US Commander In Europe Wants More Troops, Resources To "Deter" Russia

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,
As Russia cuts spending, US continues to escalate...
Russia has begun substantial multi-year cuts on their own military spending, but that isn’t going to deter Pentagon brass who intend to keep using it for more spending to “counter” them. European Command head Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti is the latest to push this narrative.
Gen. Scaparrotti suggested that the “modernization” of Russia’s military means that the US needs to deploy even more troops into Europe, with yet more equipment, to “deter” Russia.
“In terms of the force structure...in each of our domains, there are additions that I need,” he said.
US officials have been claiming that Russia would invade Eastern Europe at some point.
NATO officials have conceded that’s not a realistic concern, and it’s even less realistic with Russia dialing back its military spending.
Boosting U.S. forces in specific air, land and sea areas “would help me do a better job of deterring Russian and set us in a better place to understand how Russia operates,” he said.
Still, the costly deployments to Europe are politically popular for Eastern European NATO countries, and a justification for the Pentagon to get even more money.
While some of Scaparrotti’s comments are about getting more funding in general, he also suggested that “counter-terrorism” forces shift from the Middle East to Europe.
This suggests he is envisioning the US withdrawing some of its forces from Iraq and Syria, and wants to get ahead of the pack in vying for those forces.
Comments
US gonno make Europe proxy battle field?
US troops on European soil holding Europe "hostage" due to war threat.
All those counter-terrorism rsources will be switched from CENTCOM to AFRICOM and end up in Djibouti and Niger. No Latvian girls for you Gee Aye!
In reply to US gonno by Hkan
Doing fine with blondes....
In reply to All those counter-terrorism… by Ecclesia Militans
Russians Are Coming! Came and went. Place your bets!
In reply to Doing fine with blondes.... by Hkan
There will come a point when Germany, receiving 34% of its coal, natural gas and oil from Russia, says fuck you to DJT.
And they would be well within their rights to do so (and that's coming from me, FFS).
Read and weep, Mr Obama
Game fucking over.
In reply to Russians Are Coming! Came… by B-Bond
To deter Russia, Germany should infest its cities and towns with healthy young male Muslim Arab sociopaths .
In reply to There will come a point when… by CuttingEdge
US Commander In Europe Wants The Negatives To His Blackmail Photos
In reply to To deter Russia, Germany… by TBT or not TBT
I've got an idea. Why don't we close all of our overseas bases and send our boys home. Then concentrate on defense and slash spending before we end up as all empires, broke and broken.
In reply to US Commander In Europe Wants… by MillionDollarButter
Europe should simply import another 10 million violent immigrant Muzlims from Africa and Middle East and I guarantee, Russia will have no interest in taking over Europe.
In reply to I've got an idea. Why don't… by Mr. Universe
Goyim Ho!
In reply to Europe should simply import… by Son of Loki
Italy will tear the Euro and the EU apart.
A false flag attack of NATO against Russia is now a certainty
This is the only way to "legitimise" the EU: WAR.
In reply to Goyim Ho! by TahoeBilly2012
Deter Russia from what selling gas? Death to the money changers and war mongers
In reply to Italy will tear the Euro… by Troy Ounce
Gen. Scaparrotti suggested that the “modernization” of Russia’s military means that the US needs to deploy even more troops into Europe, with yet more equipment, to “deter” Russia.
WRONG!
It is the EU that needs to deploy even more troops into Europe, with yet more equipment, to “deter” Russia.
Enough is enough. Allow the very wealthy EU to defend itself.
In reply to Deter Russia from what… by topspinslicer
This request, if it actually originated with this General, has of course absolutely nothing to do with increasing the size of the US occupation force stationed in Europe following the recent muttering of the vassal states located there regarding going them own way re Iran. The US can blackmail leaders and activate economic war but there is nothing like boots on the ground to show everyone just who is calling the shots.
The US has already been increasing the size of its pre-positioned military assets like tanks etc from Norway southwards. As a consequence even now with just a few quietly flown in planes it could seriously increase its forces in Europe. In terms of capability it almost certainly has now the strongest army/air force on the continent. Tanks on the streets in Berlin? No problem but they would be US not Russian.
In reply to To deter Russia, Germany… by TBT or not TBT
Nah. The General just wants another star, pay rise, and a plum post-military job with a "Defense Contractor."
In reply to This request, if it actually… by JohninMK
Mission accomplished!
In reply to To deter Russia, Germany… by TBT or not TBT
like you have the first clue
In reply to There will come a point when… by CuttingEdge
maybe all the bluster is another diversion from the likes of this redsheeeeld alinskyish tweet...https://twitter.com/davmicrot/status/1000781653739036672?s=21
and that ZHealots is richer than 4' up a bull's butt!
europe is their home base donchano?
