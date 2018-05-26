Labor Unions Are About To Go Extinct, But An Unintended Consequence Emerges

Ever since the advent of collective bargaining not long after the industrial revolution made a generation of workers obsolete - a scenario which is being replayed now with the robotization of the workforce - libertarians have screamed bloody murder, accusing labor unions of artificially skewing the labor market and creating structural imbalances within the workforce.
And after a long and bruising battle, the libertarians (and not far behind them, the conservatives) of the world are finally close to declaring victory, even if the outcome may not be precisely what they desired.
As Credit Suisse explains in a recent analysis on growing deflationary forces prevalent in the labor market, as industry power becomes more concentrated, and employers move closer to becoming monopsony buyers of labor, the fundamental bargaining power of labor is diminished. The result has been a secular reduction in collective bargaining agreements to the point where they are virtually irrelevant.
Furthermore, the fall seen in workers' union membership, and thus in coverage under collective bargaining agreements – a trend seen across all developed economies – has structurally weakened labor's bargaining power to the point where unions are now generally seen by the broader public as parasites on the back of non-unionized workers (the collapse of the Detroit automotive powerhouses is rightfully blamed on labor unions).
But while one can judge - objectively or subjectively - the rise and fall of labor unions, one very distinct factual extension of the success (or failure) of unions is the very close relationship between union membership and the income share of the bottom 90% (i.e., those who derive the majority of their income from labor). All this is shown in the charts below:
The above observation suggests that one of the main reasons for the collapse of the Phillips curve, i.e., the lack of near-record employment to result in higher wages, greater wage growth, and thus inflation, is that the slow but sure death of labor unions is to blame.
Which is ironic: while on one hand libertarians can declare victory over hated collective bargaining, the flipside is that this only took place as a result of corporations growing increasingly more powerful, not only financially but also politically, thanks largely to their lobbying power which has never been as great as it is now.
There's more: if indeed unions are to blame for the lack of emerging wage growth - and they are hardly alone, here one can also add the growing influence of part-timers and the gig economy; geographically flexible markets where advanced technology allows workers to work from home pushing down the NAIRU, the deflationary impacts of technology which creates much more competition and visibility on service pricing with technology enabling easier switching - one can indirectly blame the failure of labor unions for the biggest asset bubble in history.
After all, if wage inflation - measured in its traditional, if incorrect, way - had re-emerged by now, almost ten years after the launch of QE, the Fed and central banks would be far more aggressive in tightening financial conditions, i.e. sending risk assets shaprly lower, instead of debating whether to hike 25 bps at a time when there is still some $3 trillion in excess reserves sloshing around the system and resulting in the biggest liquidity bubble of all time, amounting to roughly $20 trillion in global excess liquidity.
Whatever the unintended consequence of the slow death of labor unions, it is now set to accelerate even more: late on Friday, president Donald Trump signed executive orders restricting the activities of unions that represent many of the U.S. government’s 2.1 million employees, the White House said.
As Bloomberg reports, one of the three orders signed on Friday limits the amount of official time federal employees can spend on union duties to no more than 25%. It also requires the federal government to start charging union members rent for using space in federal buildings, to stop paying employees for the cost of lobbying the federal government, and to more aggressively negotiate union contracts.
Trump’s move to curtail the activities of federal unions follows a wave of laws over the past decade restricting public-sector collective bargaining and weakening government unions - as shown in the chart above - moves that conservatives see as helpful in shrinking government and undermining political foes.
Meanwhile, America's increasingly endangered labor unions are screaming bloody murder. The nation’s largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees - which naturally endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 - blasted that Trump's decision "is more than union busting - it’s democracy busting. These executive orders are a direct assault on the legal rights and protections that Congress has specifically guaranteed to the 2 million public-sector employees across the country who work for the federal government."
Public labor unions will have even more to rage about in the near future: among Trump’s most consequential moves for the future of organized labor was his appointment to the Supreme Court of Justice Neil Gorsuch, who is expected to vote with the court’s conservative majority next month to ban public sector union fees, making the entire public sector “right-to-work.”
And with corporations doing everything on their side to crush what little is left of private sector labor into submission, it is now only a matter of time before collective bargaining is a thing of the past. So yes, on one hand, the biggest manipulator of the labor market is on its last breath, but its death will only enable the biggest manipulator of asset prices to become even strong, because the death of unions and continued low wage growth, will be just what the Fed, and those who benefit from perpetually easy monetary conditions, ordered.
