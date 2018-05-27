"He's A Political Prisoner Whose Life Is In Clear And Pressing Danger": Tommy Robinson Offered Asylum By German MP

A German member of Parliament (MP) has offered British activist Tommy Robinson political asylum following his arrest on Friday for suspicion of breaching the peace while livestreaming outside the trial of a child grooming gang.
“Tommy Robinson is a political prisoner, whose life is in clear and pressing danger. We have to do everything we can to make sure he is granted political asylum,” said the office of conservative German MP Petr Bystron in a Saturday statement provided to the Gateway Pundit's Cassandra Fairbanks.
“As we know, German asylum laws are applied very liberally. Since 2012, 1.8 million mostly economic migrants have come to Germany under these asylum laws, even though they were not actually persecuted politically,” said Bystron, who himself came to Germany as a political refugee from Communism when he was 16.
The statement continued on to say that Robinson is an actual victim of political persecution and that he is appealing to the German Federal Government, the German Foreign Office, the European Union and all human rights organizations — including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch — to step in and fight for his freedom and grant him asylum in Germany. -TGP
“Freedom of speech is under attack all across Europe. I was at the AfD march in Berlin today, where people were waving #FreeTommy signs. I grew up under Communist dictatorship, and I will not let our freedoms be taken away again,” Bystron told TGP.
Ein guter Tag für Deutschland. Ein Albtraum für die #antifa. Für die #ZukunftDeutschland|s waren heute >5.000 Patrioten auf Berlins Straßen. Die Botschaft ist angekommen: die #AfD gibt unser Land nicht auf. @AfDimBundestag #AfDdemo #AfDwirkt pic.twitter.com/dcToRWOSHa— Petr Bystron (@PetrBystronAfD) May 27, 2018
Happening right now:— Northern Lion👌 (@Swede_Watch) May 27, 2018
Massive patriotic march in Berlin.#FreeTommy #UK #TommyRobinson #FreeTommyRobinson #AFD #US #MAGA pic.twitter.com/7b71tTLRbw
Robinson, a UK activist and founder of the English Defence Leage was arrested on Friday outside of Leeds Crown Court for reporting on a pedophile grooming trial. Within six hours of his arrest, Robinson was handed a 13 month prison term for violating a prior suspended sentence for a similar offense.
He was admonished last year by Judge Heather Norton for filming outside a gang rape case in Canterbury, who slapped him with a three month suspended sentence on the condition that he cease his coverage of the trials.
you should be under no illusions that if you commit any further offence of any kind, and that would include, I would have thought a further contempt of court by similar actions, then that sentence of three months would be activated -Judge Heather Norton
“This is not about free speech, not about the freedom of the press, nor about legitimate journalism, and not about political correctness,” the judge told Robinson at the time.
Perhaps most concerning to Robinson's supporters however - and noted by Bystron, is the danger Robinson faces in prison - where he has previously been attacked for his views. Media outlets, meanwhile, were banned from covering the incident by the court - with several removing reports which had already been published.
“Robinson has been the target of violent attacks by fellow inmates several times in British prisons. Judge Geoffrey Marson also imposed a news ban since the case is ongoing, even though Robinson’s case is closed. British Media had to take down their stories on Robinson,” the statement from Bystron’s office continued.
I won't stop. Here's the gag order & here's the judge smiling as Tommy is about toget arrested with one of the officers involved #freeTommy pic.twitter.com/iKjtT6Amwe— Carp hey denim (@Carpheydenim) May 26, 2018
The most terrifying video you’ll see today. https://t.co/Vb8yNpZNCo— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) May 25, 2018
Media delete articles on Tommy Robinson arrest in the UK after judge orders reporting ban. https://t.co/27R13Dw5FT— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 26, 2018
Also weighing in on Robinson's arrest is Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who penned a letter to the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs with five questions.
1) Have you heard about the arrest of British activist and Islam critic Tommy Robinson for "breaching the peace," while he was covering a trial of Islamic rapists, and that he was within a few hours convicted to 13 months imprisonment? What do you think of this madness?
