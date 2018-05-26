Elon Musk, Crony Capitalist

Authored by Lee Enochs via The Mises Institute,
Elon Musk is at it again. The billionaire tech magnate continues to get richer and richer on the American taxpayer’s dime, highlighting the need to do as Murray Rothbard advised of reassessing the “partnership” of government and business.
At first glance, Elon Musk appears to be a quintessential capitalist success story. The South African born-American technology magnet, lead designer of SpaceX, and product architect of Tesla, Inc. is now ranked 25th on Forbes Magazine’s list of the World’s Most Powerful People, and as of February 2018, Forbes has Musk listed as the 53 rd richest person in the world.
One might conclude that Musk’s staggering wealth was produced via faithful adherence to the timeless and inexorable principles of laissez-faire capitalism, where personal wealth is accrued through the federal government leaving commerce alone and staying outside the affairs of private industry. However, this perception of Elon Musk’s economic independence from government interventionism is largely a fabrication and carefully manufactured distortion since Musk has personally enriched himself through a whole lot of government favoritism and statist interference in the private sector economy.
At this point, Musk has received well over $5 billion in government support. Previous reports have shown over 80 percent of SpaceX’s contracts come right from Uncle Sam. Given that the government is most space contractors’ top customer, this may not seem like a big deal. In fact, last July one Mises Wire columnist arguedthat Musk is a “mixed hero” because, although living largely off government largesse, he has “successfully [executed]” big ideas that benefit consumers in the “‘really existing’ world.”
To be fair, this characterization may have seemed to be the case last summer, but like all creatures of government, Musk’s so-called successfully executed ideas are already starting to come crashing down.
SpaceX’s selling point has always been that it can sell cheaper rockets than those of his competitors, but a new report from the space industry’ inspector general found that SpaceX will soon have staggering 50% price increases “compared to its final CRS-1 mission price.”
SpaceX has indicated that the reason it has increased prices is that the company now has a “better understanding of the costs involved after several years of experience with cargo resupply missions.” This just means it overpromised and underdelivered as is typical in the world of government. In recent months, policymakers have also discovered that SpaceX rockets are far less reliable than those of many of its competitors. This was outlined in reports from December 2017 and January 2018 , in which the Department of Defense Inspector General and NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Council described a list of security concerns they have with SpaceX – among them: 33 significant nonconformities.
We can only guess that SpaceX would cease to exist in the absence of government. But given the recent history of tumbling sales that have come with the end of governments’ support for electric vehicles, it is almost a certainty with Tesla.
As an Asian Review article outlined last November, just months after Hong Kong cut its tax breaks for electric vehicle owners, Tesla sales dropped to near zero. A sharp decline in business also resulted in Denmark as the country undertook its own slashing of government incentives. It is only a matter of time before the same occurs in the United States, where Tesla’s $7,500 tax credit is expected to soon phase out. In fact, Tesla is already thelargest short in the entire U.S stock market.
Yet, like a catfish that can’t resist shiny new bait, many American politicians and appropriators, enamored with even a hint of technological wizardry, just can’t say no to wasting taxpayer money on Musk’s latest pet projects that do not deliver as promised.
One can only hope that the public will soon wake up and realize what Murray Rothbard warned of – that government exists “precisely to set up such ‘partnerships,’ for the benefit of both government and business, or rather, of certain business firms and groups that happen to be in political favor.”
Politics is driven by culture, so the sooner the American people wake up to this realization, the sooner a smaller government footprint will result. I won’t hold my breath.
Elon Musk is a compulsivetaxpayer subsidized moocher, with a learning disorder.
In reply to Elon Musk is a… by Yen Cross
Try searching for “Tesla fatal crash” – it looks like someone is systematically mopping up after Tesla – when you click on most links (NYTimes, WaPo, FoxNews, et al) it either displays some current news or “the page is not available”.
