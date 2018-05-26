Kim Jong-Un Holds Surprise Second Summit With South Korea President Moon

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/26/2018 - 09:08

North Korea's president Kim Jong Un held a surprise two-hour second summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the truce village of Panmunjom on Saturday afternoon to pave way for a summit between North Korea and the United States.

The South Korean presidential office said the two leaders met at the DPRK side of the border village of Panmunjom from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time on Saturday, where they "candidly discussed the potential Trump-Kim summit", and exchanged their opinions on implementing the April 27 Panmunjom Declaration.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in bids fairwell to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he leaves after their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, May 26, 2018. [Photo: VCG]

Moon will release the result of the summit at 10:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, South Korea's Blue House said, without elaborating further.

The two leaders previously met on the South Korean side of Panmunjom on April 27, reaching a historic agreement on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the change of the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty.

Their second summit came after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States will possibly reinstate the meeting with Kim. Late on Friday Trump said that "we are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date."

Trump on Thursday surprised the world when he sent a letter to the DPRK leader, saying that their originally planned meeting in Singapore on June 12 will not happen. DPRK's First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan responded then that his country is ready to sit down with the United States anytime in any manner for talks to solve the problems existing between them.

China also chimed in on China, when it said that it hoped the DPRK and the U.S. would cherish the recent progress and continue to address mutual concerns via dialogue and push for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean government also said Friday that Seoul planned to continue diplomatic efforts to maintain a dialogue momentum between the DPRK and the United States. According to the Blue House, at a National Security Council (NSC) meeting held on Friday, the NSC members shared a view that efforts to improve inter-Korean relations will contribute to enhance relations between Pyongyang and Washington and complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

 

Looney Sat, 05/26/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

 

It looks like both Lil Kim and Mike Pompeo have put on a few pounds since they started talking to each other.

Moon Jae-in seems to have shed some weight, though. Is he on a diet or just doesn't get invited?  ;-)

Looney

DingleBarryObummer Pandelis Sat, 05/26/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

A Summer Of Disappointments Will Lead To An Extended Economic Crash | Zero Hedge

Even if the North Korea summit actually takes place and concludes without incident (that’s a BIG “if”), and even if the Trump administration declares “mission accomplished,” there will be no follow through on the part of North Korea as far as disarmament. Count on it.

"The first meeting would not solve all," North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan

The Billy Blaze Pandelis Sat, 05/26/2018 - 09:36 Permalink

China is doing an incredible job of making USA look really stupid.  Prods the USA into stupidly setting a date and location for NK summit,  then tanks the rug.  Now a NK/SK summit without the USA even being invited.

China will wrap this thing up, post haste and Trump end up with pie in his face.  Bad days lie ahead for the USA.  Completely incompetent leadership has doomed the USA.

Pandelis The Billy Blaze Sat, 05/26/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

 

unfortunately you might be right on bad days ahead ... i wonder though if it is simply incompetency or something well planned ahead of time? when you see trump in 1988 getting in oprah and being asked if he would like to run for president and responding the same words 30 years later ... you kind of wonder ... yeah well

 

https://philosophyofmetrics.com/how-rothschild-inc-saved-donald-trump-f…

PrayingMantis El Oregonian Sat, 05/26/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

 

   ... Moon Jae-in’s parents were refugees from NK and it’s in his best interest, as a North Korean himself, as well, that the Koreans unite ... if you recall, the Koreans attended the last olympics and competed under one flag ... that was a signal for an upcoming re-unification ... just one minor problem ... too many cooks when the US keeps inserting their demands into the broth ... why can’t Rothschild’s US empire keep out of the negotiations and let the Koreans hammer out a peace treaty? ... the Koreans don’t need another khazarian-owned central bank ...

... the US empire won’t leave the MIC-funded US bases .... bad for the MIC bottom line ... NK won’t give up their nukes ... China & Russia won’t allow another US base closer to their backyards ...

... let’s see how this diplomatic game plays out ... Tangerine Man might think it’s as easy as strong-arming real estate business competitors ... 

