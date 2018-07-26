More 30-Year-Olds Still Living With Their Parents, Study Finds

Young adults are now more likely to live with their parents than in any other living arrangement, according to new analysis of demographic data published by Axios, reflecting trends of the last half decade. And it's not just a college grad thing anymore as even 30-year-old millennials are now more likely to stay at home while still paying off school loan debt and earning the same or less income than boomers.
Axios concludes of what it is to be 30 then and now that, "In the mid-to-late-20th century, the American economy and culture were ripe for 30-year-old men, who — more than European and Japanese — typically landed well-paid careers, bought homes, and supported large families. But since then, getting ahead has become much harder."
So what forces continue to steer people into their parents’ basements?
Naturally, Millennials probably took it for granted that they'd successfully imitate their parents and even surpass them in areas of establishing a financially secure family by their late 20's or early 30's, being debt-free while saving for retirement, and earning higher wages than their parents, but the numbers suggest this isn't happening.
Though now comprising almost a quarter of the population and as the largest demographic currently in the workforce, their median salaries are lower or the same as the prior generation, yet as Axios finds "the financial burdens they carry are heavier, limiting how much their lifestyle can mirror that of their parents."
Here's what it is to be your parents' thirty vs. being thirty today by the numbers:
Data, via Axios: College attendance, median income, and home ownership from U.S. Census Bureau; cost of tuition from CollegeBoard; median debt from "The Great American Debt Boom, 1948-2013" by Alina Bartscher, Moritz Kuhn, Moritz Schularick and Ulrike I. Steins; marriage figures from a Pew Research Center analysis of the 1960-2000 decennial censuses and 2010 and 2016 American Community Survey (IPUMS). Note: All dollars are inflation-adjusted to 2016. Chart: Harry Stevens/Axios
The data suggests:
A break with prior American rites of passage, including marriage and child-bearing. According to some demographers, this break could slow economic growth.
Men are more likely to earn less. In 1975, only a quarter of 25 to 34-year-old men made less than $30K per year, but that number rose to 41% in 2016.
As a measure of upward mobility, 92% of 30-year-olds in 1970 earned more than their parents at that age, according to a 2016 study led by Raj Chetty, a Stanford economist (h/t Roger Lowenstein). But of those who were 30 in 2014, just half earned more.
- Chetty attributed most of this erosion to slower GDP growth and a change in the distribution of GDP favoring higher earners: GDP would have to rise by 6% a year to get the same impact, he said, and wealth would have to be distributed much more evenly.
- In other words, Chetty suggested, it has become much, much harder for young lower- and middle-income workers to earn as much of the nation's growing wealth as they once did.
In 2015 Millennials set a 75-year record for highest percentage of young adults living at home with mom:
As Axios explains further, 30-year-olds today are:
Living with their parents: In 1975, when the oldest Boomers were 29, 57% of 18 to 34- year-olds lived with a spouse in their own household. Even as late as 1990, almost half lived with a partner. But in 2016, 31% were living in their parents’ home, making it the new, most common living arrangement for young adults, according to Census data.
Paying more for college: In 1975, college tuition cost $2,450 for public, four-year colleges (in 2017 dollars). In 2017, it was almost $10,000, according to the CollegeBoard.
In more debt: In 1989, less than 20% of families had student debt, compared with 41% in 2013, according to the Census. The amount owed almost tripled in that time.
Less likely to be homeowners: 57% of 30 to 34-year-olds were homeowners in 1982, compared with just 45% in 2017.
But many young Americans are still opting not to own, but rather rent, which is a factor...
And other drivers of the trend are as follows:
- The impact of significant student debt can be seen in lower marriage rates, according to Dora Gicheva, an economist at UNC Greensboro.
In 2017, 57% of millennials were never married. In 1985 — when boomers were around the same age — only a third had never been married, Pew Research's Richard Fry told Axios. Even accounting for unmarried living partners does not make up the difference, he said.
