US Officials Enter North Korea To "Prepare Trump-Kim Talks" As Kim Commits To "Complete Denuclearization"

Update: confirming that Trump's "dear Kim" letter was just a negotiating tactic, the WaPo reports that the US exploratory team is back in North Korea as Reuters previewed yesterday:
- U.S. OFFICIALS CROSS INTO NORTH KOREA FOR SUMMIT PREPARATION TALKS DESPITE UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING TRUMP-KIM MEETING - WASHINGTON POST
According to WaPo sources, former US ambassador to South Korea, Sung Kim, crossed into North Korea on Sunday to hold talks with Pyongyang’s Vice-Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui. The US envoy is accompanied by Allison Hooker, the Korea specialist on the National Security Council and an undisclosed official from the Defense Department, the source said.
The meetings between US and N.Korean officials are expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday with the aim of organizing “any summit” between Trump and Kim on the North Korean nuclear program. Sung Kim and Choe reportedly know each other well as they were both involved in nuclear talks in previous years.
* * *
One day after Saturday's "surprise" second summit between the leaders of North and South Korea, President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that his Northern counterpart Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to “complete” denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and to a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
“Chairman Kim clearly appealed once again that his intent to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula is firm,” Moon said quoted by Reuters.
The statement came one day after Moon and Kim agreed that the possible North Korea-U.S. summit must be held: “Chairman Kim and I have agreed that the June 12 summit should be held successfully, and that our quest for the Korean peninsula’s denuclearization and a perpetual peace regime should not be halted,” Moon said.
Moon also explained that he held Saturday’s impromptu summit - the second between the two sides in a month - after Kim asked for a meeting “without any formality”.
“A meeting was held because officials of both countries thought that meeting face-to-face would be better than a phone call,” Moon said, noting that the summit was in line with previous agreements for the two leaders to meet more often.
The meeting was the latest dramatic turn in a week of diplomatic ups and downs surrounding the prospects for an unprecedented summit between the United States and North Korea, and the strongest sign yet that the two Korean leaders are trying to keep the on-again off-again meeting on track.
North Korea’s state news agency, KCNA, said the Korean leaders had agreed to “high-level” talks between the two countries on June 1. “They shared the opinion that they would meet frequently in the future to make dialogue brisk and pool wisdom and efforts,” KCNA said. KCNA also said that Kim expressed “his fixed will” on the possibility of meeting Trump as previously planned; the agency also said the two leaders had reached a “satisfactory consensus” and expressed “their stand to make joint efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”.
Meanwhile, on Saturday night President Trump also indicated he too was effectively ready to proceed with the summit, telling reporters that direct talks with North Korea are talking place and meetings were taking place "as we speak" in an unidentified location to push ahead with the summit which Trump unexpectedly canceled last week due to "open hostility" from North Korea. And just to make sure that the meeting takes place as previously scheduled, a White House team will travel to Singapore to continue preparations for the on-again, off-again meeting.
“We’re doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea,” Trump said. “We’re looking at June 12 in Singapore. That hasn’t changed, and it’s moving along pretty well. So we’ll see what happens.”
China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters on Sunday it “firmly” hoped the summit could happen as scheduled and be successful and reiterated a call for both sides to be patient and show goodwill.
“We have always believed that direct contacts and dialogue between the leaders of North Korea and the United States are crucial to resolving the peninsula nuclear issue,” it said.
* * *
As previously discussed, the biggest tension and dispute between the U.S. and North Korea boils down to how fast Kim should give up his weapons, and what he’ll get in return. Previously, North Korea rejected outright calls from U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton to follow the "Libya model" of quickly giving up its nuclear weapons before it gets anything in return, and for obvious reasons: Libya's dictator Moammar Qaddafi was killed in an uprising several years later.
Moon on Sunday dodged a question on whether Kim clearly mentioned if he would agree to the U.S. demand for complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization: "What’s unclear for Chairman Kim, in my opinion, is not his willingness for denuclearization but whether he can certainly trust the U.S. saying that it’ll end hostile relations and guarantee the security of his regime after his denuclearization," Moon said.
In other words, Kim is worried that Trump will pull another Iran and reneg on a deal shortly after it has been enacted.
“If North Korea and the U.S. are to have a summit, then their summit is possible only after they confirm each other’s intention on that regard,” Moon said, however also confirming that the historic summit is all but assured after last week's negotiating detour by Trump, the South Korea president added that "the fact that North Korea and the U.S. agreed to have a summit and working-level talks indicates that the U.S. has already confirmed the North’s intentions.”
