"I Was In Shock": Woman Finds Her BofA Safe Deposit Box Has Vanished

A safe deposit box should, by definition, be "safe." However, to her surprise, that is precisely the opposite of what a California woman discovered a few days ago.
Susan Nomi said that when she went to open the Bank of America safe deposit box she had for 16 years, the entire box had vanished. The safe is where she kept her family’s jewelry and her dad’s coin collection.
“I was in shock; I was just like what happened to my box,” said Nomi, quoted by CBS Sacramento.
Worse, Bank of America - which was custodian of the safety box - couldn't explain where her valuables went: “They don’t have an answer. They don’t have an answer. They say thanks for letting us know,” Nomi said.
Making matters worse for the infuriated woman, she herself was a retired Bank of America employee of 40 years; and she’s not alone. Others have complained that Bank of America drilled their safe deposit boxes without permission or notice.
Another dissatisfied customer, Wendy Woo, said her belongings were taken out of her safe deposit box and shipped to her by the bank: "Everything was dumped in a plastic bag," said Woo. In the process, a ring went missing and a necklace was damaged in the process.
“Safe deposit box... that’s what it’s for, safe,” she said, only not when the safe belongs to Bank of America.
A second family complained that it too had gotten the contents of their safe deposit box shipped back too, but claim $17,000 in jewelry was missing.
"I just got robbed from the bank," another woman complained: "They just took my stuff."
Needless to say, what makes these situations bizarre, is that according to federal rules, banks can drill a box without permission only when there is a court order, search warrant, delinquent rental fees, requests from estate administrators, or if the bank is closing a branch. And yet none of those reasons applies to any of these cases.
Safe deposit box consultant Dave Guinn trains bank employees on proper safe deposit box procedures. He says federal law requires that banks give customers adequate notice.
“A notification should be made either by registered letter or by certified receipt letter,” said Guinn.
Meanwhile, in tis defense BofA said it does “…notify customers by mail in accordance with law well in advance prior to drilling a box.” But former employee Nomi’s not buying it: "I worked for them. It’s not like they couldn’t get a hold of me or anything."
Adding to her Nomi's frustration, Bank of America still can’t explain what happened to her valuables but said, "We certainly understand how frustrating this matter is for Mrs. Nomi and we are working with her on a resolution. We are looking at this situation to help us identify opportunities to help avoid similar events in the future as we continue to work on improving service to our customers." She said "I can’t ever replace it. It’s irreplaceable, doesn’t matter how much its worth."
Eventually, once the CBS news team got involved, the bank finally agreed to cut her a check. BofA also paid to fix Mrs. Woo’s damaged jewelry but left each of them wondering how safe a safe deposit box is.
Nomi has advice for others: “Check what’s in your box,” and “If you haven’t been in it for a while, make sure it’s there.”
The Bank of America rental agreement says they could terminate your rental agreement for your safe deposit box if you don’t give proper identification when requested. The customers in these incidents say that does not apply to their cases.
Banks have strict regulations they must follow, one being they have to have two keys to get into a box, yours and theirs. Plus, if a box has been drilled open, the bank must have a record of it being drilled.
So for all those readers who still hold gold in a bank vault, confident it will be there come rain or shine, now may be a time to quietly take it all out and have a small boating accident...
sheeple shocked!
(Most users here have seen this movie before, know this is the final act)
Ah, it's been a while since we've had to use this.
lol at the blind trust placed in external entities. If you don't trust em enough to take a bullet for you, they aint your friends, and you shouldn't leave your shit with 'em!
We have about $100k just sitting in an account. Closed out a position, haven't found anything to move it into....
Anyway, I keep thinking I'm going to see it's just "gone" one day... just like this ladies box.
The bail-ins have started...
It's the old saying about gold and silver...
"If you don't hold it, you don't OWN it."
The ONLY thing anyone should keep in a Bank.......is DEBT.
Fooking idiots.
Anything you keep at a bank you might as well forget about.
If you are going to go postal, remember it's not the branch people you want. Aim for the top of the food chain.
What's criminal about the whole thing as that the banks have 24/ 7 video surveillance going on inside these safes, everywhere at all times for the purposes of identifying anyone who might possibly break in or commit armed theft.
Those Butt Fuckers at B of A know EXACTLY where the 'missing' property went that was inside those safe deposit boxes; they just don't want to deal w/ the increased insurance rates & liability and/ or the bad reputation accrued through reporting employee theft.
