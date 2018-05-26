Elon Musk, Crony Capitalist

Elon Musk is at it again. The billionaire tech magnate continues to get richer and richer on the American taxpayer’s dime, highlighting the need to do as Murray Rothbard advised of reassessing the “partnership” of government and business.

At first glance, Elon Musk appears to be a quintessential capitalist success story. The South African born-American technology magnet, lead designer of SpaceX, and product architect of Tesla, Inc. is now ranked 25th on Forbes Magazine’s list of the World’s Most Powerful People, and as of February 2018, Forbes has Musk listed as the 53 rd richest person in the world.

One might conclude that Musk’s staggering wealth was produced via faithful adherence to the timeless and inexorable principles of laissez-faire capitalism, where personal wealth is accrued through the federal government leaving commerce alone and staying outside the affairs of private industry. However, this perception of Elon Musk’s economic independence from government interventionism is largely a fabrication and carefully manufactured distortion since Musk has personally enriched himself through a whole lot of government favoritism and statist interference in the private sector economy.

At this point, Musk has received well over $5 billion in government support. Previous reports have shown over 80 percent of SpaceX’s contracts come right from Uncle Sam. Given that the government is most space contractors’ top customer, this may not seem like a big deal. In fact, last July one Mises Wire columnist arguedthat Musk is a “mixed hero” because, although living largely off government largesse, he has “successfully [executed]” big ideas that benefit consumers in the “‘really existing’ world.”

To be fair, this characterization may have seemed to be the case last summer, but like all creatures of government, Musk’s so-called successfully executed ideas are already starting to come crashing down.

SpaceX’s selling point has always been that it can sell cheaper rockets than those of his competitors, but a new report from the space industry’ inspector general found that SpaceX will soon have staggering 50% price increases “compared to its final CRS-1 mission price.”

SpaceX has indicated that the reason it has increased prices is that the company now has a “better understanding of the costs involved after several years of experience with cargo resupply missions.” This just means it overpromised and underdelivered as is typical in the world of government. In recent months, policymakers have also discovered that SpaceX rockets are far less reliable than those of many of its competitors. This was outlined in reports from December 2017 and January 2018 , in which the Department of Defense Inspector General and NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Council described a list of security concerns they have with SpaceX – among them: 33 significant nonconformities.

We can only guess that SpaceX would cease to exist in the absence of government. But given the recent history of tumbling sales that have come with the end of governments’ support for electric vehicles, it is almost a certainty with Tesla.

As an Asian Review article outlined last November, just months after Hong Kong cut its tax breaks for electric vehicle owners, Tesla sales dropped to near zero. A sharp decline in business also resulted in Denmark as the country undertook its own slashing of government incentives. It is only a matter of time before the same occurs in the United States, where Tesla’s $7,500 tax credit is expected to soon phase out. In fact, Tesla is already thelargest short in the entire U.S stock market.

Yet, like a catfish that can’t resist shiny new bait, many American politicians and appropriators, enamored with even a hint of technological wizardry, just can’t say no to wasting taxpayer money on Musk’s latest pet projects that do not deliver as promised.

One can only hope that the public will soon wake up and realize what Murray Rothbard warned of – that government exists “precisely to set up such ‘partnerships,’ for the benefit of both government and business, or rather, of certain business firms and groups that happen to be in political favor.”

Politics is driven by culture, so the sooner the American people wake up to this realization, the sooner a smaller government footprint will result. I won’t hold my breath.

Looney house biscuit Sat, 05/26/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

 

Try searching for “Tesla fatal crash” – it looks like someone is systematically mopping up after Tesla – when you click on most links (NYTimes, WaPo, FoxNews, et al) it either displays some current news or “the page is not available”.

The only reliable source that keeps track of any and all Tesla crashes is… Zero Hedge.  ;-)

Looney

The Management tmosley Sat, 05/26/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

Hey!

