Carter Page Speaks Out: This Is How The FBI Ruined My Life

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page claims that the FBI has ruined his life - telling the New York Post that "the crimes that have already been committed against President Trump, myself and the entire Trump movement are much worse" than Watergate.
Page details how "Spygate" cost him his business, his income and even his girlfriend.
Page tells The Post that during the media barrage he faced in late 2016, he visited his girlfriend at her London flat, where she was “freaking out with the fake news about me.” -New York Post
“Talking with her later in the evening after dinner, she told me that she didn’t want me staying there anymore, and that our relationship was over... So late that night I booked a last-minute hotel reservation as part of this early chapter of the redefinition of my life.”
Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation...They went back home in tatters!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018
Page says he thinks that Stefan Halper - the longtime CIA and FBI operative used by the latter agency to infiltrate and spy on the Trump campaign, was secretly spying on him in a "politically motivated" sting that involved Halper using "fake sympathy to gain his trust - all while fishing for dirt on Page's ties to Russia, where he'd worked as an energy consultant," according to Paul Sperry of The Post.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it turned out to be a trap,” Page said.
Halper contacted Page in early July 2016, weeks before the FBI claims it first opened an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.
The timing is significant because if Halper was being used as an informant before a case had been officially opened, it raises the possibility the Trump campaign was spied on for political — not law enforcement — reasons. -New York Post
Page agrees with President Trump's characterization of the scandal as "Spygate," saying "It is particularly appropriate given recent developments."
As covered extensively by Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller, Halper reached out to two other Trump campaign aides - George Papadopoulos and Sam Clovis, while also reportedly informing on former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.
Halper's surveillance of Page, which lasted over 14 months and extended into 2017, coincided with a lucrative series of contracts from the Department of Defense for "research" projects. Halper earned over $400,000 for a period beginning September 26, 2016 - however he was paid over $1 million from contracts awarded by the Obama administration going back to 2012.
While surveilling Page (which ostensibly contributed to the FISA warrant issued on the former Trump aide), Halper portrayed himself as someone who simply wanted to help the Trump campaign, according to Page.
While under surveillance, Page says that Halper "portrayed himself as someone offering help," who would provide "insights and perspectives" on foreign policy matters - his area of expertise as a Cambridge professor who served several U.S. administrations from Nixon to Bush Sr.
Page recalled the professor “expressed sympathy about what I had been put through with the defamation and smear campaign led by the DNC and the Clinton campaign,” which underwrote the dossier claiming Page conspired with the Kremlin to swing the election for Trump.
For instance, Halper penned a July 28, 2017 “Dear Carter” e-mail, assuaging him that new White House controversies may have taken pressure off him.
“I must assume this gives you some relief,” Halper wrote, adding that it “would be great to catch up.” Halper signed the note, “Stef.” -New York Post
Reporters keep asking me about my interactions with Prof. Halper.— Carter Page, Ph.D. (@carterwpage) May 20, 2018
I found all our interactions to be cordial.
Like this email I received about a year after I first met him.
He never seemed suspicious.
Just a few scholars exchanging ideas.
He had interests in policy, and politics. pic.twitter.com/D5SKkvN2Bx
On Saturday, President Trump railed against Democrats, tweeting that they had planted spies "all over my campaign."
With Spies, or “Informants” as the Democrats like to call them because it sounds less sinister (but it’s not), all over my campaign, even from a very early date, why didn’t the crooked highest levels of the FBI or “Justice” contact me to tell me of the phony Russia problem?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018
Page isn't the first person in Trump's orbit to have suffered as a result of the Russia investigation. In early May, former Trump campaign aide and Republican consultant Michael Caputo lashed out - telling the Senate Intelligence Committee "God damn you to hell," telling the panel that their investigation "forced" his family out of their home, leaving his children "crushed" over the mounting legal costs due to the inquiry.
"Today, I can’t possibly pay the attendant legal costs and live near my aging father, raising my kids where I grew up,” Caputo said. “Your investigation and others into the allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia are costing my family a great deal of money — more than $125,000 — and making a visceral impact on my children."
