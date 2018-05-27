In 1995, Steve Jobs Explained Exactly How Apple Will Fail

With Apple's share price hitting record highs as the mainstream media, asset-gatherers, and commission-takers once again reflect on it as a "no brainer" investment that everyone and their pet rabbit should own, we are reminded of none other than Steve Jobs 'lost interview' from 1995 on how tech monopolies die...
"I have my own theory about why the decline happens at companies like IBM or Microsoft.
The company does a great job, innovates and becomes a monopoly or close to it in some field, and then the quality of the product becomes less important.
The company starts valuing the great salesmen, because they're the ones who can move the needle on revenues, not the product engineers and designers. So the salespeople end up running the company."
Summarized more succinctly...
"Once you have a monopoly, new products don't help you, only better marketing. Soon, marketing people are running the company, and what made them great is gone..."
Sound familiar?
I’ll buy that
for $1!
In reply to I’ll bu that by booboo
Steve Jobs was the Techno-Ebola's Patient Zero.
I wonder if I should be using a condom while using an iPhone, a mouse, or while drinking Apple juice. ;-)
Looney
In reply to for $1! by GotGalt
Generally once a founder dies the death clock starts ticking.
In reply to Steve Jobs was the Patient… by Looney
The common theory is three to four generations before the company just eats itself. Seems consistent with what I have seen
In reply to Generally once a founder… by eforce
Take a look at Madison Ave, Google, Facebook and the advertisement industry. Marketing runs the world.
In reply to The common theory is three… by NidStyles
This is personified in h. Ross Perot. Big Blue’s uber-salesman - who came on the scene just as ibm was losing its edge.
In reply to Take a look at Madison Ave,… by Mr. Universe
DeLuca died 2015 & Subway closed 1500+ outlets since.
Often the vision goes with the founder.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Subway_(restaurant)
In reply to This is personified in h… by A Sentinel
DemandSider: Americans want American cars, not Mexican cars.
There’s no such thing as a nation’s car because the resources and energy needed to build a car come from different locations around the world.
Second, Ford is a smart company. They set trends. MAGA is not the way to go. Downsizing is. Ford is right in downsizing.
Sorry conservatives, capitalism party is almost over. Government is the only institution that can help you from no on. If you think that the private sector will save you, you won’t make enough to feed you and even less your family from now, not that you don’t know that by now.
Third, looks like that the price of oil is going down because it’s traded in dollars, and the US government and its financial institutions, luckily for Americans, can manipulate prices in dollars at will, so lower gasoline prices will follow soon.
Stop deluding yourselves and being stubborn. Those are luxuries you no longer have.
In reply to DeLuca died 2015 & Subway… by JoeSexPack
"Downsizing is. Ford is right in downsizing. "
Australia has zero car manufacturing, I guess they're all geniuses over there.
In reply to DemandSider: Americans want… by Escrava Isaura
Smart thing to do for many reasons. Just put those workers to build buses or trains.
Over the decades, the Australian car industry employed generations of workers. But the taxpayer has largely footed the bill, shelling out more than $5 billion (Australian dollars, so about £3.06bn) in industry assistance over the past 10 years alone.
The car industry says it invested three dollars for every one dollar of taxpayer funds. That figure may be debated but one thing is certain: the end was inevitable. With low – or zero – import tariffs over the past decade, Australia became flooded with foreign cars that were either cheaper to buy than local models or better equipped, or both.
https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/industry/end-car-production-australia-what-went-wrong
“America’s (Australia's) elites know that capitalism is totally unworkable. We try to impose it in the 3rd world so we can destroy them” — Noam Chomsky
In reply to "Downsizing is. Ford is… by DemandSider
"But the taxpayer has largely footed the bill, "
As long as the wealthy are taxed accordingly, the public employees don't get greedy, and the money doesn't leave the country, the tax receipts are recycled. What has doomed the Anglo countries is the parasite bankers' neoliberalism.
Try to find this book:
"Bad Samaritans", By Ha Joon Chang, about how the "free trade" myth wrecks countries
In reply to Smart thing to do for many… by Escrava Isaura
It's not capitalism that's ruined the country. It's crony capitalism.
In reply to DemandSider: Americans want… by Escrava Isaura
Crony capitalism is how America built its middle classes, you know, the America Dream.
In reply to It's not capitalism that's… by nekten
And you built yours with cardboard and corrugated steel
In reply to Crony capitalism is how… by Escrava Isaura
Funny coming from a guy who never really invented or developed anything. He was a salesman who sold other peoples ideas.
In reply to And you built yours with… by Wild Bill Steamcock
No, not to the extent the parasite banking class is favored, today. What was the top tax rate during the Eisenhower administration? What level of working class unionization did we have?
