As Russia's Gold Hoard Soars, Putin Warns "US Sanctions Hurt Trust In Dollar As Reserve Currency"

Despite his absence from Vladimir Putin's annual economic showcase - which included such US allied luminaries as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron, China’s Vice President Wang Qishan and IMF chief Christine Lagarde - the conversation kept coming back to President Trump.
Led by an unusually outspoken Putin, Macron - who seemed more enamored with Putin than the rest, agreed with the Russian president's concerns over the erosion of trust and the specter of a global crisis brought on by Washington's disruptions.
“The free market and fair competition are being squeezed by confiscations, restrictions, sanctions,” Putin said.
“There are various terms but the meaning is the same -- they’ve become an official part of the trade policy of certain countries.”
The “spiral” of U.S. penalties is targeting “an ever larger number of countries and companies,” undermining “the current world order,” he said.
Macron replied: “I fully share your point of view.”
Such warnings only confirm Mr Putin’s world view. Without mentioning the US, he complained that the multilateral economic world order was being “crushed” by a proliferation of exceptions, restrictions and sanctions.
The “darkest cloud” on the economic horizon is the “determination of some to actually rock the system,” Lagarde said, prompting Wang, a new point-man for Chinese foreign policy, to agree.
“Politicizing economic and trade issues, and brandishing economic sanctions, are bound to damage the trust of others,” he said.
Putin also expressed frustration at having little contact with Trump and faulted the investigation into whether there was collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia and whether Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.
"We are hostages to this internal strife in the United States," Putin said. "I hope that it will end some day and the objective need for the development of Russian-American relationships will prevail."
As Bloomberg reports, the panel had its prickly moments. After Putin suggested that Europe depended on the U.S. for its security, and told Macron there was “no need to worry” because Russia would help, the French president shot back:
“I’m not afraid, because France has an army that knows how to protect itself.”
However, the most ominous and direct messages were from Putin himself about changes to the unipolar order.
In his opening statement at the plenary session, Putin says the global economic order is being undermined and that breaking the rules is becoming the rule of the game.
Coming a day after Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that settlements in US currency could be dropped by Russia in favor of the euro.
"As we see, restrictions imposed by the American partners are of an extraterritorial nature. The possibility of switching from the US dollar to the euro in settlements depends on Europe’s stance toward Washington’s position,” said Siluanov, who is also Russia’s first deputy prime minister.
“If our European partners declare their position unequivocally, we could definitely see a way to use the European common currency for financial settlements, such as payments for goods and services, which today are often subject to restrictions,” Siluanov added, dangling the bait in front of Merkel and Macron.
The global economy is facing a threat of a spiraling protectionist measures that can lead to a devastating crisis, Vladimir Putin warned. Nations must find a way to prevent this and establish rules on how the economy should work.
The Russian president spoke out against the growing trend of using unilateral restrictions to achieve economic advantage, as he addressed guests of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.
“The system of multilateral cooperation, which took years to build, is no longer allowed to evolve. It is being broken in a very crude way. Breaking the rules is becoming the new rule,” he said.
Putin sharply criticized the sanctions, saying they signal "not just erosion but the dismantling of a system of multilateral cooperation that took decades to build."
Putin called for a change of course, for free trade to be defended, and for rules-based regulation of the global economy, which would alleviate the chaos resulting from the rapid technological transformations arising from the development of digital technology.
“The disregard for existing norms and a loss of trust may combine with the unpredictability and turbulence of the colossal change. These factors may lead to a systemic crisis, which the world has not seen yet,” he said.
Simply put, Putin concluded:
"US sanctions hurt trust in the US dollar as the world's reserve currency."
All of which appears to confirm many conspiracy-theorist's reasoning for why Russia is stockpiling gold faster than any other nation on earth...
Feels good, ha Vlad?
Comments
No Shit! Emerging economies are getting hammered with increasing debt payments!
Popcorn... anyone???
In reply to No Shit! Emerging economies… by Butifldrm
All very true. The big reset has been predicted by Jim Sinclair for 10 years and expected to occur by 2020.
