The End Of Stimulus? (And The Start Of The Crash?)

Authored by Chris Martenson via PeakProsperity.com,
Back in January of 2016 we saw what appeared to be, and in my opinion should have been, the end of the Everything Bubble blown by the word's central banking cartel.
The carnage started in the emerging markets. Highly-leveraged positions and carry trades began to unwind. That's a fancy way of saying that all the big, sophisticated investors -- who were busy borrowing heavily in countries with cheap money (the US, Japan, and Europe) and using that debt to speculate in markets offering higher yields (junk debt, emerging markets, stocks, etc.) -- began to reverse their trades.
It quickly devolved into a “Sell everything!” scramble. We saw the dollar spike and stocks fall -- with emerging markets taking the full brunt of the carnage as their stock markets rapidly fell into bear territory, their currencies fell, and their bonds were destroyed.
Until...
Very early one morning in February of 2016 everything U-turned and rocketed higher. Suddenly and magically, the panic was over. This wasn’t the invisible hand of the market at work; it was the very-visible hand of central bank intervention.
With the benefit of hindsight, we now have a clear picture of what happened. The central banks huddled together, a bold (desperate?) plan was hatched, and key printing presses around the world were sent into overdrive. In the months to follow, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) went on a record-breaking money printing spree:
(Source)
The red arrows in the charts above mark this moment when the “markets” were saved.
Or, more specifically, when the portfolios the ultra-wealthy were "saved", as the assets within were boosted higher (yet again) by the central banks printing money from thin air:
(Source)
Addicted To Money Printing
So what caused the weakness in early 2016 that spooked the system so much? The central banks themselves.
After many years of force-feeding stimulus into the global economy to create a "recovery", the central banks have become increasingly concerned that asset prices have become too dependent on said stimulus. So in late 2015, the banks took their feet off of their monetary gas pedals for a bit to see what might happen.
They were hoping that the markets could be gradually weaned off of their stimulus dependence with few ill effects. They wanted to engineer a "soft landing", where if priced declined, they'd come down gradually and not too much.
That didn't happen.
Instead, the cheap-money-addicted markets instantly started expressing massive withdrawal complications.
To re-acquaint you with how quickly things were devolving back then, these are news headlines pulled from an article I wrote back in the middle of January 2016:
- Wal-Mart closing 269 stores, 154 in the US.
- Business inventories to sales at new cycle highs
- U.S. freight volume falls for first time in almost three years
- US retail sales fall 0.1% in December
- Empire State index weakens to recession lows.
- South African rand hits new all-time lows in 2016
- Brazil’s Real Falls Sharply Against Dollar
- Brazil Unemployment Rate Rises to 9%
- Canadian Dollar Hits 13 Year Low Against US Dollar
- U.S. Energy Junk Bond Spreads At Record Width
- Nigeria’s Currency Plummets On Open Market
- Mexico’s Peso Hits New All-Time Low
- Chinese Stocks Enter Bear Market (again)
- European Stocks Enter Bear Market
Sound familiar at all? It should. These sound exactly like the headlines in the news today, here in May of 2018.
We are still paying the price from 2008, when the central banks committed a massive error by not allowing the markets and their bad debts to actually clear. Yes, it would have been acutely painful; but we would have been through the worst within a year or two and in the process restored the system to a much healthier and sustainable state.
Instead, the bad actors were protected (and rewarded!) and the root fundamental problems were literally 'papered over', left to continue to fester unobserved ever since. Similarly in early 2016, the central banks once again committed the same sin by rescuing everything with another wall of fresh, thin-air money.
To drive home how much, below is a chart showing the yearly change in world central bank balance sheets. The relative ‘area under the curve’ of each major period of money printing gives us a sense of the scale. To help you eyeball it, I’ve placed similar-sized orange rectangles in each area. Key to note is that central money printing has been increasing -- not decreasing -- the further out we've gotten from the Great Financial Crisis:
(Source)
If we've been in "recovery" for years now, as the central banks have been touting, then why has 2016-2108 seen the most stimulus ever injected into the system?
History has taught us that we should trust or leaders' actions far more than their words. And their actions at this time indicate panic.
What is it that has them so worried? We should all ponder that question long and hard. I’m convinced that they know as well as we do that, once the over-inflated ““markets”” created by the central banks can no longer be sustained at their current nose-bleed heights, the damage will be extraordinary and unstoppable.