In reply to Crony capitalism is how… by Escrava Isaura
Pretty much sums up Apple to a "T" these days.
"Apple refuses to fix my $5,000 Mac Pro for any amount of money"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-NU7yOSElE
In reply to DemandSider: Americans want… by Escrava Isaura
I've experienced a few USA manufacturing companies go this way as money counters slowly declare themselves more important than the technical people that created the whole essence of the company.
In reply to This is personified in h… by A Sentinel
When the strong founder/leader leaves the bean counters take over. Innovation dies. Jobs was able to fund money losing projects in his quest to produce cutting edge tech. Once he left (the first time) that all got cut. They had to beg him to come back and save them from themselves.
I've seen it happen over and over again.
In reply to I've experienced a few USA… by RAT005
Looks like that Apple proved Jobs theory wrong so far…………………….and by outliving Jobs that died because he didn’t want to listen to his doctors, go figure.
In reply to When the strong founder… by mkkby
Talk about a swing and a miss... I believe the purpose of the short piece was to question the investment lemmings throwing money at the can't miss monopoly (near).
In reply to Looks like that Apple proved… by Escrava Isaura
Like Ford. Except it took a while.
Starting next year no more US-made Ford cars will be sold in the US.
Just SUVs and trucks. Those idiots.
Just in time for $4/g or $5/g gas.
In reply to Generally once a founder… by eforce
Sall SUVs will be on car platforms.
In reply to Like Ford. Except it took a… by directaction
Incorrect. The Mustang will be continue and another sedan, yet unnamed, will be produced.
Part of Ford's problem is that their sedans are as exciting as watching paint dry. Also, the Mustang is the only coupe they sell. 2 doors often sell better than 4e doors, especially with so many families without kids. Apparently, Ford hates coupes.
I have owned a brand-new Ford and babied it. It still broke down regularly. You will never get me in a Ford showroom again or any Detroit showroom.
In reply to Like Ford. Except it took a… by directaction
No Detroit showrooms left? /S
In reply to Incorrect. The Mustang will… by RedBaron616
Bought a new Hyundai Azera 11 years ago before they were very well known. It looked like a Lexus clone with a price and warranty that made it a no brainer. 144,000 miles later and I just put another set of tires on this beast as it shows no signs of slowing down. We also have a Toyota beater that has 195,000 on it. These are numbers I've never associated with an American car.
In reply to No Detroit showrooms left? /S by GreatUncle
Somebody posted something stupid like that on YouTube, and I was able to find about a dozen American made cars with 200,000 miles and up in about an hour on Craigslist Minneapolis. Of course, cars like -30F ambient temperature starts, and, contrary to popular belief, the road salt actually pickles the car, preserving it for posterity.
https://minneapolis.craigslist.org/ram/cto/d/2002-buick-lesabre/6596824… 281,000
https://minneapolis.craigslist.org/hnp/cto/d/perfect-car-97-saturn-sl2/… 302,000
https://minneapolis.craigslist.org/hnp/cto/d/02-cadillac-escalade/65974… 289,000
https://minneapolis.craigslist.org/hnp/cto/d/2003-chevrolet-silverado-z… 231,00
https://minneapolis.craigslist.org/wsh/cto/d/2012-jeep-grand-cherokee/6… 200,000
https://minneapolis.craigslist.org/wsh/cto/d/2009-buick-lacrosse-cxl/65… 212,000
https://minneapolis.craigslist.org/ank/cto/d/2003-ford-f350-lariat-crew… 294,000
https://minneapolis.craigslist.org/wsh/cto/d/2005-jeep-cherokee-4x4/658… 315,000
https://minneapolis.craigslist.org/wsh/cto/d/2005-jeep-cherokee-4x4/658… 310,000
https://rmn.craigslist.org/cto/d/2001-pontiac-grand-am-gt/6596258297.ht… 205,000
https://masoncity.craigslist.org/cto/d/2000-ford-windstar-van/659235468… 242,000
https://mankato.craigslist.org/cto/d/2005-pontiac-grand-prix/6582133973… 219,000
https://minneapolis.craigslist.org/csw/cto/d/2011-ford-f250-super-duty/… 337,000
(I lied; finding all these ads took around 15 minutes)
In reply to Bought a new Hyundai Azera… by Mr. Universe
Holy reading comprehension Demand,
I never posted that it doesn't happen. My experience with a lifetime of American cars was after 100K things went south quickly and repairs became prohibitive. Would you give a guy $2,500 for a nine year old Buick with 212,000 miles? I only had to pay $900 for the Yoda with 30K less miles. Granted, it's not the same as the LaCrosse CXL.
