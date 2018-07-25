Record Murders Plague Mexico In First Half Of 2018: "The Figures Are Horrible"

Mexico’s next president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a former Mexico City mayor and outspoken critic of the political establishment - has a significant uphill battle once he is inaugurated as President on December 01: deadly violence in the country is intensifying and has hit an all-time high.
Mexico posted its highest homicides on record, with a new government report Sunday showing murders in the country rose by 16 percent in the first half of 2018.
The Interior Department said there were 15,973 homicides in the first half of the year, compared to 13,751 killings in the same period of 2017.
According to the AP, the record-breaking homicides have surpassed the violence seen during the dark years of Mexico’s drug war in 2011, along with exceeding all government data since records began in 1997.
At these crisis levels, the department’s homicide rate for the country stands around 22 per 100,000 population for year-end estimates — near the level of Columbia 24.2 and Guatemala 26.0.
Security analyst Alejandro Hope told the AP, “the figures are horrible, but there are some signs that are halfway encouraging.”
For example, the growth in homicides could be slowing; murders were up only about 4 percent compared to the second half of 2017. “The curve may be flattening out,” Hope noted, though he warned his forecast could be incorrect.
Hope noted that the northern border state of Baja California exhibited the largest surge in homicide rates, while other states saw declines.
“Baja California, home to the border city of Tijuana, saw 1,463 homicides in the first half of the year, a 44 percent increase over the same period of 2017. Authorities have attributed the spate of killings to battles between the Jalisco and Sinaloa drug cartels for control of trafficking routes in Baja California. The state is now Mexico’s second most violent, with a homicide rate for the first six months of the year equivalent to 71 murders per 100,000 inhabitants,” said AP.
By comparison, El Salvador and Venezuela are among the deadliest countries in the world — have homicide rates of around 54 to 60 per 100,000.
Thanks to the Jalisco drug cartel, Mexico’s most dangerous state is Colima, on the central Pacific coast, which experienced a 27-percent increase in killings and now has a shocking homicide rate of about 80 per 100,000
Guanajuato, a central Mexican state, saw a 122 percent increase in homicides, which now has a rate of about 40 per 100,000. Government officials have reported that much of violent crime is linked to gangs of fuel thieves who drill taps into government pipelines.
Here are Mexico’s eight most violent states by annual homicide rate, based on federal data. Over the past few years, killings rebounded in Baja California and Chihuahua states:
Mexico is on pace to top the record-setting violence of 2017. The 15,973 murders over the first six months of 2018 exceed the 13,503 reported over the same period last year.
Drug trafficking routes overlaid with homicide rates (2015) — notice a pattern?
Earlier this year, the US State Department published a new multi-tiered travel advisory system to warn U.S. citizens of traveling to Mexico. Travel advisories range from Level 1 (“exercise normal precautions”) to Level 4 (“do not travel”).
According to the Igarapé Institute, a Brazilian-based think tank that focuses on emerging security and development issues, the murder epidemic is not just limited to Mexico, but across all of Latin America.
The Institute stated the current situation is incredibly complex and results from decades of corruption, drug trafficking, organized crime, contraband, illegal mining, land rights, and in some cases, violence by state military forces.
Shithole countries.
The sanctuary cities can have them.
In reply to Shithole countries. by Jethro
Neil Diamond say:
”They’re comin’ to AmeriKa!”
In reply to The sanctuary cities can… by The_Juggernaut
The enemy is ALREADY inside America's walls.
In reply to Neil Diamond say: ”They’re… by Lost in translation
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is dealing with a population of Aztec descendants whose innate propensities gravitate toward the primitive. The populace of Mexico will revert to their base instincts regardless of whatever First World policies are posited. The concept of race is paramount when addressing any proposals of governance. Of course, in this modern politically-correct age, this all-important thesis will be ignored in any proposition toward solving the problem.
Water and oil always separate when combined. This is the ultimate clue as to any workable solution.
