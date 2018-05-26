Tommy Robinson Arrested Outside UK Court, Jailed For 13 Months As Judge Orders Orwellian Media Blackout

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/26/2018 - 14:45

UK activist and English Defence Leage founder Tommy Robinson was arrested on Friday outside of Leeds Crown Court for reporting on a pedophile grooming trial. Within six hours of his arrest, Robinson was handed a 13 month prison term for violating a prior suspended sentence for a similar offense, while media outlets were banned from covering the incident by the court - with several removing reports which had already been published. 

Footage shows Robinson, 35, being arrested while livestreaming to his Facebook page outside the courthouse. He can be heard shouting to a friend "Please, George, get me a solicitor, I’m on a suspended sentence, you see."

A big police van with about seven police officers pulled up and arrested [Robinson] and told him to stop live streaming,” Robinson’s producer told RT (before their article (archived) was scrubbed from the internet). “They said it was incitement and a breach of the peace.

“No peace has been breached – there were two other people there and he’s been perfectly quiet talking into his phone. [The police] said nothing about the court proceedings. It’s very strange.” 

Disturbingly, the judge who sentenced Robinson, Geoffrey Marson QC, ordered an Orwellian media blackout - which resulted in several publications deleting their articles from the web covering Robinson's arrest.  

Robinson was admonished last year by Judge Heather Norton for filming outside a gang rape case in Canterbury, who slapped him with a three month suspended sentence on the condition that he cease his coverage of the trials. 

you should be under no illusions that if you commit any further offence of any kind, and that would include, I would have thought a further contempt of court by similar actions, then that sentence of three months would be activated -Judge Heather Norton

“This is not about free speech, not about the freedom of the press, nor about legitimate journalism, and not about political correctness,” the judge told Robinson at the time.

#FreeTommy

In response to Robinson's arrest, a large group of protesters gathered outside Downing Street - while the hashtag #FreeTommy has been used to coordinate a response, express outrage and share information about the situation. 

Robinson's arrest has also sparked a free speech debate over social media, with  supporters and detractors alike standing up for the controversial activist's right (or lack thereof) to express his opinion.

Pedophile grooming gangs

A group of 29 defendants are being tried  for historical sex offences against children, split into three trials. Robinson was arrested at the second trial, while the first is ongoing.

For more on the grooming gangs which have abused over 700 women and girls, click here.

Meanwhile, enraged Britons have been harassing the defendants as they make their way to court in the ongoing trials. 

Here is the full list of defendants via The Sun

First Trial

Amere Singh Dhaliwal, 34, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., is accused of 54 charges, including 21 charges of rape and 14 charges of trafficking with a view of sexual exploitation. Dhaliwal is accused of charges against eleven different girls from 2004 to 2011.

Irfan Ahmed, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with nine offences including making an indecent image of a child.

Zahid Hassan, 28, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with 20 offences including six charges of raping a girl aged 13 or under.

Mohammed Kammer, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including rape of a girl under 15.

Mohammed Aslam, 29, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including rape of a girl under 15.

Abdul Rehman, 30, from Sheffield, South Yorks., was charged with seven offences including raping a girl under 15.

Raj Singh Barsran, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three offences including sexual touching of a girl over 13.

Nahman Mohammed, 31 from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three counts including trafficking a person for sexual exploitation.

Zubair Ahmed, 30, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including raping a girl under the age 15.

Hamzha Saleem, 37, from Old traddford, Gtr Mancs., was charged with three counts including human trafficking.

Second Trial (Robinson's arrest)

Mansoor Akhtar, 25, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three offences including attempted rape of a girl under the age of 13.

Mohammed Asaf Akram, 31, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with 14 offences including four charges of raping a girl of thirteen or under and one charge of threatening to kill.

Wiqas Mahmud, 36 from Huddersfield, West Yorks.., was charged with three offences of rape of a girl under 15.

Nasarat Hussain, 28, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with five offences including rape of a girl under 15.

Sajid Hussain, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with five offences including rape of a girl under 15.

Mohammed Irfraz, 28, from Huddersfield, West Yorks.., was charged with eight offences including false imprisonment.

Faisal Nadeem, 30 from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three counts including raping a woman 16 or over.

Mohammed Azeem, 31, from Bradford, West Yorks., was charged with three offences including rape of a girl under 15.

Zulquarnian Dogar, 29, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including sexual touching of a female aged 13 or over.

Manzoor Hassan, 37, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with four offences including inciting the sexual exploitation of a child aged between 13-17.

Third trial set to last for six weeks.

Niaz Ahmed, 53, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three offences including sexual assault on a female.

Mohammed Imran Ibrar, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with four offences including arranging the commission of a child sex offence.

Asif Bashir, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with five offences, including three counts of raping a woman 16 or over.

Everton la Bastide, 50, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including sexual touching a girl of 13 or over.

Saqib Raheel, 30, from Dudley was charged with two offences including trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Usman Khalid, 29, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three offences including assaulting a girl under 13.

