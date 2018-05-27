Four Russian "Military Advisers" Killed In Syria Clashes

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/27/2018 - 15:00

In a world in which "spying" is also known as "benign information gathering", it makes sense that all "soldiers", especially the recently deceased, are called "military advisors."

In this vein, on Sunday the Russian Defense Ministry said that two Russian military advisers have been killed and five Russian soldiers injured during a clash with militants in Deir ez-Zor, according to the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday. Two of the injured soldiers later died from their wounds, bringing the total dead to four.

According to the ministry, terrorists attacked Syrian and Russian troops, and the latter was forced to respond. A total of 43 terrorists were killed in the clashes, and six vehicles were also destroyed, the ministry stated.

“An artillery battery of the regime’s forces was attacked this night; two Russian military advisers, who controlled the fire of the Syrian battery, were killed on the spot,” the ministry said in a statement.

Russian servicemen along with the Syrian regime forces together fought the militants during the clash that lasted for about an hour; “43 terrorists” were also killed and six vehicles with heavy weapons were destroyed, the statement added.

Syria, which has been locked in a devastating civil proxy war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. According to UN estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.

Tags
War Conflict
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 15
LaugherNYC Jack Oliver Sun, 05/27/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

Really? From what I’ve seen of it in reports, it looks quite nice. The main cities have many beautiful sections, and in the semi-arid and watered rural areas, it looks quite lush and beautiful.

For those who live and visit in peace, life seems great - great food, culture, education and health care. Support and care for the poor and elderly. Almost a utopia.

Of course, there is the whole fear of being attacked and killed thing, and the whole 1 billion of our neighbors seem to want to exterminate us issue. But, in general, Israel looks like a swell place to live as long as you don’t want to kill anyone.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
bunnyswanson sun tzu Sun, 05/27/2018 - 16:01 Permalink

Only the chosen ones can be the victims of this mean mean world, it's the sympathy of the guilt-ridden Christians and their insistence that appearances mean everything, a crying topic which cannot be interrupted or expanded on, a subject which is a mourning and retreat of aggressors which they count on.  If you have a loved one in Israel, you may extract them.  Those near Dimona, Gholan Heights and Gaza, where the energy is stored to wipe Israel off the face of the earth.  It's as if it was planned this way.  Excavation or sterilization event, maybe both since this tribe has turned crime into a science.

 

https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2016/crime-in-the-u.s.-2016/topic-…

How many unsolved crimes are there anyway? (just about all of them).

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 bunnyswanson Sun, 05/27/2018 - 18:19 Permalink

     ... in order to understand what the Talmud is about without reading the massive volumes, here’s a short summary excerpt from the book, The New Babylon, pp 61-62 ...

 

     ... “ ... Dr. Auguste Rohling, a professor at the University of Prague in the late 19th Century was a student of Hebrew and assembled a translation of the Talmud. This is what Rohling described as the basis of the Talmud:

1) The soul of the Jew is part of God Himself; the souls of the other peoples come from the Devil and resemble those of brutes;

2) Domination over other peoples is the right of Jews alone;

3) Awaiting the coming of the Messiah, the Jews live in a con- tinsel state of war with other peoples;

4) When the victory of the Jews is won, other peoples will accept the Jewish religion; however the Christians will not be given this privilege, but will be exterminated because they belong to the Devil.

5) The Jew is the substance of God; a Gentile who strikes him deserves death;

6) Non-Jews are created to serve Jews;

7) A Jew is forbidden to show mercy to his enemies;

8) A Jew may be a hypocrite to a non-Jew;

9) To despoil a non-Jew is permitted;

10) If anyone returns to a Christian something he has lost, God will not pardon him;

11) God has ordained that the Jew shall take usury from the non-Jew in order to injure him;

12) The best of the non-Jews should be exterminated; the honest life of a Gentile should be the object of hate;

13) If a Jew can deceive a Gentile by pretending to be a non-Jew, he is permitted to do so. ... “ ...

 

          ... the best part of waking up is opening your eyes ...

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 bunnyswanson Sun, 05/27/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

     ... in order to understand what the Talmud is about without reading the massive volumes, here’s a short summary excerpt from the book, The New Babylon, pp 61-62 ...

 

     ... “ ... Dr. Auguste Rohling, a professor at the University of Prague in the late 19th Century was a student of Hebrew and assembled a translation of the Talmud. This is what Rohling described as the basis of the Talmud:

1) The soul of the Jew is part of God Himself; the souls of the other peoples come from the Devil and resemble those of brutes;

2) Domination over other peoples is the right of Jews alone;

3) Awaiting the coming of the Messiah, the Jews live in a con- tinsel state of war with other peoples;

4) When the victory of the Jews is won, other peoples will accept the Jewish religion; however the Christians will not be given this privilege, but will be exterminated because they belong to the Devil.