The only reliable source that keeps track of any and all Tesla crashes is… Zero Hedge. ;-)
In reply to N by house biscuit
Capitalism: Finance boats
Socialism: Tax boats
Communism: Confiscate boats
In reply to Try searching for “Tesla… by Looney
Ambien and red wine and autopilot.
What could possibly go wrong?
In reply to Capitalism: Finance boats… by ???ö?
At least Musk puts rockets into space!!! and makes real electric cars - and pushes actual science.
I can think of a lot of "Crony-Capitalists" - that DO FUKCALL!
1st EDIT - > ( my point is what good is some whore-hedge-fund manager who's basically only good at gambling )
2nd EDIT -> AND IM A HUGE FAN OF HIM CALLING OUT THE MEDIA !!! FUKCEM!!!
In reply to Ambien and red wine and… by tmosley
Elon is small potato compared to REAL cronyism.
How'bout:
Israhell, Crony Imperialist
They're robbing American Taxpayers blind (over $6 BILLION a year), and wagging the USG and its military which costs American Lives.
Wait... there's more... while committing crimes vs humanity with impunity.
In reply to Hey! At least Musk puts… by The Management
Try searching for “Tesla fatal crash”
Try searching for “Ford fatal crash”
Try searching for “Chevrolet fatal crash”
Try searching for “BMW fatal crash”
Try searching for “Mercedes fatal crash”
Try searching for “Toyota fatal crash”
Try searching for “Honda fatal crash”
In reply to Elon is small potato. by revolla
Either we get SpaceX or we get NASA.
The choice is death,or pooga pooga....
In reply to Try searching for “Tesla… by macholatte
Just for the record, it isn't 'auto pilot', it's 'auto pile-up'.
In reply to Try searching for “Tesla… by macholatte
Oh! You have a point - that makes it all ok.
In reply to Hey! At least Musk puts… by The Management
tbh, his booster landings are really, REALLY impressive.
In reply to Hey! At least Musk puts… by The Management
All electric cars (outside of golf carts) loose money.
In reply to Try searching for “Tesla… by Looney
Since it is not economical to extend the range of a golf cart beyond 100 miles.
In reply to All eletric cars, outside of… by TahoeBilly2012
Is Bing your search engine?
In reply to Try searching for “Tesla… by Looney
you mean less than every other of the 30000 average deadly crashes in a year?
In reply to Try searching for “Tesla… by Looney
In reply to N by house biscuit
you have 50 states with the peoples representatives going to Vichy DC for the sole purpose of selling out the those very people who mistakenly believe they are there working for their best interest.
Musk, as much as I like to toss stones at him is just one of many. Lockheed Martin, GE, GM, General Dynamics, Grumman are just a few and it would be in their best interest to start facilities in every state, imagine the feeding frenzy then.
In reply to Elon Musk is a… by Yen Cross
Tesla won't pay the County 1.7 million in contract services.
I wonder what a red tag on the Gigafactory would do to stock prices?
In reply to Elon Musk is a… by Yen Cross
I would like my tax money to go to Elon Musk. Something is being done with it besides war.
Exploding electric GO-Carts with shitty business plans and stratospheric P/E's are why wars are waged.
Maniacalbillioniare one time wonders with with ADHD, are the reason why Amerika is sinking.
Who takes the time to vet these outrageous business ideas? Tesla will be Fiskered inside of 3-5 years.
Elon Musk musk might have ideas, but he seriously lacks fiscal and financial etiquette.
In reply to I would like my tax money to… by roadhazard
I wonder how many gasoline cars have burst into flames and are still doing so. Shit happens no matter what you do. And Musk isn't all about cars. This guy makes things happen and is at this point the fucking coolest dude on the planet until someone beats starman.
In reply to Exploding electric GO… by Yen Cross
Straw Man much? Tesla is .00001% of overall cars on the road, yet they keep exploding, submarine-ing, and being driven into the back of fire trucks.
Yes, gas powered cars can explode, but proportionally Tesla has quality control issues.