 

Escrava Isaura PrayingMantis Sat, 05/26/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

revolla: The CIA is NOT the Deep State.

That’s right.

CIA and FBI work for the administration. CIA and FBI do what they are told.

Then, if it fails, they take the blame.

CIA function is to provide PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY to the executive branch, to the President. If something goes wrong the President have someone to blame just like the Christians neocons blame the Jews. You know, Christianity is this wonderful religion. They are so caring and compassionate. I fell like crying when talking about Christians.

Anyway, PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY is the CIA mantra.

 

gatorengineer Al Gophilia Sat, 05/26/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Ok, I will play, we have an agreement to talk about talking.  Granted its a start, but.....  As of this morning

Hillary, et al is still free..

On the verge of arresting Assange

Border to Mexico is Wide Open

Trade Policy is in Shambles

Foreign Policy is in Shambles

Closer to WW3 than at any time since Cuban Missile Crisis

No Education Reform

No H1B Reform

I could go on, but I will grant that we have gotten some entertaining tweets.

DingleBarryObummer tmosley Sat, 05/26/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

Incorrect.

I would consider getting on the trump train, but he would need to offer me something I could sink my teeth into.  For example, I was critical and skeptical of Putin on these boards, but since he said this...

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-10/putin-megyn-kelly-maybe-us-pa… 
 
....I shutup about criticizing him.  That was enough for me to give him the benefit of the doubt for the time being.  Kushner's Father-In-Law has offered me nothing even 25% as meaty as that.

DingleBarryObummer 1 Alabama Sat, 05/26/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

SK is just as demented as NK, maybe even worse.  It's like the other side of the Oppression coin -> hyper-crony-capitalism.

The government even subsidizes some of the pop music.  I think it's to create consumption animal spirits.  They have "suicide police squads," and no, that's not the onion.  The suicide rates will increase because their culture is shallow and their existences have no meaning other than to acquire fiat.

vaporland Pandelis Sat, 05/26/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

bolton ... calling bolton ... is he dead yet?  didn't he say they would meet over his dead body or what?

I'm ok with that. Bolton' s a fucking idiot. Pence too...

Love DJT though. He keeps smashing the status quo in the face with a hammer.

DingleBarryObummer Pandelis Sat, 05/26/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

That argument is flimsy at best.  But, he's not even a good negotiating lever.

The world knows Americans are disgusted with Bush and Iraq war.  That's how lefty Obomba got voted in in the first place.  All Bolton does is discredit Trump, and kill morale and trust in government; and the whole world knows it.

You can see it in these boards.  He flushed a lot of political capital down the toilet just from having pictures of him sitting next to bolton in meetings on the internet. 

DingleBarryObummer Pandelis Sat, 05/26/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

you don't really believe our vote matters do you?

No, I don't.  This is for the people that do.

Kushner's Father-In-Law's style is to use the media to collect political stored energy (makes me think of tai chi), and then release it at a strategic time.

I'm saying that this is counterproductive to that.  Bolton is a loser.  He was wrong, the Iraq war was a failure.  He flushed a lot of momentum he had down the toilet.

tmosley DingleBarryObummer Sat, 05/26/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

>But, he's not even a good negotiating lever.

Nice non argument.

>All Bolton does is discredit Trump

You are not all Americans. You don't speak for us. And it wouldn't matter if he had appointed anyone else, because all you deranged fucks would still hate him anyways. You are tools of the deep state and are traitors just like them. 

You all belong in death camps.

The Billy Blaze tmosley Sat, 05/26/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

Deranged?  Using the threat of nuclear annihilation is just about as deranged as one can be.  Any sane leader would have used Lil Kim's threats as a rallying cry to immediately denuclearize NK.  Instead, Trump stupidly takes the bait and launches his own apocalyptic threats thereby lowering the entire USA to NK`s level.  

Trump is single handedly destroying the USA`s credibility as a sound leader.  China will be Trump`s undoing.  NK is China and Trump is apparently too stupid to realize this.