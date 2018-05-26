Mapping The Tsunami Of Suicides Across America

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:25

Suicide is a very complicated public health issue, influenced by demographic characteristics, socioeconomic factors, as well as health- and crime-related factors. Since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), a tsunami of suicides has swept across America, making it the tenth leading cause of death, and in 2015, accounted for more than 44,000 deaths.

Understanding the geographic patterns of suicide can better inform the nation that something is not quite right.

Although government researchers have presented state-level trends in suicide rates, data at the county-level has been widely overlooked. The ‘County-Level Trends in Suicide Rates in the U.S., 2005–2015‘ report, issued by a team of researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used county-level changes in suicide rates to examine geographic trends and identify urban-rural patterns in these type of deaths from 2005 to 2015.

Nationwide increase in suicide rates at the county level from 2005 to 2015

 (Source: Rossen et. al./The Washington Post)

The animation above, created by The Washington Post from figures in the report, shows a never before seen explosion in suicide rates at the county level during the period. Researchers said suicide rates increased by more than 10 percent from 2005 to 2015 for 99 percent of the counties across the nation, with a shocking 87 percent of counties registering increases of more than 20 percent.

“The highest [suicide] rates across the period were seen in parts of Alaska, Arizona, northern California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, North and South Dakota, Oregon, and Wyoming,” the report discovered. By contrast, the regions with the lowest suicide rates were consistently seen across southern California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, New Jersey, along the Mississippi River, western Texas, and along the eastern coast of North and South Carolina.

Comparison of model-based versus direct estimates aggregated over larger geographies, or over 2005–2015.

County-Level Trends in Suicide Rates in the U.S., 2005–2015. (Source: American Journal of Preventive Medicine)

 Model-based county-level suicide rates in the U.S., 2005 (top), 2010 (middle), and 2015 (bottom).

County-Level Trends in Suicide Rates in the U.S., 2005–2015. (Source: American Journal of Preventive Medicine)

Researchers note that suicide rates in rural counties are complicated to measure, however, for this study, statistical modeling methods to infer suicide rates for smaller counties, along with 50 sources of data helped to develop the most accurate estimate of suicides, to date.

“Although a more detailed understanding of geographic variation may be useful, attempts at estimating county-level suicide rate have been limited because the majority of counties report fewer than 20 suicide deaths per year. Direct estimates of suicide rate based on small numbers can be unstable and highly variable year to year, making it difficult to discern trends. To produce stable estimates, studies and web-based mapping tools, often aggregate over multiple years or states, potentially masking important trends and within-state variation, including urban–rural differences.”

Suicide is now the 10th leading cause of death in the nation. The research presents an unprecedented view of the implosion of America. Judging by the trajectory and, of course, momentum, it is only a matter of time before the wave of death strikes the East Coast.

Social Issues

DennisR Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:26 Permalink

Goodness.  What is it with west coast people and suicides?

I'm from the magical land of New Jersey and we tend to kill ourselves the least!?

J S Bach peippe Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

God, how I wish... God, how I pray... that those souls (especially those from the armed forces who had to do what their (((superiors))) ordered) will use their brains to figure out exactly what malevolent force, what malevolent entity... coerced them into committing the deeds which trouble them so.  There IS an answer.  There IS a source.  Rather than taking their own lives... their remaining existence would be better served in atonement if they were to focus their justified rage and anger upon the people who have distorted their cultures and minds to the point where they must take drugs and even consider suicide to alleviate their tortured consciences.

Phil Tourney, who served on the U.S.S. Liberty, was ordered to NEVER speak a word of the actions of Israhell against his American ship.  He BROKE that trust because his conscience screamed for him to do so.  His words and books awakened many millions of people to the powers behind our American throne.  He SHOWED the guilt of the Israelis in their attempts to foment war between Egypt and America in 1967.

You, too, modern soldier of the Iraqi War, Afghani War, Syria War, or any other bogus conflict that you've been misled into fighting...  should fear not in speaking out against what you know.  "Truth to Power" should be your motto.  NOTHING surpasses truth in this existence.  EXPOSE everything you know.  EXPOSE the lies.  DO NOT let the orders of your "superiors" be a judgement upon yourself if those orders are evil incarnate.  A lifetime of battle against these devils is a far greater retribution than taking your own life!

Chris2 Arrow4Truth Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

They are doing this because they are clueless as to what life is about and why they are here.

If you're here its because you need to be here. We have to finish our work before we can move on.

We get as many chances as we need to do it, but I favor gettin it done.

They should study evolutionary astrology, actually from me because I am the only realist of the bunch.

But I am the ultimate reluctant guru, I don't like people that much because they are stupid and arrogant which is a terrible combo.

Sometimes I help some people I run across just by talking to them and giving them examples basic lessons.

Ms No Chris2 Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:44 Permalink

That is generous.  Sometimes I think that nobody deserves to know shit.  Seriously... if they deserved it they would probably be interested prior, or already have some inkling.  If somebody tries to enlighten them on anything they wont have any respect for it a lot of the time.  A lot of people have zero curiosity to life's mysteries.  The swine should be happy with a pearl thrown before them.  The worst thing that could happen is they hear a new perspective.

HillaryOdor ???ö? Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:01 Permalink

They are all symptoms of the cultural collapse of western civilization.  Losers with no prospects looking for some kind of identity try to get respect by getting ink in their skin because they have no respectable inherent qualities.  It's no longer even a counter culture thing.  It's just trendy crap.