5) The Jew is the substance of God; a Gentile who strikes him deserves death;

6) Non-Jews are created to serve Jews;

7) A Jew is forbidden to show mercy to his enemies;

8) A Jew may be a hypocrite to a non-Jew;

9) To despoil a non-Jew is permitted;

10) If anyone returns to a Christian something he has lost, God will not pardon him;

11) God has ordained that the Jew shall take usury from the non-Jew in order to injure him;

12) The best of the non-Jews should be exterminated; the honest life of a Gentile should be the object of hate;

13) If a Jew can deceive a Gentile by pretending to be a non-Jew, he is permitted to do so. ... “ ...

 

          ... the best part of waking up is opening your eyes ...

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HRClinton sun tzu Sun, 05/27/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

Strange how the 'RueSkis' never manage to whack a Zionist, much less an IDF guy. 

If you're gonna shoot, shoot! Don't talk about it, Vlad.

I'm beginning to think that they truly are merely posturing and using Syria as a live-fire arms bazaar for their MIC. As is the US.

I get a laugh out of the Vlad groupies (same as Trump groupies): when he doesn't act, he's "strong, patient, a statesman" by their reconning. When he does whack some ISIS guys (from 30,000 ft), "he's strong". Riiiiiight. Explains why their noses are so brown.

Vote up!
 24
Vote down!
 0
MozartIII Billy the Poet Sun, 05/27/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

All people are creations of God. (This will get ten million down votes).

 

How do we justify the constant Killing of men women and children, for control of resource rights?

On top of that, the US is a corporate oligarchy run by the fucking arms dealers, big Pharma & the GMO crop bitches. So the kill you by poisoning your food & water, they need more war to destroy places so they can steel the resources, then they get you hooked on opioids, all approved by the FDA (please apply for a license to subscribe prescription drugs, the FDA will grant you one)... But its Memorial Day, honor the fallen that have died for... big government/corporations, since the US civil war. Our freedoms are a joke, we are so regulated to death, we cannot open a hair salon with out a license. Fucking Nazi marxists run the real machine! 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 19
LaugherNYC Billy the Poet Sun, 05/27/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

It seems to me that the Jews were relocated to a homeland state under international aegis and law, to the detriment of those living in those areas taken for the purpose. Truman’s decision to proceed with the recognition of Israel, despite reservations in the State Department and Britain that the Arab population would NEVER accept this, and the Russian interest in destabilizing oil supplies to the West by supporting this Arab resentment, resulted in a consensus in the West that a two state solution would be the most fair and best of a bad slate of choices. Certainly the Jews were entitled to a home in the land of their history, while equally certain, the Arab population would object. The belief that, with time, a sense of balance would prevail, with the surrounding states absorbing some of the refugees, while supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state severely underestimated the cynicism of both the Arab leadership and their Russian enablers.

Caught in the middle of this were the Jews, who wanted to peacefully settle their new homeland, and live in harmony and cooperation with their neighbors. Conflict and armed intervention were anathema to their interests. Being vastly outmanned and outgunned, the Jews were caught between an ocean of hate and the sea at their backs. 

Rather than looking for compromise and a peaceful solution, the Arabs and Russians opted for eternal conflict and the condemnation of the Palestinians to generations of abandonment and incarceration in camps as pawns in the cynical game of their brothers, and the dismal calculus of the Russians, who armed and stoked the Arab hatred to interrupt and destabilize the energy complex.

So, in terms of reaping what you sow, it seems the Arab and Russian camps are due a lot of misery, and the Palestinians and Jews deserve a century of peace.  Allah willing, it shall be so.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
OverTheHedge LaugherNYC Sun, 05/27/2018 - 16:57 Permalink

At the risk of looking like some of the rabid jew-bashing loonies that we have in abundance here, I would like to take exception with 

Caught in the middle of this were the Jews, who wanted to peacefully settle their new homeland, and live in harmony and cooperation with their neighbors

I think the most succinct way of disputing your insane claim would be to say "Fuck off!" 

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lehi_(militant_group)

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deir_Yassin_massacre

Israel: a nation founded on terrorist principles, by terrorists, and ruled over by.....terrorists.

http://rense.com/general21/pastzionist.htm

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Billy the Poet LaugherNYC Sun, 05/27/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

Caught in the middle of this were the Jews, who wanted to peacefully settle their new homeland,

 

The Irgun plotted and they planned to bomb and kill and take the land.

 

Palestine - Bomb Victims Buried (1946)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KVLSE2qm_A

 

Palestine Bombing (1946)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHG1sW_1cyk

 

Report From Palestine (1946)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4H2oWsbNYw

 

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
any_mouse Ace006 Sun, 05/27/2018 - 18:06 Permalink

Invasion by foreign proxies of Zion. Russia is involved, because of Tartus. Iran is involved to counter the Zionists.

Khazars and Ashkenzim do not have any genealogical connection to Palestine.

As if I converted to an extinct African tribal religion and declare some land in Africa as my sacred homeland that the spirits have granted me as my birth right. Then when the locals protest, I shoot them as terrorists.

Modern Israel is based on a myth.

They have expanded the original borders through wars. Conveniently, they were always considered defensive wars.

Whenever white people encroached on aboriginals post 1948 there has always been a hue and cry for their rights.

Khazars in Israel and native Palestinians? <crickets>