2) Do you realize that, if the said Islam critic has to spend his jail sentence among Islamic criminals, this may cost him his life? What is your opinion of this?
3) Does, according to you, freedom of speech also apply to Islam critics in the EU and are you willing to immediately voice your dissatisfaction about this violation of freedom of speech by the United Kingdom to your British colleague and demand his attention for the personal safety of the person involved? If not, why not?
4) Do you and your colleagues in the EU realize that you cannot silence the dissatisfaction in society about Islamization by prosecuting or arresting Islam critics, and that a large segment of the population will at a certain time no longer accept this and turn against you and your colleagues?
5) Can you answer these questions before Tuesday, May 29, 11 am?
Parliamentary questions to the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs about the arrest and safety of Tommy Robinson.#TommyRobinson #FreeTommy #FreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/4fSq94WoI8— Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) May 26, 2018
Meanwhile, protests rage in the UK and Berlin over Robinson's arrest, as the hashtag #FreeTommy has gone viral as supporters coordinate their responses, express outrage and share information.
#FreeTommy now. Protest. #TommyRobinson The Great Rebellion begins. pic.twitter.com/5PBoDSCnEJ— BJDJ #IAmTommy (@1BJDJ) May 26, 2018
Mäktiga scener då tusentals Britter marcherar för den politiska fången och frihetskämpen #TommyRobinson#FreeTommy #svpol #SD2018 pic.twitter.com/IbvWtROgeZ— Northern Lion👌 (@Swede_Watch) May 27, 2018
Free Tommy Robinson#FreeTommy pic.twitter.com/NMhTc7gbX4— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) May 26, 2018
Pedophile grooming gangs
As we reported on Saturday, A group of 29 defendants are being tried for historical sex offences against children, split into three trials. Robinson was arrested at the second trial, while the first is ongoing.
For more on the grooming gangs which have abused over 700 women and girls, click here.
Enraged Britons have been harassing the defendants as they make their way to court in the ongoing trials. Meanwhile, one group of protesters seems to have been able to avoid the long arm of the law - the Sikhs.
While Robinson is being punished for drawing attention to Muslim rape gangs, the Sikh Awareness Society, which has also reported on these "grooming" trials, is left alone. "They are a godsend," said Doe, "because they pull no punches yet don't seem to get the intimidation that people like Tommy get." Of course -- British police would not dare arrest a bearded man in a turban. -Gatestone Institute
[insert: nintchdbpict000322969611.jpg ]
Comments
I've never understood why Brits call a truck a "lorry" or a toilet a "loo" but calling child rape "grooming"? Grooming for what? Service to parliament? The Crown? WTF?
Why is 99% of the media hiding protest of child rape?
probably a Directive D
however, i would be careful of Germans bearing gifts ...
In reply to I've never understood why… by One of We
I'll never understand why Americans insist on calling a loo a bathroom, or a spy an informant...
Touche?
Err - these are the same cunts, mate. On both sides of the pond. Same tribe.
Dan Bongino did a great piece the other day on euphemism as one of their tactics.
In reply to probably a Directive D… by Pandelis
Why do Americans call a "criminal investigation" a "matter" instead?
In reply to I'll never understand why … by CuttingEdge
This feels like a turning of the tide.
In reply to Why do Americans call a … by 847328_3527
Or a tidying of the turds?
In reply to This feels like a turning of… by tmosley
Why is 99% of the media hiding protest of child rape?
Because they are:
a) cowards
b) collusional
c) both
In reply to Or a tidying of the turds? by CuttingEdge
Robinson is standing up and pointing out Pedophile/Rape gangs. There should be several thousand people surrounding the jail demanding his release.
Get this judge off the bench and the crooked cops off the force if you want to continue using the buildings he "sits on the bench" in and the police buildings.
In reply to Why is 99% of the media… by CuttingEdge
Trump should boycott any visits to UK until the Queen explains why child rapists should be protected more than free speech.
In reply to Robinson is standing up and… by JRobby
While the jew supremacists are actively criminalizing all free speech in all western countries including the U.S.A.
