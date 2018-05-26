The Story Behind $17 Billion Booty Found In 300-Year-Old "Holy Grail Of Shipwrecks"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/26/2018 - 21:45

Details have finally emerged surround a 2015 discovery of a 300-year-old Spanish galleon which went down after a battle with British ships off the coast of Cartagena, Columbia - considered the "holy grail of shipwrecks." 

Using an unmanned underwater vehicle called the REMUS 6000 - funded by the Dalio Foundation and operated by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), researchers discovered the 62-gun, three-masted San José containing chests of gold, silver and emeralds minted in Peru - estimated to be worth up to $17 billion

“The REMUS 6000 was the ideal tool for the job, since it’s capable of conducting long-duration missions over wide areas,” said WHOI engineer and expedition leader Mike Purcell.

To confirm the identity of the San José, REMUS, celebrated for its ability to conduct long-duration missions over wide areas, descended near the suspected wreck, found about 2,000 feet underwater, capturing photos of a key distinguishing feature of the San José: bronze cannons engraved with dolphins, the WHOI said in its release. WHOI said it obtained authorization by Maritime Archaeology Consultants Switzerland AG and the government in Bogotá to release new details. -Marketwatch

Discovered on Nov. 27, 2015, a raging debate ensued over the legal ownership of the Caribbean bounty. Because of this, details of the discovery was shrouded in secrecy until this week. Spain defended their ownership in the vessel, arguing that it is a warship with a State flag that carries sovereign immunity under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Sea - to which Columbia is not a party. 

Spain also argues that the shipwreck is a maritime tomb to 570 Spanish nationals.

 

Columbia, however, says that the San José belongs to them because it's on their seabed. They plan to build a museum and conservation laboratory to preserve and publicly display the wreck’s contents, including cannons, ceramics, and other artifacts.

The Colombian government has a long-standing disagreement with US-based salvage company Sea Search Armada (SSA) over who has the rightful claim over the treasure. A group now owned by SSA claims it located the wreck back in 1981. 

According to the BBC, the SSA has been claiming billions for breach of contract from Colombia, but four years ago a US court decided that the galleon was the property of the Colombian state. Further, the wreck is reported to fall within the UN’s definition of an underwater cultural heritage site. Nonetheless, a CNN report suggests that the SSA may demand half of the value of the ship’s sunken treasure. -Gizmodo

Upon its discovery, Columbian President Juan Manuel Santos tweeted "Great news! We have found the San Jose Galleon!" followerd by a press conference in which he said that the find "constitutes one of the greatest—if not the biggest, as some say—discoveries of submerged patrimony in the history of mankind."

The rescue operation to raise the booty, announced in March, will cost around $71 million USD. 

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Zero Point BaBaBouy Sat, 05/26/2018 - 23:49 Permalink

There is a Government ordered silencing of the media in place known as a "D notice". MANY media stories have been memory holed under the cover of this Orwellian legal move by the pedophiles in the British government. Think about this for a second. It's illegal right now for the British media to print a story about the arrest of a citizen. They're even being banned from covering the protests, unless they censor them in interesting ways. For example, one headline was "Protestors climbing gates of 10 Downing Street" but was changed to "Protestor empties can of Stella on gates of 10 Downing Street", implying that the protestors were drunken louts disrespecting Britain, instead of valid protestors. FAKE NEWS REIGNS.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
pynky01 Disgruntled Goat Sat, 05/26/2018 - 23:45 Permalink

I don't believe Mr. Robinson needed anymore street creds...so he was there fighting for your children and your children's children.  But this information was already public...he was charged with contempt of court with a three month suspension over another case...so they added 9 months as a reminder as a kick when he was down... IDEA HERE for Brits ..I remember the civil right students and the sit ins...at some point they would have no more space for the thousands of people who sat at the counters that they had to arrest...civil disobedience it's called in my country...USA.

I say let the unemployed, the old, the very young the adventurer the activist let them be arrested for putting up Tommy's photo or whatever it would take to get arrested ...by the thousands until they have no more room or they LET TOMMY GO NOW!!! this is the LINE IN THE SAND for all people of Britain... when THEY CAME for the Jews I wasn't a Jew ,,, when THEY CAME for the Catholics I wasn't a Catholic until they came for me...   THERE IS NO FREEDOM WITHOUT FREE SPEECH... ..or as the guy said:  

FREEDOM IS NOT FREE::: FREEMEN ARE NOT EQUAL  ... AND EQUAL MEN ARE NOT FREE ... WHAT WILL YOU TELL YOUR CHILDREN ... OR TELL YOURSELF FOR THAT MATTER...  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 0
jmack Throat-warbler… Sat, 05/26/2018 - 21:58 Permalink

   Zerohedge ran one story on Tommy Robinson, good.  but not good enough.   This is THE story right now.  The UK is ghosting this story and ghosting what TR was covering, muslims grooming white children into sexual slavery, and feeding those children to elites and politically powerful in their host nations in a tragic perverse union.  TR was exposing this, and is being disappeared for his efforts.

 

        This is beyond anything else going on, way beyond it.  It is more important than one post that doesnt even get tagged to the top of the page.

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
NoWayJose Sat, 05/26/2018 - 21:56 Permalink

$17 billion but only $71 million to get it.  Seems to me like these idiot wreck hunters want ‘glory’.  Smart thing would be to grab a couple million each month and use that to fund your recovery - in secret!  AFTER you get most of the loot, THEN you announce the find, offer it all (what’s left) to the government and go buy an island somewhere to bury your booty!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Sir Edge Joe Trader Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:26 Permalink

@JoeTrader...   :o)

Yeppers... None other than... Wait For It... (((JP Morgan Chase))) Has Tons Of Gold

Underneath Manhattan (an Island)... Aye Laddies... Ripe fer da pikens Matees

"""That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, as a result of our cursory examination, we have learned that the world’s largest private, and commercial, gold vault, that belonging once upon a time to Chase Manhattan, and now to JPMorgan Chase, is located, right across the street, and at the same level underground, resting just on top of the Manhattan bedrock, as the vault belonging to the New York Federal Reserve, which according to folklore is the official location of the biggest collection of sovereign, public gold in the world."""

https://missionmining.wordpress.com/2013/03/03/jpmorgans-secret-gold-va…
 

around the ragged rock... the ragged rascal ran... 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
LaugherNYC Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:01 Permalink

The wreck was discovered by a Russian hypersupersonicnuclearlongrangelayeredradarthermobaric salvage torpedo.

Those little thimble lookin' things on the seabed are crytpto pesopetroorobitcoins.

Let the shooting begin!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
currency Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:24 Permalink

The real owner is Spain. Spain has won every major discovery of Spainish ship wrecks. It is based on old and several court rulings. They have a fantastic lawyer in New York who has won every case. These Treasure ships are Spainish warships. 

Its up to Spain to decide if they cut Columbia in for discovery and etc.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
PitBullsRule Sat, 05/26/2018 - 22:38 Permalink

It belongs to Columbia. If I come into your back yard with new technology and fine a jar of cash, does that mean I own the cash, just because of the new technology? Nope, because its your yard.