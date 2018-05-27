Carter Page Speaks Out: This Is How The FBI Ruined My Life

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page claims that the FBI has ruined his life - telling the New York Post that "the crimes that have already been committed against President Trump, myself and the entire Trump movement are much worse" than Watergate.

Page details how "Spygate" cost him his business, his income and even his girlfriend.

Page tells The Post that during the media barrage he faced in late 2016, he visited his girlfriend at her London flat, where she was “freaking out with the fake news about me.” -New York Post

“Talking with her later in the evening after dinner, she told me that she didn’t want me staying there anymore, and that our relationship was over... So late that night I booked a last-minute hotel reservation as part of this early chapter of the redefinition of my life.”

Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation...They went back home in tatters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

Page says he thinks that Stefan Halper - the longtime CIA and FBI operative used by the latter agency to infiltrate and spy on the Trump campaign, was secretly spying on him in a "politically motivated" sting that involved Halper using "fake sympathy to gain his trust - all while fishing for dirt on Page's ties to Russia, where he'd worked as an energy consultant," according to Paul Sperry of The Post.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it turned out to be a trap,” Page said.

Halper contacted Page in early July 2016, weeks before the FBI claims it first opened an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. The timing is significant because if Halper was being used as an informant before a case had been officially opened, it raises the possibility the Trump campaign was spied on for political — not law enforcement — reasons. -New York Post

Page agrees with President Trump's characterization of the scandal as "Spygate," saying "It is particularly appropriate given recent developments."

As covered extensively by Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller, Halper reached out to two other Trump campaign aides - George Papadopoulos and Sam Clovis, while also reportedly informing on former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.

Halper's surveillance of Page, which lasted over 14 months and extended into 2017, coincided with a lucrative series of contracts from the Department of Defense for "research" projects. Halper earned over $400,000 for a period beginning September 26, 2016 - however he was paid over $1 million from contracts awarded by the Obama administration going back to 2012.

While surveilling Page (which ostensibly contributed to the FISA warrant issued on the former Trump aide), Halper portrayed himself as someone who simply wanted to help the Trump campaign, according to Page.

While under surveillance, Page says that Halper "portrayed himself as someone offering help," who would provide "insights and perspectives" on foreign policy matters - his area of expertise as a Cambridge professor who served several U.S. administrations from Nixon to Bush Sr. Page recalled the professor “expressed sympathy about what I had been put through with the defamation and smear campaign led by the DNC and the Clinton campaign,” which underwrote the dossier claiming Page conspired with the Kremlin to swing the election for Trump. For instance, Halper penned a July 28, 2017 “Dear Carter” e-mail, assuaging him that new White House controversies may have taken pressure off him. “I must assume this gives you some relief,” Halper wrote, adding that it “would be great to catch up.” Halper signed the note, “Stef.” -New York Post

Reporters keep asking me about my interactions with Prof. Halper.

I found all our interactions to be cordial.

Like this email I received about a year after I first met him.

He never seemed suspicious.

Just a few scholars exchanging ideas.

He had interests in policy, and politics. pic.twitter.com/D5SKkvN2Bx — Carter Page, Ph.D. (@carterwpage) May 20, 2018

On Saturday, President Trump railed against Democrats, tweeting that they had planted spies "all over my campaign."

With Spies, or “Informants” as the Democrats like to call them because it sounds less sinister (but it’s not), all over my campaign, even from a very early date, why didn’t the crooked highest levels of the FBI or “Justice” contact me to tell me of the phony Russia problem? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Page isn't the first person in Trump's orbit to have suffered as a result of the Russia investigation. In early May, former Trump campaign aide and Republican consultant Michael Caputo lashed out - telling the Senate Intelligence Committee "God damn you to hell," telling the panel that their investigation "forced" his family out of their home, leaving his children "crushed" over the mounting legal costs due to the inquiry.

"Today, I can’t possibly pay the attendant legal costs and live near my aging father, raising my kids where I grew up,” Caputo said. “Your investigation and others into the allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia are costing my family a great deal of money — more than $125,000 — and making a visceral impact on my children."

Caputo noted that Senate Intelligence Committee members are working together and contributing to the "swamp," pointing to the fact that a former Senate Intelligence staffer to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) - Daniel Jones, was one of two sources in a recent McClatchy report about Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney whose office, home and hotel room were raided last month at special counsel Robert Mueller's request.

“But who is McClatchy’s second source? It couldn’t be Dan; he was the first source ... So who could it be — perhaps one of his former Senate Intelligence colleagues? I mean, you’re all in this together. You’re the swamp.”

Jones, a former FBI investigator who was previously one of Feinstein's top aides, is conducting an ongoing, private investigation into Trump-Russia claims using $50 million supplied by George Soros and a group of 7-10 wealthy donors from California and New York. Jones is working with opposition research firm Fusion GPS - and Christopher Steele, the former UK spy Fusion commissioned to create the infamous "Steele Dossier" which former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe said was instrumental to the Trump-Russia investigation.

Caputo called for an "investigation of the investigators," demanding to know who was "coordinating this attack on President Donald Trump."

“Forget about all the death threats against my family. I want to know who cost us so much money, who crushed our kids, who forced us out of our home, all because you lost an election,” Caputo said. “I want to know because God damn you to hell ."

Meanwhile, many believe that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn - who FBI agents Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka didn't think lied - pleaded guilty in order to avoid sure financial ruin trying to fight the Special Counsel. Others say Flynn was protecting his son, Michael Flynn Jr., who served as his father's aide for his consulting company, Flynn Intel Group.

In a letter sent two weeks ago to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Grassley gets straight to the point - going after former FBI Director Comey's blatant contradiction between what he told two Congressional committees - which was that the FBI agents who interviewed Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn "saw nothing that led them to believe [he] was lying."