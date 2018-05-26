Tommy Robinson Arrested Outside UK Court, Jailed For 13 Months As Judge Orders Orwellian Media Blackout

UK activist and English Defence Leage founder Tommy Robinson was arrested on Friday outside of Leeds Crown Court for reporting on a pedophile grooming trial. Within six hours of his arrest, Robinson was handed a 13 month prison term for violating a prior suspended sentence for a similar offense, while media outlets were banned from covering the incident by the court - with several removing reports which had already been published.
Footage shows Robinson, 35, being arrested while livestreaming to his Facebook page outside the courthouse. He can be heard shouting to a friend "Please, George, get me a solicitor, I’m on a suspended sentence, you see."
Tommy Robinson has been arrested in Leeds court for reporting on grooming gangs. More updates to follow pic.twitter.com/iEPDoNOKHM— Caolan Robertson (@CaolanRob) May 25, 2018
“A big police van with about seven police officers pulled up and arrested [Robinson] and told him to stop live streaming,” Robinson’s producer told RT (before their article (archived) was scrubbed from the internet). “They said it was incitement and a breach of the peace.
“No peace has been breached – there were two other people there and he’s been perfectly quiet talking into his phone. [The police] said nothing about the court proceedings. It’s very strange.”
Disturbingly, the judge who sentenced Robinson, Geoffrey Marson QC, ordered an Orwellian media blackout - which resulted in several publications deleting their articles from the web covering Robinson's arrest.
The most terrifying video you’ll see today. https://t.co/Vb8yNpZNCo— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) May 25, 2018
I won't stop. Here's the gag order & here's the judge smiling as Tommy is about toget arrested with one of the officers involved #freeTommy pic.twitter.com/iKjtT6Amwe— Carp hey denim (@Carpheydenim) May 26, 2018
Media delete articles on Tommy Robinson arrest in the UK after judge orders reporting ban. https://t.co/27R13Dw5FT— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 26, 2018
Robinson was admonished last year by Judge Heather Norton for filming outside a gang rape case in Canterbury, who slapped him with a three month suspended sentence on the condition that he cease his coverage of the trials.
you should be under no illusions that if you commit any further offence of any kind, and that would include, I would have thought a further contempt of court by similar actions, then that sentence of three months would be activated -Judge Heather Norton
“This is not about free speech, not about the freedom of the press, nor about legitimate journalism, and not about political correctness,” the judge told Robinson at the time.
#FreeTommy
In response to Robinson's arrest, a large group of protesters gathered outside Downing Street - while the hashtag #FreeTommy has been used to coordinate a response, express outrage and share information about the situation.
A crowd of #FreeTommy protesters have gathered in support of Tommy Robinson.— Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 26, 2018
This video comes via @VervimaMedia pic.twitter.com/P7a6fmBRTd
Live at #FreeTommy pic.twitter.com/DJNvsV5KBU— Vervima Media (@VervimaMedia) May 26, 2018
Robinson's arrest has also sparked a free speech debate over social media, with supporters and detractors alike standing up for the controversial activist's right (or lack thereof) to express his opinion.
Tommy Robinson has just been sentenced to jail for 13 months. There is a UK reporting ban. No one there is allowed to talk about it. #FreeTommy— Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) May 25, 2018
I don’t agree with everything he says, but being arrested for filming a news story outside a courthouse, and imprisoned within 6 hours sounds dystopian #FreeTommy— Kelham Hurst (@KelhamHurst) May 25, 2018
Tommy Robinson was [REDACTED] for reporting on [REDACTED] and [REDACTED] to [REDACTED] months in [REDACTED]. Reporting on [REDACTED] in the United Kingdom is illegal until [REDACTED].— Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) May 26, 2018
Today Judge Geoffrey Marson QC sentenced a man who may not be named to death in a secret trial that may not be reported on for an offence that may not be mentioned although it is suspected to be for exposing the extent of child abuse and grooming gangs in Britain. #tommyrobinson pic.twitter.com/6swXu13xFB— Peter Allen (@SgtPeterAllen) May 25, 2018
Pedophile grooming gangs
A group of 29 defendants are being tried for historical sex offences against children, split into three trials. Robinson was arrested at the second trial, while the first is ongoing.
For more on the grooming gangs which have abused over 700 women and girls, click here.
Meanwhile, enraged Britons have been harassing the defendants as they make their way to court in the ongoing trials.
