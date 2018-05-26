"Freedom From Want" Is Slavery For All

Authored by James Bovard via The Mises Institute,
"Freedom from want” is one of the most frequently invoked notions of freedom in our time. However, it is a bogus freedom that politicians and socialists offer to lull people into accepting policies that destroy true freedom. Freedom from want has been most loudly advocated in this century by those who favored removing almost all limits from government power.
For example, Sidney and Beatrice Webb, two of the founders of British socialism and authors of The Soviet Union: A New Civilization?, asserted in 1936: “Personal freedom means, in effect, the power of the individual to buy sufficient food, shelter and clothing.”
The Webbs did not specify how many millions of people government should be permitted to kill in the name of “freedom from want.” But during Stalin’s bloodiest decade, they asserted that for government economic planning to succeed, “public discussion must be suspended between the promulgation of the decision and the accomplishment of the task” and that any criticisms of the master plan should be treated as “an act of disloyalty, or even of treachery.”
For government to be able to liberate people with food and clothing, it must have the power to execute anyone who criticizes the official economic plan. After visiting the Ukraine, the Webbs endorsed Stalin’s war on the kulaks (the least impoverished peasants), commenting that “it must be recognized that the liquidation of the individual capitalist in agriculture had necessarily to be faced if the required increase of output was to be obtained.”
(Output plummeted.)
Equating liberty with satisfactory living standards became far more common as the twentieth century went on.
“Real freedom means good wages, short hours, security in employment, good homes, opportunity for leisure and recreation with family and friends,” wrote Sir Oswald Mosley, the most prominent British supporter of Nazi Germany, in his 1936 book, Fascism.
James Gregor noted in his book The Ideology of Fascism that fascism aimed at “restraints which foster the increased effective freedom of the individual.”
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt noted in 1937 that “even some of our own people may wonder whether democracy can match dictatorship in giving this generation the things it wants from government.”
University of Chicago professor Leslie Pape noted in 1941 that “democracies readily admit the claims of totalitarian states to great achievements in the cause of positive freedom.”
British historian E.H. Carr, writing in 1951, observed that, for the modern era, “freedom from the economic constraint of want was clearly just as important as freedom from the political constraint of kings and tyrants.”
Carr justified the array of economic controls in postwar Britain: “The price of liberty is the restriction of liberty. The price of some liberty for all is the restriction of the greater liberty of some.”
However, with this standard, there is no limit to the amount of freedom that government can destroy in the name of creating “greater liberty for some.” The British Labour government that Carr championed advanced freedom by conscripting labor for the coal mines and empowering the Ministry of Labour to direct workers to whatever employment was considered in the national interest—empowering over 10,000 government officials to carry out searches (including of private homes) without warrants—prohibiting restaurants from serving customer meals costing more than 5 shillings (less than $2 in 1947)—and fining farmers who refused to plant the specific crops government demanded.
The government also “nationalized all potential land uses in the United Kingdom, permitting only continuation of existing ones and requiring ‘planning permission’ for any others,” as law professor Gideon Kanner noted.
The Labour government offered freedom via the solidarity of standing in the same rationing line—liberation via deprivation. (A 1998 New York Times article cited the Labour government’s postwar food rationing, which continued into the 1950s, as a contributing factor to the long-term decline of British cuisine.
The more politicians promise to give, the more they entitle themselves to take. Carr, serving in 1945 as chairman of the UNESCO Committee on the Principles of the Rights of Man, declared that “no society can guarantee the enjoyment of such rights [to government handouts] unless it in turn has the right to call upon and direct the productive capacities of the individuals enjoying them.”
Thus, the price of government benefits is unlimited political control over people’s paychecks and work lives.
Once freedom is equated with a certain material standard of living, confiscation becomes the path to liberation. Thus, the more avidly a politician raises taxes, the greater his apparent love for liberty. In the name of providing “freedom from want,” the politician acquires a pretext to destroy the basis of private citizens’ independence. “Freedom from want” becomes a license for politicians, rather than a declaration of rights of citizens.
Anyone who does not have certain possessions is assumed not to be free - and in need of political rescue. President Johnson, justifying a vast expansion of government social programs, declared in 1965, “Negroes are trapped - as many whites are trapped - in inherited, gateless poverty. . . . Public and private poverty combine to cripple their capacities.”
Vice President Hubert Humphrey defined a poor person as “the man who for reasons beyond his control cannot help himself.” This perspective on poverty and self-help mocks all of American history. It implies that any individual who earns less than $7,890 a year (the official poverty line for a single person) is incapable of any discipline or resolution.