Not even w/ a CBS T.V. news investigation would they provide a 'plausible' reason for the disappearances of the deposit box items...
Think: National Security Letters.
Why do you use a "bank"?? Illiterate?
A common built-in feature is a gag order against the recipient, be it an individual or entity. Under penalty of law, a recipient cannot talk.
Anyone with a BoA account is a fucking idiot. Closed my Boa account over a decade ago. The look on the tellers face was priceless. She had to call the nanager over. Credit unions are the way to go.
I closed my BoA account several years ago.
Got rid of the Chase credit card in 2010 despite the air miles. A handyman/contractor and his helper were camping in my condo in Houston while doing extensive upgrades. They were picking up supplies at Lowe's and driving through McDonald's on the same parking lot every morning. Chase cut his credit limit because he was eating at McDonald's so often. Said it was a possible indicator of personal financial stress. When I called in to close the account, I had to speak with a supervisor. Nobody below that level was allowed to close my account. She wanted to fuss with me to keep my account open. That simply made it all the more important to close that account.
It's BOA. If you want worse abuse go to WF the horse and buggy!
Inside Job. I had a boat once...
Dear Depositor, after a lengthy inquisition we have discovered that your coin collection and other trinkets have gone to coin collection and trinket heaven. Which means this would be a good time to refi your house at our competitive rates. Thanks for playing.
"...and it's gone!"
Mandalas Bay had 24/7 video surveillance and still was not able to show us any videos.
All your shit... all your shit... all your shit are belong to us! mmm Zig mmmm Zig mmm Zig
My husband asked if we should put the family heirlooms in a safe deposit box. I told him, we have a fire proof safe, a big damn mean dog and firepower if we need it.
Shit is safe here as anywhere.
I have my own safes and big dogs. Fuck keeping valuable physical stuff in the bank.
Still, one doesn't know SHOCK until one sees this...
WARNING: Graphic Images
Bank and Safe. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!
Not shocked at all. Anyone who is shocked by this hasn't been paying attention.
Just how to do you think all those future promises are going to be paid for? Gotta get the $$ somehow...
Meanwhile, the fed has perfected the art of robbing; nobody is shocked their savings diminish in value over time.
Do TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab know that their advertising $$ are going to help support such garbage?
Banks are ran by thieves, yet people use their services to protect valuables from theft. How ironic.
A box. A shovel. A garden. The perfect storage place for valuables. And no monthly fees.
We think the same way.
not a problem at ALL!!! she needs to do is simply sue the everlovin' shit shit outta BofA, and then ...
wait .... you say there's a little-known law that prevents her from doing that?? when did THAT happen? who wrote that law, anyway?
Gee.... I wonder...
You don't think the banks have paid off Congress to slip "get out of jail free" cards into every one of these thousand page bills they pass, do you?
That's ok. The more assholes involved in screwing the public makes for a target rich environment. For the first few days it will be hard to miss.
I am assuming the banks has "CCTV" for the security of valued customers...of course we all know what happens when we assume things with our Banksters, they make an Ass (out of) U (and) Me. :/
Yeah..kinda like Nazis knocking out teeth..thats certainly one way to bail oneself in.
The only thing in our safety deposit boxes are mainly insurance policies and other papers.
Turn their currency into gold and silver that is yours!
Outsourced to Asia.
And... it’s gone!
Auf Deutsch:
Uuund es ist weg...
“Poof!” (In German)
If you don't hold it, you don't own it...............bitchezz
keep it there long enough and yeah.
Get yourself a TL30
well don't turn it into cash
that makes if fair game for a police-person.
don't kid your self and if your not white you will never see it..
That’s chump change just buy a few 10oz gold bars and stash it anywhere other than in a bank
Been there, done that.... seriously, gold, silver, guns.... hell, I even got a third tractor last year.... any more would just be more of the same.
I'm looking at converting all of my paltry savings into stuff - not sure what the best way forward is. Bizarly, a second hand electric car can be had for around €5,000 and would save me at least €2,000 a year - that's a 30%plus return on my investment, and means I still have transport when the oil shock comes.
I still don't trust the idea, but how can I not? I also would like a tractor, very much. Don't NEED one, but would definitely like one. A lot. I could even run it on olive oil if push came to shove.
AMEN!!! Enough said.