In reply to The enemy is ALREADY inside… by powow
What is happening in Mexico is an absolute tragedy, imo. I LOVE Mexico, and have been to Guerrero and Michoacan, among other "Do Not Travel" places there. I love the history, the architecture, the culture, the people, and the food. If it wasn't for the violence, I would have another home there in a heartbeat; corruption is everywhere you go, our crooks are just a little more subtle about it, usually.
Even the last time I was there, it was risky going to Guerrero, but as a White American, I wouldn't even chance it. Kidnapping risks are too high...
It's sad.
In reply to President Andrés Manuel… by J S Bach
Such simple thinking, how can you allow that to screw up your understanding of the world?
You don't appear to know any Mexicans. I do, they are neighbors, an immigrant from Mexico City and others who grew up here in the US. Some educated, some not, some the kind of people you would approve of your kid marrying, some not.
Just people.
Having been among many foreigners from many different nations, very mixed, I have gotten to know many of them. One project I managed had people who spoke 20 different native languages. Just people. In fact, one of the Americans was the only one I have any long-term dislike of, a dishonest shit who wanted my job.
Don't tell me 'innate propensities'. Have you not read the Stanford Prison Experiment and Milgram's studies? Everyone has those 'innate propensities', the environment brings them out.
Such simple thinking, why do you do that to your society?
In reply to President Andrés Manuel… by J S Bach
Oh look the Jewish mafia is still trying to get someone to be a terrorist. On an open site they have no control over as well.
In reply to Neil Diamond say: ”They’re… by Lost in translation
The bleeding should only last a week or so.
Feel better soon, Miss.
In reply to Oh look the Jewish mafia is… by NidStyles
Putin did it...no, no the Chinese did it...I mean the Mexicans and sundry spiks did it...
Everyone did it except lil ol redneck USSA. Sheeeeeeeeeeeeet!
Drug$ 'R US
Sssssshhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!
Don't tell the USSAN lumpen proles poisoning themselves with every kind of
filth they can shove up any orifice into their drug-addled gnat brains but just
like Al CIAduh and ISIS, the Zetas terrorizing Mexico are simply another USSAN
asset in the Washing town criminal enterprise known as the US government. Look
at heroin production in Afghanistan since the Langley Crime Syndicate took
over. Hint, count the opioid deaths in a shithole near you on any day of the
week. Hint... the Paki ISI slash Al CIAduh Gulen ratlines destroying peasant
USSA and NOBODY gives a shit obviously as long as the poison of the deep state
gets to market and keeps the hogs on animal farm sedated. The regime is
destroying USSANS and making a fortune keeping the rednecks and ethnics in
poverty same as they did back in the day to black USSA with crack cocaine. They
killed Gary Webb when he proved it.
Ever wonder why all that crap gets over the border and to market so easily
like a well greased supply line for Walmart? Ever wonder why there has NEVER
been a USSAN cartel drug boss? Because the criminal institutions of the CIA,
FBI, DEA and Border Patrol are the USSAN cartels. Capiche!
Face it USSA, your plantation owners herd you at will and cull you like cattle, tax cattle.
Mexican Cartel, Los ZETAS trained by USSA
http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2010/10/20101019212440609775.html
http://www.intrepidreport.com/archives/968
Mike Rupert "CIA are drug runners"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UT5MY3C86bk
Ron Paul "Bush is a drug runner".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz7sO-i4H1s
The Sackler Gang, a Jewish crime family that makes Al Capone look like a Prohibition era social worker.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/10/30/the-family-that-built-an-empire-of-pain
How USSAN drug smugglers profited from China's 19th century opium addiction
https://thesaker.is/once-china-got-off-drugs-the-link-between-opium-and…
In reply to Neil Diamond say: ”They’re… by Lost in translation
The "sanctuary cities" are already controlled by the drug cartels. THAT is why they still exist.
Get it????
In reply to The sanctuary cities can… by The_Juggernaut
Shitcago would be right next to Jamaica at 17/100,000
In reply to The sanctuary cities can… by The_Juggernaut
St Louis has a rate of 65.8 and Baltimore 55.5 murders per 100,000.
