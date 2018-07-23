Boston Dynamics To Produce 1,000 Robot Dogs Per Year By Mid-2019

The robot uprising is right on schedule as a new report by Inverse suggests that Boston Dynamics’ terrifying robot dogs will launch into series production by the second half of 2019, producing more than 1,000 of its compact SpotMini models annually.
SpotMini is Boston Dynamics’ quadrupedal robotic dog. If you have watched the dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror episode “Metalhead,” where a knife-wielding robotic dog runs around killing people, then the company’s latest creation should be frightening for all of humanity.
“Metalhead” is the fifth episode of the fourth series of anthology series Black Mirror. (Source: YouTube)
It measures two feet, nine inches tall and weighs “66 pounds,” with approximately 1.5 hours of battery life. Boston Dynamics recently released videos showing the robotic dog performing all kinds of functionalities like opening doors and increasingly complicated navigational capabilities.
While the company previously announced plans to mass produce SpotMini in 2019 with a limited run already in pre-production, Inverse’s report reveals new details about the production and how the robotic dog is intended to become a multi-use platform:
“Boston Dynamics has plans to take its robotic helpers mainstream next year: By July 2019, it will be on pace to produce 1,000 SpotMini robots annually.”
“The overarching goal for the 26-year-old company is to become the what Android operating system is for phones: a versatile foundation for limitless applications. That’s the plan, anyway.”
…”Speaking last month at the CeBIT computer expo in Hannover, Germany, Marc Raibert [founder], said Boston Dynamics is already testing SpotMini with potential clients in four categories: construction, delivery, security, and home assistance.”
“We’ve built ten by hand, we’re building 100 with manufacturers at the end of this year, and at the end of 2019, we’re going to begin production at the rate of about 1,000 a year,” Raibert said of SpotMini, a prototype of which sat on the CeBIT stage near his feet.
Marc Raibert reveals new information about SpotMini’s production schedule at CeBIT computer expo Hannover, Germany, last month. (Source: YouTube)
The broader goal, as reported by Inverse, is to produce a flexible platform for a variety of applications. According to Raibert, SpotMini is currently being tested for use in construction, delivery, security, and home assistance applications.
SpotMini delivers a package to the home of a Boston Dynamics employee in a demonstration of what it might soon happen all the time. (Source: Inverse)
“Of the four areas where SpotMini could become a player, delivery seems to be the one where it has the most competition. Drone delivery efforts — Amazon’s Prime Air Service among them — would use large quad-copters to deliver packages, but they still faces regulatory hurdles (though some are hopeful they’ll be delivering soon. A walking delivery drone wouldn’t have to deal with no-fly zones or line-of-sight stipulations like quadcopters,” said Inverse.
Videos like this one received a lot of attention, but critics of Boston Dynamics said when it was put up for sale by Google that the bots were more style that substance. (Source: Inverse)
Although Boston Dynamics would preferably deliver these robots to the military, it seems as the company could become a household name by the mid-2020s. Why? Well, the company is expecting to explore various rollout options for the senior care industry, as the demographic time bomb of baby boomers is set to explode across the United States in the next decade.
At a Softbank expo in Tokyo in 2017, Raibert showed off a model equipped with a camera.
Inverse also theorized that the SpotMini could find use in senior care, which tends to be so expensive that robots could be cost-effective:
“In Japan, the elderly are preparing for robots to care for them, and face a predicted “shortfall of 370,000 caregivers by 2025,” reports The Guardian.
Because Spot Mini is just under three feet tall, it’s objectively less-scary and might even appear cute if it were to take care of your aging grandmother — fetching drinks and medicine and opening doors for her.”
With mass production of SpotMini just around the corner, it seems as the company could provide a cost-effective option in dealing with the demographic timebomb in developed countries. The company can also disrupt other industries such as construction, delivery, and security. Nevertheless, the Black Mirror episode titled “Metalhead” provides a dystopian prediction of how these robots could eventually start killing humans.
Comments
This won't end well. How can no one see this?
At what point will the population recognize they have been rendered powerless? I suspect precisely when it won't make any difference that they have.
It's pure bullshit. Elon will make it to Mars before this happens......and of it did happen, just another debt churning bridge to nowhere.
In reply to Take me to your leader. by Cognitive Dissonance
I preferred K-9 from the 1980-ish Dr. Who (Tom Baker0. It had some awesome capabilities.
In reply to It's pure bullshit. Elon… by bshirley1968
Yeah but fucking useless on stairs (just like the Daleks).
In reply to I preferred K-9 from the… by GeezerGeek
We need to get the Daleks after the libtards. Exterminate! Exterminate!
In reply to Yeah but fucking useless on… by Pendolino
Everyone needs to upgrade to 30 Caliber in order to neutralize these threats if needed. .223 aint gonna cut it.
In reply to We need to get the Daleks… by GeezerGeek
Don't be silly. Household models won't be armored. Buckshot will be plenty.
Or, you know, just grab one of its legs and slam it into the concrete until it comes apart.
But seriously, gonna need to give them two arms so they can do my laundry and wash the dishes. Fetching a beer is neat and all, but I'm not going to pay any amount of money for it.
In reply to Everyone needs to upgrade to… by TahoeBilly2012
Geez... everybody's acting like these things are sentient.
They're greatest claim to fame is they can walk without falling over...lol
In reply to Don't be silly. Household… by tmosley
it would be more effective if it had teeth
and claws
and fiery poison darts
In reply to Geez... everybody's acting… by carbonmutant
Frikkin' laser beams, baby!