And in an indication that the White House is flexible as to the details of the denuclearization process, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier this month that the administration will follow the “President Trump model.” North Korea seized on that in a statement on Friday calling for talks with the U.S.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Saturday to “Stay Focused. It’s about the outcome. It’s about keeping Americans and the world safe.”
But the real catalyst was China, whose Foreign Ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters on Sunday it “firmly” hoped the summit could happen as scheduled and be successful and reiterated a call for both sides to be patient and show goodwill.
“We have always believed that direct contacts and dialogue between the leaders of North Korea and the United States are crucial to resolving the peninsula nuclear issue,” it said.
And the only reason it said it? Because Trump caved on the ZTE sanctions, which in turn prompted China's president Xi to push Kim back to the negotiating table, but is also set to greenlight the NXP-Qualcomm deal which just a few weeks ago was all but dead, and which according to many is the biggest open arb currently on Wall Street.
In other words, it almost appears that a bunch of M&A arb hedge funds are running US foreign policy.
Comments
Heh ;-)
BIGLY!!
In reply to Heh ;-) by nmewn
One hell of a chess game between China and the United States using the two Korea's as pawns.
The USA wants to military destroy NK and China refuses to make that move.
I fear it won't be long now before NK "gasses thier own people" or "sponsors" a terrorist attack somewhere.
When you're about to win the game, the next move should always be the worst possible move that ends up costing you the win.
In reply to BIGLY!! by wildbad
Leftwing heads exploding...again.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Gosh darnit. I am really starting to get sick and tired of all this winning. Come on Trump, toss out a loser just so we came remain interested.
In reply to . by bigkahuna
Everytime the MSM try to rain on Trump's parade, he makes them look more like the traitors they are.
In reply to Gosh darnit. I am really… by Ghost of PartysOver
"Libya model" yea, that's the ticket.
In reply to Everytime the MSM try to… by JimmyJones
Alexander Mercouris nailed it:
http://theduran.com/donald-trumps-kim-summit-yo-yo/
"It is not after all as if the contours of a possible Korean settlement are difficult to see: a non-aggression pact between the two Koreas, a withdrawal of US troops from the Korean Peninsula, and an agreement by North Korea that it give up its weapons in return for formal security guarantees from the Great Powers (in this case this means the two Eurasian Great Powers, Russia and China).
There is no logical reason why any of this should require the agreement of the US, and if the two Koreas were to agree to this the US would not be in a position to prevent it."
In reply to "Libya model" yea, that's… by TahoeBilly2012
I bet NK officials and state media will be a bit more polite from now on.
In reply to Alex M. nailed it: http:/… by solidtare
Really, could we have a little context rather than an unnamed source, who said Kim said it to Moon.
My barbers 3rd cousin heard it from the white house janitor has more provenance.
In reply to I bet NK officials and state… by Zero Point
so true, unverified sources and undisclosed reports are probably not as reliable as your barber's 3rd cousin. At least with him we know where it came from...
In reply to Really, could we have a… by Winston Churchill
Moneypenny, hand me Goldfinger dossier. Oddjob sans hat. Place your bets!
In reply to so true, unverified sources… by ItsAllBollocks
I guess Fat Kim wants to go down as the next Khadafi the big dummy
In reply to Oddjob sans hat. Place your… by B-Bond
Not likely. He is doing this because China has guaranteed his safety. China has the nukes they will use for him.
In reply to I guess Fat Kim wants to go… by topspinslicer
Kim knows damn well that China cannot guarantee his or North Korea’s safety and that both China and Russia’s leaders are two treacherous sons of bleaches (you get the drift) and push come to shove they would hang him out to dry.
Kim is the master chess player here because he’s learned from the best - his father and grandfather.
In reply to Not likely. He is doing this… by BurningFuld
All this horseshit about North Korea, and all the little Trump sycophants running around like little fags.
Meanwhile ~ Everything else continues to disintegrate. (NATO ~ Europe ~ loss of hegemony because Trump himself is a sycophant to Israel), ROW shifting towards Russia, China, Iran.
Fucking North Korea is about as important as Stormy Daniels lawyer or Colin Kaepernik's girlfriend... They never were a threat ~~~ EVER. They're run by a piss ant leader that doesn't care about shit but bloviating about himself (like Trump ~ the 2 are a perfect pair), getting a deal cut every 6 years or so to feed the starving, and keeping himself in food & Lambos, and now, hopefully, the new BIFF TANNEN penthouse suite in the new Trump Hotel & casino.
All you little Trump pussies think this this is some kind of blueprint... Well ~ IT IS!
It's the blueprint to keep the Twittering king of self importance focused on horseshit while he shovels the rest away.