The End Of Stimulus? (And The Start Of The Crash?)
The pain of the 2008 crash will seem like a mere flesh wound compared to the devastation the next deflationary wave will wreak.
Of course, the central banks have no interest in seeing that happen and will, once more, do all they can to "rescue" the markets.
But will they act in time? More to the point, given all of their very public commitments to raising rates and reducing their balance sheets, will they allow a market correction to happen in the near term? (presumably, so they can ride to the rescue soon after as "saviors")
Politically, the prospect of showering even more wealth on the 0.001% is going to be a tough sell. This is especially true in Europe -- in Italy, Greece and Spain where the populace is suffering mightily already and is in no mood to further enrich the ultra-wealthy.
So it would seem that the central banks, at least publicly, have to stick to their stated plans to reduce their levels of money printing/balance sheet expansion.
As of right now, they are on track to end worldwide simulus in early 2019, when their collective net change in assets will dip below $0 for the first time in many years:
(Source)
Given the importance of central bank purchases and market interventions, the above chart is probably the most important one in existence for divining where financial asset prices are headed.
If global monthly stimulus indeed drops to $0, then Watch out below!
Who know if the future will plays out anything like the projections given above? The central banks have proven weak-kneed at every tiny moment of market wobbliness. To date, they've chosen to print and pent and then print some more at every opportunity where the "“markets”" might have corrected.
But we all know that this charade cannot continue forever. Sooner or later it has to stop. Given the blow-ups we're now seeing in the emerging markets, there’s clearly serious trouble brewing somewhere in the system.
In Part 2: The Breaking Point Is Upon Us we provide plenty of data to support that claim.
The currencies and bonds of five countries are now in the danger zone, and many more teeter on the edge. My analysis is that the central banks will resort to their usual money printing to resolve the issue, but for reasons I explain in Part 2, these efforts will fail at some point in the next year -- and spectacularly so.
When today's Everything Bubble bursts, the effect will be nothing short of catastrophic as 50 years of excessive debt accumulation suddenly deflates.
Given the dangers involved, you should expect the central banks to 'go nuclear' in thier deflation-fighting efforts by sending “money to main street” -- likely in the form of a universal basic income, or a check from the Treasury refunding your last 3 years of tax payments, or maybe even an electronic deposit directly from the Federal Reserve into your bank account.
That's when the inevitable fiat currency crisis will begin in earnest. At that time you’ll need to run, not walk, to buy anything with intrinsic value that can't be inflated away -- before your currency becomes worthless.
Click here to read Part 2 of this report (free executive summary, enrollment required for full access)
Comments
"Click here to read Part 2 of this report (free executive summary, enrollment required for full access)"
No thanks,,,
This is why I usually go to the end of the article first...
Hyperinflation on the horizon....get that food-producing garden going.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to "Click here to read Part 2… by rejected
Banks are creating a depression in which they can scoop up properties and businesses and assets wildly cheap.
Too bad for the rest of us.
In reply to Hyperinflation on the… by skbull44
Hangover from a 46 year binge is generally NOT SURVIVABLE. Especially the "acceleration" of the past 18 years.
The bad actors mentioned: "We dindu nuffin'"
In reply to Banks are creating a… by directaction
and the vix keeps dropping although the Federals are always wrong, but never in doubt.
In reply to Hangover from a 46 year… by JRobby
Yep! Americans need to wake up and realize
the country is under a DARK cloud.
In reply to and the vix keeps dropping… by 1 Alabama
Everyone forgets about the excess bank reserves:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-us-net-savings/
In reply to Yep! Americans need to wake… by revolla
Interestingly, if the equity market started going down and fell every day at approximately the same rate, I think that the VIX (a measure of volatility) actually would stay steady and maybe even fall. Because if I am not mistaken, VIX is a measure of volatility, which measures the relative degree of change from one session of trading to the next. If the outcome of every day of trading were the exact same, then there would be no relative degree of change between one close to another. Yes, the value would be lower, but the change in value would be the same every day. which very well could mean the VIX would remain unchanged through the calamity of a equity market storm.
In reply to and the vix keeps dropping… by 1 Alabama
thats been going on 4 a long time, if the goobermint taxed empty housing, housing prices would drop like a leaf during fall, instead they hold the property until a buyer is located at the bank asking price.
