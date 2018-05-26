Mapping Where Firearm Deaths Are Most Prevalent

Firearm deaths in the United States receive an awful lot of attention.

Rightfully so, as a developed nation, the rate of violent deaths involving a firearm, and the horrendously frequent shootings targeting schools, is high.

However, as Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, compared to the whole world, the U.S. rate comes in well below countries such as El Salvador and Venezuela which had 72.5 and 64.3 firearm-related deaths per 100,000 population in 2016, respectively.

According to the Small Arms Survey, in the U.S. this rate is 3.1.