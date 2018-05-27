US Navy Warships Sail Near Beijing's Weaponized Islands In South China Sea

Two U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to Reuters, said powerful U.S. Navy warships have sailed near the disputed islands in the South Sea claimed by China, in a move expected to infuriate Beijing as new reports indicate the US-North Korea summit maybe back on the table for June 12.
Reuters’ sources said this weekend’s naval operation had been planned month ago, and missions to sail warships around Beijing’s weaponized islands in the South China Sea have become more routine. Washington’s motive behind the operation is said to counter Beijing’s efforts to restrict freedom of navigation in critical shipping lanes around the islands.
China’s Weaponized Islands In The South China Sea
The U.S. Navy’s operation comes at a time when the Pentagon withdrew an invitation for People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) to take part in a multinational naval drill in the Pacific this summer, which has put military trust between both countries at a low heading into the second half of the year.
The sources said the USS Higgins (DDG-76), a United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (flight II) and the USS Antietam (CG-54), a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser of the United States Navy, came within 12 nautical miles of the heavily disputed, weaponized Paracel chain in the South China Sea.
2017 Shipping Lanes In The South China Sea
(Source: Marine Traffic)
“The U.S. military vessels carried out maneuvering operations near Tree, Lincoln, Triton and Woody islands in the Paracels,” a source told Reuters.
One of the Pentagon’s reasons behind disinviting the PLAN from the multinational naval exercises was due to reports that the military was again — secretly weaponizing its South China Sea islands. Satellite photographs taken on May 12 revealed surface-to-air missiles or anti-ship cruise missile units staged at Woody Island.
The satellite images taken in early May by Imagesat International show surface-to-air missiles or anti-ship cruise missiles on the northern shore of the Island, next to a radar system, all covered by a camouflage net. (ImageSat International)
In early May, People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) for the first time landed several strategic bombers on the islands and reefs, some human-made, in the region where China is actively preparing for war.
In a statement, the Chinese Air Force said that “a division of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) recently organized multiple bombers such as the H-6K to conduct take-off and landing training on islands and reefs in the South China Sea in order to improve our ability to ‘reach all territory, conduct strikes at any time and strike in all directions.”
Chinese bombers including the H-6K conduct takeoff and landing training on an island reef at a southern sea area pic.twitter.com/ASY9tGhfAU— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) May 18, 2018
Reuters said the Pentagon did not directly comment on Sunday’s incident but said U.S. naval warships sail in the region on a regular basis.
“We conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), as we have done in the past and will continue to do in the future,” U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement.
Breaking moments ago, the Chinese Ministry of Defense accused Washington of serious infringement of Chinese sovereignty after it sailed its warships into Chinese territorial waters without permission. According to Sputnik, the Chinese military demanded the U.S. warships leave the heavily disputed waters.
Beijing has recently said, it has every right to construct what it calls “necessary defensive facilities” on its islands in the South China Sea. China’s Defence Ministry reiterated that its building of “defense facilities” was to preserve the country’s sovereignty and legitimate claims in the South China Sea, and has very limited to do with militarization.
As the U.S. Navy uses the freedom of navigation card to sail its most dangerous warships miles from Beijing’s heavily weaponized islands in the South China Sea, at some point, China could resort to extraordinary deterrent measures to protect its sovereignty in the region.
Comments
The ICJ has already determined at an earlier tribunal that No delimitation between states with opposite or adjacent coasts may be affected unilaterally by one of those states. And , The delimitation of the exclusive economic zone between states with opposite or adjacent coasts shall be affected by agreement on the basis of international law.
For that and some other interesting judgments on territorial seas (3 pages) and to gain an understanding as to how the world court deals with such disputes Google: ''Falklands – Territorial Waters Academia'' Or use link: https://www.academia.edu/10574593/Falklands_Islands_Territorial_Waters
Viva las Islas Malvinas, territorio nacional de la Republica de Argentina.
In reply to The ICJ has already… by BritBob
Meanwhile UK defense spending is at the lowest levels since 1692:
http://thesoundingline.com/uk-defense-spending-since-1692/
In reply to Viva las Islas Malvinas,… by Fireman
Is it relevant? I can't say, it made my thoughts run this-a-way.
Bank of England/Founded
July 27, 1694, Walbrook
In reply to US Navy versus Chinese Navy:… by Four Star
In other news .....
The forthcoming Global Propaganda Machine
The multiyear Netflix agreement, in the works since at least March, calls on the Obamas “to produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docuseries, documentaries and features,” which will be broadcast in 190 countries, according to a statement from the streaming service, which has 125 million subscribers around the globe.
Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal
https://nypost.com/2018/05/26/campaign-contributor-helped-obamas-score-…
In reply to Is it relevant, I can't say,… by Billy the Poet
... “We conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), as we have done in the past and will continue to do in the future,” U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement.
Just a reminder…
Freedom of Navigation is codified as article 87(1)a of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Not all UN member states have ratified the convention; notably, the United States has signed, but not ratified the convention.
Looney
In reply to In other news ..... The… by macholatte
Ocean cowboyz.
In reply to Just a reminder… Freedom… by Looney
School Play ! been feeding folks same ole same for time immemorial
too fuggin funny https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7SwNf1ms0c
((plus brian hanrahan's riveting report aboard the HMS Herpes))
In reply to Ocean cowboyz. by Justin Case
The Chinese are preparing for War. These new bases will aid in their invasion of the Republic of China and allow them to intimidate other nations in the area. The U.N. is a joke and meaningless organization, it is full of dictators and tyrants with a few republics and democracies thrown in, which loves to flap their jaws but do nothing useful. Were it not for the media pretending the U.N. was somehow important, the den of spies would be long gone from the United States of America..
In reply to Just a reminder… Freedom… by Looney
Maybe I'm mistaken, but in all of Chinese history, they've never invaded another country.
These islands are in the CHINA SEA, it's not like they're putting missiles in the Gulf of Mexico, or on the boarder of Russia like some Nations.
How many Military bases does the US have in or near the CHINA SEA?
Do they know something, are they preparing to defend themselves?
If they dump US Bonds, will we be forced to "defend" ourselves, and attack them?
Oh, the tangled web we wove, when first we practiced to deceive the world with our enslaving debt "money".
In reply to The Chinese are preparing… by Last Man Standing
A blatant thread hi-jack with no apology.
Something I picked up while doing the rounds on Tommy Robinson. It originated on Reddit...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeIEwioX0AAX0HF.jpg:large
Smoking gun?
That's a fucking howitzer battery after a barrage, right there.
And as a reminder, Robert Hannigan’s surprise departure leaves a large hole to fill at GCHQ
The last line of the article is seriously fucking hilarious:
Judge Napolitano nailed it.
In reply to In other news ..... The… by macholatte
Oh my...
In reply to A blatant thread hi-jack… by CuttingEdge
These people who have attempted this Coup against the Duly elected President of the United States of America must be arrested, tried and imprisoned for their crimes. Obama not only illegally conducted surveillance of the incoming President by he enlist foreign aid to do so. He is a criminal and should be punished for his crimes.
In reply to A blatant thread hi-jack… by CuttingEdge
It's gun boat diplomacy. The bigger boat is in charge.
China should also put a base in Cuba to maintain peace in the area. One moar in Venezuela just for support.
In reply to Viva las Islas Malvinas,… by Fireman
LOL, too funny, too funny. The Brits kicked your butts and sent you scrambling, it's still the Falkland Islands on all real maps. Argentina may be the next south American nation to go the way of Venezuela, Venezuela was one the second wealthiest nation in the Western Hemisphere but then they went socialist and the whole economy collapsed. How sad but it shows the dangers of Socialism/ Communism, it NEVER works. Argentina needs to dump socialism and become a great nation once again. Until they dump socialism they will falter.
In reply to Viva las Islas Malvinas,… by Fireman
Hopefully those navy boats can make it through without crashing into a small island or gigantic freighter.
In reply to The ICJ has already… by BritBob
Chinese will be calibrating their gun sights...
In reply to Hopefully those navy boats… by TheSilentMajority
Ya, well those freighters just pop out from behind a wave and butta boom! Not much ya can do. I still think there is something the US Navy is hiding. Are the Chinese jamming radar?
In reply to Hopefully those navy boats… by TheSilentMajority
ISLAM IS CANCER
FREE TOMMY ROBINSON
In reply to The ICJ has already… by BritBob
In reply to ISLAM IS CANCER FREE TOMMY… by Disgruntled Goat
In reply to ISLAM IS CANCER FREE TOMMY… by Disgruntled Goat
ZIONISM IS CANCER
FREE TOMMY ROBINSON
In reply to ISLAM IS CANCER FREE TOMMY… by Disgruntled Goat
T Rump's rusty tubs and ill named "Armada" is seriously looking to get containered by Mr. Dragon. When will the Washing town thugocracy get it that China owns US?
https://www.statista.com/statistics/246420/major-foreign-holders-of-us-…
That's a lot of Guinness exports for Ireland to be such a major UST holder.