I have yet to meet someone I respect who is into tattoos, except a few with some from their youth that they regret.

Drop-Hammer J S Bach Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:26 Permalink

Yes, the subverters (the treacherous, deceitful jews) are behind the corruption of American society.  It was jews and jew organizations (ACLU, ADL, atheists) and the jews subversion of our courts/laws/political system/press/media/economy/academia that facilitated the cancer.  The jews must be deported from the U.S. or eliminated.  

Skateboarder DennisR Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:33 Permalink

Holy shit, Oregon and Nevada offed themselves good.

One night in college when I lived in a 5-plex, #5's friend came to town to visit. Me and my roommate were getting ready to pregame and head out for partying. The friend was real giddy and told us stories - he was in the navy and going home. He said he was taking the train to Oregon the next morning. We hung out a little and left. Duder blew his head open that night at his friend's house. Had it planned and everything... #5 is now forever haunted.

any_mouse Skateboarder Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

Nevada is, sort of, all about individual freedom.

Despair has been the major project of the Media and Deep State and those behind the curtains.

Depressed people can be voracious consumers trying to alleviate the depression that is piped into their minds 24x7.

They also are easier to control.

This is not a natural nor random occurrence. It is man made with intent to harm. A criminal act.

fishpoem Herp and Derp Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:23 Permalink

Seriously, do you live in a fucking cave? You haven't seen the impact of shifting jobs and money to China? You don't realize that the power elite have FUCKED the working man? Take a look around in these small towns out here. Rundown cars, boarded up businesses, schools that need paint jobs. The Detroit Syndrome has slithered its way across the United States and pounded the shit out of ruralites.

Greedy high-end corporatists have shifted not just jobs, but the technology that fosters those jobs, to China and elsewhere in the Third World. And, no, don't hand me that horseshit that it was inevitable, that it's just "economic progress." It's because America's elite, notably the quislings in the Democratic Party, have sold patriotism and the working class on the cheap.

It has nothing to do with "low population density, boring places." It has everything to do with the death of hope. While sleazy Democrats work on behalf of the "Dreamers," the real American dream has evaporated for millions, especially the young.

For now, all the blood is flowing from the victims. Suicide, opioids, beatings, killings. People don't do that because they're bored. They do it because they're at the end of their rope.

Wake up, man. Understand that violent revolutions aren't just accidents. They are spawned by the relentless selfishness and ruthless avarice of ruling elites. Revolutions are spawned by pain, rage, and sense of futility.

So you don't like "deplorables" having guns? Who's in the military, do you suppose? Who's getting their limbs blown off so you can put cheap gas in your new SUV? Yep, it's them same ole deplorables. Kids from small towns. Brothers and sisters of the very ones committing suicide and overdosing on opioids, heroin, and cocaine. You think they haven't noticed the desperate situation the Beltway and Wall Street has created? You think just because they wear uniforms they don't feel the pain?

The ethnic and cultural divisiveness that the Democrats - especially Obama - and the MSM have manufactured obscures the obvious. Namely, that the dispossessed, the powerless, the hopeless have deep common interests that transcend color, ethnicity, and geography. If and when they realize that, a political tsunami will begin.

This country is in far, far deeper shit than most people realize. That bothers me, but what bothers me even more are the cheap shots at people in profound pain.

 

Croesus fishpoem Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

This is one of the best comments I've seen on ZH in a long time.

Speaking of people in uniform, I'm really getting tired of this "Thank you for your service" bullshit.

Applying the term "Hero" to everyone who puts on a uniform does an incredible disservice to the legitimate heroes this country's military produces.

el buitre fishpoem Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:23 Permalink

You think the elite's plan to eviscerate the American middle class slowed down under the Boy Bush administration?  They were too busy blowing up the World Trade Center and ripping up the Constitution to continue shipping our manufacturing jobs to Asia?  Democrat and Republican politicians are one big scumbag club.  At the moment 8 years of the Magic Muslim is in the forefront of our minds, but cutting the Republicans a pass for this disaster is shortsighted stupidity.  

any_mouse Hikikomori Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:58 Permalink

Fuck off. Where are you getting that suicide by firearms is the leading method for suicide?

Isolated rural folks can be healthier than human rats living on top of each other in an urban dystopia.

They have a connection to nature, to the land, to animals, and to plants. Multi generational family structure.

They see their effect in their surroundings and understand their place in the universe.

Cities are a control mechanism.

Hikikomori any_mouse Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:42 Permalink

I got it from living in, and working with mentally ill people in rural Montana.  And I stand by the reasons I gave in my post.  Not all use guns, though.  I know of a fellow who sat on a crate and smoked a cigar and drank a bottle of whisky til he was almost done, then dropped the cigar into the crate.  It was a crate of dynamite.  Outside of Harlowton, Montana.

bunnyswanson DennisR Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

Weak white Christians, easily manipulated through guilt, have allowed the enemy to reach the top.  Right after a couple hundred brave Americans rid this land of a monarchy, they tarred and feathered those called Loyalists...and then let them return home, as if patriotism would eventually grow on them.  Now, the usurpers are called delusional, mentally unstable, crazy...while attempting to return this land and its multi-trillion dollar wealth to its rightful owners, and those who colluded to bankrupt the US treasury, destroy the infrastructure and the people in it, buy the land where the resources can be found and kill anyone in their way.  Americans think they live in a cartoon, or a bible.