Comments
Teachers union included?!
Private labor unions and Government employee labor unions are two completely different cats.
Government employee unions are an abomination.
All Government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service. It has its distinct and insurmountable limitations when applied to public personnel management. The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in mutual discussions with Government employee organizations. The employer is the whole people, who speak by means of laws enacted by their representatives in Congress. Accordingly, administrative officials and employees alike are governed and guided, and in many instances restricted, by laws which establish policies, procedures, or rules in personnel matters.
Particularly, I want to emphasize my conviction that militant tactics have no place in the functions of any organization of Government employees. Upon employees in the Federal service rests the obligation to serve the whole people, whose interests and welfare require orderliness and continuity in the conduct of Government activities. This obligation is paramount. Since their own services have to do with the functioning of the Government, a strike of public employees manifests nothing less than an intent on their part to prevent or obstruct the operations of Government until their demands are satisfied. Such action, looking toward the paralysis of Government by those who have sworn to support it, is unthinkable and intolerable.
FDR - 1937
In reply to Teachers union included?! by CamCam
Correlation is not causation.
Union membership was higher during the boom industrial years as was worker compensation because booming industry needs more workers. Unsurprisingly, now that the boom is long gone and fewer and less skilled workers are needed wages are lower.
In reply to Private labor unions and… by Stackers
Before union companies didn’t care about workers. In the 20’s there were no hard hats provided and Pinkertons could shoot striking workers.
But who needs stinking unions. Evangelical Christians are here to protect the American worker’s safety and wages.
How do I know?
Chris Hedges told me so.
In reply to Correlation is not causation. by Billy the Poet
We all know that Henry Ford paid his workers top dollar before the advent of unions.
The US government shoots far more people than the Pinkertons ever did and yet you want that same government to look out for the little guy. Tell it to the Bonus Marchers.
In reply to Before union companies didn… by Escrava Isaura
At least the government is democratic, you can vote the rascals out.
Private sector you have no power because these are private tyrannies to the point that they corrupted the US government, make that all governments.
In reply to We all know that Henry Ford… by Billy the Poet
Your belief that only government can protect you is naive beyond belief. There wouldn't even be corporations as we know them without government sanction.
In reply to At least the government is… by Escrava Isaura
The trade unions are too stupid and corrupt to exist for long. Union auto workers strike for high wages that puts their company and union and them out of business. Why don't they force a stop to subsidized foreign cars being dumped in the country? Idiots.
In reply to Your belief that only… by Billy the Poet
Government has always been against unions that defended the working people.
Now, most unions are corrupt. it's a sad thing to see. Nobody really stands up for the rights of the working man.
And slowly, the working man is losing all his rights untill they become slaves again.
But people should remember the history of unions and how they made America into what it is now. Even if you have a financial interest to be against unions, most wouldn't be rich also if there wouldn't have been unions. All the wealth would be in the hands of the aristocrats.
All people need to know is that without a shield, you're weak. If it's unions, wealth, you name it. There's always people out to get you.
In reply to Your belief that only… by Billy the Poet
The only protection I require comes from the voluntary interaction of free people.
In reply to Government has always been… by Sudden Debt
The trade schools that the unions operated were good.
Now you end up with people on job sites that don't know jack.
"Technical Schools" take money and move people through "the program" to completion that can't even identify a tool or what to use it for.
Worthless junk people with $40k in student loan debt wanting to know where the $80k per year job they were supposed to get is.
In reply to Government has always been… by Sudden Debt
The more you encourage folks to avoid due diligence and rely on the government to save them the more irresponsible they will become.
And how would these students have ended up in such a debt trap without government subsidized loans and government approved schools?
In reply to The trade schools that the… by JRobby
Billy the Poet: Your belief that only government can protect you is naive beyond belief.
Really?
First, let’s look at them structurally.
What’s the goal of business? Mainly two, maximize profits and create a monopoly, right? Amazon is a god example, but I could use GE, Microsoft, and the list is long.
Now let’s put your statement to a test: Do you want an ‘Amazon’ type:
Defending your country?
Enforcing the law and order?
