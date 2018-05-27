10 Effective Habits Of The Fiscally Fit

Authored by Richard Rosso via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
We wonder how they do it.
Those who make handling money look effortless.
I have documented and monitored the money habits of fiscally-fit people for years.
The following ten appear prominently on the list.
1 – The fiscally-fit crowd considers “paying yourself first” sacrosanct.
They passionately believe that saving is equally as important as paying fixed expenses like rents or mortgages. This rule has been a part of their lives early on. Back to their youth. They never compromise this habit.
The “pay yourself” mindset is the foundation to their overall financial success. Whether a specific dollar amount or a percentage of income is directed monthly into savings or investments, the action is as important as the money itself. It represents a display of control which in turn enhances confidence.
2 – Thinking in monthly payments is detrimental to long-term financial health.
The fiscally-fit are not compelled to take on recurring obligations because they can afford the payments. The long-term financial impact of the liability is a deciding factor. For example, a $30,000 auto loan at 3% interest for 3 years results in a monthly outlay of $872.44. A 5 year loan calculates to $539.06. Many consumers gravitate towards lower payments. This crowd is motivated to pay less in total interest charges. With a saving of $937 over the life of the loan, the 3-year obligation is favored.
3 – Money is a consistent and healthy “worry.”
Like a low hum in the background of their lives, worry is a factor that resonates throughout the minds of the fiscally fit. A dose of worry is perceived as healthy since it fosters discipline, encourages patience and prevents this group from becoming complacent when it comes to monitoring financial progress. Professionals who preach a “don’t sweat it I’ll make the investment decisions,” mantra and come across as overconfident are dismissed. Financial advisors especially are sought as partners and sounding boards. Decisions are not made in haste.
4 – Unforeseen risk is right around the corner.
These individuals anxiously plan for risks that can hurt their financial standing no matter how remote the possibilities. They perceive disabilities, accidents or deaths as foreseeable threats. They prepare through formal insurance planning, usually in partnership with an objective financial professional. Insurance benefits available at work are maximized first. From there, additional coverage is purchased to cover spouses and fill in gaps that employer benefits do not. Term and permanent life insurance options are popular.
5 – Credit card debt is anathema.
Credit cards are popular to gain rewards and perks. Although having access to credit is important, debt is paid in full monthly to avoid usurious interest rate charges. Travel benefits are especially attractive. NerdWallet has identified the best travel cards. At the end of the year, credit card statements which consolidate expenditures and organize them by categories are utilized as a self-check on spending patterns and areas of overspending are target for correction.
6 – Planning especially for retirement, strengthens financial success.
Formal planning validates good habits, uncovers weaknesses and outlines actionable steps to meet goals. There’s no fear or denial when it comes to facing money truths that emerge when a written plan is developed. A clear plan should prioritize financial life goals that motivate the fiscally fit to achieve results based on personalized return benchmarks and not some comparison to an arbitrary stock index.
There’s little discouragement when monetary changes occur as a good plan allows flexibility for various outcomes. Occasionally, expectations need to be tempered as progress doesn’t meet expectations. I’ve known members of this set who have taken radical steps to secure a strong financial future including massive shifts in spending and impressive downsizing in lifestyles.
7 – Paying retail is not an option.
They’re not cheap, just savvy shoppers. There’s no such thing as immediate gratification when it comes to purchasing goods and services like autos, appliances and furniture. Even organizing vacations is an assignment in frugality. This group does their homework and are endless seekers of deals. They favor used and are known to scoop up floor models. Even “lightly damaged” items are not out of the question. Blemishes are usually cosmetic in nature and prices too attractive to pass up on washers, dryers, refrigerators and other durables. They do not fall for long-term “no-interest” offers unless the debt can be paid off before interest charges are applied.
8 – Money mistakes are forever lessons.
Financial mishaps are never forgotten. The fiscally-fit do not languish in the past. They take responsibility for mistakes and never repeat them. Whether it’s an investment “too good to be true” that busted or lending money to friends or family that was never paid back, they are not afraid to say no, mark financial boundaries and move on without guilt.
9 – Emergency reserves are a priority.
There’s a passion, a slight paranoia, to preserve capital for emergency spending. Anywhere from three to six months of fixed living expenses is optimum. If reserves fall, resources are re-directed even if it means postponing retirement funding until replenished. Online banks are increasingly popular compared to brick-and-mortar options due to higher yields, no monthly fees and surprisingly easy access to funds when needed. Want to run with this elite financial pack? Examine NerdWallet’s list of top high yield online savings accounts.
10 – A 401(k) isn’t all that.
The fiscally fit use several investment vehicles that complement tax-deferred accounts like 401(k) plans. This provides flexibility when distributions are required at retirement. Having various buckets that allow retirees to blend tax free, capital gain and ordinary income results in greater tax control and can make a difference to how much Social Security is taxed.
Financial success comes down to good habits.
These habits are common sense forged to simple actions applied long term.
However, simple is never as easy as it sounds, is it?
Don’t fret.
Small improvements lead to big results over time.
401(k): it's exponential!
JFC. ZH posts a nice little article on thrift. Much-needed for millenials and 90% of everyone else. for once, something that ain't Doom Porn.
and you gotta run in quick like a bunny and post depressing gloomy conspiracy shit all over it, in some pathetic sorry perverse kind of doomy virtue-signalling.
are you scottish? is that it? do you hate & fear happiness because that's how mum & da taught you? "optimism an' good cheer are the deeevil's toolbox, lad! you must shit on them at every opportunity!"
or are you just a whiny asshole??