In reply to Somebody posted something… by DemandSider
"Talking Cars with Consumer Reports #73: Cars That Burn Too Much Oil | Consumer Reports"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aExFfzabBtA
Well, your personal experience is just that: YOUR personal experience. OK, before watching this, tell me which brands cars for model years 2010 to 2015 you feel would be most likely to burn oil. Be honest and just tell me which ones, right now, BEFORE watching this. Thanks.
P.S. Mr. Universe? Yoo hoo, where'd you go? Anyone else up to the challenge?
In reply to Holy reading comprehension… by Mr. Universe
Americans want American cars, not Mexican cars.
In reply to Incorrect. The Mustang will… by RedBaron616
That is why the illegals are welcomed. They love mexican cars, reminds them of home.
In reply to Americans want American… by DemandSider
The Ford family still have members inside. They still own stock.
And moving away from what everyone else is doing in what will soon be a saturated market in oversupply (and therefore likely to collapse) to another market they have dominated for decades may make sense in the face of a coming downturn.
Contraction isn't a disaster. It's a rational market response.
Remember Ford was the only US auto company that survived the last bust without taking money from the government. To their credit.
In reply to Like Ford. Except it took a… by directaction
The Fords are in lockstep with their Rockefeller globalist masters. Vanderbilts. Melons. Rothschilds. And the lousy abc scum, the horrid Facebook kid.
It’s not a coincidence folks.
In reply to The Ford family still have… by bh2
I remember back in late 1990s my business partner asked me if I am going to buy an SUV.
I told him, I would consider it when gasoline hits $4 dollars.
He looked at me strangely, not understanding what I was saying.
I explained that when fuel prices get that high, lot of people will be selling their SUVs at very low prices. I may consider buying one then because they will be much cheaper than passanger cars.
That savings will more than offset the bad fuel economy,
I never did buy a SUV but my prediction about pricing was correct.
Most people are stupid.
In reply to Like Ford. Except it took a… by directaction
The decline really sets in when an accountant is made CEO.
The effort of the company is then spent on making the next quarter look good. The engineering that brought the company to its position is neglected. R&E budgets are cut. The engineers staying with the company either go into company politics or become bored and deliver boring products, tweaks of the great ones.
In reply to Generally once a founder… by eforce
-
In reply to Steve Jobs was the Patient… by Looney
Elon Musk didn’t even get to pass GO before heading straight on to salesman status. He has no product. He has an idea and a snake-oil-salesman mentality.
In reply to Generally once a founder… by eforce
Bean counters have the midass touch, they turn everything to shit.
In reply to Steve Jobs was the Patient… by Looney
And that is why Apple too will die. Steve Jobs . . . RIP. You were the greatest!
In reply to for $1! by GotGalt
Steve Jobs too was a great salesman.
His technical skills was not what drove Apple.
It was marketing and his ability to take ideas and drive his technical people to implement them.
The original technical wizard behind Apple was Steve Wozniak.
In a nutshell, Jobs would say "it would be great to xxxxxx". Wozniak would pause for a few seconds, thoughts racing though his brain, and then respond with "we can do that".
In reply to And that is why Apple too… by LargeHardonCollider
No offense to Woz, but being able to use a soldering iron wasn't what made Apple successful. And yes, Steve Jobs was good at sales and marketing, but that wasn't what made him legendary. It was Steve Jobs' vision and drive to take a great idea and turn it into a great product that made Apple great.
In reply to Steve Jobs too was a great… by BarkingCat
Holy fucking shit!!!
Isn't that what I said???
In reply to No offense to Woz, but being… by DonFromWyoming
Yes, but with fewer words and crystal clarity.
In reply to Holy fucking shit!!! Isn't… by BarkingCat
So very true. I went from engineering genius to Sales & Marketing and then to National Sales Manager for a $25+Billion dollar foreign company and did so to advance. Having created a patent in 1976 and being in the Silicon Valley, I knew first hand that as an engineer that it was a must to now get into Mkt & Sales to advance my career any further. Same for my product as well as my skills.
In reply to I’ll bu that by booboo
That was the way, know the product inside out, become a salesman who actually knew the product so becoming trusted by customers, double salary with commission. Result!
Been there, now retired but still living well on it.
In reply to So very true. I went from… by Right-on Left-off
Story sounds a bit like Oracle also. Sales cunts are killing what is left of the company's reputation.
In reply to I’ll bu that by booboo
Hewlett-Packard comes to mind and the oh-so-conservative Carly fiorina who broke yet another decent American company.
In reply to Story sounds a bit like… by TheRunningMan
Never recovered after the Compaq merger, which she oversaw.
We had an HP desktop and CRT monitor purchased during that merger period when they were consolidating supply chains. Only time I've seen a CRT die for no reason.
In reply to Hewlett-Packard comes to… by A Sentinel
Carly destroyed TWO decent American companies at once.
In reply to Hewlett-Packard comes to… by A Sentinel