Socialism Is No Longer A Dirty Word

It has been often said that our future rests with the next generation. If that is true, then it is a scary prospect.
The millennial generation (ages 18-34) increasingly sees itself, politically, as socialist. I personally know a couple of young men who declare themselves Marxists! Although that is frightening enough, remember the context in which it occurs:
The United States already faces several daunting economic problem such as the national debt, the unfunded future liabilities (related to entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare), as well as the obvious potential for hyperinflation. You can set aside things like the possibility of nuclear war and killer robots. The economic problems are real and likely to happen and can only be avoided or dealt by returning America to a free market economy—not socialism.
Moving our government and society towards socialism will only make matters worse. Worse yet, if socialists gain control—and some would likely argue that they already have—they are unlikely to relinquish power peacefully.
You would think that events in socialist Venezuela would knock some sense into these young people, but a new survey from GenForward shows increasing support for socialism. The report looks at how the millennial population thinks about politics and offers us a look at how the next generation thinks. Support for socialism is strongest among African-Americans and capitalism is supported by a small majority of white Americans. Among Asians and Latinos there is marginally more support for socialism. Given the support for the Bernie Sanders campaign this result is not surprising.
When asked questions about whether strong government or the free market is the key to solving social problems, respondents believed that government is the answer by two to one. The majority felt the government was doing a good job with the economy, especially those that identified as Republican.
How this can be is a mystery. The federal government deficit has averaged more than a $1 trillion over the last decade. Guess who will have to pay this bill? Every $1 trillion of increased government debt puts an approximate burden of $15,000 on every millennial. High government support among Republicans is probably just a reflection of the fact that their party is in power.
The millennial generation wants higher minimum wage laws, equal pay for equal pay, free tuition and for the government to pay off their student loans which indicates their Economic IQ is close to zero. I understand them not knowing that subsidies to higher education make a college degree even less attainable, but advocating a higher minimum wage is just stupid under all conditions.
Their gut feelings come from a variety of sources. Their education has brainwashed them about where our standard of living comes from. Lifestyle, for many of them, makes them feel guilty for the poor and downtrodden. Envy of the rich and famous also plays a role. They have been “successful” and “above average” all their lives. Why can’t they be rich and famous too?
I think a really big factor is that, under these conditions, they should feel betrayed and left out.
Their generation, taken as a whole, is the first to take a step back economically since the Great Depression. Their real ire should be directed towards the Baby Boomers — their parents and grandparents. They are the generation which allowed the government debt and entitlement programs to grow into the deadly monster that they have become. Moreover, the Boomers are the generation that has benefited from all that waste and they are the generation that will hand over these problems to the millennial generation.
I have always felt uneasy with the idea of defaulting on the national debt and Social Security, because I believe strongly in carrying out your obligations. However, I also know that there are very strong ethical and economic cases that can be made for defaulting.
According to one website, I myself come from the Generation Jones - which I had never previously heard of. Generation Jones comprises the late Baby Boomers born from 1954 to 1965.
However, this Jones Generation is also the generation that did much of the work while receiving shrinking benefits from things like Social Security. Meanwhile, it will only see greater attacks on its income and wealth, both in terms of rhetoric and in law. Therefore, I am now “jonesing” for default, which is slang for wanting — if not craving — for defaults.
Socialism is so yesterday/ Now it's all about acronyms that limit speech.
You'd be branded psychosis by the medical system if you said that the education system was a propaganda prison. Brain washing the youngsters to subconsciously destroy our nation from the inside out.
I had a discussion with a younger person today about their future.
Pensions, income, jobs. There's no real security.
But she didn't care. Everything will be fine. She just couldn't believe she wouldn't get what her parents get. Her parents are rich, she hasn't finished her degree but she's sure she'll do fine.
"Live now" was the answer. "I don't care about the future".
She is 29 and just waits it out. Looking for that high paying job that requires no skills.
No she will not. She will see all that wealth being plundered by the state and circumstance created by the death throes of a dying system. I feel sorry for her, because she is oblivious to reality and there is nothing she can do about it anyway.
Under the new executive orders, unions will be charged rent for federal office space and will not be reimbursed for travel expenses or for hours spent appealing worker firings.
All federal workers will be ordered to spend 75 percent of their time on government work
What what are they doing with the other 25% looking at porn?
"Socialism" is no longer a nasty word?
Well, why then, is National Socialism" STILL such a dirty word?
Ah, wait... I know. The former is controlled but (((them))). And the latter is controlled by US. 🤔
You have it bassackwards. The porn is for the 75%.
Actually the 25 % is the time they can spend on the government thousand-dollar-bill for union activities. Myself, I'd hang every damned union hack out there. Damn corrupt Mafia thugs need to be shot in the knees.
Good luck finding a well heeled white Christian Male?
Why would she want one? Only a moron would partner with somebody who believes in the Invisible Man.