Having fewer children: When Boomers were in their 20s, the fertility rate was 2.48, well beyond the replacement level of 2.1. Today, it is just 1.76.
When a recent survey asked why they were having fewer kids, most young adults said “child care is too expensive.”
Generally, Millennials are best represented in the labor force yet are still most likely to live with their parents.
Richard Jackson, president of the Global Aging Institute, told Axios "Millennials are more risk averse than earlier generations at the same age. People 50 or even 25 years ago didn’t wait to be ‘financially well established’ before starting a family. Now it’s considered irresponsible not to."
By design... Lower birth rates and decreased population are all part of the indoctrination....
You had to go there...
The jig is up. The boomers ran out of suckers to drive their net worth up, now they're stuck with their kids until the market crashes and their kids buy their homes in foreclosure.
You borrow from the future heavily to become house "rich" with the caveat that your kids get priced out forever. Its a fucked up situation but you wouldn't know it reading headlines of the cheerleader MSM, the Fed and other talking heads who tout a "strong housing market".
Just think...some of those "men" will be providing support for your Computer, or Credit Card
They are literally too busy obsessing about hooking up through Snapchat and Instagram. Constantly seeking validation on the appearance of a happy life but miserable inside because they know their presented lives online aren't true, but believe everyone else's lives are.
They can't imagine sacrificing anything in order to have more later, they want it all now., or at least, look like they do to all of their " friends". This generation is not going to age well, and will be really pissed when they stop taking selfies and start asking questions about how it got so fucked up for them.
I've met a few responsible ones, a few.....
There is nothing to be had.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4687841/
No fuel, no future. Boomers want to eat like locusts, then so will we. Fuck it right?
No. It's all those jobs out there.....so many choices they can't decide. /sar
Throw the LAZY fck's OUT for Christs sakes.....
>>>>Nuclear Household
>>>>Multigenerational Household
Too bad the texts don't line up with the up/down votes anymore. You know what to do.
I would like to agree with you but the fact remains that houses cost a lot more than they used to and job security is nowhere like it used to be.
In my country, 25 years ago, a mortgage on a decent house used to cost 50% of the minimum wage.
That same house would now cost upwards of 80% of the average wage.
A decade ago the cheapest house cost 100% of the minimum wage and although they are a little cheaper now, it is pointless buying a CHEAPEST house if that is all you can afford because the damn thing is going to need a shitload of repairs or to be demolished and rebuilt i.e. the real cost is much greater than the sticker price.
When the kids that work hard and make good wages can actually afford to put a roof over their heads and still have a couple of bucks left over for some minor luxuries or for further investment in themselves so they can further improve their standard of living, their lazy acquaintances might notice and re-assess their life choices. But if the hard workers are also living in their parent's basements, are up to their eyeballs in debt, or plain can't keep a reliable income for the complete 12 months of the year - well the lazy fuckers have no reason to change now, do they?
Why would you expect anyone to leave home before they can afford to buy a house and have a reasonable expectation that they can keep up with the repayments for the life of the loan?
If the average house costs 80% of the average wage and the cheapest house costs 50% of the average wage (before you add in the cost of repairs), exactly how much does the average yob need to be earning before he can afford to buy either? At this point he is no longer going to be AVERAGE now is he?
The maths tells the story loud and clear. Why complicate it with subjective BULLSHIT when the underlying maths spells it out so succinctly?
Yes indeed.
Also, lets not forget that aside from central banks driving up prices through Ctrl+P, the other driver for high house prices are local governments wanting to collect property tax. For the life of me, I can't see why anyone would really want a McMansion (Driving through in-development neighborhoods you can see the weak stick-built construction and they are packed too tight for any trees), but from a city council perspective, these must bring in $1k/month each (or more in high-tax states), and require very little land, so of course they want to green-light garish McMansion neighborhoods so they can use the taxes in all kinds of self-promoting schemes.