 

At least Musk puts rockets into space!!! and makes real electric cars - and pushes actual science.

 

I can think of a lot of  "Crony-Capitalists" - that DO FUKCALL!

 

1st EDIT - > ( my point is what good is some whore-hedge-fund manager who's basically only good at gambling )

 

2nd EDIT -> AND IM A HUGE FAN OF HIM CALLING OUT THE MEDIA !!! FUKCEM!!!

macholatte revolla Sat, 05/26/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

 

Try searching for “Tesla fatal crash”

Try searching for “Ford fatal crash”

Try searching for “Chevrolet fatal crash”

Try searching for “BMW fatal crash”

Try searching for “Mercedes fatal crash”

Try searching for “Toyota fatal crash”

Try searching for “Honda fatal crash”

What am I missing?
Oh.  The auto pilot thing.

 

Stupid is as stupid does.
- Judas Sessions

 

booboo Yen Cross Sat, 05/26/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

you have 50 states with the peoples representatives going to Vichy DC for the sole purpose of selling out the those very people who mistakenly believe they are there working for their best interest.

Musk, as much as I like to toss stones at him is just one of many. Lockheed Martin, GE, GM, General Dynamics, Grumman are just a few and it would be in their best interest to start facilities in every state, imagine the feeding frenzy then.

Yen Cross roadhazard Sat, 05/26/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

  Exploding electric GO-Carts with shitty business plans and stratospheric P/E's are why wars are waged.

  Maniacalbillioniare  one time wonders with with ADHD, are the reason why Amerika is sinking.

  Who takes the time to vet these outrageous business ideas? Tesla will be Fiskered inside of 3-5 years.

  Elon Musk musk might have ideas, but he seriously lacks fiscal and financial etiquette.

Yen Cross roadhazard Sat, 05/26/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

Straw Man much? Tesla is .00001% of overall cars on the road, yet they keep exploding, submarine-ing, and being driven into the back of fire trucks.

  Yes, gas powered cars can explode, but proportionally Tesla has quality control issues.

  BMW, MBZ, Audi, Porsche, Toyota, are going to destroy Tesla with superior product and support.

 

gregga777 Sat, 05/26/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

A truism in the Aerospace Industry is that the most naive contractor tends to win the competitions because they don't know enough to "properly*" price their proposals. 

 

*Note that it's very difficult to properly price new inventions, hence, said contracts are subject to extreme cost overruns. Not to mention that the government has a nearly bottomless checkbook making them very prone to making very lucrative contract modifications. 

 

hooligan2009 Sat, 05/26/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

for five billion bucks, i will construct a program to raise the iq of the entire country by ten points.

(libtard demoNrat socialist snowflakes will not like the program).

Karl Marxist Sat, 05/26/2018 - 13:27 Permalink

The Tucker was the safest vehicle of its time and the big three through a bought and paid for senator crushed them but not before producing 50 bonafide vehicles that were completely functional. Tuckers were built on a shoestring as well. But Teslas are unsafe at any speed but at the core of this Tesla socialism scam are actual martyred dead, written off and buried by the complicit media as the end justifies the means.

In.Sip.ient Sat, 05/26/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

Why pick on Musk?

 

If you haven't figured it out by now,

literally the entire S&P500 are moochers.

 

You thought QE was just an old lady in Londaon maybe???

 

 

factorypreset In.Sip.ient Sat, 05/26/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

Many folks here on ZH are outraged at the hipocracy that Musk represents.  Ironically enough, many of them make their living producing nothing of value and simply push around digital Fiat in one form or another (traders).   I'm sure a few of the commenters here even work for companies which received taxpayer bailout money during the financial crisis. 

numapepi Sat, 05/26/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

Another day another redundant Elon Musk attack.

 

In the age of cronyism... what person or company can make money without being a crony? that is why it is much more lucrative to "invest" in lobbying, than in new product development, improving existing products or research.