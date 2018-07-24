Millennials: We Have No Savings, But Want To Retire At 61

Failing to save for retirement tends to be the biggest financial regret among Americans but millennials still want it all, they want it quickly, and without much sacrifice, data from a recent Bankrate.com study suggests.
Perhaps unsurprising given the older generation's general stereotyping of millennials as having less ambition and work ethic combined with an immediate gratification self-pitying me-first perspective on life, the survey finds that Americans ranging in age between 18 to 37 say that while they don't have much savings, they still want to retire early. Well perhaps there's ambition of a sorts, but ambition without the work and preparation.
Of those millennials already saving, the median retirement account balance is about $19,100. But overall, roughly two-thirds of millennials have nothing saved so far — concludes a National Institute on Retirement Security report (NIRS).
The data shows that "younger Americans are hoping to retire in their early 60s, according to Bankrate’s survey. For millennials, 61 is the ideal retirement age."
This is especially surprising given that as we've discussed time and time again, America's millennial generation is burdened by debt, effectively precluded from home ownership and increasingly disgruntled and pessimistic about their future prospects forwealth and happiness. But perhaps they are also a bit delusional or at least less than realistic at times, especially on the topic of personal finances and the future.
Add to this that it's no secret that people are living longer and many are staying in the workforce long past the traditional retirement age of 65, but it appears there's a vast disconnect between millennials' goals and their preparations to reach those goals.
Though stating that obviously "early retirement is something that seems very appealing," the Bankrate study analysts conclude:
If only wishing made it so. Of those millennials already saving, the median retirement account balance is about $19,100. But overall, roughly two-thirds of millennials have nothing saved so far, according to a February report by the National Institute on Retirement Security.
And a bit more modest, the study further finds "half of baby boomers think it’s best to retire at age 65 or older. Nearly 1 in 5 (17 percent) Americans ages 73 and older say you should wait until you’re at least 70 to retire."
Among the data used by Bankrate is from the National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS), which recently found that about 66 percent of people between the ages of 21 and 32 have yet to save a single dollar toward their retirement fund, based analyzing Census data collected in 2014.
Researchers for NIRS cite the "harsh economic landscape" millennials encountered when they first entered the workforce, especially the years between 2008 and 2012.
"Reality begins to set in as you advance toward retirement age," observes Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, Greg McBride, who concludes, "I think that’s why you see those in the Silent Generation having the highest age estimate and the boomers being the next highest. A lot of those Gen Xers and millennials that say 60 or 61 today, they may put a different number on that and in another 20 years."
Comments
Fuck, they're already retired.
Man I'm getting old
In reply to Fuck, they're already… by Shemp 4 Victory
Turned 55 this month. I hear ya.
In reply to Man I'm getting old by JimmyJones
We lived off our parents until we were able to live off our children.
These kids are plain fucked.
In reply to Turned 55 this month. I… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
61?
What a bunch of slackers!
Us genx'ers retired at 40!
Let's get motivated millennials!
In reply to We lived off our parents by Richard Chesler
They can retire to SF and poop on the sidewalk.
In reply to 61? by toady
Okay millennials, time to move in with mom and dad.
In reply to They can retire to SF and… by runswithscissors
A hundred years ago, "retirement" was when you died. We're all slowly re-learning that definition.
In reply to Okay millennials, time to… by powow
Vote for Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and her ilk. Socialism will save the millenials. (I heard it on the internet!)
In reply to Okay millennials, time to… by powow
at this point, most important functions in society can be automated. by the time the average age of the millenials is 61, all the important functions will be automated.
the question is whether society will allow the owners of the robots to keep all the fruits of their labor. no doubt, there will be high quality banker propaganda trying to influence the people's choice. hopefully, the people will take their stand before it's too late.
In reply to Vote for Alexandra Ocasio… by GeezerGeek
Hah... senior citizen.... can you feel deaths clammy touch yet?
In reply to Turned 55 this month. I… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
They will almost certainly get what they want when AGI robots come online.
I expect such at literally any time in the next ten years.
In reply to Man I'm getting old by JimmyJones
They're sorta hoping that the robots are "good robots" and remind them to clean their room, pick up after themselves, look for any job that doesn't interfere with their "lifestyle" like sleeping till noon and not the "bad robots" that terminate them in their sleep for being parasitical useless eaters.
Its gonna be a coin flip, depending on the programmers & hackers ;-)
In reply to They will almost certainly… by tmosley
Yes, retire at 61 when you feel like going places and doing things. By 70 it seems like too much trouble. Why not stay home, be comfortable and post tid bits of wisdom on ZeroHedge?
In reply to They will almost certainly… by tmosley
I'm an "old" millennial at 35, but I expect to retire by 45. 61?? Jeesh.
