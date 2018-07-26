Iran "Preparing Ground" For National Cryptocurrency To Dodge US Sanctions

Authored by William Suberg via CoinTelegraph.com,
Iran has confirmed it will press ahead with creating its own state-issued cryptocurrency to circumvent incoming U.S.. sanctions, local media Press TV reported July 25.
Quoted by local news media outlet ISNA and translated by PressTV, Alireza Daliri, deputy for management and investment at the Directorate for Scientific and Technological Affairs, said plans for the creation of a working digital currency were already on its agenda.
“We are trying to prepare the grounds to use a domestic digital currency in the country,” Daliri told ISNA, continuing:
“This currency would facilitate the transfer of money (to and from) anywhere in the world. Besides, it can help us at the time of sanctions.”
Technical details about the national cryptocurrency remain unknown, while a national encrypted key for the domestic banking system could see an introduction likely within the next three months following “ironing out” of inconsistencies.
Talk of Iran releasing a national cryptocurrency had surfaced months previously as the looming return of U.S. sanctions led to increasing calls for preemptive measures.
The country’s authorities had previously come out against public cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin(BTC), in April banning banks from dealing with them altogether.
Like Venezuela’s state-sponsored token Petro, Iran now appears to be looking to blockchaintechnology to circumvent challenges, including a complete ban on acquiring U.S. dollars from August.
They're ten years late to the party.
Iranian Buttcoin
"Alan's-Snackbar" coin?
Don't think it will be as simple as that. Iran's military strategy is asymmetrical and has been designed to cause an attacker the maximum cost in men and material. The US could not invade and subdue a nation of 80m plus. Iran's geography is very challenging with a 2,000km mountain range as a barrier to the interior of the country and then a desert. Also Iran has a number of friendly countries on its borders.
In reply to Lybia II by Justin Case
Since 1971 wag the dogs include;Noriega...madman,Hussein...madman,Ghadafi...madman now Irans leader...madman,I dont know whats more pathetic the fact that they only have one script or the fact that the sheep keep buying it.
so the west has, so far, been afraid of crypto currencies and block chain filing while the third world embraces it. i'd buy czrypto yuan.
good on you iran stand up to the big bully , the us and the us dollar
So is it a digital currency, or is it a crypto-currency?
The article does not disambiguate, but it makes all the difference in the world.
Mentioning blockchain tends to mean crypto, but it might be that the author has confused the two and is providing a primer on blockchains. Iran made no such claim. Even the original linked article does not make the leap to DLTs. Why does the author?
How anyone will be able to buy or sell anything, if you can't deposit the cryptocurrency in any bank outside Iran or obtain anything but Iranian paper money in Iran for it? Will Iran allow foreigners to obtain its paper money in Iran with it?
