHT. THE WEST AND CHRISTIANITY VERSUS ISLAM. RIGHT HERE RIGHT NOW
In reply to Zerohedge ran one story… by jmack
THIS IS ISLAM:
RAPE
PEDOPHILIA
REPRESSION OF WOMEN
FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION
MURDER OF HOMOSEXUALS
In reply to ANYTHING CRITICAL OF ISLAM… by Disgruntled Goat
WE ARE WITH YOU TOMMY
In reply to THIS IS ISLAM: RAPE… by Disgruntled Goat
Brown and his Socialist ilk passed a huge gas tax that really hits the poor and middle class hard. At the same time they passed a tax relief package for the Hollywood billionaires amounting to $333M a year. That's a socialist workers paradise at work.
https://www.kqed.org/news/11619842/is-a-hollywood-tax-credit-still-need…
In reply to WE ARE WITH YOU TOMMY by Disgruntled Goat
Commiefornia's Gov. Moonbeam Brown and his loony leftist Democrats raised the gas tax by decree without letting taxpayers vote on it and then they decreed that the gas tax money would not be used to create one more highway lane or any new roads and instead be used for Moonbeam's stupid train to nowhere and bike lanes.
Years ago Democrats took out billions in bonds and promised they’d fix the roads. Instead, they raided the gas tax funds and diverted tax funds — time and time again. Only 20 percent of gas tax funds are actually spent on roads!
Commiefornia's drivers have been paying some of the highest gas taxes in the country and yet still have some of the worst roads!
In reply to Brown and his Socialist ilk… by Stuck on Zero
One more example of progs being baldfaced liars. Here in WA every year we get the annual diatribe that taxes are not high enough to support the fire dept and the police. One glance at the budgets show you why - the money is not being spent on essential govt services, the money is being spent to buy the votes of select groups of people.
CA just has the same phenomenon writ in HUGE LETTERS. As long as you keep voting for it you will continue to get it! If those doing it do not stop, their reprehensible behavior will cause an enormous price to be paid. The fuze is burning and is now very close to the powder keg.
Progs have stepped waaaay over the line. No tears for you, progs, when judgment day arrives...
Stay (get) stacked and packed!
In reply to Commiefornia's Gov. Moonbeam… by ZD1
Please tell me this is to fix roads and not to finance that dumb train that no one needs to go from one less populace city to another and a bike lane.
Good God. Fix the roads and bridges, add some lanes, don't piss it away on that train!
Thank God I don't live in California.
In reply to Commiefornia's Gov. Moonbeam… by ZD1
Question - Why didn't they just start it in San Francisco? At least then the public could see that it links to something worthwhile. San Francisco to San Jose would at least provide a visible benefit, and get it up and running while working on the other pieces!
And then working from the other end, start from Anaheim and work to LA. Again that would show some worth to the project. No, they started in central California.
In reply to Commiefornia's Gov. Moonbeam… by ZD1
Trains are 1800's technology. Mag-lev (or high speed) trains are nothing but a minor improvement on the original idea. Trains cannot take you from where you live to where you are going. It is not appropriate technology to move people around.
Trains, however, are marvelous for moving freight. If you consider yourself nothing but a piece of freight then go ahead and build rail travel for yourself. If you are not freight then stop the madness of 1800's technology!!!
In reply to Question - Why didn't they… by Aerows
FUCK ISLAM. FUCK ISLAMIC PEOPLE.
In reply to WE ARE WITH YOU TOMMY by Disgruntled Goat
Who is "they"?
In reply to ANYTHING CRITICAL OF ISLAM… by Disgruntled Goat
You are so right jmack the alacrity of the censorship, to me, proves this is the Rosetta stone of British sexual perfidy.
Let's do what we can to disseminate this ghastly reminder that our leaders are Evil!!
In reply to Zerohedge ran one story… by jmack
Then why did it ever get to trial?? Shouldn't it have been dismissed from the start?
In reply to You are so right jmack the… by 107cicero
Take your propaganda elsewhere. Nobody is interested in your bad mouthing Muslims to get the USA into another war over there for the British and the Israelis and Saudis.
In reply to Zerohedge ran one story… by jmack
You're right- fucking Trump should Shut It Down with immigration of any kind and let the rest of the world go to hell- the Brits are getting what they deserve for what happened in WW2
In reply to Take your propaganda… by BigCumulusClouds
Muslim grooming gangs are a symptom, they are a problem that goes away if you strike at the root cause, they will not go away, in fact they will metastasize as a problem if you start foreign wars in muslim majority countries. Muslims are certainly not the ones infringing on free speech and wrongfully arresting people in western countries, although they are certainly in favor of it where it supports their agenda. so your response is quite faulty due to your own bias and ignorance. not to mention, you are just wrong on the facts, primarily, quite a few people are interested in bad mouthing muslims, I am not. I am interested in pointing to facts, regardless of if they are critical or complimentary of muslims. But I am more concerned with the cops and politicians and elites that enable these grooming gangs, whether the gangs be muslim, or black, or jewish, or white, or chinese, to attack the most innocent in our society, poor children, and exploit them for power and wealth. As, I would think, you would be as well.