Go ahead and down vote the ever loving fuck out of me because I don't care anymore... I started out 'hoping' that Trump could produce something... HE'S PRODUCED SQUAT... and this is still SQUAT (because it's only a distraction and ego stroker ~ they're playing his orange ass like a fiddle)...
I'm tired of all of you
In reply to Kim knows damn well that… by DarthVader101
..somebody did not have his coffee this morning yet.
But maybe Moonie has committed to dePentagraMIIC the South now.
In reply to All this horseshit about… by TheWholeYearInn
School Play ! been feeding folks same ole same ole for time immemorial
too fuggin funny https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7SwNf1ms0c
((plus brian hanrahan's riveting report aboard the HMS Herpes))
In reply to I guess Fat Kim wants to go… by topspinslicer
Come on MSM, spin this into a Russian influenced shit show.
In reply to School Play ! been feeding… by bamawatson
Two entirely different situations.
In reply to I guess Fat Kim wants to go… by topspinslicer
Don't you know, that's the way Journos do "nooz" now.
In reply to Really, could we have a… by Winston Churchill
History will look back at next month summit is meaningless. Asia has been there for over three thousand years. They will do what they always do, figure out between them.
I just wonder how much business US will gain in North Korea after the summit. How much dollars they will allow into their market.
That’s what really matters for the US.
This summit is just to feed Trump's ego.
In reply to Alex M. nailed it: http:/… by solidtare
probably building a few golf courses and a trump tower in the capital will seal the deal ...
In reply to History will look back at… by Escrava Isaura
Pin heads that have never traveled in Asia, or actually spoken to many Asians, always see them as a homogeneous group that all basically agree with each other and have each others back. SMFH. Like, seriously, they don't even all look alike you know, and have very different cultures and values.
In reply to History will look back at… by Escrava Isaura
Listen, there’s a record there of declassified documents about US and Korea. Just read Chomsky and follow his links.
Clinton made a deal with them that worked pretty well and without a summit until Bush came.
Again, do some f’ing research about the topic before commenting.
In reply to Pin heads that have never… by Zero Point
Excrement Ensured.
In reply to Listen, there’s a record… by Escrava Isaura
No, Clinton was an appeaser, not worth a hill of beans. His solution was to send Mondale and Jimmy Carter over to DPRK to give the regime NUKES! Don't lie to these people here. Liar!
In reply to Listen, there’s a record… by Escrava Isaura
Worked pretty well? Gave them boatloads of cash , food and nuclear tech in return for a few "promises" that Clinton knew were never going to be kept.. It worked well to give us a dangerous nuclear power in NK. I just want to know what the Clinton Foundation got out of it.
In reply to Listen, there’s a record… by Escrava Isaura
Here in the Great People's Republic of New Jersey, there is no need to travel to clearly see that. Just hang out in Fort Lee, NJ, and you will see the differences between the Koreans, Japanese, Chinese, Filipinos, etc, etc, and the way they act and their different cultures.
In reply to Pin heads that have never… by Zero Point
Does it hurt? Tell me - because those tears you cry...it makes me so happy inside.
In reply to History will look back at… by Escrava Isaura
NK will get a central bank.
In reply to History will look back at… by Escrava Isaura
Russia has a central bank, China has a central bank.
In reply to NK will get a central bank. by ItsAllBollocks
Not owned by the Rothschilds.
In reply to Russia has a central bank,… by JimmyJones
tell that to the troops on the DMZ..so fukin stupid a remark only a progressive mind would state it.
In reply to History will look back at… by Escrava Isaura
Nuclear Power=fissile material for a bomb. Jimmy Carter was front and center in DPRK while Mondale was Japanese ambassador setting us all up to get screwed. All these Progs destroy us everyday. Why are they allowed the power? Because of the voter I'm replying to here on ZH. OR IS HE a U. S. voter?
In reply to History will look back at… by Escrava Isaura
USSA remove its Pentacon occupation from Korea? And then what, close down the global Pentacon protection racket scam? Not until they are body-bagged and shipped out in containers.
In reply to Alex M. nailed it: http:/… by solidtare
Exactly what was on the table for 3+ years.Shame Kim had to let off an H Bomb to get people to sit at
it.
In reply to Alex M. nailed it: http:/… by solidtare
When the North and the South wanted peace and unity a long ass time ago, the USSA installed a murderous psychopath as South Korea’s leader, who proceeded in haste to slaughter hundreds of thousands of South Koreans. His name was Syngman Rhee.