While advocates of positive freedom insist that government must intervene so that each person “can be all that they can be,” government aid programs are notorious for rewarding people for making the least of themselves. President Roosevelt warned in 1935 that “continued dependence on relief induces a spiritual and moral disintegration fundamentally destructive to the national fiber.”
President Clinton declared in 1996: “For decades now, welfare has too often been a trap, consigning generation after generation to a cycle of dependency. The children of welfare are more likely to drop out of school, to run afoul of the law, to become teen parents, to raise their own children on welfare.”
A rising tide no longer lifts all boats when the government rewards people for scuttling their own ships.
Faith in freedom from want depends on a political myopia that focuses devoutly on only one side of the ledger of government action. This is measuring freedom according to how much government does for people, and totally disregarding what government does to people. Government provides “freedom” for the welfare recipient by imposing tax servitude on the worker. In an age of unprecedented prosperity, government tax policies have turned the average citizen’s life into a financial struggle and insured that he will likely become a ward of the state in his last decades.
Some statists insist that taxation is irrelevant to freedom. According to sociologist Robert Goodin,
If what the rich man loses when his property is redistributed is described as a loss of freedom, then the gain to the poor must similarly be described as a gain of freedom. . . . No net loss of freedom for society as a whole, as distinct from individuals within it, is involved in redistributive taxation. Thus, there is no basis in terms of freedom . . . for objecting to it.
What does Goodin mean by “freedom for society as a whole”? By this standard, slavery would not reduce a society’s freedom, since the slave’s loss of freedom would be equaled by the slave owner’s gain. Nor is there any difference, vis-à-vis freedom, between permitting people to retain their earnings and spend them as they choose, and government confiscating their money to hire more regulators, inspectors, and informants to better repress the citizenry.
What are the practical results of the modern “freedom from want”? Economist Edgar Browning, writing in 1993, examined the marginal cost of redistribution—defined as “the ratio of the aggregate loss to the top four quintiles of households to the aggregate gain to the bottom quintile of households.”
Browning estimated that the marginal cost to the most affluent 80 percent of households of increasing the income of the poorest 20 percent by $1 was $7.82.
The marginal costs of redistribution are much larger than people might presume because of reduced incentives to work, both among the taxpayers and recipients. Also, as Browning noted, “marginal tax rates must be increased very sharply relative to the amount of income that is redistributed.” Combining Browning’s analysis and Goodin’s definition, confiscatory redistribution destroys almost eight times as much “freedom” as it creates.
Once the notion of “freedom from want” is accepted as the pre-eminent freedom, it becomes a wish list justifying endless political forays deeper and deeper into people’s lives. Princeton professor Amy Gutmann, in her 1980 book, Liberal Equality, declared: “Liberal egalitarians want to say that freedom of choice is not very meaningful without a right to those goods necessary to life itself.”
Gutmann’s elaboration of “necessary goods” reveals how government would be obliged to control almost everything: “Supplying the poorest with more primary goods will be insufficient if their sense of self-worth or their very desire to pursue their conceptions of the good is undercut by self-doubt.”
By this standard, freedom is violated when people suffer self-doubt, and the government is obliged to forcibly intervene to guarantee that all people think well of themselves.
Political scientist Alan Wolfe, a self-described “welfare liberal,” asserted in 1995 that “people need a modicum of security and income maintenance, underwritten by government, in order to fulfill the ideal of negative liberty, which is self-sufficiency.”
Government dependency is the new, improved form of self-reliance: dependency on government doesn’t count because government is a better friend to you than you are yourself. But the more dependent people become on government, the more susceptible they are to political and bureaucratic abuse. Freedom from want is conceivable only so long as people are allowed to want only what the government thinks they should have.
Freedom from want supposedly results from government taking away what a person owns so that it can give him back what it thinks he deserves. The welfare state is either a way to force people to finance their own benefits via political-bureaucratic bagmen, or it is a way to force some people to labor for other people’s benefit. In the first case, government sacrifices the person’s freedom to the fraud that government must tax him to subsidize him; in the second, government sacrifices the person’s freedom in order to “liberate” someone else—often someone who chooses not to work. If someone pays the taxes that finance the government benefits he receives, he is less free than he would otherwise have been.
Some “freedom from want” advocates imply that government is a great benefactor when it promises citizens “three hots and a cot” - the old-time recruiting slogan of the Marine Corps. But trading freedom for a full belly is a worse bargain now than ever before. As economist F.A. Hayek observed, “As the result of the growth of free markets, the reward of manual labor has during the past hundred and fifty years experienced an increase unknown in any earlier period in history.”
