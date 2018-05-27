Four Russian "Military Advisers" Killed In Syria Clashes

In a world in which "spying" is also known as "benign information gathering", it makes sense that all "soldiers", especially the recently deceased, are called "military advisors."
In this vein, on Sunday the Russian Defense Ministry said that two Russian military advisers have been killed and five Russian soldiers injured during a clash with militants in Deir ez-Zor, according to the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday. Two of the injured soldiers later died from their wounds, bringing the total dead to four.
Russian Defence Ministry: 4 Russian military advisers assigned to artillery battery were killed, 3 injured during a night-time firefight in Deir ez-Zor with a large mobile group of terrorists. 43 terrorists and 6 vehicles with heavy arms were eliminated - R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/i0ZoYVQQ47— Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) May 27, 2018
According to the ministry, terrorists attacked Syrian and Russian troops, and the latter was forced to respond. A total of 43 terrorists were killed in the clashes, and six vehicles were also destroyed, the ministry stated.
“An artillery battery of the regime’s forces was attacked this night; two Russian military advisers, who controlled the fire of the Syrian battery, were killed on the spot,” the ministry said in a statement.
Russian servicemen along with the Syrian regime forces together fought the militants during the clash that lasted for about an hour; “43 terrorists” were also killed and six vehicles with heavy weapons were destroyed, the statement added.
Syria, which has been locked in a devastating
civil proxy war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. According to UN estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.
Comments
'... hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.'
Will any of them be missed?
Don't count on it. BB will make sure of it. The fucking Joo.
In reply to '... hundreds of thousands… by ipso_facto
Strange how Israel is not accepting millions of Syrian refugees
In reply to Don't count on it. BB will… by Truther
I’d rather FUCKING die than be condemned to the shithole that is ISRAEL !!
In reply to Strange how Israel is not… by sun tzu
BBC is reporting that according to their inside information there were 9 russians killed by isis/al qaeda/ daesh etc.
In reply to I’d rather FUCKING die than… by Jack Oliver
So by them, UK.
In reply to BBC is reporting that… by Pandelis
yeah well, they are just the hired gun which will be thrown into history's waste basket via brexit ... count them out
In reply to BBC is reporting that… by researchfix
Syrian regime?
Seriously?
In reply to yeah well, they are the gun… by Pandelis
now none is talking about PIPELINES ... is a Directive D issued about it?
what is this war against syrian people all about?
just removing assad? he cant be that bad can he .... after all his father was a US ally ...
In reply to I’d rather FUCKING die than… by Jack Oliver
Really? From what I’ve seen of it in reports, it looks quite nice. The main cities have many beautiful sections, and in the semi-arid and watered rural areas, it looks quite lush and beautiful.
For those who live and visit in peace, life seems great - great food, culture, education and health care. Support and care for the poor and elderly. Almost a utopia.
Of course, there is the whole fear of being attacked and killed thing, and the whole 1 billion of our neighbors seem to want to exterminate us issue. But, in general, Israel looks like a swell place to live as long as you don’t want to kill anyone.
In reply to I’d rather FUCKING die than… by Jack Oliver
Well, the Rot-childs certainly can't allow a country to treat it's citizens well, give them health care, support and a good life, can they, because after all, according to the Book of the Taliban, all arabs and christians are dogs. /s
In reply to Really? From what I’ve seen… by LaugherNYC
Israel is a "swell place" to live because of all of the swell US taxpayer money spent there. They also have a "swell" military budget for the same reason.
In reply to Really? From what I’ve seen… by LaugherNYC
Go away, Jew.
No one here want's the Fascist Apartheid State your selling.
In reply to Really? From what I’ve seen… by LaugherNYC
Or any Arab country.
In reply to Strange how Israel is not… by sun tzu
Only the chosen ones can be the victims of this mean mean world, it's the sympathy of the guilt-ridden Christians and their insistence that appearances mean everything, a crying topic which cannot be interrupted or expanded on, a subject which is a mourning and retreat of aggressors which they count on. If you have a loved one in Israel, you may extract them. Those near Dimona, Gholan Heights and Gaza, where the energy is stored to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. It's as if it was planned this way. Excavation or sterilization event, maybe both since this tribe has turned crime into a science.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2016/crime-in-the-u.s.-2016/topic-…
How many unsolved crimes are there anyway? (just about all of them).
In reply to Strange how Israel is not… by sun tzu
... in order to understand what the Talmud is about without reading the massive volumes, here’s a short summary excerpt from the book, The New Babylon, pp 61-62 ...
... “ ... Dr. Auguste Rohling, a professor at the University of Prague in the late 19th Century was a student of Hebrew and assembled a translation of the Talmud. This is what Rohling described as the basis of the Talmud:
1) The soul of the Jew is part of God Himself; the souls of the other peoples come from the Devil and resemble those of brutes;
2) Domination over other peoples is the right of Jews alone;
3) Awaiting the coming of the Messiah, the Jews live in a con- tinsel state of war with other peoples;
4) When the victory of the Jews is won, other peoples will accept the Jewish religion; however the Christians will not be given this privilege, but will be exterminated because they belong to the Devil.