In reply to The sanctuary cities can… by The_Juggernaut
Aztecs and Mayans. It's ancestral, in their genetic make up, if you will. And to think that liberalistas oppose a border wall. Insane.
In reply to Shithole countries. by Jethro
You people missed it completely yet again. Legalised pot in the US means, huge drops in demand for South American drugs and the crime gangs are aggressively competing over a shrinking market space, a rapidly shrinking market space.
As more drugs are decriminalised and addiction treated as a medical condition and not as a crime, so that market place will shrink further and those drug gangs will have to fight much, much harder over a shrinking market and of course diversify into other crimes, mugging, kidnapping, armed robberies, protection rackets etc.
Watch out they will be looking to export those kinds of criminal activities to the US, no gang member from overseas should be allowed to visit the US let alone settle there, the US created millions of criminals in the bullshit drug wars and they will simply not go back to a minimum wage job, especially not a South American minimum wage (Some tattoos will make you permanently persona non grata https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persona_non_grata).
A couple of decades should see it all settle down, bit rough during those decades but. It all depends upon how effective police forces are in removing the gangs from the streets.
In reply to Aztecs and Mayans. It's… by Talleyrand
Who the fuck are calling 'you people'?
In reply to You people missed it… by rtb61
You're Australian Be Australian!
In reply to Who the fuck are calling … by homiegot
..
In reply to Who the fuck are calling … by homiegot
I came to that same conclusion thinking through our Deep Black Swamp problems. The CIA's ratlines in the US will be looking for new sources of income, as drug trafficking will generate less profits when this bout of contagion is past.
Then kidnappings, ...
And yes, ICE should be going after the gangs. I doubt they are making those the priority, factory workers and day laborers are easier.
In reply to You people missed it… by rtb61
'In their genetic makeup'.
You can't back that up. I know the 'Human BioDiversity' literature that tries to prove such nonsense. Shit science.
What do you get out of spreading such poison to rational thought?
In reply to Aztecs and Mayans. It's… by Talleyrand
Drogas, and the Mayan/Aztec culture.
Of course, the English used to put heads on pikes.
In reply to Shithole countries. by Jethro
Wasn't drawn and quartered a event for the brits
In reply to Drogas, and the Mayan/Aztec… by ebworthen
"Shithole countries" created with your tax dollars by the CIA and Hollywood, promoting drug trafficking with movies like, "Scar Face."
The CIA works for the Rothschilds, not you, but you pay them.
Mexicans aren't allowed to have guns, so they are left helpless in a war zone, with no way to defend themselves.
The Central American crisis was created by the CIA in the 1980's by the Bush Cartel, torturing people like Sister Diana Ortiz, who was gang raped while English-speaking CIA agents watched. They learned torture from people funded by you.
In reply to Shithole countries. by Jethro
The US was caught repeatedly putting arms into the situation down there and that of course, is never a coincidence.
Also this has been going on for decades because they have allowed it, also not a coincidence. Thirdly, they seem to be in the habit of destabilizing countless nations with the overflow from such circumstances and our borders and population are a target.
So, it's the spooks and their banker masters.
In reply to "Shithole countries" created… by SirBarksAlot
Shithole comment! As for these issues with violence. Mexico would not be having it so bad if the citizens had gun rights. There are communities in various parts of the Mexico that have kicked out the police and and politicians and created their own security force. For now in those communities people sleep at night more peacefully. If Lopez Obrador's policies creates even more violence all the fucks that don't want a wall will be saying "WHY DIDN'T WE BUILD THE WALL?" These same folks will be the ones without guns and will be victims of their own ignorance.
In reply to Shithole countries. by Jethro
Lol...u think US is safe?
In reply to Shithole countries. by Jethro
Good thing you're not biased, otherwise you might put up a scary picture.
We've still got them beat in mass shootings. They'll never take that from us. My home state of CA almost broke the 2K mark for murders in 2017, well there's always next year. Hopefully some of you will visit, and help us punch through that record...
In reply to Good thing you're not biased… by PitBullsRule
2000?
LOL!
El Salvador does that by February!
LMMFAO!