In reply to There will come a point when… by CuttingEdge
David Rothschild is a worm. Thanks for reinforcing that belief.
All the money in the world couldn't buy that particular cunt a personality of value.
In reply to maybe all the bluster is… by WillyGroper
Seeing as the terrorists have been “shifted” from the Middle East to Europe it definitely makes sense to move “counter-terrorism” resources there as well. Add 20% for good measure. And another billion for Tel Aviv as well.
In reply to US gonno by Hkan
Europe got tons of proxy warriors....no prob get the show going.
In reply to Seeing as the terrorists… by Yukon Cornholius
Yukon, I sincerely hope you are being sarcastic. The giveaway in your comment "shifted" Is just telling for Europe. Ha Ha.
It's truly dumb asses like this European clown that brought/invited the terrorists into their European Countries. Now they want help from the U.S. to fix/manage the problem. Quit acting on your emotions and use some logic. Truly a dumb ass.
In reply to Seeing as the terrorists… by Yukon Cornholius
"National Military's European Vacation" a 73-year long one.
Yes, I mean to lampoon this farcical Napoleonic encroachment.
What does this do for me or my children back at home? Zip, zero, nada!
In reply to US gonno by Hkan
Thats what proxy is about....watching it on TV.
In reply to "National Military's… by ebworthen
Fuck that. Let Merkel pay for her own defense. WHEN THE US PAYS FOR EUROPES DEFENSE, WE PAY FOR EUROPE'S ISLAMIZATION AND SOCIALIST WELFARE POLICIES .... SPECIFICALLY, THE WHITE CHRISTIAN MIDDLE CLASS IS PAYING FOR IT.... let them fucking pay for their own defense.
ISLAM IS CANCER
FREE TOMMY ROBINSON
In reply to US gonno by Hkan
Headline should read "human being wants to expand his power and sphere of influence". Logical response "No shit sherlock".
In reply to Fuck that. Let Merkel pay… by Disgruntled Goat
I MEAN, SURELY THE MILLIONS OF MILITARY AGE ISLAMIC MEN WILL BE VOLUNTEERING FOR SERVICE IN DEFENSE OF THEIR NEW HOMELAND .... RIGHRT???
In reply to Fuck that. Let Merkel pay… by Disgruntled Goat
The US has never paid a dime for the defense of Europe but its forced occupation.
Same btw with occupation of Japan, Korea and the Philippines.
Now they want us to pay even more for our own occupation by foreign troops. Simple as that...
In reply to Fuck that. Let Merkel pay… by Disgruntled Goat
US Commander in Europe should go home.
Europe should stand or fall by itself.
USA needs to take care of USA.
In reply to US gonno by Hkan
You’ll get nothing and like it!
Mr. Pig Eyes playing 26Dchess as required by string theory.
Another mentally ill tool. Here tool, read what British WWII veterans think of the agenda of your (((masters))), since it's the exact same ethnic-clique they were duped into fighting for.
UK: British WWII Veterans Say "The War Wasn't Worth It, This Isn't The Britain We Fought For"
"Immigration tops the list of complaints.
'People come here, get everything they ask, for free, laughing at our expense,' was a typical observation.
'We old people struggle on pensions, not knowing how to make ends meet. If I had my time again, would we fight as before? Need you ask?'
Many writers are bewildered and overwhelmed by a multicultural Britain that, they say bitterly, they were never consulted about nor feel comfortable with.
'Our country has been given away to foreigners while we, the generation who fought for freedom, are having to sell our homes for care and are being refused medical services because incomers come first.'"
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1229643/This-isnt-Britain-fough…
The SS Empire Windrush: The Jewish Origins Of Multicultural Britain
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2015/07/12/jews-the-ss-empire-win…
http://balder.org/judea/Hate-Speech-Laws-Immigration-Jewish-Influence-B…
Mike King: The Bad War
http://tomatobubble.com/worldwarii.html
The West won the battles.
Fascism won the war.
All those millions dead for nothing.
And Russia going to have to fight the fascists again,,, assuming Putin doesn't sign the deed over to Tel Aviv.
In reply to Another mentally ill tool. by RagnarRedux
One thing the European part of the West is not, is nationalist-socialist . They're market economies mostly, supporting a big welfare state aside swaths of socialized industry(education, health, postal service etc), and mixed economy business. But they're internationalist. Not (yet) fascist. The reaction to this is a rise of nationalist sentiment and nationalist parties, all of a socialist left wing bent, which makes them fascist. One thing they are not is right wing
In reply to The West won the battles… by rejected
If one was yeas 20 years old in 1938, one would be 80 now.