Building the infrastructures?
Taking care the education of the underprivileged?
Taking care of your healthcare?
And in a locality that is suffering a hardship, say a hurricane or factory close, their safe net?
Issuing the money?
In reply to Your belief that only… by Billy the Poet
I think, EI. that the Amazon type of governance is already upon us.
Does the government allow competition to itself? No. Add that to the list of reasons labor unions have been failing of late.
In reply to Billy the Poet: Your belief… by Escrava Isaura
All rational individuals seek to maximize their efficiency, productivity and profit. If you don't then send me your money.
The only real monopoly in the US is the Federal Reserve Bank which is a banking cartel sanctioned by the government and protected with legal tender laws. No private person has the power to force such a thing on you. Control of the money supply means that these bankers have a hand in and take a cut from every monetary transaction in the country (and many more throughout the world).
There's nothing that government can do that private individuals can't do better. For example:
Call the Anti-Police
“How would things be different,” muses Dale Brown of the Detroit-based Threat Management Center, “if police officers were given financial rewards and commendations for resolving dangerous situations peacefully, rather than for using force in situations where it’s neither justified nor effective?”
Brown’s approach to public safety is “precisely the opposite of what police are trained and expected to do,” says the 44-year-old entrepreneur. The TMC eschews the “prosecutorial philosophy of applied violence” and the officer safety uber alles mindset that characterize government law enforcement agencies. This is because his very successful private security company has an entirely different mission – the protection of persons and property, rather than enforcing the will of the political class. Those contrasting approaches are displayed to great advantage in proto-dystopian Detroit.
“We’ve been hired by three of the most upscale neighborhoods in Detroit to provide 24/7 security services,” Brown proudly informed me during a telephone interview. “People who are well-off are very willing to pay for Lamborghini-quality security services, which means that our profit margin allows us to provide free services to people who are poor, threatened, and desperate for the kind of help the police won’t provide.”“Unlike the police, we don’t respond after a crime has been committed to conduct an investigation and – some of the time, at least – arrest a suspect,” Brown elaborates. “Our approach is based on deterrence and prevention. Where prevention fails, our personnel are trained in a variety of skills – both psychological and physical – to dominate aggressors without killing them.” Police typically define their role in terms of what they are permitted to do to people, rather than what they are required to do for them. Brown’s organization does exactly the reverse, even when dealing with suspected criminals.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2014/09/william-norman-grigg/call-the-anti-…
In reply to Billy the Poet: Your belief… by Escrava Isaura
Fuck your socialism. Go rot on a pike.
In reply to Billy the Poet: Your belief… by Escrava Isaura
Excellent point about government being used by the wealthy to tilt the playing field via corporate legal advantages over labor and consumers.
And you can say a lot of bad things about unions but at least they supplied a counterbalance to the otherwise unlimited and sociopathic greed of corporations, executives and major shareholders.
Anyone who works for a living will see their income and standard of living decline as corporations acquire that much more leverage in salary negotiations.
In reply to Your belief that only… by Billy the Poet
The vote with our wallets is far more powerful than the vote with a ballot.
Look at Starbucks, shamed into submission by two black men.
All the protests by #BlackLivesMatter haven't gotten concessions from the US governments at all.
In reply to At least the government is… by Escrava Isaura
"Throw the rascals out" Um, no. To be elected costs money. Lots of it. The Stars on the American flag should be replaced with the logos of 50 the corporations, unions and single issue wannabe suckers at the teat of government. These are the corruptors, and yes, of all governments.
With the private sector, you vote with your dollar. If you think Amazon or Google treats their employees like shit, go to eBay or AliExpress, and search using DuckDuckGo.
In reply to At least the government is… by Escrava Isaura
"At least". You always know he is coming with the pain when he starts of with "at least". LOL.
Just like venezuela can vote out chavez or maduro? you are really terminally stupid.
The democrats are not even democratic. Hillary steamrolled your socialist hero Bernie, by using super delegates. Once power accumulates, it does not disperse because democracy. fucking read some fucking history and learn, it repeats every time.
Democracy, the majority would have elected hillary, thanks california and new york. Only the electoral college system allowed Trump to win, aka Republicanism.
In reply to At least the government is… by Escrava Isaura
yea, in the private sector you have no power to start a computer company in your garage that can compete with a international conglomerate like IBM...uh except Apple.