The average worker in industrialized countries can purchase the bare necessities of life with fewer hours of labor than ever before. Comparing current wages and prices with those of 1800, economist Julian Simon found that the average American worker today needs to labor less than one-tenth the time to earn enough to purchase a bushel of wheat than his predecessors did two centuries ago.
While the real price of food has plummeted (in spite of government farm policies), the “real price” of political servitude has not diminished.
It is understandable that some well-intentioned people assume that “freedom from want” is the most important freedom. It is difficult for many people to conceive of enjoying anything (much less their freedom) if they lack food, clothing, or shelter. However, freedom is not a guarantee of prosperity for every citizen; the fact that some people have meager incomes does not prove that they are shackled. It is a cardinal error to confuse freedom with the things that free individuals can achieve or produce, and then to sacrifice the reality of freedom in a deluded shortcut to the bounty of freedom. Freedom is not measured by how much a person possesses, but by the restrictions and shackles under which he lives.
Throughout history, politicians have used other people’s property to buy themselves power. That is the primary achievement of the welfare state. The danger of government handouts to freedom was clear to some political writers hundreds of years ago. The French writer Etienne de la Boétie, in his 1577 Discourse of Voluntary Servitude, noted of ancient Rome: “Tyrants would distribute largess, a bushel of wheat, a gallon of wine . . . and then everybody would shamelessly cry, ‘Long live the King!’ The fools did not realize that they were merely recovering a portion of their own property, and that their ruler could not have given them what they were receiving without having first taken it from them."
“Freedom from want” is not possible unless the government is allowed to control all things people want. Americans must beware of Trojan-horse definitions of freedom - definitions that, once accepted, allow bureaucrats to take over everyone’s life.
Government handouts insinuate political power into the deepest recesses of a person’s life. And when the time is ripe, politicians take command where they previously lavished their gifts.
Who were the architects of the holodomor, a genocide of white christians? Ask yourself.
Socialism, the metastasis of communism, is the disease of bureaucrats. Non-establishment politicians like Trump threaten every bureaucrat's self-importance. Ideologues like Saunders are under the delusion they do work. In truth they are merely attracted to power, which they do anything to maintain and nothing to merit. They lie profusely to the public, in documented conflict with their private statements. There are no limits to their decadent self-concept as lords of the minions.
Go buy another house Bernie. FYI Republicans freed the slaves asshole.
"Want" is what drives American's to invent and create things that help them and mankind. What would Liberalism be like if Steve Job's had no want.....?
How many Ukrainians did Stalin murder in the name of 'freeing the people'?
7 million Ukrainians
At the National University of Kiev Taras Shevchenko, it was claimed that during the hołodmor 7 million Ukrainians were killed, and in total, 10 million people died of starvation in the entire USSR.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holodomor
WE don't need to state the obvious. It takes two sides to tango?
“One general law, leading to the advancement of all organic beings, namely, multiply, vary, let the strongest live and the weakest die.”
~ Darwin ... Origin of the Species
The philosophy of the Nazi Eugenics movement.
Which they modeled after the American Eugenics Movement and the likes of Margaret Sanger and Harry Laughlin.
Fuck Darwin. That's an argument for the stunted growth of the individual. We are capable of more than that.
The logic of socialism https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pz2p4EQtEXs
A free country https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bwGsOBTlhE
Darwinism is BS. Way to many old critters out there that are unchanged in millions of years.
Alright then. I want a yacht, and I want a mansion, and I want a private jet. I want plenty more things, and all for free. Because the magical fairy and skittle shitting unicorn said I could. Fuck off and grow up Bernie.
I believe the group Rush said it best with " You can't get something for nothing"
Thieves have been doing that for centuries though.
Fuck you Bernie and your Rachet wife...
The guy makes his living exploiting the young.
There is a place that provides free food, clothing, housing, makes all your decisions for you and only the government has guns... Prison.
So said Sheriff Arpio... and he is right.
Road to Serfdom, Hayek....this is his whole point....once you start down the socialist road, you will be forced to create the totalitarian state to "enforce the plan of the few, for the good of the many"...there is NO OTHER OUTCOME.
So---this is REALLY old news, the examples are all well known....
SO WHAT IS THIS LEARNING PROBLEM SOME SOCIALISTS HAVE?
befuddled....bring back poor-houses, let them live in them...security for lose of freedom....won't work otherwise...
"once you start down the socialist road, you will be forced to create the totalitarian state to "enforce the plan of the few"
You tried to describe a socialist country but ended up just describing the U.S.A.