Here is the full list of defendants via The Sun.
First Trial
Amere Singh Dhaliwal, 34, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., is accused of 54 charges, including 21 charges of rape and 14 charges of trafficking with a view of sexual exploitation. Dhaliwal is accused of charges against eleven different girls from 2004 to 2011.
Irfan Ahmed, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with nine offences including making an indecent image of a child.
Zahid Hassan, 28, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with 20 offences including six charges of raping a girl aged 13 or under.
Mohammed Kammer, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including rape of a girl under 15.
Mohammed Aslam, 29, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including rape of a girl under 15.
Abdul Rehman, 30, from Sheffield, South Yorks., was charged with seven offences including raping a girl under 15.
Raj Singh Barsran, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three offences including sexual touching of a girl over 13.
Nahman Mohammed, 31 from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three counts including trafficking a person for sexual exploitation.
Zubair Ahmed, 30, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including raping a girl under the age 15.
Hamzha Saleem, 37, from Old traddford, Gtr Mancs., was charged with three counts including human trafficking.
Second Trial (Robinson's arrest)
Mansoor Akhtar, 25, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three offences including attempted rape of a girl under the age of 13.
Mohammed Asaf Akram, 31, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with 14 offences including four charges of raping a girl of thirteen or under and one charge of threatening to kill.
Wiqas Mahmud, 36 from Huddersfield, West Yorks.., was charged with three offences of rape of a girl under 15.
Nasarat Hussain, 28, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with five offences including rape of a girl under 15.
Sajid Hussain, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with five offences including rape of a girl under 15.
Mohammed Irfraz, 28, from Huddersfield, West Yorks.., was charged with eight offences including false imprisonment.
Faisal Nadeem, 30 from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three counts including raping a woman 16 or over.
Mohammed Azeem, 31, from Bradford, West Yorks., was charged with three offences including rape of a girl under 15.
Zulquarnian Dogar, 29, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including sexual touching of a female aged 13 or over.
Manzoor Hassan, 37, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with four offences including inciting the sexual exploitation of a child aged between 13-17.
Third trial set to last for six weeks.
Niaz Ahmed, 53, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three offences including sexual assault on a female.
Mohammed Imran Ibrar, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with four offences including arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
Asif Bashir, 32, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with five offences, including three counts of raping a woman 16 or over.
Everton la Bastide, 50, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including sexual touching a girl of 13 or over.
Saqib Raheel, 30, from Dudley was charged with two offences including trafficking for sexual exploitation.
Usman Khalid, 29, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with three offences including assaulting a girl under 13.
Aleem Javaid, 27, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with two offences including supply of a class B drug.
Mrs Naveeda Habib, 38, from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged on one count of neglect of a child.
Mrs Shahnaz Malik, 55 from Huddersfield, West Yorks., was charged with one count of neglecting a child.
Comments
Tommy arrested by the jew supremacists of the world !!!
Free the world of jew supremacists NOW! The jewish power structure support and defend all the pedophile rings, one of their own pedo's was outed as being a parliamentarian years ago- Its the jew supremacist folks, and always has been.
The jews are behind all the censorship, the arrests, & the terrorism of the entire world !!
If you seriously want to help end the jew supremacist stranglehold of all:
VOTE "PATRICK LITTLE" U.S. Senator June 5th in California !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6SOxd4B-cs
Britain has no First Amendment. Were it not for Washington, Hamilton, Lincoln, keeping the British at bay, we probably wouldn't have one, either.
In reply to Free the world of jew… by MoreSun
The names on the list don’t look British
In reply to Britain has no First… by DemandSider
The UK is long gone.
In reply to The names on the list don’t… by directaction
The judge looks like a sexual deviant.
In reply to The UK is long gone. by sheikurbootie
Islam is a cancer that must be eradicated. Among its many depraved tenets, it diabolically commands the subjugation of women and praises the extermination Christians and Jews. Servile islamists' failure to denounce and defect from this death-glorifying cult makes them guilty accomplices. Another face of the same Satan are the infidels who provide islamists safe harbor. Islam is not a religion, but a mockery of religion, a fraud and an insult to human rights and natural law, as proven by its codified misogyny and vicious hostility to personal autonomy. It promotes persecution and mayhem under a pretense of legitimacy wholly incompatible with free and equal principles of enlightened civilization.