South Korea has remained in part a vassal state since, but the people their put a boot up the ass of their occultist wench and replaced her with a son of two ‘North’ Koreans who dreams of bringing his elderly mother to visit her hometown. Mr. Moon is familiar with SK’s authoritarian regime, having himself been arrested for protesting them. If he had been alive to protest in 1950 he would have been unapologetically slaughtered.
The North has long sought to replace the armistice with a peace treaty and put an official close to the war. Why hasn’t it happened yet? If the people of the South hadn’t uncovered and booted their occultist wench, and the spirit cooking bitch of the West had cheated moar to steal the presidency, these talks wouldn’t be possible. Even still, pretending the deep state doesn’t exist or is weak is foolish. Pulling the troops out of SK is not something they would easily accept.
I am still really hoping Mr. Moon will give a speech and have his nation take a moment of silence for the victims of Syngman Rhee, and officially lift the silence enforced by the authoritarians for decades. I want to see the hypocrites and projectors turn red in the face, and I want to see the brainwashed progressivist youth stain their shirts with salty tears of shame.
In reply to Alex M. nailed it: http:/… by solidtare
I posted those Terms Yesterday here on ZH.
In reply to Alex M. nailed it: http:/… by solidtare
i was thinking along the same lines. this is happening between s and n korea. u.s. will be evicted out of s korea as a condition of the agreement. ussa will have no choices-bye fuking bye and about fuking time, s korea will demand that the yanks go back to yankerville to yank there yanks...
china has this covered and will be the decider, trump thinks he is charge and will soon find out he was the one being cordially invited to understand wtf is going to happen.
euro land next- as this eviction of the mic takes hold, as it is the only answer to ussa mic over reach...
hopefully, nato is dissolved as trump has pissed off some peoples in euro land, plus turkey is not towing the nato line.
more to come. the bully is getting sniped...
In reply to Alex M. nailed it: http:/… by solidtare
North and south make their own agreement, and the US is forced to depart the Korean peninsula.
Does anyone believe that this is what the US military wants? The wellbeing and continued security and happiness of millions of people, Vs the Petrodollar hegemony.
I will admit to being amused at the idea that the US has no say and no sway at these talks, but I am of the opinion that the US has a need to counter China, and will use that need to stop any reunification or rapprochement.
Maybe Mosley is right, and Trump will get his Nobel prize, but I am still skeptical.
In reply to i was thinking along the… by new game
There is only one thing that requires the agreement of the US: the withdrawal of US troops from South Korea. That is what the US is resisting with all its energy. It is MASSES of money the US MIC stands to lose if the US has to pack up its THAAD, fifteen military bases in South Korea, thousands of contractors, etc. I mean, there are literally thousands of US military people living off the phony Korean divide.
https://militarybases.com/overseas/south-korea/
In reply to Alex M. nailed it: http:/… by solidtare
I'll reserve judgment until something actually happens. Talk is cheap, and plentiful.
I'm not fan of Trump, but as I've said many times before, just for ridding America of the Clintons and the Bush's , he deserves the god-damn Congressional Medal of Freedom. And if lasting peace breaks out in Korea, Trump would deserve the Nobel Peace Prize even if all he does is blather and stumblefuck around. If that's what it takes, fine.
I do suspect that "What It Will Take" for peace on the Korean peninsula will be the removal of US military presence. Which I also support wholeheartedly.
The "Libya Model" was a stupid thing for Pence and Bolton to say, because it's completely irrelevant. Gadhafi didn't have a superpower as an ally/neighbor. The US isn't going to assassinate Kim until the US wants war with China, on Chinese territory. Meaning, never; unless we've completely lost our minds in which case Kim is the least of our worries.
In reply to "Libya model" yea, that's… by TahoeBilly2012
Not only is John Bolton a scumbag, he's a loser. He was wrong about Saddam, and the Iraq war was a failure. The only purpose he could possibly serve is to dramatically fire him, to gain political capital.
In reply to I'll reserve judgment until… by swmnguy
Thank you for illustrating your lack of imagination.
In reply to Not only is John Bolton a… by DingleBarryObummer
You do not understand the primary goals of these wars.
In reply to Not only is John Bolton a… by DingleBarryObummer
um... excuse me but he hasn't got rid of the Clintons nor the Bushes. In fact it's quite the opposite.
In reply to I'll reserve judgment until… by swmnguy
They have lost their power. Bushes aren't even trying any more, and the Clintons can't raise money to save their lives.
In reply to um... excuse me but he hasn… by ItsAllBollocks
bullshit
In reply to They have lost their power… by tmosley
Hate to be the one to bust your bubble, but:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/05/no_author/the-clintons-reinvigorate…
These grifters are not going anywhere:
In reply to They have lost their power… by tmosley