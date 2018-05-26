Mapping Where Firearm Deaths Are Most Prevalent

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:05

Firearm deaths in the United States receive an awful lot of attention.

Rightfully so, as a developed nation, the rate of violent deaths involving a firearm, and the horrendously frequent shootings targeting schools, is high.

Infographic: Where Firearm Deaths Are Most Prevalent | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

However, as Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, compared to the whole world, the U.S. rate comes in well below countries such as El Salvador and Venezuela which had 72.5 and 64.3 firearm-related deaths per 100,000 population in 2016, respectively.

According to the Small Arms Survey, in the U.S. this rate is 3.1.

Tags
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Lumberjack Cognitive Dissonance Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:11 Permalink

Honduras... I saw this about some pawn starz and that they were tge alarm bells went off when they were treated at a military hospital.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/23/americas/plane-crashes-almost-splits-in-two-at-honduras-airport/index.html

 

The military hospital..

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1990/04/01/us-soldiers-ambushed-in-honduras/1c03cff9-66b3-4eb5-85ba-164b9757511b/?utm_term=.f5ebf2830488

 

This shit will never end. School of the Anerica’s and Iran Contra came immediately to mind.

https://www.thenation.com/article/how-hillary-clinton-militarized-us-policy-in-honduras/

BTW, isn’t that caravan of refugees beginning point in...Honduras?

 

Edit: This too.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/blogs/post-partisan/wp/2016/04/19/hillary-clintons-dodgy-answers-on-honduras-coup/

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
MoreSun Lumberjack Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

And who is responsible for all the invasions of the euro nations and the U.S. Yes, the jew supremacists of the world have pushed this agenda since the end of jew war I and they have been financing it, & orchestrating it. 

And who will reap the benefits of the next destructive economic collapse- yip, the jew supremacist oligarchs and their goy accomplices of the world-as always.

Had enough?

If you, your family, & your friends are serious about putting a stop to the jew supremacist stranglehold on the world then make sure you:

VOTE "PATRICK LITTLE" U.S. Senator June 5th in California !!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6SOxd4B-cs

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
nmewn Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:13 Permalink

A broad brush stroke graph of: Violent Deaths Involving A Firearm (unless otherwise specified) would include a good guy killing bad guy, accidental, suicide, bad guy killing bad guy, cop killing bad guy, bad guy killing cop etc...would it not?

There's statistics and then there's damned liars with statistics ;-)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
MoreSun Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

And who is responsible for all the invasions of the euro nations and the U.S. Yes, the jew supremacists of the world have pushed this agenda since the end of jew war I and they have been financing it, & orchestrating it. 

And who will reap the benefits of the next destructive economic collapse- yip, the jew supremacist oligarchs and their goy accomplices of the world-as always.

Had enough?

If you, your family, & your friends are serious about putting a stop to the jew supremacist stranglehold on the world then make sure you:

VOTE "PATRICK LITTLE" U.S. Senator June 5th in California !!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6SOxd4B-cs

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:20 Permalink

There would be a lot more firearm deaths in all of these countries if people starting taking on societies depraved predators as the right to defense was intended.  There would be tons and soon after... none.  I vote for pedophiles and bankers first.  Screw impoverishing society's children so that we can pay for life sentences for Jeffrey Dahmers.  Insanity...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
Thraxite Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

Nice to see that the most of the states listed are currently at war or suffering a societal breakdown. These are the only countries that make the US death rate look ok.