But wait, there is no way you could compete with a retailing behemoth like wal mart, uhhh except amazon.
yea, but there is no way you could take on the US government agencies like the post office or nasa, uhhhh except federal express, ups, space x , blue origin, virgin galactic...
fuck you are stupid.
In reply to At least the government is… by Escrava Isaura
Disagree on the voting out.
You do not get to vote who you do not want in :-) You only get to vote for the one they put in front of you with the required attributes to lie to the population and do whatever their party wants for those running the party.
Hence you only end up electing people who stab you in the back as a realistic expectation now.
In reply to At least the government is… by Escrava Isaura
Hard hats were actually invented by workers trying not to get killed on construction jobs. Many guys forget that as they complain about being forced to wear them now.
In reply to Before union companies didn… by Escrava Isaura
Sure, but can you explain to me why a 14 year old girl can get an abortion (invasive surgery) without parental consent because it’s “her” body but a grown man is forced to wear a hard hat on “his/her” body?
side note: I recently walked away from a private sector union. Tough choice. I kicked ass so my employer took care of me + the base compensation was pretty damn good. Anyway, all the “union guys are lazy” doesn’t pass my litmus test. I worked along side some crazy hard working/smart guys in the union. And the lazy ones could hold a job as long as the market was hot. As soon as things cool off in the private sector union, the dead weight is first to go. Just like it is if it’s non union. Private sector union companies still operate on being the lowest bidder and having to make a profit
In reply to Hard hats were actually… by Zero Point
Worker's Compensation and liability.
In reply to Sure, but can you explain to… by Janet smeller
Because boys are stupid and sometimes need men to tell them what to do so they don't get hurt. No idea about the abortion part, not my area of expertise.
In reply to Sure, but can you explain to… by Janet smeller
Easy with abortion. All the evidence in roe vs wade pointed to the fact that a fetus was in fact a human being, but the supreme retarded court ultimately said “it’s the woman’s body and she has the choice to abort it”. Thus the term “pro choice”. Never mind the right to “LIFE, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. Notice “life” is first there? Anyway, I just wanna know now that the Supreme Court has decided we all have the “choice” to do what we want with our bodies, why is a grown man still forced to wear a hard hat? Shove the liability up your ass with the hard hat. I already told you that the 14 year old girl is allowed to have invasive surgery to have an abortion. That kinda screams “liability” to me. EXPLAIN
In reply to Because boys are stupid and… by Zero Point
Chain the doors shut & only open them to drag out the bodies and throw in warm ones.The younger the better.
In reply to Before union companies didn… by Escrava Isaura
You're such a troll Escrava. Seriously - if you're even still living in the people's hellhole of Brasil you can see what unions get the common person first hand when the "people" are led by the nose always blaming a corporation. Ridiculous corruption not to mention the country is essentially shut-down in many areas do to trucker's "bargaining" for diesel subsidies and diesel tax elimination. It just kills me when zombies you like defend such broken ideas when the cesspool that Brasil is there first-hand to show what union strength gets you.
Full disclosure - been to Brasil three times. Lived there over a year.
In reply to Before union companies didn… by Escrava Isaura
I've worked in several different union shops. Invariably in each one, usually on my first day, the union workers would tell me not to work so hard as it made everyone else look bad. This is the union way. Raises and promotions and the best jobs went by seniority never by merit.
In reply to Before union companies didn… by Escrava Isaura
I've had to deal with the CFMEU and before that the BLF my whole life. A bigger pack of sleazy corrupt organized crime you will never find. Without them though, wages across the board in my sector would be FAR lower and safety would be non existent. I have no idea what the answer is, but getting rid of the union and leaving the boys to negotiate with the massive pools of bottomless greed that are the construction companies and developers (which are all politically connected) on their own, sure ain't it.
In reply to Correlation is not causation. by Billy the Poet
Considering that the public companies in America have been reporting progressively higher profits for over a decade while the wages of American workers grown at less than the rate of inflation, no one should make the argument that companies cannot afford to pay the higher wages that a unionized workforce would bring.