Of course, by "retire" I don't mean playing golf. I mean not really needing to worry about generating much active income, but most likely starting a new business that seems more enjoyable and with hours I have more control over.
Anyway, so according to the source article X'ers say "60" versus millennial's 61. Since Millenials have a higher savings rate than X'ers that seems problematic for the X'ers.
I wonder what "retirement account" means here? Only ROTH or 401Ks? If so, with a paltry $5.5k limit for ROTH contributions it is hard for anyone young to have a large retirement account, even if their individual accounts are overflowing. Too bad Tyler's copy pasta doesn't bother to accurately cite where they lifted those statistics from as they aren't in the one article they do source.
In reply to Man I'm getting old by JimmyJones
How do you feel about "social security"?
In reply to I'm an "old" millennial at… by M O B
Are you trolling me? ;)
I feel like I've gotten in too many comment wars already saying it is a tax and people really shouldn't expect that ponzi scheme to be there for them (especially Boomers). Don't whine, just save yourself!
In reply to How do you feel about … by chunga
Not at all.
// to explain - I am "gen-x" and regret leaving the next generation(s) such a mess. And it is a mess. It is my belief the lifeblood of modern society is fraud. //
In reply to Are you trolling me? ;) I… by M O B
It certainly is a mess. However, I perhaps naively believe that Millennials will at least sort that particular mess out due to their lack of self-interest. Boomers' numbers will cause it to come to a head when Millennials will be the most important block of voters. Since we know it will never be there for us we can hopefully deal with it more rationally without having all politicians be at the mercy of a recall if they vote against the financial interests of the 65+ crowd. It's a country people, not Club Med.
I don't think you should throw those out who truly need it, but there is quite a bit that could be improved if it wasn't the third rail.
In reply to Not at all. by chunga
There is no fantastic complex formula or secret that has to be done, but it will be difficult. Unwind crooked, entrenched ponzi rackets like the FED. Conduct yourselves with honesty and dignity.
Practically everything these days has been "financialized" and that has driven the cost of everything through the roof with most of the profits going to financiers and their exotic "products". Most of that is voodoo. See housing, tuition, autos, healthcare. Don't view the generations after you as something you are required to indebt and fight your wars.
Restore the rule of law and the utter and complete corruption entrenched in the govt. Those are things I sat by and did nothing about. Doing those things would be a big improvement.
In reply to It certainly is a mess… by M O B
I'm a Millenial also, and IMO the end game for SS is no SS at all. Every government program has a history of growing 5% in a 2-3% growth environment, and with programs like SS, more and more is promised until the same kind of economics takes over, leading to bankruptcy.
I also have the view that we're going to be given the choice to either "fix" the broken system by bringing in a different one, or we can shrink back and let the whole thing implode. The latter will bring a dark age. My personal thought, is that we start looking at replacing government departments with locally funded and managed foundations, or companies, whatever a given city/neighborhood wants to do. For example, a local park is maintained by local donors, and if you donate $100 or volunteer 10 hours, you get a vote. This way increasing amounts of the community simply are not a part of government, and cannot be used to bribe voters.
In reply to It certainly is a mess… by M O B
I think no SS at all is likely, but without any local system of helping older people there should be something to make sure that those who literally cannot exist without it have a method of coping. Perhaps a taper?
I agree your second paragraph--more local is key in every way. If I'm convinced of anything it is that humans fundamentally don't, and can't, understand risk and complexity. Large intentionally complex and centralized systems are simply a left-over from the 19th century drive for false efficiency. Meanwhile, the federal government has become a risk-offset machine with individual interests finding more and more ways to offload risk to it while holding on to fiat. It can't end well if it continues.
How do you get and keep people locally involved though? Luckily X'ers and Millennials have increased civic engagement rates compared to Boomers. Hopefully that trend continues.
In reply to I'm a Millenial also, and… by techpriest
You mean they want to be treated like Boomers?
In reply to Fuck, they're already… by Shemp 4 Victory
Man, I;m buying all the Atomic Flashlights I can ! ! ! ! !
In reply to You mean they want to be… by DontWorry
Everything you are, a Boomer did to you. I will remind you, every tragic thing that is to happen to you in this life, was caused by a Boomer. Actually, Boomers intentionally sought to fuck up your life forever until death for you because you are too incompetent to do all that by yourself and we knew you would fuck it up somehow, so we made sure for you. And there is absolutely nothing you can do about it now. Nothing, you're so completely fucked because we're so much smarter & stronger than you'll ever be and you cannot now un-fuck it.
You can thank me later ;-)
In reply to You mean they want to be… by DontWorry
Hello Mel Im a baby boomer, go fuck yourself.
In reply to Fuck, they're already… by Shemp 4 Victory
Not enough govt jobs for all of them to retire at that age. But honestly how is it even possible with housing prices and rent sky high, health insurance sky high, child care sky high, car prices, nice and high, food, energy etc nice and inflated but wages that never went up with them. They can't afford Jack crap.