Aleem Javaid, 27, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including supply of a class B drug.

Mrs Naveeda Habib, 38, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged on one count of neglect of a child.

Mrs Shahnaz Malik, 55 from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with one count of neglecting a child.

Tags
Law Crime
Electric Utilities - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 41
Vote down!
 27
MoreSun Sat, 05/26/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

Tommy arrested by the jew supremacists of the world !!!

Free the world of jew supremacists NOW! The jewish power structure support and defend all the pedophile rings, one of their own pedo's was outed as being a parliamentarian years ago- Its the jew supremacist folks, and always has been.

The jews are behind all the censorship, the arrests, & the terrorism of the entire world !!

 

If you seriously want to help end the jew supremacist stranglehold of all:

VOTE "PATRICK LITTLE" U.S. Senator June 5th in California !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6SOxd4B-cs

 

 

Vote up!
 43
Vote down!
 4
???ö? Richard Chesler Sat, 05/26/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

Islam is a cancer that must be eradicated. Among its many depraved tenets, it diabolically commands the subjugation of women and praises the extermination Christians and Jews. Servile islamists' failure to denounce and defect from this death-glorifying cult makes them guilty accomplices. Another face of the same Satan are the infidels who provide islamists safe harbor. Islam is not a religion, but a mockery of religion, a fraud and an insult to human rights and natural law, as proven by its codified misogyny and vicious hostility to personal autonomy. It promotes persecution and mayhem under a pretense of legitimacy wholly incompatible with free and equal principles of enlightened civilization.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 4
MoreSun ???ö? Sat, 05/26/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

judaism aka jew supremacism is THE cancer that must be eradicated. Islam has been turned into the scapegoat and proxy of the jew supremacists.

The jew supremacists are the true enemies of the entire world- Fact

It has been proven that ISIS was created, supported, & directed by non other than so-called israel and its proxy jewmerica-Fact ! 

The Iraq false so-called weapons of mass destruction info we now know came from so-called israel. Many, Many White goyim are dead and families shattered due to another jew supremacists warmongering lie.

If you seriously want to help end the jew supremacist stranglehold of all:

VOTE "PATRICK LITTLE" U.S. Senator June 5th in California !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6SOxd4B-cs

 

 

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 1
Mr. Universe ???ö? Sat, 05/26/2018 - 15:42 Permalink

Finally some Brits got off their butts and are standing up to this right now. If they had had their way Tommy would have been whisked away and never seen again. This was a set up and if allowed to go unspoken, nothing will stop them. It may already be too late, the rule of law means nothing and we can arrest you on whatever charge we say. Don't think for a minute this is only going on overseas, check the Patriot act as the same can happen to any US citizen as well.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
BorraChoom Posa Sat, 05/26/2018 - 16:21 Permalink

Many non-Muslims are also victims of a different, yet just as deadly, delusion. They believe that Islam is a religion of peace, that only a small minority of Muslims are jihadists, and Muslims can be reasoned with to abandon the Quran-mandated elimination of non-believers. These well-meaning simpletons are just as deluded as the fanatic jihadists by refusing to acknowledge the fact that one cannot be a Muslim and not abide by the dictates of the Quran.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Jambo Mambo Bill ???ö? Sat, 05/26/2018 - 16:42 Permalink

Too late ! Our shit governments betrayed us! The West chances are long gone now with the multicultural crap that already lives in our capitals and main cities... there is no way back! We are fucked ! Our kids future is a big question mark ! For every White western kid that born today, there are 100's of the other 'new' citizens that came to enlighten our cultures... specially Muslims... The true Western originals are being replaced...not for the better I have to say... they will be an extinct people in few hundred years like what is happening in South Africa...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Oldwood Whoa Dammit Sat, 05/26/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

It is the progressive agenda of "peace through surrender" that is motivated by years of self hate and white guilt indoctrination.

Whites are being told they do not DESERVE to dominate or even SURVIVE.

 Lay down your arms, yield to the commands of your "superiors", who wrongly believe that their willing destruction of their brothers will buy them favor.

SOROS is the template.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
DemandSider gregga777 Sat, 05/26/2018 - 15:23 Permalink

Who's talking Marx? Were it not for him keeping British workers on our side during the Civil War, we might be British, right now. Marx was long dead when Lenin, Stalin, and the rest of those Bolshevik thugs took power.

 

https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/iwma/documents/1864/lincoln-lette…

 

The Constitutional separation of church and state was another incredibly brilliant move by our founders. In The U.K., The Anglican Church/monarchy left the door open for the Muslims to inject religion in government. Now, they are in a very sticky wicket, since they need those Arab Muslims' money to prop up their bankers' currency.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
DemandSider putaipan Sat, 05/26/2018 - 15:50 Permalink

Lincoln got along with the Russian monarchy, and the serfs were emancipated just 2 years before the slaves were. The Soviets of old and Russians today still like Lincoln, today, probably partly because of Lincoln's affinity for Marx' International Workingmen's Association in Britain for supporting The USA in The Civil War against The Confederacy.