5) The Jew is the substance of God; a Gentile who strikes him deserves death;
6) Non-Jews are created to serve Jews;
7) A Jew is forbidden to show mercy to his enemies;
8) A Jew may be a hypocrite to a non-Jew;
9) To despoil a non-Jew is permitted;
10) If anyone returns to a Christian something he has lost, God will not pardon him;
11) God has ordained that the Jew shall take usury from the non-Jew in order to injure him;
12) The best of the non-Jews should be exterminated; the honest life of a Gentile should be the object of hate;
13) If a Jew can deceive a Gentile by pretending to be a non-Jew, he is permitted to do so. ... “ ...
... the best part of waking up is opening your eyes ...
In reply to Only the chosen ones can be… by bunnyswanson
http://www.keyway.ca/gif/babylon.gif
'one must understand the 'future of the past', [and] the 'past of the future' are all present ?'
Question: Is the 'Tigris River' about to be turned into a dried up gulch?!?
In reply to ... in order to… by Chupacabra-322
... in order to understand what the Talmud is about without reading the massive volumes, here’s a short summary excerpt from the book, The New Babylon, pp 61-62 ...
... “ ... Dr. Auguste Rohling, a professor at the University of Prague in the late 19th Century was a student of Hebrew and assembled a translation of the Talmud. This is what Rohling described as the basis of the Talmud:
1) The soul of the Jew is part of God Himself; the souls of the other peoples come from the Devil and resemble those of brutes;
2) Domination over other peoples is the right of Jews alone;
3) Awaiting the coming of the Messiah, the Jews live in a con- tinsel state of war with other peoples;
4) When the victory of the Jews is won, other peoples will accept the Jewish religion; however the Christians will not be given this privilege, but will be exterminated because they belong to the Devil.
5) The Jew is the substance of God; a Gentile who strikes him deserves death;
6) Non-Jews are created to serve Jews;
7) A Jew is forbidden to show mercy to his enemies;
8) A Jew may be a hypocrite to a non-Jew;
9) To despoil a non-Jew is permitted;
10) If anyone returns to a Christian something he has lost, God will not pardon him;
11) God has ordained that the Jew shall take usury from the non-Jew in order to injure him;
12) The best of the non-Jews should be exterminated; the honest life of a Gentile should be the object of hate;
13) If a Jew can deceive a Gentile by pretending to be a non-Jew, he is permitted to do so. ... “ ...
... the best part of waking up is opening your eyes ...
In reply to Only the chosen ones can be… by bunnyswanson
Strange how the 'RueSkis' never manage to whack a Zionist, much less an IDF guy.
If you're gonna shoot, shoot! Don't talk about it, Vlad.
I'm beginning to think that they truly are merely posturing and using Syria as a live-fire arms bazaar for their MIC. As is the US.
I get a laugh out of the Vlad groupies (same as Trump groupies): when he doesn't act, he's "strong, patient, a statesman" by their reconning. When he does whack some ISIS guys (from 30,000 ft), "he's strong". Riiiiiight. Explains why their noses are so brown.
In reply to Strange how Israel is not… by sun tzu
Certainly not on CNN.
In reply to '... hundreds of thousands… by ipso_facto
Fuck you.
They all had relatives who loved them. They were all human beings.
Fuck you.
In reply to '... hundreds of thousands… by ipso_facto
Your anger's just but be it known that he shall reap what he has sown.
In reply to Fuck you. They all had… by lew1024
Wisdom, Billy.
In reply to Your anger's just but be it… by Billy the Poet
All people are creations of God. (This will get ten million down votes).
How do we justify the constant Killing of men women and children, for control of resource rights?
On top of that, the US is a corporate oligarchy run by the fucking arms dealers, big Pharma & the GMO crop bitches. So the kill you by poisoning your food & water, they need more war to destroy places so they can steel the resources, then they get you hooked on opioids, all approved by the FDA (please apply for a license to subscribe prescription drugs, the FDA will grant you one)... But its Memorial Day, honor the fallen that have died for... big government/corporations, since the US civil war. Our freedoms are a joke, we are so regulated to death, we cannot open a hair salon with out a license. Fucking Nazi marxists run the real machine!
In reply to Your anger's just but be it… by Billy the Poet
Nurse! Nurse!
In reply to All people are creations of… by MozartIII
enema! enema!
In reply to Nurse! Nurse! by Ace006
It seems to me that the Jews were relocated to a homeland state under international aegis and law, to the detriment of those living in those areas taken for the purpose. Truman’s decision to proceed with the recognition of Israel, despite reservations in the State Department and Britain that the Arab population would NEVER accept this, and the Russian interest in destabilizing oil supplies to the West by supporting this Arab resentment, resulted in a consensus in the West that a two state solution would be the most fair and best of a bad slate of choices. Certainly the Jews were entitled to a home in the land of their history, while equally certain, the Arab population would object. The belief that, with time, a sense of balance would prevail, with the surrounding states absorbing some of the refugees, while supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state severely underestimated the cynicism of both the Arab leadership and their Russian enablers.