The indebtedness lifestyle needs to be purged out of the culture on several levels - individuals yes, but also bankrupt city councils that use high taxes on overpriced housing to pretend they are not bankrupt, and on up the chain.
There are affordable houses up in Presque Isle, Maine. What isn't affordable is the mil rate for property tax! It's crazy. To buy a crappy $60K house in that city (where my grandfather retired after working for McDonnell Douglas painting airplanes for 20 years) the property tax rate is nearly the same as for my house which is valued at $275K. Even with the minor homestead exemption (after you have been a Maine resident for one year or more) the mitigation on your property tax is minimal. It makes me sick to my stomach that the people of Maine are being raped by their local city hall and school boards. For what benefit? A crappy school and six or seven branches of the state Univeristy that is used to indoctrinate your offspring and make them into Marxists?
I traveled, hiked, and camped in Maine for many years when I was younger. Spent wonderful summer nights on Long Lake at my grandfather's summer camp. I remember wondering why so many homes were unfinished, with no siding, or unpainted. Now I know. The fucking commie liberals have been strangling the hard working people of Maine for generations. A fucking .24 mil rate in Presque Isle is nothing other than fucking theivery.
And now the NYT has come out and said that some states are too white. FUCK YOU NYC COMMIES! https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/07/29/ny-times-nearly-all…
Whats so bad about living with your parents? I lived with those fuckers for 22 years.
Its better for the environment, fewer houses.
Be happy they have parents who bought a home when it was priced like any other essential commodity.
Most STEM jobs for new grads have been given to foreign nationals. Big brand-name tech firms (Intel, Microsoft, Amazon, etc.) import H-1Bs by the thousands, and ignore the applications of qualified US citizens which they receive in the hundreds, sometimes thousands per open position. Top grads often have it the worst as there is a sort of expectation amongst other employers that they would be unhappy with working for them instead of going to a big brand name tech company.
No one could figure out why suicide was highest among engineers though....Lol
Mom and Dad could probably use the help around the house.
Based on a former friend's teens, the kid wanted a job but didn't want to get dirty.
As for actually working around the house? I don't see any of the precious brats, in my neighborhood do anything.
Can't blame them. They had never been dirty before. No riding bicycles or playing "armies" in the bush. Lucky to walk through a carefully manicured park. Rest of the time indoors playing video games. You're surprised they don't want to get dirty?
You can actually cure kids "fear" of getting dirty but that will take time and effort on your part.
OR exposure to the right kinds of jobs on their part.
You know the difference between being exposed to a dirty job on minimum wages and a dirty job on high wages? One of them is slightly more bearable than they other. Okay, some kids get exposed to the latter and never the former and don't realize how well off they are. That happens too.
Yeah, in this case I'm probably just provoking an argument - I don't know the kids you're talking about. It's just that I remember the past of me and the people around me. When the hard-working and conscientious are doing well, the slackers may have reason to reassess their life choices. When the would-be-hard-working are also unemployed, or when they are having strokes at a young age or going bankrupt anyway or sustaining life-changing injuries ... you get what we have.
If you had kids you'd know that that's not what they do, much.
"McDonalds : The whole place is fast, efficient, clean as a whistle, and yet it is totally run by teenagers whose parents can not even get them to clean their own room!" - Motivational speaker at a sales meeting approx 30 years ago.
I had worked in for a fast food chain by then and we were very fast and very clean so I had no reason to doubt him. About a decade ago I noticed fast food restaurants no longer seemed to be clean or fast ... or run by teenagers now I think about it!!!!
Whenever I see a substandard fast-food shop I always remember back to my job at one and that motivational speaker and the above quote and I wonder whether it still stands. 95% of the time I am not interested in fast food. I go to a nice restaurant instead so I can not tell if the bad fast-food shop is the norm or a statistical anomaly on my part (and I never go to McDonalds because I never liked them in the first place so when people talked about the cleanliness and efficiency of McDs I just had to take their word for it. My experience in fast-food was that good so I assumed that McDs had to be at least as good or even better.)