They are begging for more war funds to carry out their never ending blood lusts against everything goyim !
Israel: Jews Demand “Better” Military Aid Deal from US Taxpayers Despite $38 Billion Gift !
https://nationalvanguard.org/2018/05/israel-jews-demand-better-military…
If you, your family, & your friends are serious about putting a stop to the jew supremacist stranglehold on the world then make sure you:
VOTE "PATRICK LITTLE" U.S. Senator June 5th in California !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6SOxd4B-cs
In reply to Trump should boycott any… by One of We
Only a fool or an idiot would assign all oligarchs under the category of Jews.
In reply to While the jew supremacists… by MoreSun
Tommy may be right on this issue but I don't trust him because he's a zionist, like many on the alt-right, their motives seem questionable.
In reply to Only a fool or an idiot… by Quantify
What makes you think he is a zionist?
In reply to a by eforce
Google: "tommy robinson zionist"
You can do that with most alt-right figureheads (as they are usually zionists).
In reply to What makes you think he is a… by Ajax-1
If supporters want to do something meaningful, then let them start filming and streaming the way he did and be willing to get arrested. Fill the prisons to overflowing.
These protest, while a start, will get ignored. Piss of the sons of bitches that put him in prison by doing exactly what he did. Make them throw everybody in prison. Then Tommy will have friends in prison that can help watch his back. It won't take more than 10 successive cases like this and things will start happening in a big way.
In reply to Google: "tommy robinson… by eforce
Telling someone to Goggle something does not make your argument. Tommy Robinson is just a Brit that is tired of seeing his country turned to shit. And there IS no lower form of shit than Islam.
In reply to Google: "tommy robinson… by eforce
He is a jew confirmed operative and you know it
In reply to Telling someone to Goggle… by Quantify
so nazio's are pro-muslim terrorists, immigration and child rape? just wanna make sure I understand the positions here. You prefer the muslim horde more than the existence of Jews?
In reply to He is a jew confirmed… by MoreSun
Google something is your fucking evidence? Hahahahahaha!
Fuck off! Anyone that hates Muslim dog scum and is willing to stand up against them is a friend of mine! Tommy is a hero. If you want to enjoy being buttfucked by local Muslim dog scum or having your daughters raped and sold by them, go for it.
In reply to Google: "tommy robinson… by eforce
HE was arrested for causing people to look at child gang raping. What have you done except blow hard?
In reply to Google: "tommy robinson… by eforce
maybe all the pics of him in IDF shirts or the time he went to the golan heights and stood on an israeli tank or you know actually listening to him speak instead of reading a one sentence tweet?
In reply to What makes you think he is a… by Ajax-1
Where are these German MPs when Ernst Zundel and Ursula Havrebeck and Monika Schaefer are imprisoned for Holocaust Denial? They are quiet as church mice because the Zionists run Europe.
In reply to a by eforce
A+++ Juggernaut, thinking the same exact thing- So we know by this that tommy is just a jew supremacists zionist agent.
Thank God for Ernst Zundel, Ursula Haverbeck, Monica Schafer, Germar Rudolf, David Irving, and many, many, many more courageous souls who have stood up to the plague of all humanity the jew supremacists of the world.
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power no matter how small-NOW !!
In reply to Where are these German MPs… by Juggernaut x2
If it weren't for an endless supply of fools, they wouldn't bother with 'elections'. However, not many consider how delusional it is to allow the group with the worst record of lying, mass murder and human rights abuse to masquerade as 'government'.
In reply to Only a fool or an idiot… by Quantify
https://youtu.be/qHcFMuvrtqU
The credible threat of organised non-Islamic male mass violence against the government has gone. That is possibly the only thing that can stop Islamic/Marcist/Kabbuts tyranny from manifesting itself in the UK within 2 decades. This has gestated since the Great War at least, a feminine mindset in citizenry and the institutions. It won't be undone without Hard Patriarchy and the credible threat of strength. The sword can stay sheathed, but they must believe that you would use it. Until our culture re-learns this lesson and admits to and counteracts the pernicious effects of the feminization of the body politic, the West is in a 30 year death spiral.