In reply to it would be more effective… by SafelyGraze
There is only one question to be asked here. How good is he with a frisbee ?
In reply to Frikkin' laser beams, baby! by Bastiat
Five years ago, being able to walk without falling over would have been unthinkable.
What will they be able to do five years from now?
In reply to Geez... everybody's acting… by carbonmutant
12 ga slugs
In reply to Everyone needs to upgrade to… by TahoeBilly2012
A simple net will do. Any simple trap also. Sprinklers.
In reply to 12 ga slugs by Oldguy05
Techomos can't see they are handing the world over to the robots, all they see are math problems to solve.
In reply to A simple net will do. Any… by VWAndy
Science without love.
In reply to Techomos can't see they are… by WTFRLY
They’ll be armed as well. Autonomous killing of the Future. Removing the human decision making of taking a human life is the Goal.
Skynet is here.
In reply to 12 ga slugs by Oldguy05
How about the old .35 Remington which you can still buy. Very underrated:
The .35 Remington: An Underrated Brush Cartridge
http://thebiggamehuntingblog.com/35-remington/
In reply to Everyone needs to upgrade to… by TahoeBilly2012
Thanks for that link....read it all including the comments.
In reply to How about the old .35… by Son of Loki
When they start making "guard dogs" with fangs in the mouth AND in the asshole....then it'll be time to really worry.
In reply to I preferred K-9 from the… by GeezerGeek
Sounds like a feminist.
In reply to When they start making … by gladih8r
Somebody already made that one.
https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/001/285/362/afc.png
In reply to Sounds like a feminist. by Bank_sters
It does not work that way. Right now technology is winning. But, we are moving from the 5th root race to the 6th. And, likely upgraded mental/Spiritual capability. The next root race will be able to melt the dogs with their minds... or something like that.
But, we all have to die to get there. Too bad for us.
In reply to Take me to your leader. by Cognitive Dissonance
how long until robot dog animal shelters are taking in rejected robotic animals?
In reply to Take me to your leader. by Cognitive Dissonance
THAT thing is NOT cool!
In reply to Take me to your leader. by Cognitive Dissonance
> At what point will the population recognize they have been rendered powerless?
What would make then different from now, exactly?
In reply to Take me to your leader. by Cognitive Dissonance
Can they be licensed as emotional support animals so that we may take them everywhere with us?
In reply to Take me to your leader. by Cognitive Dissonance
At what point to people realize the potential for criminals and terrorists to use these robots to commit violent crimes? Answer: when it's too late.
In reply to Take me to your leader. by Cognitive Dissonance
Undoubtedly, but within a year of significant mass production I can see the hacker community understanding the security, command & control of the little beasts and set them to more 'productive' uses.
And at the 80%tile level there is always the $0.50 '762 Solution'.
In reply to Take me to your leader. by Cognitive Dissonance
I want sharks with laser beams on their head.
Stupid shit for money. An yes this industry is extremely well funded. Stupid money thrown at it by the bucket load.
You mean "stupid debt". Nobody does shit like this for real money anymore.
In reply to Stupid shit for money. An… by VWAndy
They pay with cash...err...debt, which is just as good as money.
In reply to You mean "stupid debt". … by bshirley1968
This makes no sense at all.
Maybe. But you know, don't want to be the last one on the block that doesn't have a robot dog ... And heh, running around on that people mover screaming Astro! Looked like a real hoot.
Ruh Roh
In reply to This makes no sense at all. by ThrowAwayYourTV
i think what we all want to know is this:
if i film my robot dog having carnal relations with my japanese sex doll.....would that be considered cyberstiality?
It's only legal if both the sex doll and the robodog are old enough to consent.
In reply to i think what we all want to… by not-me---it-wa…
Eeeeew! Splosh Splosh Splosh Splosh!
In reply to It's only legal if both the… by GeezerGeek
How nifty, lets strap weapons to these and use AI to make them coordinated pack hunters. This will be so fun.
Give it orange paint and crazy hair and people here will love it, and people over there will hate it. And everyone will fight to the death about who is right while the owners laugh.
Well, unlike anything Elon Musk claims, I can at least believe the headline here.
I have now seen the ultimate in shit I dont need.
I think you have to walk through the streets of San Francisco to claim that.
In reply to I have now seen the ultimate… by khnum
Can they be trained to chase shit slingers back to Africa and scare them enough to keep them there?
Tenho um Fusca (Volkswagen) 1974 que faz 13 quilômetros por litro de gasolina.
Essas porcarias eletrônicas precisam de energia...
Não aguentam fogo...
Poucas aguentam água...
Não tenho medo dessas merdas, podem crer!
ED-209 will become a reality...
Tommy Sotomayor was doing a good job keeping track of all the BT models. Should be up to about the BT-1500 by now.
In reply to ED-209 will become a reality… by yellowsub
Yah yah...it doesn't. eat drink or shit.....speak English. This IS the internet you know!
As we've seen time after time nothing is un-hackable and companies can't resist putting in non-optional back doors into everything either for their own nefarious data gathering or on behalf of your friendly national government. If these things are delivering packages they could just as easily be delivering explosives, this will not end well.
I'd like to have one to sick on my neighbor from Kanukistan.
I could program it to drop bags of shit on his front porch, and chase his cats off my property.
Oh wait, you can already do that with a real dog.