If they are not out by 25 best push them. If you dont by 30 chances are they will never finish growing up.
I agree. This is cheap long term care insurance but it means you are raising someone that is crippled and basically only capable of wiping your ass and helping you change that adult diaper.
Return to a norm that had been established for centuries prior. This idea that offspring go live on their own while parents support themselves was only a illusion of massive credit expansion.
Right you are, and I'm not sure why more people don't understand this. The idea that you should "get out there own your own" in your early twenties, placing yourself at significant financial risk and destroying your prospects for saving or capital formation, is simply not how human beings are supposed to operate. We were meant to live in large, extended families assembled into tribes or clans. The current model is an aberration that is now fading away.
exactly right. Humans live in family clan groups traditionally. the nuclear family was always an aberration and it never really worked, either.
mystery to me why conservatives like the weird stephan molyneux hold it up as the ideal. it never was natural
Steph"the neocon mouthpiece" Molyneux wants his cake and the non aggression policy to eat it too?
Didn't he "defoo" his abusive mother and the father that abandoned him? Is that the answer you're looking for?
You want extended families? Go for it. And with all the money the kids save by not going out on their own they will ... ??? ???
Oh, that's right, they have no money but as long as we keep crapping on about extended families living together under the one roof NO-ONE WILL NOTICE WHAT HAS BEEN STOLEN FROM THEM.
Get fucked you stupid heap of shit. Some people were glad to leave home but you want to take this away from them and replace it with NOTHING.
Personally I think everyone should spend a few years living by themselves so they understand what it truly takes to run a household - earn your own, money, clean your own house, see what it takes to do the lot.
Enough of this "people WANT to live together" bullshit. You may actually believe it. IF you do then lucky you but EVERY PSY-OP in the whole fucking world starts with "people WANT to do this" and "people CHOOSE to do that".
If you're not Psy-op then you really should read up on the history of what people supposedly "wanted" or "chose". I figured it out naturally from MSM propaganda eg "people choose to buy small houses / live with their parents / the dream of owning your own home, people's love affair with home ownership" ... etc etc etc
"people CHOOSE smaller cars ..."
"the crappy cuts of meat are a delicacy" - you really should investigate that one.
You take away and return nothing? THEFT. "But people don't want anything" = PROPAGANDA.
Get fucked.
Notice you may have hit a nerve there, by any chance?
I think the one caveat to this statement is that there is value in sending a young adult out on their own as a rite of passage. Yes you will come back to your family and manage the estate, etc., but you also have to put Junior out into the proverbial woods to see that he can survive.
Aside from that caveat, I agree. I think the current aberration was built to sacrifice the family on the Altar of Keynes: The nuclear family split multiple generations such that you now have to spend to maintain multiple households, and the parents can't cover their kids, and as such have to spend on taxes for public schools, spend on all sorts of activities to keep the kids busy, and divorce... oh, in divorce the Altar of Keynes really gets its worship as you now have to maintain multiple households for the *same* generation, along with splits in generations.
Real wealth exists in the context of a family, where people working together in a particular place can build up an estate over multiple generations. then you have several families banded together, even coordinating their building, and you can get some villages or towns that are truly beautiful. You can see a lot of places like this in Europe or Asia, and I hope it is something Americans can understand one day.
Respectfully Tyler-
Walking down the beach today, I can't remember seeing more "rug rats" and preggo Mommies in recent history.
Would it be Prejudice to say I smiled at the fact, that most of the kids were white?
Damned if I do, and damned if I don't?
I was just walking over to my other house, that the recently evicted tenants destroyed. [ Remember yen mentioning the 16 month fight with the Amish Gypsies?]
That sounds rayciss yen. But LOL at Amish Gypsies.
I was fishing ---J
You don't count.