Caputo noted that Senate Intelligence Committee members are working together and contributing to the "swamp," pointing to the fact that a former Senate Intelligence staffer to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) - Daniel Jones, was one of two sources in a recent McClatchy report about Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney whose office, home and hotel room were raided last month at special counsel Robert Mueller's request.
“But who is McClatchy’s second source? It couldn’t be Dan; he was the first source ... So who could it be — perhaps one of his former Senate Intelligence colleagues? I mean, you’re all in this together. You’re the swamp.”
Jones, a former FBI investigator who was previously one of Feinstein's top aides, is conducting an ongoing, private investigation into Trump-Russia claims using $50 million supplied by George Soros and a group of 7-10 wealthy donors from California and New York. Jones is working with opposition research firm Fusion GPS - and Christopher Steele, the former UK spy Fusion commissioned to create the infamous "Steele Dossier" which former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe said was instrumental to the Trump-Russia investigation.
Caputo called for an "investigation of the investigators," demanding to know who was "coordinating this attack on President Donald Trump."
“Forget about all the death threats against my family. I want to know who cost us so much money, who crushed our kids, who forced us out of our home, all because you lost an election,” Caputo said. “I want to know because God damn you to hell."
Meanwhile, many believe that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn - who FBI agents Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka didn't think lied - pleaded guilty in order to avoid sure financial ruin trying to fight the Special Counsel. Others say Flynn was protecting his son, Michael Flynn Jr., who served as his father's aide for his consulting company, Flynn Intel Group.
In a letter sent two weeks ago to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Grassley gets straight to the point - going after former FBI Director Comey's blatant contradiction between what he told two Congressional committees - which was that the FBI agents who interviewed Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn "saw nothing that led them to believe [he] was lying."
Swamp creatures don't get my pity...
So when do the perp walks start?
In reply to Swamp creatures don't get my… by synergize
Not buying it Carter. You can't play both sides of the street. Well, you CAN, but don't expect us to believe you.
In reply to So when do the perp walks… by tooldog
All kinds of connections to the Crook and various Deep State activity... As you say SWR, all BS as he was one of the spy's (even went to a spy school in Rome) in the early Trump attempts to form an administrative group.
In reply to Not buying it Carter. You… by SWRichmond
I agree. All these damned high-level "consultants" and "contacts" work for whoever has the money, and they don't care one bit about me or my family. Let 'em all turn on each other.
In reply to Swamp creatures don't get my… by synergize
Yup. Pass me the fucking tissues.
In reply to Swamp creatures don't get my… by synergize
Is this nigga forreal?
Dan Jones has an eminently punchable face....
In reply to Is this nigga forreal? by Skateboarder
I am beginning to believe the entire Russia thing is a witch hunt like Trump says.
Arrest these traitors and spies and hang them.
In reply to Dan Jones has an eminently… by Withdrawn Sanction
Beginning?
In reply to I am beginning to believe… by CheapBastard
Well, I’d say for the girlfriend to fold as quickly as she did, no great catch or loss there, although yeah, much bigger and far more sinister than all political scandals combined up to this point.
No question, folks responsible at the highest levels need to be held accountable . Will they be?
Doubtful.
Awwwwww. I suppose that being a treasonous rat bastard comes with a price.
The world is run by these pathetic morons. One and all. Going around creating spy games and consultancies and what not.
Fucked Beyond Intelligence.
Mr. President,
The only way to clear "the swamp" is to cut off the heads of CIA, FBI,DOJ and career civil servants at State. Failing that tuck it in and continue to fulfill your promises to us, which you have been doing admirably. August Mezzetta, Korean War veteran.
Anyone will talk smack until .gov is on their ass too.
Campaign finance laws have been on the books since Republican criminals put them there during Watergate. Trump has had how long to learn what the law is?
What laws is it okay for Republicans to break? None.
Note how Faux News never discusses these two content areas.
Oh please, the FBI is a tool, it is only as corrupt as the powers that be. In my opinion the FBI needs to arrest 75% of Washington.
Carter Page's chick was disloyal. Go your own way broski
I hope they hang all these Deep State motherfuckers. I'd rather they do it sooner than later.
A good decent person could take command of the forces of the FBI and even the whole U.S government because most people want to be >good but they want to be told how. But because there's no trust, nobody knows.