In the long run, its the companies that will suffer most, because the lifeblood of capitalist economies is the ability of consumers to purchase progressively more goods and services over time. If wages are not rising fast enough to afford workers the wherewithal to buy more stuff, the economy cannot grow. Eventually that stagnation of demand starts eroding the capital base of companies, to the point where their profits disappear and the venture folds.
That's why unions are a necessary evil in a capitalist society. Because without an advocate for workers that can stand up to companies and force them to pay a larger share of revenues to workers instead of shareholders, workers have no chance to see their wages grow enough to maintain their standards of living, much see them expand.
You saw the result to an economy of what long term suppression of wage growth causes. For 25 years starting in the early 80's, companies were run by these knuckleheads who espoused shareholder value above all else in a company. And as prices for goods and services in the US rose faster than wages, workers had to borrow money to maintain their standards of living., They were able to borrow against the equity in their homes until the values of housing finally stopped going up. At that point the consumer had no asset collateral left to pledge for new borrowing, and so they reduced spending and the great recession began. The government stepped in with huge budget deficit budgets to help replace the spending that consumers pulled back on, but perhaps it was too late. The US economy has grown sluggishly for a decade since.
This is what happens in capitalist economies when wages do not grow faster than costs. And its pure fantasy to think that companies will raise wages on their own that fast - they won’t and we know why from a law of economics that's several centuries old called the Iron Law of Wages, which says that employers always will seek to reduce wages until they reach subsistence levels of their workers.
Unions have proven to be the most successful means to ward off the effect of the Iron Law of Wages. It’s the only way that workers can have an equal power to stand up against the forces of management to reduce wages to their lowest possible levels. Unions working together with management that is willing to open its books and detail corporate expenses have forged working agreements that benefitted both management and workers alike.
Much has been made of the collapse of the auto industry in America, and unions have been blamed. But anyone who knows the auto business also knows that the destruction of the American auto industry was caused by two factors that unions had nothing to do with. First was the near tariff-free ability of foreign automakers to sell their vehicles in America at lower costs due to the assembly of the vehicles in foreign low wage countries. Secondly, designers of American cars at American auto companies lost touch with their market, refusing to design cars with attributes that consumers needed. Just think how long it took Detroit to stop making big tanks while the Japanese were shipping in small cars with high gas mileage.
As such, Henry Ford was correct. Pay workers more than your competition to ensure you will have buyers for your cars. And protect your workers with tariffs against cheap imports from low wage countries. Sure, everyone will pay more for what they buy, but they also will make more and the country as a whole will maintain a strong and profitable economy. This only happens when unions can fight for these outcomes, because the individual worker cannot do it by him or herself.
In reply to I've had to deal with the… by Zero Point
Public sector unions should never have been permitted in the first place. Government jobs are already shielded in ways private sector jobs are not. Government, by definition, is a cost center for the national economy. Not a profit center.
In reply to Private labor unions and… by Stackers
Cost Center?
Profit Center?
You're intoxicated by the propaganda.
The only wealth is under the ground. Everything else is consumption and service.
In reply to Public sector unions should… by bh2
I've got a 'big wealth' in my pants that's worth ALOT of money to the right person. It has often been the target of consumption and service too.
And although I do use it to "plow" sometimes it's definitely not underground...unless I'm standing over a hole.
And 2) Yes I am intoxicated.
In reply to Cost Center? Profit Center?… by Escrava Isaura
I can speak of the power of federal employee unions on fact, if not others. Federal employee unions do not negotiate wages. That is dictated from above and is never negotiated with any union. Secondly, federal employees are barred from striking. When hired, we sign a document acknowledging this. This is why Reagan was correct in firing the air traffic controllers. They signed the same document. Most unions spend their time defending the do-nothings. Those kind of employee are always going to be union members. I understand that there can be a good use of a union in solving issues. For example, when I first started with the federal government, I assumed I had enough leave to take the day after Thanksgiving off. I didn't realize that the payperiod had to end at the close of Saturday before you were credited with leave. So I put in for leave, not knowing that, and a substitute supervisor approved my leave. When the regular supervisor came back, he tried to write me up. He didn't ask questions as to what had happened, that the leave was approved, etc. So an employee I worked with found a union steward and they straightened things out pretty quickly. Those kind of issues are where unions excel at. Still, with 35+ years of federal government service, I have never joined a union. As long as you do you work well, there really is not need to join.