In reply to If it weren't for an endless… by rgraf
He isn't smart enough to qualify for either group.
In reply to Only a fool or an idiot… by Quantify
and only a jew supremacist shill would capitalize the decrepit word jew- Just a thought...
It's decrepit because you and your tribe made it that way by your 2000 years of incessant blood lusts, destruction, moral depravity and deep seated hatred for all others
In reply to Only a fool or an idiot… by Quantify
He is an other fucking coward.
In reply to Trump should boycott any… by One of We
The Brits have an infamous history of buggery. Hence the ease-of-term 'grooming', as if it was just an everyday affair.
In reply to Robinson is standing up and… by JRobby
isn't that the point? i don't understand why the brits are upset about these paki pedos. they are just becoming british. i don't recall the brits protesting when half their .gov and entertainment industry were caufht buggering kids.
In reply to The Brits have an infamous… by Government nee…
Is it not amazing being fast trialed within 13 hours?
If a Muslim groomer is sentenced that fast the newspapers would scream discrimination..... Dis - crimi- nation. ..which would be correct for these cheerleaders of horrendous violations of human dignity.
In reply to Robinson is standing up and… by JRobby
The cops aren't crooked, they are just frightened. Now the politicians, they are crooked. They trade citizenship for votes paid in kind with free food and social services by the rest of us.
In reply to Robinson is standing up and… by JRobby
Because the are owned the same people that owns that judge.
NWO/Jewish Bankers/Globalist/Jewish MSM Cabal....fuk them all
I hope The Don will blast out a tweet to the useless Brits..
In reply to Why is 99% of the media… by CuttingEdge
Exactly, and don't be fooled by down vote/s, sadly ZH is infested with hasbara filth, Zionist paid trolls who spread Jewish PR and support Zionist false narratives.
In reply to Because the are owned the… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Is that the same Don who moved the Yank embassy to Jerusalem? Lol
In reply to Because the are owned the… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Lets be honest, we all know why. It’s because they fear that this report will direct anger and frustration at Muslims as a whole.
The bigger issue is why prevent it?
If the Muslim community thinks that child rape is wrong and these people do not represent their religion they should be forced to publicly declare that they disown every person in this group and show all the efforts on their part to prevent it. This is a recurring issue in the U.K.
In reply to Why is 99% of the media… by CuttingEdge
your an ass...just spreading hate for Muslims, trying to push a conflict between the Christians and the Muslims, while the Zionists sit back and laugh. You people are worst than animals.
In reply to Lets be honest, we all know… by NumberNone
Yip NTL, you nailed it- IT'S THE "jew supremacists" as it has always been !
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power (no matter how small) throughout the world-NOW !
The jews have been not only scapegoating the muslims, they financed and created ISIS, they spread false propaganda to foment hatred for the muslims while they carry out their (jew) blood lusts with impunity throughout the world.
The jew supremacists are the orchestrators, financiers, and supporters of all the migrant invasions throughout the world-FACT !
If you, your family, & your friends are serious about putting a stop to the jew supremacist stranglehold on the world then make sure you:
VOTE "PATRICK LITTLE" U.S. Senator June 5th in California !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6SOxd4B-cs
In reply to your an ass...just spreading… by nevertheless
Spreading the hate for Muslims?....lol. Its a fucking 7th century cult that killed more people than the plague. It Promotes slavery AND EVEN practices it here and NOW, in the 21st CENTURY!It treats women as property, kills its OWN members for leaving the cult and has MURDERED dozens just for drawing CARTOONS. I could not make this kind of shit up if I tried. You are a asshat and a complete buffoon. Islam ACTUALLY means TO SUBMIT. Which you have obviously done. The sects kill each other daily over yes wait for it...who can be considered a prophet. No such thing as ANY human who has conversations with a deity. Stay in your sandbox.
