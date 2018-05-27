"He's A Political Prisoner Whose Life Is In Clear And Pressing Danger": Tommy Robinson Offered Asylum By German MP

A German member of Parliament (MP) has offered British activist Tommy Robinson political asylum following his arrest on Friday for suspicion of breaching the peace while livestreaming outside the trial of a child grooming gang.

“Tommy Robinson is a political prisoner, whose life is in clear and pressing danger. We have to do everything we can to make sure he is granted political asylum,” said the office of conservative German MP Petr Bystron in a Saturday statement provided to the Gateway Pundit's Cassandra Fairbanks.

“As we know, German asylum laws are applied very liberally. Since 2012, 1.8 million mostly economic migrants have come to Germany under these asylum laws, even though they were not actually persecuted politically,” said Bystron, who himself came to Germany as a political refugee from Communism when he was 16.

The statement continued on to say that Robinson is an actual victim of political persecution and that he is appealing to the German Federal Government, the German Foreign Office, the European Union and all human rights organizations — including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch — to step in and fight for his freedom and grant him asylum in Germany. -TGP

“Freedom of speech is under attack all across Europe. I was at the AfD march in Berlin today, where people were waving #FreeTommy signs. I grew up under Communist dictatorship, and I will not let our freedoms be taken away again,” Bystron told TGP.

Ein guter Tag für Deutschland. Ein Albtraum für die #antifa. Für die #ZukunftDeutschland|s waren heute >5.000 Patrioten auf Berlins Straßen. Die Botschaft ist angekommen: die #AfD gibt unser Land nicht auf. @AfDimBundestag #AfDdemo #AfDwirkt pic.twitter.com/dcToRWOSHa — Petr Bystron (@PetrBystronAfD) May 27, 2018

Robinson, a UK activist and founder of the English Defence Leage was arrested on Friday outside of Leeds Crown Court for reporting on a pedophile grooming trial. Within six hours of his arrest, Robinson was handed a 13 month prison term for violating a prior suspended sentence for a similar offense.

He was admonished last year by Judge Heather Norton for filming outside a gang rape case in Canterbury, who slapped him with a three month suspended sentence on the condition that he cease his coverage of the trials.

you should be under no illusions that if you commit any further offence of any kind, and that would include, I would have thought a further contempt of court by similar actions, then that sentence of three months would be activated -Judge Heather Norton

“This is not about free speech, not about the freedom of the press, nor about legitimate journalism, and not about political correctness,” the judge told Robinson at the time.

Perhaps most concerning to Robinson's supporters however - and noted by Bystron, is the danger Robinson faces in prison - where he has previously been attacked for his views. Media outlets, meanwhile, were banned from covering the incident by the court - with several removing reports which had already been published.

“Robinson has been the target of violent attacks by fellow inmates several times in British prisons. Judge Geoffrey Marson also imposed a news ban since the case is ongoing, even though Robinson’s case is closed. British Media had to take down their stories on Robinson,” the statement from Bystron’s office continued.

I won't stop. Here's the gag order & here's the judge smiling as Tommy is about toget arrested with one of the officers involved #freeTommy pic.twitter.com/iKjtT6Amwe — Carp hey denim (@Carpheydenim) May 26, 2018

The most terrifying video you’ll see today. https://t.co/Vb8yNpZNCo — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) May 25, 2018

Media delete articles on Tommy Robinson arrest in the UK after judge orders reporting ban. https://t.co/27R13Dw5FT — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 26, 2018

Also weighing in on Robinson's arrest is Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who penned a letter to the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs with five questions.

1) Have you heard about the arrest of British activist and Islam critic Tommy Robinson for "breaching the peace," while he was covering a trial of Islamic rapists, and that he was within a few hours convicted to 13 months imprisonment? What do you think of this madness? 2) Do you realize that, if the said Islam critic has to spend his jail sentence among Islamic criminals, this may cost him his life? What is your opinion of this? 3) Does, according to you, freedom of speech also apply to Islam critics in the EU and are you willing to immediately voice your dissatisfaction about this violation of freedom of speech by the United Kingdom to your British colleague and demand his attention for the personal safety of the person involved? If not, why not? 4) Do you and your colleagues in the EU realize that you cannot silence the dissatisfaction in society about Islamization by prosecuting or arresting Islam critics, and that a large segment of the population will at a certain time no longer accept this and turn against you and your colleagues? 5) Can you answer these questions before Tuesday, May 29, 11 am?

Parliamentary questions to the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs about the arrest and safety of Tommy Robinson.#TommyRobinson #FreeTommy #FreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/4fSq94WoI8 — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) May 26, 2018

Meanwhile, protests rage in the UK and Berlin over Robinson's arrest, as the hashtag #FreeTommy has gone viral as supporters coordinate their responses, express outrage and share information.

Pedophile grooming gangs

As we reported on Saturday, A group of 29 defendants are being tried for historical sex offences against children, split into three trials. Robinson was arrested at the second trial, while the first is ongoing.

For more on the grooming gangs which have abused over 700 women and girls, click here.

Enraged Britons have been harassing the defendants as they make their way to court in the ongoing trials. Meanwhile, one group of protesters seems to have been able to avoid the long arm of the law - the Sikhs.

While Robinson is being punished for drawing attention to Muslim rape gangs, the Sikh Awareness Society, which has also reported on these "grooming" trials, is left alone. "They are a godsend," said Doe, "because they pull no punches yet don't seem to get the intimidation that people like Tommy get." Of course -- British police would not dare arrest a bearded man in a turban. -Gatestone Institute