In reply to Take your propaganda… by BigCumulusClouds
See the ZH story on what fellow islamists are doing to each other on the Island of Lesbos for not fasting during ramadan:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-26/caught-video-islamist-mob-att…
Bu...bu...but....it's the religion of peace.
You can bet that if Hillary won, Valerie Jarret would have all of us hauling prayer rugs around and on out knees at all hours of the day whenever she blew her mighty trumpet. Somebody quipped today that Valerie was our first female president. I sure hope she gets caught in the dragnet.
If I was writing this from the UK, I would be in jail right now. They need Nigel Farrage in Downing Street pronto. He looks well rested and tan.
In reply to Zerohedge ran one story… by jmack
Have they not yet figured out that their ballot initiatives do not work? Some court somewhere will throw out any repeal of the tax.
Sad and often true.
In reply to Have they not yet figured… by rockstone
Californians are so fucking dumb. There is nothing wrong with a gas tax. Those who use the roads should pay for them. What they need to end is direct taxation, namely, the income and property taxes.
In reply to Sad and often true. by RTUT
How did the US ever survive before taxes?
In reply to Californians are so fucking… by BigCumulusClouds
Tarriffs.
In reply to How did the US ever survive… by cheech_wizard
And excise taxes.
In reply to Tarriffs. by Stormtrooper
And not marching off to war to grab resources, but instead trading for them.
In reply to And excise taxes. by BigCumulusClouds
Sorry. There was plenty of grabbing in Texas, California, and most native American lands of any value... then it went international in Cuba and the Philippines
In reply to And not marching off to war… by nekten
We always had taxes. They just weren’t direct. Without income or inflation taxes we passed every nation on the planet, and we did so in only 20 years. And we started from nothing.
In reply to How did the US ever survive… by cheech_wizard
Too fucking funny or sad. All the down voters never read the book that the founders based the Constitution on, “The Wealth of Nations” by Adam Smith. He made it 100% clear: if you want to live in a prosperous nation, you must deprive the government of direct taxation, namely income, property, and inflation taxes.
In reply to Californians are so fucking… by BigCumulusClouds
That my friends is why there is only one item in the Constitution that is mentioned twice: the prohibition on direct taxation. Smith’s book was published in 1776.
In reply to Too fucking funny or sad… by BigCumulusClouds
Yepp, Smith's book is a classic. Not I could understand all of the words. Paid up for the spanish version too. Funny, it is the only book I ever had stolen down south.
In reply to That my friends is why there… by BigCumulusClouds
The founders wanted a private central bank. If you think they were honorable, or in any way egalitarian, you're delusional. Patrick Henry warned about what the conjobstition would result in, and he was right: king, conscription, taxation and empire. He also warned about them using national security as a reason for secrecy.
In reply to Too fucking funny or sad… by BigCumulusClouds
Wrong. The First Bank of the US was a joint venture of the US Treasury and private investors.
In reply to The founders wanted a… by rgraf
The founders weren't of one mind. Jefferson was very much against it. He left Washington alone with Madison to go back to his beloved farm. Madison pushed for and got the first central bank. Later on, Jackson scotched it.
Conscription didn't occur until Lincoln.
Direct taxation didn't occur until Wilson. Wilson also assented to the re-establishment of a central bank. Being a war hawk, he needed it to help finance the American entry into WWI. Before that entry, he allowed munitions to be put on the passenger ship Lusitania. The germans said they'd sink it if it sailed. Wilson said there were no munitions aboard and let it sail, in violation of America's neutrality at the time. The Germans sunk the ship and Wilson had his war.
In reply to The founders wanted a… by rgraf
"Californians are so fucking dumb."
They're fucking dumb for voting for corrupt Democrats like Gov. Moonbeam Brown who completely control Commiefornia and who have diverted most of the gas tax money to their pet projects like Moonbeam's stupid train to nowhere and free college tuition for illegals.
Only 20 percent of gas tax funds are actually spent on roads!
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/commentary/sd-utbg-californ…
In reply to Californians are so fucking… by BigCumulusClouds
States are supposed to be collecting and spending for road maintenance from existing taxes yet little of that money ever gets down to doing the job and what does get there is met with ballooning costs due to ridiculous costs per mile. These subjects always remind me of Barry Obama and his shovel ready jobs, then him laughing later and saying he guessed there weren't as many shovel ready jobs after all. Money went to pay off his campaign donors and unions. I sure hope Trump sinks the swampers.
And once those taxes are instated, regardless if a single road or bridge ever gets fixed, they keep them around forever. This affects other things, too, such as truckers leaving ports, though I guess if they are going far enough, they would be smart enough to fill up anywhere but in California.
In reply to States are supposed to be… by RTUT
Ya, that has always been a big problem for cali. There was always enough money to cover the roads, just not enough to cover the skim. Same with everything else there.
In reply to States are supposed to be… by RTUT