In reply to We've still got them beat in… by PitBullsRule
With the FBI under more scrutiny, perhaps they will reduced their activity and their 'mass shootings' will decrease.
In reply to We've still got them beat in… by PitBullsRule
True that!
In reply to With the FBI under more… by Prosource
Congratulations
In reply to We've still got them beat in… by PitBullsRule
The United States had 15,070 murders in 2016, about half were victims of angry white people, like yourself, and the other half were victims of angry black people. So Mexico is doing better than us, because guns are illegal in Mexico, and its much harder to murder someone with a gun. Even with that handicap, even with all the poverty and bad roads, even with the depreciating currency, they STILL managed to kill more assholes than we did. You people are pathetic, you should be ashamed of yourselves. I bet most of you haven't murdered ANYONE!
Que Viva Mexico!
In reply to Good thing you're not biased… by PitBullsRule
“¡Que Viva Mexico!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjDNmSJBgNk
In reply to The United States had 15,070… by PitBullsRule
Gringos rather blame Mexicans for the problems the CIA and their corrupt satanic government makes. It's easier for their shit-tier low IQ brains to have a scapegoat they can easily blame.
Fuck the United Shits of Gaymerica.
In reply to The United States had 15,070… by PitBullsRule
Your dumber that a bag of rocks, all the killing is by the cartels. Where the hell have you been? Pathetic is that the rich in Mexico devised a system to remain in power by outlawing guns but they didn't see the insatiable appetite for drugs by us GRINGOs coming and with that all the poverty drove the out work men into a drug trade. Sad situation and it is a preview for what might be coming our way if we don't right the ship.
In reply to The United States had 15,070… by PitBullsRule
Most of the killings are not reported...
"Most of the killings are not reported..."
I have no doubt about that especially from the areas that depend on American tourism.
In reply to Most of the killings are not… by Aubiekong
Brown skin...
" Please stay in your Shit hole "
And the democrats can't get enough of these upstanding heroic migrants.
I do recall a story here on ZH about how it was elected officials getting knocked off... Perhaps I can find it. Sounds to me like drug dealers have a more reasonable outlook than Americans.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-23/narco-politics-7667-killed-3-…
In reply to I do recall a story here on… by shizzledizzle
According too Pew (2016), 35% of Mexicans would move to the U.S. NOW if they could, that is almost 46 MILLION people and probably does NOT count children since they would have surveyed adults, add children into the mix and it's probably close to HALF (65 MILLION people). Just imagine, adding
Just imagine, increasing the population of the U.S. by 25% in just a matter of weeks/months. This is what you'll get if the D's get their chance to abolish ICE and open the border.
#5 "... Still, about half of Mexican adults believe life is better in the U.S. and 35% of Mexicans said they would move to the U.S. if they had the opportunity and means to do so, similar shares as in 2009. ..."
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/02/11/mexico-and-immigration-…
This survey is 2 years old, imagine the % who want to leave now!
If that many came where would they live? People would be forced to share their homes with Willy Wetback and family.
In reply to According too Pew (2016), 35… by Tau_lepton
Mexico doesn't have these murders because the United States has a huge appetite for drugs. Mexico has these murders because violence and murder are ingrained in their culture, the basis of which is probably mostly genetic. There is no compatibility between their culture and ours.
Stupidity is ingrained in yours.
In reply to Mexico doesn't have these… by Snout the First
Murders were kept normal before your stinking shithole decided to mess with us. If it weren't for the CIA and it's drug trade we wouldn't be having such violence levels.
Unlike us, you morons love murdering people abroad ranging from Yugoslavia to Syria.
There is no compatibility between the World and your satanic cesspool of a country, you dumb bitch.
In reply to Mexico doesn't have these… by Snout the First
Your a fool, these murder are because the drug trade is darkness and darkness causes death. It is happening here but our police and politicians are less corrupt. Look at the blue states and major cities. Take Chicago, the mayor is a POS and is BHO. Corrupt politicians = bad policies = DEATH.
In reply to Mexico doesn't have these… by Snout the First
...
In reply to Mexico doesn't have these… by Snout the First