So, all three alive and interested in more than being able to pee while standing are behind your quote?
In reply to Another mentally ill tool. by RagnarRedux
stop the russians! stop the family! stop christians!
https://youtu.be/ngchpT4pUpU
Is this fucking MIC gimme gimme bullshit ever going to fucking end?
Our education system is a fucking joke.
Our infrastructure is in big time fucking decay.
Our health care system is a fucking joke but don't fret about the fucking Israelis because we bankroll them to enable single payer in their "country."
We throw money at the lazy assholes and druggies who are too out of it or lazy to get a job!
Fuck!
I need another beer.
Both the dems and the republicans are controlled by the MIC (which is controlled by the parasitoid corporate fascists). Even Sanders promotes the MIC, no matter what he says about domestic politics. Given a choice of candidates that would honestly deal with the MIC, and the NSA,FBI, CIA, not to mention the privatized spooking, parasitoid propagandized media which is able to brainwash the populace into not only not voting for them, but in deriding them. I'm talking about Ralph Nader and recently Jill Stein when there was still time to stop the corporate parasitoids from ending life on this planet. So, if you're one of those who has refused to vote for those who would actually do something about what you are complaining about (MIC, infrastructure), then perhaps you could re-evaluate how you make decisions. As for rectifying your voting for any of the parasitoid corporate fascist puppets now in Congress or Trump as president, it's a too late. Things are going to get much worse, and never better. The chance to stop them has ended, the window is closed. In short, humanity is totally fucked.
A parasitoid is an organism that lives in close association with its host and at the host's expense, and which sooner or later kills it.
In reply to Is this fucking MIC gimme… by RubberJohnny
Giving money to education raised the price of education . Making much more money available to healthcare raised the price of healthcare.
Meanwhile, the quality of the products and services did not improve . We should stop giving money and start enforcing that people earn it . Markets do that , when not extremely distorted by government coercion and gifts
In reply to Is this fucking MIC gimme… by RubberJohnny
General Bovine Scatology speaks.
Fuck off USA!
If the 3 million or so troops comitted to Operation Barbarosa wasn't enough to counter the Soviet Union, then I doubt that any level of troops we base in Europe would be either.
Somewhere I saw the quote "the best way to destroy your enemy is to make him your friend." Maybe that approach should be tried with Russia?
"Somewhere I saw the quote "the best way to destroy your enemy is to make him your friend." Maybe that approach should be tried with Russia?"
The main reason the MIC is after Trump is because that's what he said.
In reply to If the 3 million or so… by Snout the First
What do you think all the 'refugees' from MENA are doing in Europe? 95% young men. They're mercenaries.
https://www.mondialisation.ca/operation-barbarossa-2-the-baltic-gambit-…
In reply to If the 3 million or so… by Snout the First
Greetings,
I have been thinking the same thing. Take the American Civil War as an example. Lincoln opened up our ports to unlimited immigration and used children (70% of the Union army were made up of children under the age of 17), mostly foreign born, to defeat the South.
One day very soon, these migrants are going to be swept up and forced to fight either each other or the Russians. Of course, arming people opposed to you doesn't always work out the way you want it to now does it??
In reply to What do you think all the … by Savvy
That friendship approach wastried in 90s but the Russkies woke to it.
General Craphead knows full well what happened on the Eastern Front. He justwants more power n gravy. Another sociopath traitor.
In reply to If the 3 million or so… by Snout the First
too deter of course Russia's borders from getting ever closer to the U.S. military's illegal bases in Eastern Europe...
Since 1995 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camp_Bondsteel) NOT 1999!!!
P.S.
To General "Guinea" "Wopa" "Dago" boy Lil' "Ahab"!...
You're gonna need a much bigger boat for that operation since the "party" turned out better then anticipated (https://southfront.org/blowing-up-the-iran-deal-brings-eurasia-closer-t…)
I'd say you better be planning to use that spare nanothermite from 17 years ago if it still has a shelf life to blame on the terrorists you trained, financed and are "using" in Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Italy and Greece! Hint: That's why I mentioned "Bondsteel" above that has been used to break many "hearts" since it's been there "occupian"!!!
Make the biggest wish General boner breath and "blow out the candles"!
Europe is in deep shit if they don't break up with Iran.
Yeah...
This (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…) x 10 when it defaults by the end of this year!...
In reply to Europe is in deep shit if… by ciscokid
It's the other way around, Europe is in deep shit if it doesn't stop being the whore of the ailing and decrepit Uncle Sam.
In reply to Europe is in deep shit if… by ciscokid