Caught in the middle of this were the Jews, who wanted to peacefully settle their new homeland, and live in harmony and cooperation with their neighbors. Conflict and armed intervention were anathema to their interests. Being vastly outmanned and outgunned, the Jews were caught between an ocean of hate and the sea at their backs.
Rather than looking for compromise and a peaceful solution, the Arabs and Russians opted for eternal conflict and the condemnation of the Palestinians to generations of abandonment and incarceration in camps as pawns in the cynical game of their brothers, and the dismal calculus of the Russians, who armed and stoked the Arab hatred to interrupt and destabilize the energy complex.
So, in terms of reaping what you sow, it seems the Arab and Russian camps are due a lot of misery, and the Palestinians and Jews deserve a century of peace. Allah willing, it shall be so.
In reply to Your anger's just but be it… by Billy the Poet
At the risk of looking like some of the rabid jew-bashing loonies that we have in abundance here, I would like to take exception with
I think the most succinct way of disputing your insane claim would be to say "Fuck off!"
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lehi_(militant_group)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deir_Yassin_massacre
Israel: a nation founded on terrorist principles, by terrorists, and ruled over by.....terrorists.
http://rense.com/general21/pastzionist.htm
In reply to It seems to me that the Jews… by LaugherNYC
Caught in the middle of this were the Jews, who wanted to peacefully settle their new homeland,
The Irgun plotted and they planned to bomb and kill and take the land.
Palestine - Bomb Victims Buried (1946)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KVLSE2qm_A
Palestine Bombing (1946)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHG1sW_1cyk
Report From Palestine (1946)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4H2oWsbNYw
In reply to It seems to me that the Jews… by LaugherNYC
Exactly! What they said.
In reply to Caught in the middle of this… by Billy the Poet
The US should pray for a merciful God and not a just One.
In reply to Your anger's just but be it… by Billy the Poet
Is asking a straight-forward and viable question worthy of your reaction...?
In reply to Fuck you. They all had… by lew1024
Maybe so but I do not see any liberals out there trying to prevent war because if they did the victims they need to feel good about themselves would not exist.
What came first the liberal or the migrant?
In reply to Fuck you. They all had… by lew1024
This isn't about 'liberals'.
In reply to Maybe so but I do not see… by GreatUncle
u miss the point, lew
In reply to Fuck you. They all had… by lew1024
In the grand scheme of things, no one is missed outside of their close network of family and friends. Sadly, the atrocity that was the Syrian Civil War will be just another footprint of proxy wars supported by the American Empire.
In reply to '... hundreds of thousands… by ipso_facto
CORRECTION: Supported by the international Jewish/Zionist Empire.
In reply to In the grand scheme of… by Collectivism Killz
Not a civil war.
In reply to In the grand scheme of… by Collectivism Killz
Invasion by foreign proxies of Zion. Russia is involved, because of Tartus. Iran is involved to counter the Zionists.
Khazars and Ashkenzim do not have any genealogical connection to Palestine.
As if I converted to an extinct African tribal religion and declare some land in Africa as my sacred homeland that the spirits have granted me as my birth right. Then when the locals protest, I shoot them as terrorists.
Modern Israel is based on a myth.
They have expanded the original borders through wars. Conveniently, they were always considered defensive wars.
Whenever white people encroached on aboriginals post 1948 there has always been a hue and cry for their rights.
Khazars in Israel and native Palestinians? <crickets>
In reply to Not a civil war. by Ace006
I don't know whether you're Satan, but you do one hell of an imitation.
The satanist elitists want everybody hating one another.
In reply to '... hundreds of thousands… by ipso_facto
Really?
I read that book and it sure does not describe any harm done onto men by someone named Satan.
It does however list lots of horrific death caused by the other main character, whom everyone seem to refer to as the benevolent one.
In reply to I don't know whether you're… by Ignatius
Man, have you got a long way to go and a lot to learn. Good luck.
In reply to Really? I read that book… by BarkingCat
Pick it up at the Garden of Eden for illumination of Satan's viability.
In reply to Really? I read that book… by BarkingCat
Just a book of lousy fairy tales and gruesome stories to guilt and scare children
In reply to Really? I read that book… by BarkingCat
I doubt that very much---that you've read a book.
In reply to Really? I read that book… by BarkingCat
Job is a fine example of a just god at his best.
In reply to Really? I read that book… by BarkingCat
Allowing one of your most faithful (who you already KNOW is faithful because you're supposed to be fucking omniscient) to be tormented and have everything taken from him, just for shits and giggles...pretty just indeed.
In reply to Job is a fine example of a… by OverTheHedge
I wonder what the male to female kill ratio is?
In reply to '... hundreds of thousands… by ipso_facto
War is hell.
In reply to '... hundreds of thousands… by ipso_facto
Not a one,to answer.