BMW, MBZ, Audi, Porsche, Toyota, are going to destroy Tesla with superior product and support.
In reply to I wonder how many gasoline… by roadhazard
Wrong. They have quality AND design issues
In reply to Straw Man much? Tesla is … by Yen Cross
The module S is really looking dated.
In reply to Wrong. They have quality AND… by RafterManFMJ
Why not just cut to the chase and send him YOUR money? No, you progs always want somebody else's money to fund your idiocy.
GO FUND YOUR OWN STUPIDITY AT YOUR OWN EXPENSE!
In reply to I would like my tax money to… by roadhazard
Let's all keep more of our own money and dispense with the government picking favorites. Progs can fund Tesla directly. And I can stack.
That's the definition of fair. We keep what we kill, and contribute voluntarily.
In reply to Why not just cut to the… by Utopia Planitia
Many people are hard hard wired to be submissive and venerate celebrities and Mr. Musk is in that category as one of our most effective self promoters especially with respect to tapping the US Treasury with zero accountability. Emotional excitement and spectacles are the path to the top as I am sure you know well.
In reply to Why not just cut to the… by Utopia Planitia
Go fuck yourself, governments do not get to pick winners and losers you fucking corrupt cunt.
In reply to I would like my tax money to… by roadhazard
can't really blame him......it's the system that is to blame.
Does Musk drive one of his own cars?
Drive one of his own roast-o-mobiles? I think not.
In reply to Does Musk drive one of his… by iClaudius
If he does its self-crematoria feature is probably disabled.
In reply to Does Musk drive one of his… by iClaudius
In retrospect, I think it's pretty telling that he launched that Roadster (Roaster?) into space....
In reply to Does Musk drive one of his… by iClaudius
A truism in the Aerospace Industry is that the most naive contractor tends to win the competitions because they don't know enough to "properly*" price their proposals.
*Note that it's very difficult to properly price new inventions, hence, said contracts are subject to extreme cost overruns. Not to mention that the government has a nearly bottomless checkbook making them very prone to making very lucrative contract modifications.
Probably a descendant of Medieval Jewish "merchants" who traded musk, amongst other things, from Asia to the Arab and Christian worlds.
In reply to Musk? He must play it by… by dearth vader
for five billion bucks, i will construct a program to raise the iq of the entire country by ten points.
(libtard demoNrat socialist snowflakes will not like the program).
If you raised the IQ of the entire population, you would move the average baseline and therefore not increase the IQ at all.
And if your IQ were over 110 you’d probably know that. No money for you.
In reply to for five billion bucks, i… by hooligan2009
Cronyism does not contain the word capitalist.
Yea its not easy to compete with a company that never makes a real profit.
The Tucker was the safest vehicle of its time and the big three through a bought and paid for senator crushed them but not before producing 50 bonafide vehicles that were completely functional. Tuckers were built on a shoestring as well. But Teslas are unsafe at any speed but at the core of this Tesla socialism scam are actual martyred dead, written off and buried by the complicit media as the end justifies the means.
That's called fascism.
Has to be acknowledged as correct.
In reply to ...the “partnership” of… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Why pick on Musk?
If you haven't figured it out by now,
literally the entire S&P500 are moochers.
You thought QE was just an old lady in Londaon maybe???
Many folks here on ZH are outraged at the hipocracy that Musk represents. Ironically enough, many of them make their living producing nothing of value and simply push around digital Fiat in one form or another (traders). I'm sure a few of the commenters here even work for companies which received taxpayer bailout money during the financial crisis.
In reply to Why pick on Musk? If you… by In.Sip.ient
Did Elon own Solyndra? If not he sure missed a change to fuk the taxpayer even more. What a country.
Id love to catch his ass on a level field. I drew up better cars at 16.
Another day another redundant Elon Musk attack.
In the age of cronyism... what person or company can make money without being a crony? that is why it is much more lucrative to "invest" in lobbying, than in new product development, improving existing products or research.