Californians Are Willing To Repeal The Gas Tax, But...

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/26/2018 - 21:20

Authored by Jazz Shaw via HotAir.com,

A massive new gas tax passed by the California state legislature appeared to finally be a bridge too far for most residents of the state.

A movement began to repeal the tax by referendum and a petition to do so quickly amassed far more than the needed number of signatures. Now, a new poll indicates that support for the repeal measure has reached majority numbers. But there’s more going on here than just the removal of a set of taxes and fees.

As a new poll found a majority of California voters want to repeal increases to the state’s gas tax and vehicle fees, Gov. Jerry Brown has begun campaigning to preserve them, arguing the sacrifice is needed to fix long-neglected roads and bridges and improve mass transit.

Repeal of the higher taxes and fees was supported by 51% of registered voters in the state, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times statewide poll.

The survey found 38% of registered voters supported keeping the higher taxes, 9% hadn’t heard enough to say either way and 2% said they wouldn’t vote on the measure.

The tax package looks like it’s about to be taken off life support, but Republicans in the state hope that the referendum delivers for them in another way. With some marginal House seats being considered in play this November, campaigning on support for the repeal measure should, in theory, boost GOP voter turnout, possibly turning back some of the “blue wave” that Democrats are looking for.

It’s also left the Governor in the unenviable position of having to defend taxing his constituents more. He fumbled the first attempt at that when he resorted to name calling in an apparent fit of pique. At one news conference, he was quoted as saying,

The test of America’s strength is whether we defeat this stupid repeal measure, which is nothing more than a Republican stunt to get a few of their losers returned to Congress.”

“Stupid repeal measure?” Does the governor read the news anymore? He just called more than half the people in his state “stupid.” Let’s see how well that plays five months from now.

Some of my hopes for California were dashed, however, when another set of poll numbers came out. For a time, I’d actually begun to think that Californians were waking up and realizing that the Democrats they keep electing were taxing them to death and perhaps a new course needed to be followed. Sadly, while they oppose the gas tax, those same voters seem to be fine with jacking up taxes on the businesses who employ them.

A majority of California voters back a potential 2020 ballot measure that would increase property taxes on businesses, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll.

Of the 691 registered voters surveyed, 54% said they supported a measure that would ease property tax protections established by the landmark 1978 ballot measure Proposition 13. Under the proposed 2020 initiative, local governments and schools could tax larger commercial and industrial properties based on their market values rather than the values based on when the properties were purchased, resulting in as much as $10 billion annually in new revenue.

The economy in California works out fabulously for celebrities and the mega-wealthy. But for most rank and file workers, it’s virtually impossible to afford a house anywhere in the state that’s even marginally habitable. Businesses and workers are already fleeing the state in the more expensive areas, yet residents still seem to be fine with the idea of taxing “somebody else” as long as their gas prices don’t go up further.

There’s an old saying credited to Russel B. Long, which goes, “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that fellow behind the tree!” There’s some wisdom there which Californians should look into.

jmack Sat, 05/26/2018 - 21:25 Permalink

   Zerohedge ran one story on Tommy Robinson, good.  but not good enough.   This is THE story right now.  The UK is ghosting this story and ghosting what TR was covering, muslims grooming white children into sexual slavery, and feeding those children to elites and politically powerful in their host nations in a tragic perverse union.  TR was exposing this, and is being disappeared for his efforts.

 

        This is beyond anything else going on, way beyond it.  It is more important than one post that doesnt even get tagged to the top of the page.

philipat revolla Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:34 Permalink

Proving once and for all that Californians have lost their mind, as perfectly demonstrated by electing "Moonbeam" as Govenor (As well as Fineswine, Pelosi (so much a of a firm socialist that she is worth over $100 million; another "champagne socialist", Waters, Schiff and all those other fine examples of common sense and integrity).