In reply to T Rump's rusty tubs and ill… by Fireman
juessaay go away
USSA's military is awaiting orders from high command in Tel Aviv.
We are wise to all of you islamic cult vermin peddling the anti-israel propaganda, it is understandable how inferior you feel after having been beaten repeatedly, humiliated and exposed for the inferior defective primitives that you are.
In reply to USSA's military is awaiting… by GOSPLAN HERO
Have you been chewing on foreskins again?
In reply to We are wise to all of you… by InnVestuhrr
another islamic cult vermin
In reply to Have you been chewing on… by cheech_wizard
China's island grab, absurdly far away from China, is exactly the same as Tojo's island grabs in the Pacific 80+ years ago - stop them now, or pay a very much higher price later.
Isn't the land grab of the eastern half of Syria , by the US , absurdly far from home ?
In reply to China's island grab,… by InnVestuhrr
islamic cult worshiping sub-human vermin do not have any human rights, eg to property/land, therefore no comparison
In reply to Isn't the land grab of the… by 4Celts
Much like the US island grab after the Spanis/American war. To bad we were not "stopped" then. No WWI and WWII.
In reply to China's island grab,… by InnVestuhrr
Its all fun and games until the USS McCain gets sunk.
It no match. China could have overwhelmed and blasted the ships out of the water easily. One day, the U.S. is going to use that "Freedom of navigation" a little too much, and it will have a lot of expensive junk sitting on the bottom of the South China Sea.
Deluded pontificating is no match for American forces. China is a third world dictatorship just like Russia.
In reply to It no match. China could… by Chief Joesph
The US is a third world dictatorship like Venezuela. Stop deluding yourself, if China or Russia decide enough is enough then the US military might will be challenged and reduced.
In reply to Deluded pontificating is no… by The Jaguar
BWAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA you are funny. Perhaps you need to read more?
In reply to The US is a third world… by Toxicosis
"As far as China goes,..... We'll just NUKE YOU." 1/9/16. D.C.
No worries... This is just Trumps way of sending his "powerful armada of ships" complete with "fireworks" to have at the ready when the celebration begins after "Little Rocket Man's" denuclearization "declaration" comes to fruition in June!
Syphilitic-in Chief has big plans for the PR campaign too...
Wants to deck out the top of the U.$.$. "Ronald Reagan" to mark the celebration with Mont Blanc pens for everyone to commemorate the event!...
Syphilitic Orangina will be the one wearing a flight jacket with aviator shades and a "corn cob" pipe shoved up his ASS of course to mark the occasion!
Trump is squeezing the Chinks on all fronts. He is basically separating NK from China by promoting reconciliation between NK and SK - taking that card off the table for them. He is squeezing them on trade and now he is showing them he doesn't care about their man-made sandbars. I'm sure he will use the leverage he is gaining soon to get better trade deals. That is on top of the massive leverage of being an essential export market for Chink products. It is really great to have someone at the helm that knows what the fuck they're doing and not cucking around.
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!!!!
https://southfront.org/blowing-up-the-iran-deal-brings-eurasia-closer-t…
In reply to Trump is squeezing the… by Hyjinx
Yup. Everything is working out so well for Iran they are threatening the Europeons to buy their oil... or ELSE! They're fucked too and haven't figured it out yet. China will sell them out at the drop of a hat as a bargaining chip to get a better deal on tariffs we propose.
In reply to MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!!!!… by Son of Captain Nemo
Exhibit A: https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…...
$UCCE$$!... WITH NO "EQUAL"!!!
Guess we'll really celebrate when King $USD defaults either before or at the start of WWIII "We the Sheeple" will no doubt initiate through our tacit approval!!!
In reply to Yup. Everything is working… by Hyjinx
if korea peace happen....look at taiwan new epicenter of manufactured neocon dances. Military industry creating wars and tensions to survive their highly profitable bussines
some interesting reading about the people who grew up to be neocons, a comparative history of the holocaust brought to you by the red cross, all three volumes of fake news. https://archive.org/details/ReportOfTheInternationalCommitteeOfTheRedCr…
"Two U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to Reuters, said powerful U.S. Navy warships"
"Powerful"....was this adjective added to reinforce our status or our confidence?
they didn't any of them to be mistaken for a duck hunter in a rowboat.
In reply to "Two U.S. officials,… by KrazyUncle
'Powerful' perhaps lending to armaments on board, or capabilities of same.
In reply to "Two U.S. officials,… by KrazyUncle
The only thing that's powerfully proven is their ramming ability.
In reply to 'Powerful' perhaps lending… by Consuelo