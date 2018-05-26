Caught On Video: Islamist Mob Attacks Refugees In Greece "For Not Observing Ramadan"

Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:20

Graphic video has emerged online showing a mob of baton-wielding Islamists attacking other Muslims in a refugee camp in Greece reportedly for not observing the Ramadan fast. Early unconfirmed Kurdish media reports claim 4 men were killed and many others injured as the group of attackers entered refugee tents with weapons Friday afternoon at a crowded camp in Moria on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos.

However, initial Greek media reporting indicates authorities are refuting rumors of the deaths, instead only confirming large clashes between Arab and Kurdish asylum seekers which resulted in injuries and evacuations.

One Greek news broadcast showed seriously injured victims being carried out of the camp, while viral video of the attack itself appears to show up to three bloodied men lying motionless on the ground with attackers carrying large metal batons standing over them, which could suggest the early reports of fatalities are indeed accurate. 

The UK-based Kurdish Solidarity Campaign said the men were brutally attacked by Islamists in the refugee camp specifically "for not observing Ramadan." The Kurdish rights group identified at least three Kurds among the dead, while Iraq-based Kurdistan 24 identified a 60-year old man as among those brutally beaten,  his legs broken after being hit with metal bars. 

Warning: graphic content

Raman Ghavami, a freelance journalist and Jerusalem Post author, said the reports of deaths are accurate: "I was speaking to a member of EASO [the EU's European Asylum Support Office] about the clashes in one of the refugees camps in Greece. She told me that 'some radical Muslims attacked Kurdish refugees (from Syria) who weren’t fasting with knives and metal bars. Three Kurds have lost their lives and 22 have been injured.'

Greek broadcast footage showing wounded victims being evacuated from the scene:

Kurdistan 24 interviewed victims and eyewitnesses, many of them transported to medical clinics on the island:

Moro Tarbush, a Syrian Kurdish refugee living in the aforementioned camp said four of his countrymen were killed in the clashes.

“Syrian and Iraqi Arab refugees in the camp attacked Kurdish families driven by sectarian and ethnic hatred against the Kurds and killed four people. Among them were my cousins Izzat Tarbush and Kaniwar Tarbush as well as Ahmad and Kaniwar from Afrin,” he said.

Within the context of the Syrian war, Kurds are often maligned by anti-Assad Sunni militants as "aetheistic", not only due to historic ethnic enmity, but because the dominant Kurdish political and paramilitary groups are secular and far-left leaning.

During the years-long refugee crisis there's been a string of similarly gruesome attacks on Kurdish refugee populations across Europe. Last year a Syrian-Kurdish refugee in Oldenburg, Germany was stabbed to death for smoking a cigarette and refusing to observe Ramadan the Islamic holy month during which practicing Muslims avoid eating, drinking liquids, and smoking in the daytime. And another major incident in Hamburg in 2014 resulted in riots breaking out as ISIS-sympathizers reportedly attacked a group of Kurdish protesters

But unlike a number of prior migrant on migrant attacks in Europe, Friday's Greek refugee camp incident was caught on video; however, early Kurdish media reports say Greek authorities failed to act as the Islamist mob descended on the tents. At least one attacker covered his face, but some of what appear to be the lead attackers are pictured visibly on the videos. 

Middle East based Rudaw News reported "100s" of Arabs and Kurds involved in broader clashes in the camp — only a small snippet of which was caught on video, but denied that the wounded had actually died of their injuries. Early media reports continue to dispute whether or not 4 deaths resulted, though all confirm very serious injuries as a result of the violence. 

In total over 60,000 migrants and asylum seekers attempting to make their way to northern Europe have been stuck in Greece after multiple European nations closed their doors, partly out of fears that accepting masses of unvetted migrants could include Islamists bent on violence and acts of terror. 

* * *

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported this week that violent clashes between Greeks and migrants erupted as tensions continue to soar on Lesbos — the same island of Friday's videotaped migrant-on-migrant Ramadan attack. 

Clashes between locals and migrants began after this bizarre scene:

About 200 Afghans had been camped for several days in a central square of Mytilene, the main port city of Lesbos, to protest living conditions in the government-run camps and delays in processing their asylum applications. Lesbos is one of the areas most burdened by the refugee crisis; about 8,700 of the 60,000 migrants living in Greek camps are housed there.

The clashes involved chants of "burn them alive" by locals enraged at the presence of overcrowded camps on the island:

On Sunday, local residents gathered in Mytilene to object to the presence of the Afghans, a demonstration that escalated into violence. Some of the protesters pelted the migrants in the square with flares, firecrackers and stones broken off sidewalks, and some chanted “burn them alive,” according to local news media.

No doubt, Greece's already tattered economy and dire unemployment will hasten both authorities and locals to take extreme measures in any further confrontations involving refugees and migrants   which means things are certain to get worse before they get better. 

MoreSun vato poco Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:57

And who promotes & defends the islamic invasion of all these euro countries including the U.S.A. the rabid warmongering jew supremacists- Fact !