How do you explain that?
What does that tell you?
Get used to it, the ideology of the new world order is that of Karl Max and the youth is ready for it.
Buy guns and stock ammo. But I think that society is making a turn to the right slightly. I gave you a up Matrix.
Yeah. capitalism has almost eliminated poverty...
Good point... it really has. Look at China before and after they allowed capitalism.
Its worked every time its been tried. lol
It may if it is permitted. What we have now is not true capitalism. It is crony capitalism.
Sorry. Monopolized, rent-seeking cartels ARE the real forms of Anglo-American capitalism... a mixed economy, "American System" provides and alternative to never-never land "free-market" capitalism
...among people who work and pull their own weight.
Capitalism can't eliminate poverty. Not when the population continues to grow beyond what the planet can realistically support.
Hey Bernie, This is the proper dogma from Soviet Constitution:
"He who does not work, neither shall he eat."
vom Measles = Predatory Billionaire's Frontman Stooges
When the .01% Predators gobble up huge chunks of income and assets they inhibit consumption by everyone else, which deters productive investment, and using their rent-seeking loot to jack up asset inflation, leading to Depressions and crashes, and another round fleecing the labor force.
Progressive taxation and active government infrastructure and R&D programs are the only way to stimulate aggressive wealth creation
a primary right to survival is universal and it gives us right to eliminate anyone who infringes it. live and let live or die.
I'd really like to know what all these pro capitalism comments will have to say when they need a doctor and can't afford it. Medical insurance is socialism-wealth distribution. All insurance is socialism and it is used to bail out capitalism.
All of this pro capitalism and anti-socialism is pure propaganda fed to the masses by the rich. Nevertheless, neither can stop corruption and that is what is killing both.
This is the kinda stupid that takes years of training and practice. Its just not natural.
"I'd really like to know what all these pro capitalism comments will have to say when they need a doctor and can't afford it."
It isn't capitalism that is making doctors expensive.
its regulation and has nothing to do with capitalism. licenses to practice skew the demand. Nothing kills more people in this country than AMA, they control the access to the profession.
not an oxymoron, American medical association feeds off the dead that could be saved. sad. but true.
A pharisee Central Bank has nothing to do with real Capitalism either, can you give an example of real capitalism that doesn't involve the pharisees and money changers?
There are some examples of this, real capitalism, putting up money and risk for a gamble on profits: in Socialist Iran this happens much of the time.
What a pathetic article.
We're being farmed by the pharisee bankers and corporations who meddle in our lives and the food we eat and the drinks we drink.
Again it seems the article is a simple attack on Socialism, a structure where people help each other and is so dangerous to the jew that they stamped ot out in Vietnam, Korean and are now lining up to attack Iran.
Real socialism (not Bloshevism) frightens the crap out of them so they do what they did with United Fruits in Guatemala: attack the people and country until their capitalism and debt is re-established.
History is LITTERED with jew controlled militaries attacking peaceful socialist states.
Agreed 100%!
Let's look at it this way. You wouldn't need socialism, if it weren't for predatory capitalism making the conditions right for it. As a matter of fact, Karl Marx was the first one to coin the term, "Capitalism". When Marx came out with his Manifesto in the 1800's, it was an alternative to what Europeans had experienced since the days of the Roman Empire. European Capitalism was nothing more than Feudalism, in a new age called the "Industrial Revolution"(about 1720 to 1920). The only hope anyone had for a better life then, was to leave Europe for America by the millions, and that they did. Problem was, they brought their old European social baggage along with them. The only ones who truly like the virtues of capitalism, are the upper 1%, who live their life like royalty did in the in Europe for more than 1000 years, and you are nothing more than petty serfs and indentured servants to them, who must work for a living and pay taxes as your obligation to society. Never mind if the upper 1% don't pay taxes. They have engineered the laws such where they reap the benefits from the government, and the rest of you peons have to pay into. That is why you don't have free education, free health care, good infrastructure, or anything else that benefits you as a member of society that you pay into and get little of anything back. That is also why you have to have money to be in politics, or money to keep out of jail.
I agree with Bernie on this one. You guys forget about Social Services offered by Government. Firefighters, Police Officers, Natural Disaster funding, Veterans, Social Security, Medicare. Many of you are not aware of all the services that you are using right now. Or many of you are wealthy.
Kids need to get good education. People need to be able to go to parks. People need to drive in good roads. Retired people need to get reimbursed for Social Security that they contributed for a long time. And if you want to drink poisoned water with fracking chemicals, cheers to you!