Who do you warship?
I became invisible once, after a massive bong rip off a 6-footer.
I'm so invisible.
Squirt gun on my neighbors cats invisible.
bahaha ahahahahah ahahahah...
No matter how old you get, always keep your sense of humor.
Women adore Men with a sense of humor ;-D kitty tip
kitty tip™ have you made your decision for christ?? AIDA! always be closing...lol hows that for humor amakudari..you see pal thats who i am and youre nothing..you think this is abuse? how can you take the abuse on a sit?? I can go out there tonight! in 2 hours and make 15K! theyre out there you dont take em i got no sympathy, you gonna be shinning my shoes; 2nd prize is a set of steak knives
oh ur a funnee guy xD
I smell a future Starbucks washroom cleaner.
"She is 29 and just waits it out. Looking for that high paying job that requires no skills."
She wants a government job then. No accountability as well.
As they exit the school system and take over society, you should choose now:
Do you want to be a tranny or a Muslim?
DEPORT ALL IMMIGRANTS RECEIVING ANY FORM OF WELFARE
I don't have a problem with "legal" immigration.
Personally, I'd like to evict all those scumbag British assholes we've let in.
The Brits are scum of the Earth, and deserve everything coming their way.
Dude in my last job this british assfaggot sociopath came as an SVP and destroyed our previously well-functioning and tight-knit embedded systems group. Everyone in the company hated him. Everyone.
Patronizing assclowns with an accent.
Brits are worthless scumbags of 1776.
Good Lord, the only thing Brits gave to humanity was the "english" language.
When I go to London, I find it hard to find a proper British accent.
Socialism: noun, pronounced, "gibs me dat". An economic system owned and operated by the government, to provide for the needs of the ruling folks, their family and friends. Ordinary suckers, er..citizens learn to exist in the midst of great privation and wont, while learning to deal with eating pets, trash and scratching a raw, nasty crack due to the absence of toilet paper.
Coming to the USA within the next five years to prove all previous iterations failed due to inept administration.
Feudalism is more advanced than Socialism. Not society ever advanced from Socialism.
“These fools in Wall Street think they can go on forever! They can’t!” President Theodore Roosevelt 1909.
The US has just forgotten its own history, this is what it was like at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century. Capitalism was running wild, but the difference was there used to be a critical press.
Capitalism looks pretty shit when it's not regulated properly.
And what's regulated properly?
Religion?
Culture?
Education?
Healthcare?
Cost of money?
Profit?
None, right?
Wondering why?
The key word is innate.
Now think.
If you took the time and energy that you expend on Z/H to get involved in politics in your country, the world would be a much better place.
Are you understanding my mantra?
Maybe that gobbledygook commie nonsense translates better in shitholese.
Sorry, YC, but if he got involved, it would only get worse. He needs to first spend the time and energy to get a clue.
God fearing participants (adhering to a shared moral fabric for the atheists)
transparency
accountability
skin in the game
private property rights.
That is all you need to create a successful economic system, and to determine what is wrong with the one you are suffering under. the isms are just derivative of these fundamental pillars.
That is all you need to create a successful economic system
Really?
Who do you think you’re fooling?
Isn’t your list byproducts of what neoliberalism imposed during the 1980s and 1990?
Minimal state, privatization, precariousness, flexibility, massive unemployment, and do not guarantee a decent income?
Changes that have brought about a revolution if they had been applied once.
But why is that the general population can't see? Still not able to connect these dots?
Back to the key word: Innate.
Capitalism works very well until the government gets involved.
I can't delete it.
Everyone in today's modern society who goes to college is a socialist that is until like Starbucks and Amazon they actually have to pay the price for their socialism.
When they have to pay for it, they suddenly become capitalists. Look at Oprah. She is a socialist but if you tax her wealth watch the low life bitch scream her bloody head off.
Ahhhh, so the word socialism has finally attained the same acceptance as pig fucker.
Who knew...
Give them a one way ticket to Venezuela!
>> Give them a one way ticket to Venezuela!
Yeah, capitalism is much better. Look at India, you don't get more capitalist than India.
Want to know what the USA will look like in 20 years? Look at India today, that is how it will be.
you will need to expound on your assertions quite a bit, because your brevity makes you look quite stupid. Just fyi.
"Want to know what the USA will look like in 20 years? Look at India today, that is how it will be."
If they keep letting these turd world goat fuckers in it will.
It's difficult escaping the marxist morass that Nehru drove India into. They are making progress as they move into a free market economy.
As a tax paying American, what do I get from this Socialism thing?
You get the joy of paying for someone else's hobby like an artist!
The bill...enjoy.
a great weight loss diet...
To mises, Jesus is a dirty word.
This is the end result when every brat gets a trophy for participating.
Helicopter parents.
^ 100.00% spot on
On the road to Bartertown folks.