ZeroHedge is an Austrian website, meaning they support the idea of laissez-faire economics, just as England did in the 19th c. These Austrians think that the only money in existence should be commodity money, like gold and silver. They also believe that property rights should be the first commandment - meaning property rights are the core of civilization.
I'm sure if you could ask enough Austrians if property rights should extend to owning people, a great many of them would say yes if there were a demand for it. In other words, Austrian economics is only subscribed to by people who are in a winning position in society. Those who subscribe to Austrian theory while not being in a winning position, are engaging in conspicuous consumption, meaning they are wannabees.
You will never find poor and working people among the Austrians. Only people who love the idea of having high minded values. It's the same as people who love to quote the Bible. They want to be seen as moral and as having authority. So it is with the Austrians. The irony is that the founder of the Austrian school, Carl Menger, was a genius. His insight is not used properly, and instead we have the equivalent of economic chicken hawks blabbing like babies.
Historically, the Austrian school represents owners who want to keep wages down. Therefore the Austrians always blame the little guy, so that anger flows only in this one direction. They never look at the economy as a whole.
Austrians are not populists. Trump is not an Austrian. The country of Germany, in its 200 year history, has never been Austrian. The Anglos are the ones who subscribe to Austrian theory. They are the ones who have no loyalty to their community. They are the ones who would sell their own mothers if they could.
The Anglos are the carpet baggers.
You don't build a strong people by subscribing to Austrian theory. You destroy with Austrian theory, and the holder of the most money once the smoke clears buys the town.
Austrian theory creates places like "Pottersville" in the Frank Capra movie "It's a Wonderful Life."
In reply to N by JimmyJones
I'd hate to say it, but there are multiple false claims you made:
You will never find poor and working people among the Austrians.
Except for me, and a lot of my friends. Although you are half right - we all *started* poor and having to work a lot, but then you learn, advance yourself, and then after 10 years you aren't poor anymore.
I'm sure if you could ask enough Austrians if property rights should extend to owning people, a great many of them would say yes if there were a demand for it.
Give me some statistics or citations.
Historically, the Austrian school represents owners who want to keep wages down.
Tom Woods just gave a great talk explaining about how the greatest triumph of capitalism is the 11x global wage increase compared to historical standards, along with global extreme poverty being cut in half over the last 30 years. If they hate wage growth, why is a leading voice in the movement celebrating wage growth?
https://tomwoods.com/ep-1197-socialists-and-other-ingrates/
These Austrians think that the only money in existence should be commodity money, like gold and silver. They also believe that property rights should be the first commandment - meaning property rights are the core of civilization.
I haven't mentioned it yet, but the right word is libertarians. Austrian economics is an economic theory based around the subjective theory of value and is not political in nature. For example, people give charitably because the well-being of others is more valuable to them than the money they are giving away, even though would be considered irrational in conventional economics.
In reply to ZeroHedge is an Austrian… by SeaMonkeys
He did say that the poor and working among the Austrians are "wannabes."
The funny thing about wages is that you total payment package in 1360 England for a day laborer is higher than today in real wages, while also including more than 62 holy days in which you did no work for your lord. Granted, that was a particularly golden era for workers power. Less so far quality medical care.
You two might not disagree that much. SeaMonkeys did have the caveat that what the founder of the Austrian school said and wrote is different than what is called Austrian school today.
In reply to I'd hate to say it, but… by techpriest
@JimmyJones, the way successful Millenials are doing it is by downsizing. Every car I've owned was used and at least 5 years old (might go for 3 years next time), our house was roughly half what the bank said we could afford, because I wanted to pay it off fast, and our first round of furniture came form Ikea, Wal-mart, and Craigslist. Keep in mind my wife and I are both working professionals.
I like listening to the millionaire theme hour on the Dave Ramsey Show, and the smart Millenials agree with a common phrase said there: "The Joneses are broke, scared, and about to get divorced." The MSM pushes the lie that having a 2,500 sf house, new cars, and nice furniture on a median household income is "normal," but that's a scam. I feel bad for the people who got suckered into it.
In reply to N by JimmyJones
Started saving at 21 myself. Bought gold.
Sorry, no retirement for you. BTW, your rent is going up.
Good thing I don’t rent.
Whew lads we have a hostile here. That Gen X status.
How do I get down votes for shit like that? There’s one fucking rat out there chasing me around. I will find out who you are you rat.
In reply to Sorry, no retirement for you… by Don Sunset
Hmmmm. One article just got disappeared.
This fakenews is intended to further the "blame the other guy" bullshit. Over the years TPTB push propaganda to the millennials that the baby boomers are the reason they are in hock and have no opportunities. Stupid shit stories like this push the idea to the non-millenials that the millennials are freeloading fuckers.