In reply to The judge looks like a… by Richard Chesler
Is that your daughter wedding ?
Bobov Rebbe Shlita dancing Mitzva Tantz at Wedding
In reply to Islam is a cancer that must… by ???ö?
Meanwhile, the Clintons..."Good People" are free.
In reply to Is that your daughter… by bruno_the
Jailing a Citizen for filming in a Public Space, How can this be a Crime ???
In reply to Meanwhile the Clintons… by beemasters
Sex unconsenting with underage girls.
Arent they just following in the footsteps of The Prophet?
In reply to IS The by BaBaBouy
Tommy Robinson for King! The Queen is dead. Long live the King!
In reply to S by strannick
Well he sure has a bit of a rough edge, but this look like a casus belli
The Founders would agree.
In reply to Tommy Robinson for King! by King of Ruperts Land
Essentially, the judge is trying to cover for the pedophiles. He may be into it too. It wouldn't be the first.
In reply to IS The by BaBaBouy
All according to the Kalergri plan. 90 years in the making,... And tragically it is working.
In reply to Meanwhile the Clintons… by beemasters
FUCK YOU TYLER!
The Alt-Right Dark ‘Intellectual’ hub.
FUCK EVERYONE OF THESE RACIST WHORES.
I hate this blog now.
Fuck right wing fascists!
In reply to Meanwhile the Clintons… by beemasters
You are obviously a rag head or a fucked up Russian.
In reply to Is that your daughter… by bruno_the
And I fart in your general direction
In reply to You are obviously a rag head… by DeathMerchant
judaism aka jew supremacism is THE cancer that must be eradicated. Islam has been turned into the scapegoat and proxy of the jew supremacists.
The jew supremacists are the true enemies of the entire world- Fact
It has been proven that ISIS was created, supported, & directed by non other than so-called israel and its proxy jewmerica-Fact !
The Iraq false so-called weapons of mass destruction info we now know came from so-called israel. Many, Many White goyim are dead and families shattered due to another jew supremacists warmongering lie.
If you seriously want to help end the jew supremacist stranglehold of all:
VOTE "PATRICK LITTLE" U.S. Senator June 5th in California !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6SOxd4B-cs
In reply to Islam is a cancer that must… by ???ö?
A member for a month. ZH needs to tighten up its membership criteria. Perhaps a goat shit detector would help.
In reply to judaism aka jew supremacism… by MoreSun
Interesting fiction.
In reply to judaism aka jew supremacism… by MoreSun
"Take this breach of the peace MotherFuckers!"
Sprays 45ACP from sub machine pistols in both hands.
In reply to Islam is a cancer that must… by ???ö?
Finally some Brits got off their butts and are standing up to this right now. If they had had their way Tommy would have been whisked away and never seen again. This was a set up and if allowed to go unspoken, nothing will stop them. It may already be too late, the rule of law means nothing and we can arrest you on whatever charge we say. Don't think for a minute this is only going on overseas, check the Patriot act as the same can happen to any US citizen as well.
In reply to Islam is a cancer that must… by ???ö?
The govt protecting pedophiles and molesters at all expense. Birds of a feather flock together.
In reply to Finally some Brits got off… by Mr. Universe
Time for Brits to take back their country and take out the globalist cabal.
In reply to The govt protecting… by Gardentoolnumber5
INVESTIGATE THE JUDGE FOR PEDOPHILIA CONNECTIONS! He's obviously interested in shutting down reporting on this subject for a reason, and thus, his fears dictate his actions and give him away. The devil has a cloven foot, leaves a trail easy to recognize.
In reply to Islam is a cancer that must… by ???ö?
Islamist does not equal Islam.
In reply to Islam is a cancer that must… by ???ö?
Many non-Muslims are also victims of a different, yet just as deadly, delusion. They believe that Islam is a religion of peace, that only a small minority of Muslims are jihadists, and Muslims can be reasoned with to abandon the Quran-mandated elimination of non-believers. These well-meaning simpletons are just as deluded as the fanatic jihadists by refusing to acknowledge the fact that one cannot be a Muslim and not abide by the dictates of the Quran.