Actually, come to think of it, make that all the people who live in West Coast States (Starbucks has gone insane and Seattle wants to accelerate its demise by taxing jobs). It must be something in connection with Fukushima, whatever it is they add to the water (Perhaps HydroLIbtard Fluoride) or all those Chem trails out West?

swamp philipat Sat, 05/26/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

The fas tax goes to fund the pensions, exhorbitant welfare and favored illegals. 

Riads suck. 

Gas went from 55 cents per gallon tax to 85 cents per gallon tax and the billions in taxes never went for the pothole roads and broken bridges. 

 

MOST of the state population are illegals, on welfare or have State pensions to 

bunnyswanson philipat Sat, 05/26/2018 - 23:39 Permalink

What makes you think Californians want this?  The voter fraud amounting to millions of illegal votes?  Redistricting?  Monopolization of the news outlets?  5.6 million leaving the state in recent years?  NO ONE WANTS THIS BUT THE USURPERS.  Jerry Brown and Jim Jones had one thing in common - they were both interested in how far individuals would go when asked if under certain circumstances - namely, suicide on request.  Jerry Jones should be in a fucking federal prison, not the governor's mansion.  US military should be stationed outside of every "progressive liberal" aka globalist's door, assisting in house arrest.  NO ONE WANTS THIS.  The judges now in place are soldiers in black robes, running out the clock on our lives and this country's sovereignty.  LOCK THE FUCKERS UP FOR CHRIST'S SAKE.

DoctorFix revolla Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:40 Permalink

Jesus H Fucking Christ! ...  You and your retarded Israhell comments are such a one-trick pony it's positively mind numbing.  I'd have a smidgen of respect for you if you'd once and for all quit bleating that ignorant as shit line.  It comes across as insipid and illiterate.  Why not toss in some "dumbocrat" "rethuglican" or those well worn canards "zionazi" or "obummer", eh?   Jeebus help us all and keep us away from such moronic mutterings!

philipat DoctorFix Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:43 Permalink

At least he isn't still talking to himself:

ZD1 Stuck on Zero Sat, 05/26/2018 - 21:59 Permalink

Commiefornia's Gov. Moonbeam Brown and his loony leftist Democrats raised the gas tax by decree without letting taxpayers vote on it and then they decreed that the gas tax money would not be used to create one more highway lane or any new roads and instead be used for Moonbeam's stupid train to nowhere and bike lanes. 

Years ago Democrats took out billions in bonds and promised they’d fix the roads. Instead, they raided the gas tax funds and diverted tax funds — time and time again.  Only 20 percent of gas tax funds are actually spent on roads!

Commiefornia's drivers have been paying some of the highest gas taxes in the country and yet still have some of the worst roads!

Utopia Planitia ZD1 Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:13 Permalink

One more example of progs being baldfaced liars.  Here in WA every year we get the annual diatribe that taxes are not high enough to support the fire dept and the police.  One glance at the budgets show you why - the money is not being spent on essential govt services, the money is being spent to buy the votes of select groups of people.

CA just has the same phenomenon writ in HUGE LETTERS.  As long as you keep voting for it you will continue to get it!  If those doing it do not stop, their reprehensible behavior will cause an enormous price to be paid.  The fuze is burning and is now very close to the powder keg.

Progs have stepped waaaay over the line. No tears for you, progs, when judgment day arrives...

Stay (get) stacked and packed!

Aerows ZD1 Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:29 Permalink

Please tell me this is to fix roads and not to finance that dumb train that no one needs to go from one less populace city to another and a bike lane.

Good God.  Fix the roads and bridges, add some lanes, don't piss it away on that train!

Thank God I don't live in California.

Aerows ZD1 Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

Question - Why didn't they just start it in San Francisco?  At least then the public could see that it links to something worthwhile.  San Francisco to San Jose would at least provide a visible benefit, and get it up and running while working on the other pieces!

And then working from the other end, start from Anaheim and work to LA.  Again that would show some worth to the project.  No, they started in central California.