Don't buy stuff you can't afford
https://vimeo.com/199334296
spending on depreciating assets is a biggie -- cars, boats, tech crap
miffed that it wasn't on the list - wtf
Henry Royce (of Rolls Royce fame) once said;
"The quality remains long after someone else has paid for the depreciation"
So...unless you can write your junk off in tax buy well kept, well serviced 10-20 year old junk (with cash)
Life doesn't need to be complicated!
Wasn't that in Fight Club? Why buy shit you don't need with money you don't have to impress people you don't like?
Brilliant post. Thank you for the edumacation.
Do you think Tommy Robinson will have time to review his personal finance habits in prison. Maybe educate the Muslims that will try to kill him?
Dick move.
I would only add "Don't give the government a penny more than what you are obligated, find a really good accountant that knows the current code.
What about the ZIRP tax, that cut the 6% interest on savings accounts in 2006 to 1/10 of 1% in 2009, where it remains . Effectively no interest at all, which subsidizes Wall Street insiders' corporate borrowing activities. And low interest rates wreck many pension plans who have a lot of retirees collecting now.
These comments come from people wearing rose colored glasses. Not real ZeroHedgers who know the score.
as any non-whiny gloom-n-doomer could see at a glance, the article wasn't written for ZH-level financial sophistication, ace. it was written for the average Joe & Jane. gotta walk before they can run.
or are you recommending that we teach maths to small children by starting with differential calculus?
Vato, please find some other poster to attach your demented musings. You really should learn a bit or two about grammar as well, let alone math.
ah, junction junction junction.
do you ever not whine & complain like a scottish woman?
Funny thing is, vato poco, that junction's comment (up above, which started all this) was useful & interesting
If it was a little off topic, that makes it no different than half the stuff here
As a matter of fact, I'd go so far as to say the reason many of us come here is for the kind of comment junction made...
.....since you can find the school marm, vanilla, financial advice in Time Magazine
One more thing: sardonic works alot better on entities that deserve it...
pay cash for everything...including autos and homes
be your own financial advisor....if he's so smart, why is he working for you?...
don't let anyone poach your financial at bat...think outside the box and get your cuts in
You hire a financial advisor for the same reason people pay me to build large-scale websites that make or save them money - the person hired has knowledge you do not, and you are hiring that person for their knowledge and work that you are unwilling or unable to do.
Where you get hosed, is early on when you don't have a lot, and haven't done enough reading to know that the Edward Jones types are salesmen for big players. Further, you cannot be afraid to fire a bad "employee."
great advice of an economic system with gold/silver money
not so much with the depreciating scrip from the synagogue of satan
Wow, an article with great advice and not the usual blame the 1% or ANYONE not looking back at you from the mirror in the morning. Good general advice. Sadly, most will ignore and continue to blame everyone else. Practicing for becoming politicians is my best guess.
I like this kind of advice, even though it is quite generic. Credit cards will kill you for sure, and you do not want to be relying 100% on a 401(k).
Something not covered would be that you should not waste too much time on idle entertainment, when you could use the time to learn new skills, develop a second or third revenue stream, or most importantly, build relationships. I know that post WW2 there was a Pax Americana where you could spend 3 hours a day in front of the TV and not worry too much about the future because you had a steady job and a pension, but those days are very long gone, and you have to be preparing for opportunities and crises that are absolutely headed our way.
There was once a man who sought to hire an accountant. He asked the three shortlisted prospects the same question, how much is one plus one. The first two prospects answered two. The the third on hearing the question got up, locked the door and drew the window shades, leaned across the desk and asked, how much do you need it to be. The third interviewee got the job.
They also spend a lot of their leisure time reading or otherwise educating themselves rather than watching TV.
Sounds like common sense to me
11. Never give yourself money, loan it to yourself.
Some people plan ahead while most just assume that everything will workout.
That is such a good point. I'm a planner, but my damned wife is an assumer. She doesn't seem to get that "things just seem to work out" because I worked my ass off making it happen. Fuck my life sometimes.
Apologies for the rant. You made an excellent point that hit home
Try this. There are 3 monies in a household, yours, hers, and the house budget. You and her agree to a contribution to the house budget. Anything each one has left over after the contribution belongs to them and the resulting investment and investment income belongs to them. The wife manages the household budget to maintain the family lifestyle and if that fails she must lower the lifestyle, increase the budget herself, or gain your approval to contribute to an increase. That approach shuts down arguments about money management styles. If she does not earn then you provide the budget (she does not need to know your income or personal investments) and she must provide detailed documented expenditure records in order to petition for an increase (this assumes you are too busy earning to micromanage the household budget yourself and/or the wife is less than competent at it).
Also make sure you are not being deliberately manipulated and milked. Its common.
A joke I from a ZH commenter. What does a Jewish wife do when she's done playing with her asshole? She sends him out to work.
A version of that is essentially what I've implemented. Shit has definitely changed, but it's a work in progress.
And that joke is killing me (in a good way); wife works at a bank, loves coins, kinky hair...swears not Jewish...running joke that she's closet Jew and I'm, well, me.
As a "fiscally fit" person another thing I always remember is 'never touch your principle'. 800k is not 800k, its 32k a year at a 4% return [minus inflation and taxes ]
2 other considerations are tax liabilities of an investment, and capital appreciation to stay ahead of the inflation monster.
1) real estate only goes up
2) buy the fucking dip
3) cash is trash
4) /sarc
Leverage at 100X. What could go wrong?
this is good and is helpful, it's a good morning mantra, but I find frugal too often on defense in expansionary times. habits are hard to get rid off and inflation is a silent killer. always do your math, trust numbers, not feelings.
you can not beat inflation with good habits.
But but but ... what about Income Inequality? Don't you understand? Everyone deserves wealth right now, without having to do anything listed in the article. <sarcasm off>
1) stay out of debt
if 1 fails then
2) get out of debt asap
brought to you by bk's tips and tricks for a more stable relationship with money