In reply to Islamist does not equal… by Posa
Too late ! Our shit governments betrayed us! The West chances are long gone now with the multicultural crap that already lives in our capitals and main cities... there is no way back! We are fucked ! Our kids future is a big question mark ! For every White western kid that born today, there are 100's of the other 'new' citizens that came to enlighten our cultures... specially Muslims... The true Western originals are being replaced...not for the better I have to say... they will be an extinct people in few hundred years like what is happening in South Africa...
In reply to Islam is a cancer that must… by ???ö?
He can't afford to let anyone to find out he diddles with kids himself.
In reply to The judge looks like a… by Richard Chesler
But his name is now know ... Geoffrey Marson QC
Stands out in the crowd why don't you!
This is really political imprisonment ... so he just turned Tommy Robinson into a White Nelson Mandela.
The UK does look more and more like an apartheid system now but the whites are oppressed.
In reply to The judge looks like a… by Richard Chesler
In reply to But his name is now know … by GreatUncle
Any wig on a grown man tends to do that though....
But I agree.
In reply to The judge looks like a… by Richard Chesler
Just like Schniederman. You can bet the house on him being a pedo or worse.
In reply to The judge looks like a… by Richard Chesler
The judge looks like a sexual deviant.
In reply to The UK is long gone. by sheikurbootie
All the perps have Islamic sounding names.
What a coincidence
In reply to The UK is long gone. by sheikurbootie
Nope. The First Amendment is 100% American.
In reply to The names on the list don’t… by directaction
“This is not about free speech, not about the freedom of the press, nor about legitimate journalism, and not about political correctness,” the judge told Robinson at the time.
OK then WTF is it about? What was the crime Your Muzzie/Pedo Protecting DisHonor?
In reply to Nope. The First Amendment is… by DemandSider
These UK slaves need to march on Parliament (a motor booty affair) and demand Brexit at the tip of the spear!
In reply to “This is not about free… by Whoa Dammit
I'm just thankful my ancestors left that island.
In reply to “This is not about free… by Whoa Dammit
Seems to me to be about the rule of scufflaw.
In reply to “This is not about free… by Whoa Dammit
It is the progressive agenda of "peace through surrender" that is motivated by years of self hate and white guilt indoctrination.
Whites are being told they do not DESERVE to dominate or even SURVIVE.
Lay down your arms, yield to the commands of your "superiors", who wrongly believe that their willing destruction of their brothers will buy them favor.
SOROS is the template.
In reply to “This is not about free… by Whoa Dammit
Without the 2nd Amendment there's no 1st Amendment or Constitution. This is why the Demon-Marxists are doing their damnedest to disarm us. The British let their political parasites disarm them and that's why they are overrun with Muslims running rape gangs and spreading Sharia law.
In reply to Nope. The First Amendment is… by DemandSider
That's some straight shootin', you son of a gun.
In reply to Without the 2nd Amendment… by gregga777
Who's talking Marx? Were it not for him keeping British workers on our side during the Civil War, we might be British, right now. Marx was long dead when Lenin, Stalin, and the rest of those Bolshevik thugs took power.
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/iwma/documents/1864/lincoln-lette…
The Constitutional separation of church and state was another incredibly brilliant move by our founders. In The U.K., The Anglican Church/monarchy left the door open for the Muslims to inject religion in government. Now, they are in a very sticky wicket, since they need those Arab Muslims' money to prop up their bankers' currency.
In reply to Without the 2nd Amendment… by gregga777
The appalling slaughter at Gettysburg in 1863 kept the British and the French out of the War Between the States. That and the Union Naval blockade of Southern ports.
In reply to Whose talking Marx? Were it… by DemandSider
The Confederacy was doomed from the start.
In reply to The appalling slaughter at… by gregga777
the russian naval blockades of both coasts didn'thurt either. thank you nicholos.
In reply to The appalling slaughter at… by gregga777
Lincoln got along with the Russian monarchy, and the serfs were emancipated just 2 years before the slaves were. The Soviets of old and Russians today still like Lincoln, today, probably partly because of Lincoln's affinity for Marx' International Workingmen's Association in Britain for supporting The USA in The Civil War against The Confederacy.
In reply to the russian naval blockades… by putaipan
No
Lincoln was a War Criminal
The South was right
In reply to Lincoln got along with the… by DemandSider
Rhetoric, no facts. Wage free labor competition weakened the white laborer just as it made blacks objects to be exploited. All but the most ignorant and deadest of Confederate dead enders knows that. Face it, the truth won.
In reply to No Lincoln was a War… by Volkodav