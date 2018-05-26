The Crimean Bridge-Bombing Article Shows How Infowars Are Waged

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review,
A writer for the Washington Examiner called upon Ukraine to bomb the newly opened Crimean Bridge.
Tom Rogan implored the US’ newest Eastern European ally to hit Russia’s latest infrastructure project with airstrikes in order to render it temporarily unusable in a fantastical operation that he suggests could even receive American military support.
"...Ukraine should now destroy elements of the bridge. While that course of action would be an escalation against Putin and … almost certainly spark Russian retaliation, this bridge is an outrageous affront to Ukraine’s very credibility as a nation.
...from Putin’s perspective that’s the whole point. The bridge cost Russia’s near-bankrupt government billions of dollars, but it offers Putin a formal physical and psychological appropriation of Ukrainian territory...
Ukraine has the means to launch air strikes against the bridge in a manner that would render it at least temporarily unusable. Because of its significant length, the Ukrainian air force could strike the bridge while mitigating the risk of casualties by those traversing it..."
While recognizing that Russia would almost certainly retaliate, Rogan believes that the soft power benefits outweigh the hard power costs because of the immense symbolism of Ukraine bombing the bridge, an ultra-extremist position that proves his ideological radicalism.
He’s basically calling for Kiev to commit a terrorist attack against a civilian asset, an egregious crime that could in turn provoke an overwhelming Russian military response that obliterates the attacking party, and all of this just to make a propaganda point against President Putin.
Apart from how strategically counterproductive Rogan’s suggestion is to the same cause of Ukrainian statehood that he purports to uphold, his rant for the Washington Examiner is an abuse of the freedom of speech because it’s being used to rationalize terrorism and preemptively excuse it.
Not only that, but the author would certainly be investigated, if not immediately detained and interviewed by, the FBI if he publicly urged anyone to bomb an American bridge.
The Russian Investigative Committee (RIC) has opened a criminal case against the American journalist Tom Rogan, who implored the Ukraine to blow up the Crimean Bridge
Just like it usually happens though, the infowar aggressor is now presenting himself as the victim and vice-versa, with Rogan courting sympathy after he was pranked by some famous Russian comedians and had a criminal case opened against him in Moscow.
This is how perception management operations typically work because they oftentimes see a provocateur saying something absolutely absurd in order to prompt a reaction from the targeted party, after which the victimized person or country’s response is then reframed as a hostile and unprovoked attack that feeds into the desired audience’s confirmation bias.
Whether that was Rogan’s true intention or not, it looks like he’s trying to become the torchbearer of McCain’s anti-Russian crusade after the Senator passes away.
Desperation rears it's ugly head?
This advice is probably a bigger threat to Ukraine's credibility as a nation.
That is such a beautiful place. I once spent three days with a beautiful Woman in Crimea. Her eyes were like the most beautiful Emeralds.
She sounds expensive.
How much did that cost you?
Seems legit. Fight the oppressors any way possible.
Then Novorussia becomes part of Oldorussia.
Genius.
The so-called journalist Tom Rogan is immune from prosecution because he's an Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly presstitute in the Anglo-Zionist Empire of Lies.
yeah, those linear liars need 2b taught a lesson they wont forget.
Crimea left the Ukraine by an almost unanimous vote. The fate of the Donbass regions being under constant siege from the Ukrainian government with MILLIONS of internally displaced persons resulting from their war against ethnic Russians, an obvious ethnic cleansing that the UN refuses to even notice, has proven their wisdom. The neocons Nuland and Kagen should be in a cell in The Hague awaiting the rope.
not to mention that Crimea was part of moscows' empire for three times longer than Ukraine has even existed as a Nation State
this bridge is an outrageous affront to Ukraine’s very credibility as a nation.
But Victoria Nuland's State Department coup was not, "an outrageous affront to Ukraine’s very credibility as a nation?"
Victoria Nuland's Admits Washington Has Spent $5 Billion to "Subvert Ukraine"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2fYcHLouXY
The state department still refers to it as "Occupied Crimea" Lol!
All diplomats kicked out, sanctions to the hilt and demonized in the media, WTF!
Russia has a generation raised under Putin.
America has a generation raised under Obama.
A christian, slavic union of states would be a financial and military superpower. No more brother wars.
I figured someone would play the " lady of night" angle.
No money was involved, and we still talk.
Eastern European Women so breath-taking beautiful.
No argument from me. (j/k BTW)
Ukrainian women are typically some of the more attractive of the Slavic people.
Even Donald Trump knew where to go to get the hottest and most attractive trophy wife.
Soon enough, and desperations' head won't be pretty.
Does anyone know, does anyone care?
Time for an alliance of saviors...
Why do these morons what to start WWIII?
This Rogan looks young and healthy. I think he should do the job himself Rambo style. The Spetsnaz in the area need some fresh meat with their potatoes.
I think Adam Schiff needs a harpoon shoved up his ass.
That asshole is dust!
(((Tom Rogan)))
if this Rogan man-child wants the bridge blown up so badly, he should go blow it up himself.
but no, this dickless wonder needs a lackey state to build his dream of empire.
the boy has a dirty, thieving mind, all paid with someone else's blood
You would never find one of them serving in the Armed Forces of the United States.
You know what the Israelis say:
if a single foot of the bridge is blown up, it does not matter who did it, but ukraine will turn to a dust bowl.
But wouldn't this end up helping Russia by stimulating their economy? Paul Krugman says it would.
Attacking sovereign Russian territory is not the road I would take.
Go ahead punk, make my day.
Russia quietly conducted the world’s longest surface-to-air missile test, according to sources with direct knowledge of U.S. intelligence concerning the weapons program.
The S-500 surface-to-air missile system successfully struck a target 299 miles away, which the U.S. assessed is 50 miles further than any known test, said the sources, who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity.
Russia claims that the ground-based missile system is capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles, drones and aircraft as well as stealth warplanes like the F-22 and the F-35. The S-500 system would expand the Kremlin’s capabilities to engage multiple targets with precision strikes.
Especially if you’re Ukraine
Europe’s longest: Putin leads column of trucks at Crimean bridge opening ceremony (VIDEO)
https://www.rt.com/news/426774-crimea-bridge-opening-ceremony/
May 15, 2018
RAW: Putin drives truck across newly-opened Crimean bridge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CA_v41ZQCI8 (1:40)
RT - May 15, 2018
Bomb Putin’s bridge, US commentator bizarrely advises Ukraine
https://www.rt.com/news/426936-ukraine-bomb-putin-bridge/
May 16, 2018
Attacking Mother Russia in it's homeland thats always been a good plan
you cant keep secrets from mother Russia.
Yeah, just ask Napoleon and Hitler. Worked out great for them.
Same like T. Friedman of The NYT dreck said that Serbia should be "bombed back to 1389", I guess he thought it is really witty, or Podhoretz saying that 10,000 dead Lebanese civilians would be justified to stop Hezbollah.
Lucky for them, they are card carrying member of "get not blamed for terrorism" tribe...
Rogan Josh
Curry up that POS!
“from Putin’s perspective that’s the whole point. The bridge cost Russia’s near-bankrupt government billions of dollars...”
Nearly bankrupt? Isn’t Russia’s debt to GDP very low? Like 12%? Meanwhile the author’s own US government boasts a debt to GDP of 104%.
this punk feels lucky.