In reply to Banks are creating a… by directaction
Eventually that will be the result, but you will see a massive deflation first that will cause what the author wrote above about direct cash payments from government to Main Street. Its when the government starts giving out free money to consumers instead of financial institution that you will see the same kind of hyperinflation in consumer products as we have seen in financial markets.
That will be the beginning of the end.
Buy bitcoin. that'll probably save you ! Except when you go to sell it and no one has any money left to buy it from you. That will be the interesting phenomenon in a hyper-inflation, everything that cannot be eaten or lived in may actually go down in price as no one will have any money left to buy anything but food and shelter. Which will leave nothing for investment. The only present investment instruments that would have any value would be those that merchants would accept as payment for consumer goods. So may gold coins or jewelry, silver coins or tableware...something small enough to exchange and widely used enough to be accepted. Crypto currency could fit that bill if enough merchants start accepting it, but there may not be enough time for that to occur.
Its going to be a real mess...an entirely new system of money and debt will have to be created, hopefully this time one that will limit the arbitrary creation of both.
I was told as a young man that everyone lives through one Economic Depression. I guess the world should have had one in 1980, but government finally crossed over to the dark side to avoid that malady and started accepting government budget deficits, which postponed what should have been a Depression. Surely 2008 would have caused a very bad Depression that would have gutted the world financial system had governments not bailed out the major banks. But now I think we have finally come to the point of no return, there are no more bullets in the mag, and maybe only one in the chamber. The governments are incredibly close to being out of options. The problem for the world will be that because the natural progression of ebb and flow that is inherent in economic cycles as well as life itself was aborted in 1980 and 2008, which means when the problems finally manifest they will have even more pent up pressures to explode than if they had been allowed to exert their will in those two preceding times. Too much time since the 1930s has elapsed, causing the natural pressures for a collapse to build to record levels. And that is reflected in the today's prices of equities and real estate.
The sad part is there probably is little that can be done to hedge against the calamity. There are plenty of financial instruments that theoretically should rise in value as the financial assets collapse, but the problem is how do you collect from someone who has no money left to pay ? For example, say you sell short an S&P futures contract and it falls through the floor...on paper you have a really good profit. But what if the counterparty cannot make good on the amount they owe you ? Ostensibly the Exchange is supposed to backstop those losses, but the Exchange is only as good as the capital backing it. If the Exchange is out of capital and all its members are the same way, how would you get your profit ? My guess is you wouldn't. Which means that all the hedges in the world probably won't help when the armageddon of financial markets arises.
When the financial assets collapse, then the governments will be forced to deal with a severe deflation and do what they have not wanted to do but will have no choice other than to do when this time occurs. They will have to send free money to consumers instead of financial institutions. And that's when the deflation becomes a hyper-inflation, which destroys the consumer side of the economy.
In reply to Hyperinflation on the… by skbull44
Agree with a lot of the points in this article, but the assumption that the central bankers "will do everything they can" to stop the next crash is dead wrong. They're causing the next crash! They know they're causing it. They're even calling it a "reset" instead of what it will actually be, which is an epic disaster that only they'll benefit from. The idea that the banksters are ignorant of what they're about to do requires some serious cognitive dissonance to believe.
In reply to "Click here to read Part 2… by rejected
Everybody's gotta make a buck
In reply to "Click here to read Part 2… by rejected
Central bank policies are not the cause of the problem, they are the effect resulting from it. Economists, for some reason, have a difficult time differentiating between the two? This malaise has a much deeper root cause. The bankers will keep trying to push on their magic string until it is tied into a knot that no one can unwind.
In reply to "Click here to read Part 2… by rejected
So, to recap, central bank globally have injected massive amounts of monetary stimulus to prop up asset prices for the asset holders, in the so called recovery that never took place for the vast majority of global citizens.
And one day soon there is going to be a big price paid for all this financial alchemy that never should have occurred in the first place.
It has caused mis-allocation of capital across the entire spectrum of asset classes, the most significant being labor, because the USD is the WRC. It's a zombie economy propped by the U.S. military (extortion muscle).
In other words, many, many people who provide nothing to a real unmanaged economy are being paid a living wage to be useless (not to mention all the money printed for welfare). This will have many severe consequences, obviously.
In reply to So, to recap, central bank… by Giant Meteor
Why is monetization called stimulus when ameros, japs and euros are doing it? We were all taught in "high places of learning" known as schools that monetization is bad, that it's a proof of economic failure. And why are banksters printing currency out of nothing and endlessly expanding money supply in order to loan moar and thus make themselves moar profit? That is monetization and it guarantees failure of economy as learned in schools. But oligarchy must thrive. It's western way. The rule of capitalism. The rule of oligarchy.