In reply to Popcorn... anyone??? by espirit
Yes. I find Fisky's 2009 Independent article of continuing relevance re the unseating of the USD in ... 2018.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/the-demise-of-the-doll…
The main point i want to draw attention to however is the 2 unexpected ćountries in this cohort - none other than France & Japan. And the IMF was going to be coerced too. And looky who are the standouts at the SPIEF 2018 ...
It's wrong to think of all this as a grand global conspiracy, I would strongly argue. It is the opposite of grand conspiracy in fact. It is a battle between predator coalitions for supremacy, and the US has essentially alienated almost all their tribute paying vassals. The gang of three against, well, the world really. Foolish myopia. Pathological Narcissism does that. And victim mentality too. AND to paraphrase Humphrey Appleby, People far to often mistake fiat-induced lethargy as strategy.
https://youtu.be/OK7oUh0nsdk?t7m20s
In reply to All very true by sheikurbootie
As Bloomberg reports, the panel had its prickly moments. After Putin suggested that Europe depended on the U.S. for its security, and told Macron there was “no need to worry” because Russia would help, the French president shot back:
...yes, because it always surrenders ;-)
In reply to Yes. I find Fisky's 2008… by RationalLuddite
I found this much more telling: Putin, “The system of multilateral cooperation, which took years to build, is no longer allowed to evolve. It is being broken in a very crude way.”
Let’s wait Trump’s Tweet, if he does.
In reply to As Bloomberg reports, the… by nmewn
Are you saying Putin is a globalist and Trump has thrown a monkey wrench into the works? ;-)
In reply to I found this much more… by Escrava Isaura
Jesus, of course he's a globalist.
He has too or otherwise he would be bored to death and poor.
look at where he's sitting.
Oh better:
Look at Trump. His name is allover the world.
Do you drink coffee? Sugar? Do you use salt? Are you looking at your computer screen? Do you know how many ingredients is in a McDonald burger?
You wouldn't have these if wasn't for globalism.
And when globalism ends most Americans will starve to death because we are all globalists.
In reply to Are you saying Putin is a… by nmewn
Globalism is a Red Herring. It's NOT the real problem.
They're trying to make us blind to the REAL PROBLEM.
Money Itself.
Until that's fixed, nothing will work as it should.
In reply to Jesus, of course he's a… by Escrava Isaura
Money is not the problem, it's the people that are CONTROLLING the creation of money that are the problem.
In reply to Globalism is a Red Herring… by revolla
Putin and Lagarde hand in hand. This is why Putin called for the IMF to take over world monetary policy a few years back. He's a globalist, just like all the other puppet presidents.
In reply to Jesus, of course he's a… by Escrava Isaura
no, he's saying know your enemy and never forget that consequences can last a long long long time, and for no apparent reasons.
In reply to Are you saying Putin is a… by nmewn
You've nailed it. What Putin is really saying is "Live by the sword, die by the sword". Trump is breaking the established norms by using economic threats against allies to coerce them into obliging political and military foreign policy elsewhere (see NOKO & Iran). The problem with this strategy as you've pointed out is that it is short sighted and alienates friends. Longer term, if / when the U.S. loses it's position as the dominant economic power you can expect reciprocity (a word Trump likes to use) when foreign powers deal with the U.S. the same way. The orange mastermind will have at once cemented his legacy as a great negotiator and fucked future generations with animosity towards the U.S. for years to come. All because he has to satisfy the blood lust of zio-parasites that run the country.
In reply to no, he's saying know your… by 1 Alabama
i dont know if i can wait that long (generations?), i gotta fuck somebody right away.
In reply to You've nailed it. What Putin… by spyware-free
No Putin is definitely a Nationalist, He's just been forced like Trump to play the Globalist game. I do believe they both know each others hearts, but because of the so called Russian Conspiracy Plot, sanctions, neither cannot reveal their collusion.
