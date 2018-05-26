Socialism Is No Longer A Dirty Word

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:00

Authored by Mark Thornton via The Mises Institute,

It has been often said that our future rests with the next generation. If that is true, then it is a scary prospect.

The millennial generation (ages 18-34) increasingly sees itself, politically, as socialist. I personally know a couple of young men who declare themselves Marxists! Although that is frightening enough, remember the context in which it occurs:

  1. The United States already faces several daunting economic problem such as the national debt, the unfunded future liabilities (related to entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare), as well as the obvious potential for hyperinflation. You can set aside things like the possibility of nuclear war and killer robots. The economic problems are real and likely to happen and can only be avoided or dealt by returning America to a free market economy—not socialism.

  2. Moving our government and society towards socialism will only make matters worse. Worse yet, if socialists gain control—and some would likely argue that they already have—they are unlikely to relinquish power peacefully.

You would think that events in socialist Venezuela would knock some sense into these young people, but a new survey from GenForward shows increasing support for socialism. The report looks at how the millennial population thinks about politics and offers us a look at how the next generation thinks. Support for socialism is strongest among African-Americans and capitalism is supported by a small majority of white Americans. Among Asians and Latinos there is marginally more support for socialism. Given the support for the Bernie Sanders campaign this result is not surprising.

When asked questions about whether strong government or the free market is the key to solving social problems, respondents believed that government is the answer by two to one. The majority felt the government was doing a good job with the economy, especially those that identified as Republican.

How this can be is a mystery. The federal government deficit has averaged more than a $1 trillion over the last decade. Guess who will have to pay this bill? Every $1 trillion of increased government debt puts an approximate burden of $15,000 on every millennial. High government support among Republicans is probably just a reflection of the fact that their party is in power.

The millennial generation wants higher minimum wage laws, equal pay for equal pay, free tuition and for the government to pay off their student loans which indicates their Economic IQ is close to zero. I understand them not knowing that subsidies to higher education make a college degree even less attainable, but advocating a higher minimum wage is just stupid under all conditions.

Their gut feelings come from a variety of sources. Their education has brainwashed them about where our standard of living comes from. Lifestyle, for many of them, makes them feel guilty for the poor and downtrodden. Envy of the rich and famous also plays a role. They have been “successful” and “above average” all their lives. Why can’t they be rich and famous too?

I think a really big factor is that, under these conditions, they should feel betrayed and left out.

Their generation, taken as a whole, is the first to take a step back economically since the Great Depression. Their real ire should be directed towards the Baby Boomers — their parents and grandparents. They are the generation which allowed the government debt and entitlement programs to grow into the deadly monster that they have become. Moreover, the Boomers are the generation that has benefited from all that waste and they are the generation that will hand over these problems to the millennial generation.

I have always felt uneasy with the idea of defaulting on the national debt and Social Security, because I believe strongly in carrying out your obligations. However, I also know that there are very strong ethical and economic cases that can be made for defaulting.

According to one website, I myself come from the Generation Jones - which I had never previously heard of. Generation Jones comprises the late Baby Boomers born from 1954 to 1965.

However, this Jones Generation is also the generation that did much of the work while receiving shrinking benefits from things like Social Security. Meanwhile, it will only see greater attacks on its income and wealth, both in terms of rhetoric and in law. Therefore, I am now “jonesing” for default, which is slang for wanting — if not craving — for defaults.

Sudden Debt Xredsx Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:16

I had a discussion with a younger person today about their future.

Pensions, income, jobs. There's no real security.

 

But she didn't care. Everything will be fine. She just couldn't believe she wouldn't get what her parents get. Her parents are rich, she hasn't finished her degree but she's sure she'll do fine.

"Live now" was the answer. "I don't care about the future".

She is 29 and just waits it out. Looking for that high paying job that requires no skills.

 

SWRichmond dark fiber Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:31

https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2018/05/25/president-trump-brings-hamm…

This is not the motherfucking Onion...

"

Under the new executive orders, unions will be charged rent for federal office space and will not be reimbursed for travel expenses or for hours spent appealing worker firings.

All federal workers will be ordered to spend 75 percent of their time on government work

What what are they doing with the other 25% looking at porn?

zpinch Yen Cross Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:12

Robocop5626 Yen Cross Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:20

Socialism: noun, pronounced, "gibs me dat". An economic system owned and operated by the government, to provide for the needs of the ruling folks, their family and friends. Ordinary suckers, er..citizens learn to exist in the midst of great privation and wont, while learning to deal with eating pets, trash and scratching a raw, nasty crack due to the absence of toilet paper.

Coming to the USA within the next five years to prove all previous iterations failed due to inept administration.

Batman11 Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:03

“These fools in Wall Street think they can go on forever! They can’t!” President Theodore Roosevelt 1909.

The US has just forgotten its own history, this is what it was like at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century. Capitalism was running wild, but the difference was there used to be a critical press.

Capitalism looks pretty shit when it's not regulated properly.

 

jmack Escrava Isaura Sat, 05/26/2018 - 19:46

   God fearing participants (adhering  to a shared moral fabric for the atheists)

   transparency

   accountability

    skin in the game

    private property rights.

 

     That is all you need to create a successful economic system, and to determine what is wrong with the one you are suffering under.  the isms are just  derivative of these fundamental pillars.

Escrava Isaura jmack Sat, 05/26/2018 - 20:28

That is all you need to create a successful economic system

Really?

Who do you think you’re fooling?

Isn’t your list byproducts of what neoliberalism imposed during the 1980s and 1990?

Minimal state, privatization, precariousness, flexibility, massive unemployment, and do not guarantee a decent income?

Changes that have brought about a revolution if they had been applied once.

But why is that the general population can't see? Still not able to connect these dots?

Back to the key word: Innate.

 

truthalwayswinsout Sat, 05/26/2018 - 18:06

Everyone in today's modern society who goes to college is a socialist that is until like Starbucks and Amazon they actually have to pay the price for their socialism.

When they have to pay for it, they suddenly become capitalists. Look at Oprah. She is a socialist but if you tax her wealth watch the low life bitch scream her bloody head off.