Vote up!
Utopia Planitia Aerows Sat, 05/26/2018 - 23:31 Permalink

Trains are 1800's technology.  Mag-lev (or high speed) trains are nothing but a minor improvement on the original idea.  Trains cannot take you from where you live to where you are going.  It is not appropriate technology to move people around.

Trains, however, are marvelous for moving freight.  If you consider yourself nothing but a piece of freight then go ahead and build rail travel for yourself. If you are not freight then stop the madness of 1800's technology!!!

jmack BigCumulusClouds Sat, 05/26/2018 - 23:03 Permalink

    Muslim grooming gangs are a symptom, they are a  problem that goes away if you strike at the root cause,  they will not go away, in fact they will metastasize as a problem if you start foreign wars in muslim majority countries.  Muslims are certainly not the ones infringing on free speech and wrongfully arresting  people in western countries, although they are certainly in favor of it where it supports their agenda.    so your response is quite faulty due to your own bias and ignorance. not to mention, you are just wrong on the facts, primarily, quite a few people are interested in bad mouthing muslims,  I am not.  I am interested in pointing to facts, regardless of if they are critical or complimentary of muslims.  But I am more concerned with the cops and politicians and elites that enable these grooming gangs, whether the gangs be muslim, or black, or jewish, or white, or chinese, to attack the most innocent in our society, poor children, and exploit them for power and wealth.  As, I would think, you would be as well.

ChanceIs jmack Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:53 Permalink

See the ZH story on what fellow islamists are doing to each other on the Island of Lesbos for not fasting during ramadan:

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-26/caught-video-islamist-mob-att…

Bu...bu...but....it's the religion of peace.

You can bet that if Hillary won, Valerie Jarret would have all of us hauling prayer rugs around and on out knees at all hours of the day whenever she blew her mighty trumpet.  Somebody quipped today that Valerie was our first female president.  I sure hope she gets caught in the dragnet.

If I was writing this from the UK, I would be in jail right now.  They need Nigel Farrage in Downing Street pronto.  He looks well rested and tan. 

 

nekten rgraf Sat, 05/26/2018 - 23:18 Permalink

The founders weren't of one mind. Jefferson was very much against it. He left Washington alone with Madison to go back to his beloved farm. Madison pushed for and got the first central bank. Later on, Jackson scotched it.

Conscription didn't occur until Lincoln.

Direct taxation didn't occur until Wilson. Wilson also assented to the re-establishment of a central bank. Being a war hawk, he needed it to help finance the American entry into WWI. Before that entry, he allowed munitions to be put on the passenger ship Lusitania. The germans said they'd sink it if it sailed. Wilson said there were no munitions aboard and let it sail, in violation of America's neutrality at the time. The Germans sunk the ship and Wilson had his war.

ZD1 BigCumulusClouds Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:09 Permalink

"Californians are so fucking dumb."

They're fucking dumb for voting for corrupt Democrats like Gov. Moonbeam Brown who completely control Commiefornia and who have diverted most of the gas tax money to their pet projects like Moonbeam's stupid train to nowhere and free college tuition for illegals. 

Only 20 percent of gas tax funds are actually spent on roads!

 

http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/commentary/sd-utbg-californ…

RTUT Sat, 05/26/2018 - 21:27 Permalink

States are supposed to be collecting and spending for road maintenance from existing taxes yet little of that money ever gets down to doing the job and what does get there is met with ballooning costs due to ridiculous costs per mile.  These subjects always remind me of Barry Obama and his shovel ready jobs, then him laughing later and saying he guessed there weren't as many shovel ready jobs after all.  Money went to pay off his campaign donors and unions.  I sure hope Trump sinks the swampers.

Aerows RTUT Sat, 05/26/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

And once those taxes are instated, regardless if a single road or bridge ever gets fixed, they keep them around forever. This affects other things, too, such as truckers leaving ports, though I guess if they are going far enough, they would be smart enough to fill up anywhere but in California.