In reply to Are you saying Putin is a… by nmewn
To be fair nmewn, France kicked some Mali ass several months back. sarc
In reply to As Bloomberg reports, the… by nmewn
Those damned racist Frenchies! Where's the UN?! Where's the Hague?! ;-)
In reply to To be fair nmewn, France… by WTFUD
who gives a fuck, games almost over pretty boy.
In reply to Those damned racist… by nmewn
Alferd Troll-Bot was not programmed to use profanity. AI gone rouge!
In reply to who gives a fuck, games… by 1 Alabama
you prefer to hang by the laces, ok done.
In reply to Alferd Troll-Bot was not… by DingleBarryObummer
This is bold talk by Putin and in the presence of banking and political elites. Europe is weighing its options. If they go East then the US is on its own except for 5-eyes nations. But not good economically for anyone. If this fracturing continues, and it will, then what currencies will survive other than locally? Look at America. Trump just ok'd massive hunting of just-recovering species because his elephant killer son likes trophys. Trump sees the world as a business deal where he applies pressure to get his way. Trouble is, he's gone bankrupt much. And that's the game here.
In reply to Yes. I find Fisky's 2008… by RationalLuddite
Good point, and how long can the tribute paying vassals keep their squeezed populations at bay? Saudi Arabia, Japan, it could start imploding anywhere at any minute.
In reply to Yes. I find Fisky's 2008… by RationalLuddite
The Yakuza should get their shit together and execute a coup. Not very realistic but would make a fun novel.
In reply to Good point, and how long can… by Ms No
this is what bullies do, try to control the whole play gound.
but over around the corner are some "shady russians" waiting patiently.
I've been at this play ground, and I think you know how it goes...
In reply to Good point, and how long can… by Ms No
Yeah, the Euro is the stable place to bank the global economy. Spain and Italy are about to go Greek tubular, making the Euro look about as stable as Kim on acid, meth and molly at a Turkish rave. That's the ticket! Dump the dollar for a currency that will be based on Germany bailing out all of Southern Europe while the rest of Europe does what? Pegs its currency to RUSSIAN oil? How's that gonna look when Vlad decides Poland, what used to be and he still believes are Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia, as well as the rest of the Baltic states and former SSRs should come back to the fatherland???
The US can be trusted. If you aren't in the business of marching through countries and annexing them, they don't tend to sanction you. If you don't develop dommsday weapons and threaten them with armageddon, they tend to treat you well. In fact, up until Trump, they tend to give you absurdly generous trade deals that cost the US billions.
Europe knows Russia ain't their friend or their future, unless Macron wants to spend his dotage with Vlad's impaler up his rectum, and his lips firmly attached to Vlad's pooper.
If the Euroweenies were stupid enough to encourage that sick fuck, tghey'd deserve whatever they got. Macron woke up long enough to tell Vlad to screw off with his "protection" racket. Protection from WHOM, Vlad??? The only one Europe needs protection from is YOU. If the US wants FAIR trade instead of "FREE" trade which consists of one-sided tariffs and closed markets, Europe willjust have to adjust. It will, and it will wind up all for the better. Except for banana republic autocrat Vlad.
In reply to Yes. I find Fisky's 2008… by RationalLuddite
Without Vlad's Gaz , Europe would slip back into the Dark Ages, ya moron.
In reply to Yeah, the Euro is the stable… by LaugherNYC
some call it trade(the gist of the article). fair trade- so you understand wtf is being discussed. get your head out of your ny ass...
In reply to Without Vlad's Gaz , Europe… by WTFUD
Fair Trade - you mean, 'all your resources are mine'
Fuck-off cunt!
In reply to some call it trade(the gist… by new game
+ 1 for the sheer stupidity of your post. Well done.
In reply to Yeah, the Euro is the stable… by LaugherNYC
Thanks for the link, especially:
Not so easy for the US to invade Iran now that 60% of Iranian oil is being shipped to China
In reply to Yes. I find Fisky's 2008… by RationalLuddite
The Putin Short..............DAMN why is sooo hard to get posted first????Same time stamp????