Truth is - these stories are intended to divide brother from brother, father from son, sister from sister, daughter from mother.
All of us who are not part of the ruling elite, the 99% of us who are NOT scumbag globalist traitor mother fucking low lifes, MUST unite against the fuck stains that have us all fooled into thinking they are in charge. Until that day, when we all decide to put a stop to this fake bullshit, we are just playing pocket pool.
You are 100% right. The article is one giant click-bait porn for lazy internet surfers to get their rocks off blaming others for the country's problems. The Liberals do it with their brand of identity crap, and the Conservatives do it like this. Liberals and Conservatives were made for each other. Keep up the spirit!
In reply to This fakenews is intended to… by Crawdaddy
The balance of my life will be spent making sure Millennials don't hear the end of it.
In reply to You are 100% right. The… by SeaMonkeys
They may have multiple accounts with a median balance of $19k, the article doesn't say...
Yes, any attempt to actually glean real information from so many of these "Millennial" articles is fruitless since Tyler inevitably picks the ones with the most sensational headlines and the least hard data.
To be fair, that would probably describe this entire website since ~2015.
In reply to They may have multiple… by red1chief
ZeroHedge is basically walking around town in its dirty underwear, talking about how ugly everybody else is. Trump is not from the same school of thought as ZeroHedge, and this will become apparent, hopefully, in the next year or two. The conservative-libertarian view of society and economics was useful to the elites in the 70's and after. Those days have come to an end. The debt ridden world we have is their invention, even though it is not a product of pure libertarian policy.
The libertarian horse shit that the conservatives shouted out over the last 40 years was just window dressing. Likewise, the "concerned Liberal" pretending to oppose the mean conservatives was just show.
It worked. Everyone is broke except the top 20%, and the top 1% own the planet.
The remedy is anything but conservative-libertarian. That horse shit is dead.
In reply to Yes, any attempt to actually… by M O B
You have a good future as a student of the human condition. We are not quite ready to directly monetize what you refer to as debt and this may happen. The debt mechanism makes it possible to silently reduce the money supply as old debt contracts mature and this is very important at the moment.
The ownership of economic assets has never been widely distributed for very long. Even if the USG granted people 160 acres of decent land and a tractor many would sell the land to large landholders within a generation and move to town and as long as assets are used as productively as possible it does not matter who holds the title to the land and this is why we have gradually cleared away the real family farmers over the past ~150 years. This is currently being done in Africa by China. Countries like India, Indonesia, and China WILL liquidate the percentage of the population engaged in agriculture directly at peasant levels or organization.
In reply to ZeroHedge is basically… by SeaMonkeys
Fair observation
In reply to Yes, any attempt to actually… by M O B
These incompetent fuks are already retired. They live in the basement and Jack off like homo rabbits.
Here's an idea millennials.... socialism....
I tried retirement for a couple of years, and hated it. The scene in 2001 where HAL is being lobotomized, "My mind is going, I can feel it", described it pretty well. I hated being useless in the most literal sense of the word.
I went back to work last year in a lower stress job. It doesn't pay that much, but then I'm not doing it for the money. And it is such a relief to be in a position where I couldn't care less about the possibility of layoffs, or office politics, or any of that crap.
Walmart greeter?
In reply to I tried retirement for a… by Snout the First
Mellenials are not all bad, just 90% of them! They will blame the boomers and capitalism instead of themselves.
The more I see of the boomer generation, the more I realize they did pretty good. The entire economy is debt based so you can't blame them for that.
Developmentally stunted these kids might not ever pull their heads out.
Yikes...I am 61 and so wish I could retire, but I have to wait until 62. Damn social security...I looked into everything I could find to get out of social secuirity about 30 years ago to no avail...I understand social security, but I dont understand being forced as long as you can prove savings...ie: I wanted to use the money they took out to buy gold...I think it was what, 50 an ounce or something? If I would have bought gold, I could retire this year instead of next year...fucking bastards. Not only that, but in another year, I dont even know if social security will still be around the bankrupt fucks..Why did they not put my money into gold the fuckers??? I truly dont want to wait another year...I am frigging tired guys and I am friggin pumping gas right now after being a electrical engineer for years...I lost a 17 year old daughter, 5 years ago, and I sure could have used the money during my time of grieving..I am super tired now, and I just want my money..I live a very comfortable humble life, I dont need much, and I cant even get THAT...not only that, but I would not be surprised if they raise the age limit again...social security is nasty for those such as me that is NOT A MORON. fuck the rothchilds..and another thing..If I really wanted to sniper someone, the only ones I can thinkof is the rothchilds. How the hell can I even find them? Sniper on maxine or mcshame is not worth my time..I want the big fish..woe is me.