Agreed, but I suppose simply writing THEFT would not play as well on the MSM. Writing how the Bernank and his ilk saved the world, etc.
In reply to Why is monetization called… by Khan Bodin
called stimulus
Stimulus is like when yoar car is starting to slide, you counter steer to correct the slide, then you counter that back the other way because the car is over reacting to the input, b/c you countered too long and now yoar sliding the other way and have to counter that previous input by steering the the other way. Eventually it gets totally out of control due to momentum and no steering input will save you.
That is our current monetary situation.
In reply to Why is monetization called… by Khan Bodin
Actually a great analogy, representative of the present situation. The real question will the car slide harmlessly into the ditch or go head on into a cement truck.
In reply to called stimulus Stimulus is… by Justin Case
It's a Tesla on auto-pilot. Obviously, the latter.
In reply to Actually a great analogy,… by Giant Meteor
Stimulus is something which incites or rouses to action. That's why you say it stimulates something. In this bankster example it stimulated the game of theft, frauds and exploitation which is known as capitalism.
In reply to called stimulus Stimulus is… by Justin Case
Dough-nuts, a Banker's Dozen.
In reply to called stimulus Stimulus is… by Justin Case
hank the tank paulson got down on his knees to pay those 30 year high interest e-bonds, that was your monetization and now its just riding the gravy train.
In reply to Why is monetization called… by Khan Bodin
Chris Martenson (and Graham Summers and James Howard Kunstlerr and...) have called 8 of the last zero market crashes (go back to 2009 on this site and look). One day theyll be right, and famous.
Not looking forward to that...
Lol
We're on a permanently high plateau now.
If you are stupid, or just gay in general, you will feel pain.
But if you are smart and trust in the Lord and are not an asshole, you will be resilient and prosperous.
In reply to Chris Martenson (and Graham… by kindape
More ZH Crash Porn!!
So a crash is when the fed pulls the rug out?
The government CAN'T POSSIBLY WANT the currency to become worthless! The economy will deflate. Like this - DEFLATE:deflate.
Have you already noticed how everything meant for deceiving the mind has that elitist, technocratic, meant-to-not-understand-or-to-be-ambiguous sound like "quantitative easing" for example, which is nothing but monetization. Everything of worth has clear, distinct and obvious resonation and meaning. Everything meant to obscure and deceive does not. That's why that moronic educated elitist trash always use "technic jargon" when explaining themselves or their thoughts. It's all by design you see.
hard to deny that it is not by design, but then socialism is always a good life for the elite; not so much for everyone else.
In reply to Have you already noticed how… by Khan Bodin
You noticed too how elites want socialism for themselves and capitalism for the masses. Privatize the gains and socialize the losses you call it in Murica, and make everything private in order to make it so. What is the prime belief of capitalism, that soul of capitalism? Exploitation of many for the benefit of the chosen few. It's a great scheme for the few, a disaster for the exploited masses. But masses eventually rise and kill the few. That's the most exhilarating part (except for capitalists who find it to be bitter and cruel of course). It's the only righteous part of that whole game of capitalismus. Why can't capitalists continue to exploit the world, you are probably asking yourself, hmm? O I think a large part of you amero mammals must follow your capitalist lords to extinction. You are just that overlord class on a plantation. You will die with your masters. Let's say that justice demands so, and cries for justice have reached the Havens itself.
In reply to hard to deny that it is not… by leeholsen12
this fantasy will continue until the rest of the world doesn't rely on the us dollar anymore, then it will come crashing down; and if you haven't noticed; the rest of the world advances on that by a step nearly every week.
but the usa goes blindly on thinking its lack of financial responsibility could never hurt; DC is and has been run by idiots.
Trust what the (((Central Bankers))) are saying? This is a joke right?
For Chris Martenson every day is the end of the world as we know it.
PULLLL it>>>>> 😵
Voting for Jacobins next year
First inflate. Then deflate. Pick up for pennies.
So simple .......(especially if the people don’t punish the criminals with death)
But we all know that this charade cannot continue forever. Sooner or later it has to stop.
we all dont know shit as proved over last 7 years
"On a long enough...."
Peaceful Memorial Weekend ZH'ers