-->putin sold russia to the cabal
-->putin pays the cabal to save russia
-->putin plays 666 D chess
'What is Sanity?', for $100 Alex.
In reply to -->putin sold russia to the… by bruno_the
MAJOR FOREIGN HOLDERS OF TREASURY SECURITIES (in billions of dollars)
Country 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017
Russia 96.1 93.8 96.9 102.2 105.7 105.0 103.9 105.4 103.1 102.9 108.7 104.9 99.8
http://ticdata.treasury.gov/Publish/mfh.txt
In reply to 'What is Sanity?', for $100… by espirit
You are right of course, but you forgot to provide proper documentation:
https://personalliberty.com/russia-dominated-global-banks/
http://alt-market.com/articles/2126-false-eastwest-paradigm-hides-the-rise-of-global-currency
http://money.cnn.com/2014/03/20/news/economy/russia-west-banks/
https://dealbreaker.com/2011/06/ukraine-deigns-to-allow-goldman-sachs-to-advise-government/
https://www.yahoo.com/news/russia-ukraine-seek-bailout-loan-imf-082309440--finance.html
http://alt-market.com/articles/2168-the-new-world-order-and-the-rise-of-the-east
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2013-02-05/goldman-sachs-hired-by-russia-as-corporate-broker-to-boost-image
In reply to -->putin sold russia to the… by bruno_the
Putin isn't playing chess. That's a western game. Putin plays Go.
In reply to -->putin sold russia to the… by bruno_the
If Putin does not replace his own Prime Minister he may be GONE.
Unless he plays 666 D Go
In reply to Putin isn't playing chess… by Savvy
I understand what you mean, but perhaps lessen your reading of the Saker. They are often good but too binary and strategically adolescent and hysterical in their analysis sometimes. Of course I see what you mean about Medy. Not popular at all domestically. But Putin doesn't really need to worry about that really for 5 years
https://www.sott.net/article/386015-Putin-is-an-Excellent-Warrior-The-S…
Even John Helmer went way too far in his often superb analyses and has unfortunately demonstrated that he doesn't understand Putin's strategy at all. Totally walking back his recent frankly hysterical interpretation of Kremlin decision making.
http://johnhelmer.net/alexei-kudrin-makes-prostration-speech-for-parlia…
In reply to If Putin does not replace… by bruno_the
Some Russian went off on the Saker.
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/05/the-saker-isnt-just-wrong-hes-irrelev…
Edit: Oops when I checked your article same as mine...lol
In reply to I understand what you mean,… by RationalLuddite
Whoa! Palace intrigue! ;-)
In reply to If Putin does not replace… by bruno_the
you don't make any sense to me. When did putin sell russia?
In reply to -->putin sold russia to the… by bruno_the
This was a multiple choice question.
When he may have sold Russia?
Here is a photo of the day in question.
https://www.kyivpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/000_14P48I-768x520…
Forget about Nuttnyahoo with a fake picture and fake ribbon. Look at the dude next to Nutty. He controls what Poroshenko and his Nazis do in Ukraine. He has a fake portrait too.
In reply to you don't make any sense to… by llewes
THOUSANDS GATHER IN PROTEST OUTSIDE 10 DOWNING AFTER TOMMY ROBINSON ARREST
WHY NO MSM COVERAGE
I just turned to the BBC (admittedly in the US) and guess what they are showing? How lesbos protested for equality in the U.K. to feel empowered.
In reply to THOUSANDS GATHER IN PROTEST… by Disgruntled Goat
Its a sick joke
In reply to I just turned to the BBC … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Alex Jones is the only one covering it
In reply to I just turned to the BBC … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
majorities always want to feel empowered, even when entirely wrong.
In reply to I just turned to the BBC … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I think Putin could back Trump right in a corner about now. Gold vs the dollar? Easy win for gold. Easy loss for the West.
Is that Putin giving a middle figure gesture to Macron? Priceless!
that's the HNIC move as well.
In reply to Is that Putin giving a… by cheech_wizard