Who financed, trained, equipped & directed ISIS, yes so-called israel & jewmerica-Fact!

If you, your family, & your friends are serious about putting a stop to the jew supremacist stranglehold on the world then make sure you:

VOTE "PATRICK LITTLE" U.S. Senator June 5th in California !!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6SOxd4B-cs

 

Dindu Nuffins bobcatz Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:36

He may be a spammer, but he's right. Jesus is literally boiling in shit according to Gittin 57a of the Talmud.

Jews are also instructed by the Talmud and Zohar that every Jew is a part of one larger entity called the Body of Adam and that they must "Repair the World" through the kind of social justice that has turned the West into a rainbow-coloured bedlam

marysimmons Dindu Nuffins Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:14

א"ל דיניה דההוא גברא במאי א"ל בצואה רותחת דאמר מר כל המלעיג על דברי חכמים נידון בצואה רותחת תא חזי מה בין פושעי ישראל לנביאי אומות העולם עובדי ע"ז 

Onkelos said to him: What is the punishment of that man, a euphemism for Jesus himself, in the next world? Jesus said to him: He is punished with boiling excrement. As the Master said: Anyone who mocks the words of the Sages will be sentenced to boiling excrement.

https://www.sefaria.org/Gittin.57a.4?lang=bi

RKae bobcatz Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:53

What utter bullshit.

They do not revere Christ's teachings. Not one word of his teachings are to be found in that collection of toilet paper called the Koran.

They did what EVERY cult did at that time: Attach Jesus SOMEWHERE in the new religion. The Manicheans did it. Everyone did it.

It's a religion/social system that first and foremost wanted to rape, then rationalized from that jumping-off point.

It's a low-IQ rape club.

marysimmons RKae Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:16

In IslamʿĪsā ibn Maryam (Arabic: عيسى بن مريم‎, lit. 'Jesus, son of Mary'), or Jesus, is understood to be the penultimate prophet and messenger of God (Allah) and al-Masih, the Arabic term for Messiah (Christ), sent to guide the Children of Israel with a new revelation: al-Injīl (Arabic for "the Gospel").[1][2][3] Jesus is believed to be a prophet who neither married nor had any children and is reflected as a significant figure, being found in the Quranin 93 verses with various titles attached such as "Son of Mary" and other relational terms

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jesus_in_Islam

Ms No RKae Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:35

It's Specter and Soros' "multicultural" program.  They will submit to it or be destroyed.  She basically said that.  They need to start killing mofos, not the Muslims either.  They need to go to the source of the pogram.  You can fight their minions all day there are bazillions more they can bring in tomorrow.  Soros and Specter need to hang. Then when somebody else gets caught bringing in the invasion force they need to hang immediately too.  After a while they will stop trying, or there will be no more globalists left around to try.

Vilfredo Pareto DennisR Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:06

Buwahahaha!   These retarded illiterate low IQ inbreds are supposed  to solve the European demographic crisis and pay for whitey's pension from that huge surplus of taxes they will generate.   

 

Europe  just imported a new ghetto class.   Anybody with any real skills, education, or money can get a regular visa out of buttfuck Egypt.

 

The whole of afghan indo-Pakistan and the middle east is buttfuck Egypt.  Just to clarify.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:24

Islam is not a religion.  It's a death cult but even scarier, for anyone paying attention, is that it is a totalitarian scheme to take over entire countries.  This plague needs to be turned away from the west.  They are savages.

Excellent inverview, yesterday, on www.caravantomidnight.com with Robert Spencer, the founder of Jihad Watch.  Chilling.

Pooper Popper Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:25

Geee can we still bring in more of these goat lovers????

I will Not bow!!

I will NOT wrap my wife and daughter in towels!!!

I will NOT submit!!

If you dont like it ,,,FUCK OFF!!!

booboo nmewn Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:40

Past wars were total wars, scorched earth, salted fields, buildings razed to the ground. Women, children, it did not make a difference. Do if you are going to use firepower make it count, bee stings just piss me off. This is why wars if they are to be fought need to be few and far between but one for the history books.

mrtoad Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:27

.....and more of the divide and conquer agenda. Wheres Tommy Robinson reporting on this?? Looks to me like the CIA and Soros are at it again. 

Vilfredo Pareto Korprit_Phlunkie Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:44

I can't get upset about it.  The more negative news about those illegal invaders the better.   

 

The actual Greeks starting to riot and push them back would be a hopeful sign. 

 

If someone had thrown 60,000 moozies into an island called Arkansas it would have been on, and they would have been burned out  and the shit beat out of them a long time ago before it got to this point on Lesbos.   I don't think the national guard could have got there in time.  A minor spark such as some moozie cat calling some chic would have started it.   We don't need anything as significant as a  Cologne event to start throwing down. 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Vilfredo Pareto Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:54

Uh, I think that has started to happen based on the article. "On Sunday, local residents gathered in Mytilene to object to the presence of the Afghans, a demonstration that escalated into violence. Some of the protesters pelted the migrants in the square with flares, firecrackers and stones broken off sidewalks, and some chanted “burn them alive,” according to local news media."