In reply to Public sector unions should… by bh2
What a fucking waste. You had to do all that to deal with an asshole? What a waste of US Taxmule money. Fuck off and die.
In reply to I can speak of the power of… by RedBaron616
Here's the deal.
The Workers movements were initiated by Khazars.
The owners and bankers are predominantly populated by Khazars.
Owning both sides is a very effective strategy.
Same as the same banking family financing both sides in wars between closely related monarchs in Europe.
Including WW2.
Follow the financing.
In reply to What a fucking waste. You… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I love when classy women talk dirty.
8-)
Reminds me of a prima donna disco queen I once dated.
In reply to What a fucking waste. You… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I agree. Teacher's unions, federal government employee unions, FFS even the TSA has a union.
Until every single one is shut down and made illegal those unions will ensure only one thing: that bad employees are not fired and that the product being offered is shit (whether that product is education, health care, or security).
In reply to Private labor unions and… by Stackers
I recall an interview with a picketing Union striker at a steel mill in the 1970s.
Interviewer: "If the mill meets your wage demand they will go out of business. What do you say to that?"
Striker: "It's better to be fired from a $36 an hour job than a $24 dollar an hour job."
In reply to Private labor unions and… by Stackers
Exactly. That's why I was disappointed to see no breakdown of the number of private sector union employees and the number of public sector employees, and the relative percentage of each in their respective workforces. Private-sector unions are indeed almost extinct, as the article claims, as unionized private sector employees make up less than 7% of the private sector workforce. Public-sector unions, however, continue to bloat, to the extent that a third of all government employees are in unions. At this point, there are about as many public sector union employees as there are private sector union employees.
In reply to Private labor unions and… by Stackers
And remember the one union that continues to grow: The American Bar Association.
In reply to Private labor unions and… by Stackers
The fucking corrupt, shiftless, bribers and all-around fucking asshole unions need to die quickly.
There is no place for them anywhere.
No wonder the public schools test scores really suck and are 3rd world country comparable.
In reply to Teachers union included?! by CamCam
The education system is fucked.
Some teachers are doing a good job!
In reply to The fucking corrupt,… by Aliens-R-Us
All education online/ teleconferenced.
No more shiftless .gov goldbrickers.
No more admin.
No more bus fleets clogging up the arteries.
No more taxpayer subsidized sports & infrastructure .
Turn that huge demo of middle-class welfare parasites into baristas
In reply to The education system is… by JibjeResearch
Your public school test scores are really two separate stories. The test scores among White middle and upper class students are as high if not higher than anywhere in the world, which explains why your American universities are still the best centers of higher education in the world save for a few scattered across several continents.
But the American public school scores of minority students are abysmal, as bad as anywhere in the world in some cases. That's what drags the aggregate American public school rankings down to the low teens among countries. These students most usually do not attend college, so they do not affect the performance of American college students.
Hence the difference between US high school and college performance.
American educators refuse to admit that minority students have different challenges than White students, and it has nothing to do with unionized teachers or money spent per student in rich versus poor districts. It has more to do with the way that minority kids absorb information and the home situations they go back to and try to understand what they were taught in class.
If America wants to see its minority students perform better it has to change the way it educates minority kids. More weeks in school per year, more aides to help children understand their homework questions, more hours in the classroom per day to keep the kids away from the trouble they can get into in their communities.
But in the eyes of most US educators, to make this change amounts to a microaggression against minorities - God forbid you tell someone that they need to work more because they don't have the same intellectual abilities as other children - and so nothing changes and minorities still don't learn in school and the overall rating of American grade school education is maligned.
In reply to The fucking corrupt,… by Aliens-R-Us
You are sadly misinformed, even the white ones are abysmal by world standards, but with your
public education its hardly surprising to find you ignorant.
In reply to Your public school test… by Harry Lightning
I think you're off on the data. At least in white upper-middle-class suburbs, we're world class. And these are the kids who will, moreso than the comparable kids in any other country, go on to register patents, be industrial leaders and Nobel prize winners.
In reply to You are sadly misinformed,… by Winston Churchill
Don't bother, talking sense to him is like talking to a wall.
Euripedes wrote that if you talk sense to a fool, the fool will call you foolish, That clown is the modern day embodiment of that adage.
In reply to I think you're off on the… by artichoke