In reply to your an ass...just spreading… by nevertheless
Q, If you are a zionist shill then squeal on. But, if your not, you need to realize the jew supremacist zionist murderous thugs are and have been using you and every other goy by use of their propaganda to hate the Muslim/Islam.
All the meanwhile the jew supremacist force all the migration from these mid east & africa etc into your countries.
(((They))) are the ones that your anger should be placed squarely on, but they own the major propaganda machines and most believe their warped lying satanic narrative.
Not in any way excusing the islamic terror that is unleashed, but the culprits that have actually pushed it into your countries are the lying jew supremacists and their accomplice jewmerica.
If you, your family, & your friends are serious about putting a stop to the jew supremacist stranglehold on the world then make sure you:
VOTE "PATRICK LITTLE" U.S. Senator June 5th in California !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6SOxd4B-cs
In reply to Spreading the hate for… by Quantify
DEATH TO ISLAM, DEATH TO SATAN.
In reply to Q, If you are a zionist… by MoreSun
OK ajax, but its the jew supremacists who push both into your countries, your minds and your souls
The biggest loudest satanist in the world is a jew !!
In reply to DEATH TO ISLAM, DEATH TO… by Ajax-1
Sorry bud but I have yet seen any Jew killing another jew for leaving Judaism, or killing anyone for drawing picture, or diving a tuck through a crowd or flying a plane into a skyscraper, I could go on but its would be a waste of time. You are most likely a muzzie or have been brainwashed to believe a handful of Jews run the world. Either way you are a waste of time as you subscribe to a very simplistic view of the world. If a few Jews CAN run the world how stupid does that make you?
In reply to Q, If you are a zionist… by MoreSun
OK Q, you are a confirmed jew brick.
The recent florida shooters mom was a jew, but what do you care, most of the mafia's in the U.S. were jew ran, but what do you care.
And being the jews killed 20,000,000 Christians in post czarist russia by your jew bolsheviks,
and, being that jew war I & jew war II were instigated by, agitated for, and supported by you jews- that makes the 60,000,000 dead part of your total murderous death spree. Don't forget you jews declared war first in march 1933 against the good German peoples and called for their total annihilation.
We could go on, and on but you could care less because you are a confirmed decrepit blood lusting jew supremacist.
The truth has no place in you- jew lying propaganda is your lot. You worship your jew god edward bernays and walk in his uncle siggy's freuds foot steps- lost souls all.
In reply to Sorry bud but I have yet… by Quantify
Your Muslim filth should be mass executed and everyone would see how all the problems are resolved overnight.
Your Muslim filth doesn't need any help to show their filth. Gang rape of white 10y/o is just one of their "abilities".
I personally would put these 29 Muzzrats in a gas chamber. Problem solved.
In reply to your an ass...just spreading… by nevertheless
Same here. I have said that the streets of Europe will run with rivers of blood to rid themselves of muslim dog scum.
In reply to Your Muslim filth should be… by ShakenNotStirred
But if you don't rid yourselves of the jew supremacists at the same time you will be in it all over again.
The jews are the ones that opened your borders who created your so-called hate crimes to shut you up, they (jews) push the migrant invasion in every way.
The jew supremacists are you real enemies and always have been. they are using the invasion and its outcome to control you completely and unconditionally.
In reply to Same here. I have said that… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Dog shit still talking? Why?
No one controls me. But isn't it interesting that Islam is synonymous with submission? There are only three rules in Islam: submit, pay the jizya tax, or die. I will never submit to filth like you. As for the Jews controlling me? Yeah, right. And don't dare try and tell me who you think my enemy is, or is not. Islam has made it clear that they are a political and totalitarian ideology that uses cult-level controls to dominate entire countries. You can take that kind of fucking mind control and shove it. How many muzzies are there in the world? 1.6 billion. Believe me, Jews are at the bottom of my give-a-shit list, you dog fucker.
In reply to But if you don't rid… by MoreSun
another confirmed jew supremacist brick
In reply to Dog shit still talking? Why… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Given you are so bright, dare to name names (other than Soros)?
In reply to But if you don't rid… by MoreSun