"I see you are running for the school board for ISD 742. I have a few questions. Many textbooks that are accepted and used throughout this country are written for the requirements for the state of Texas. Among many of these requires is the teaching that the Constitution and the very country are founded on a particular interpretation of the bible. Furthermore, many of these textbooks go on suggest or outright state that the theory of evolution is false and that the idea of creationism is as good or better at explaining everything. If elected will you work to prevent ANY religious ideas from entering the classroom outside of a religious studies program? Will you work to remove ANY state sponsored religious accommodations, be they outright teaching that a particular religion's principles are the foundation of the United States, or the setting aside of a location or time during educational hours for prayer. Will you work to prevent the sciences from being perverted by the religious extremists of this country?
There is only a few circumstances in which religion of any kind should be taught or allowed in public school; in the teaching of history and the role various religions played, in a religion studies class where many different religions and their beliefs are examined, or in a current events class that shows how various religions have affected current events."
Hi Ben,
Thank you for contacting me. As far as textbooks go, a wise elder told me before I went to university something I have never forgotten: "Don't let books get in the way of learning.". At that time, no one had yet heard of the Internet nor what it could do. In this day and age textbooks are largely irrelevant and I believe it to be obvious that they simply are a waste of resources given that my daughter comes home with a school issued Ipad which they use for purposes other than education. Is that a misuse of tax dollars?
As far as religion in the classroom, my degree is in science. In order to accomplish scientific results you need to understand basic math and allow your mind to be objective but before all of that, there needs to be a common language so as to communicate. If one of those pieces is missing then there will be problems.
I don't know if you fish, but if you do, you understand that if there is just one thing wrong, you need to change it or you will catch no fish. I'm going catfishing tonight and here just an hour ago Mrs. threw my bait away because she thought it smelled bad. That is what I want it smell like so that the fish smell it too. I went and fished it out of the garbage. It's extra value for food that no one ate. I don't believe in wasting anything. Our property taxes are off the chain sky high. Are we getting value for it? Not from what I have read. Please feel free to investigate for yourself.
https://www.isd742.org/cms/lib/MN01909691/Centricity/domain/26/audit/AuditReport.pdf
I really do think that people are too absorbed into their cell phones and social media these days. I believe in trades like electricians, plumbers, mechanics, horticulture/agriculture, transport, engineers because those trades are not going away. Mostly, from what I have seen so far in 742, is that we are preparing a generation to stand on the street corner with their hands extended and that is not OK with me. My daughter and my young son will do no such thing.
Thank You,
True response. I'm not a very good politician.
Did you watch the Mark Levin show tonight? Guest happened to mention that running for the local school board was the most important position in the US.
As for me, I am sick of seeing my property tax money wasted to make administrators rich and to reward bad teachers with fat pensions. The time for public schools is nearing a close. Can't happen soon enough. I am fine paying for your brat to go to school to the 8th grade. After that it is up to the parent.
And I have never been okay allowing illegals to go to public school. Nor allowing them to jabber on in a language other than English.
Property taxes and levies directed towards education are out of control in my area. In return, we get some of the worst education scores in the nation.
Yep. It's a complete scam. The NEA has learned to use the public school system to skim every taxpayer in the US while they indoctrinat children into Agenda 21 and communism. Sick fucking perverts and commies.
I love Mark Levin. He tells it like it is.
He was too avante' guarde for Faux News.
Hannity tried to pimp the reality, but fiction over ruled TRUTH!
The Murdoch bros are faggots, and need to be sequestered into the journalism dumpster!
Earth to Rupert?
Yep, Levin is hard core and smart. Wicked combination. I think he is right about a lot of things, including a con-con. Bring it. It either happens during peace time or the US will end up in Civil War 2.0.
Thanks HRH. It's a hard issue but I know this much; school districts are where the liberals live and thrive. They create voters for the DFL. They don't teach these kids jack shit other than crap like liberal arts and reading Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye. That book was terrible but she was a black woman so she is canonized.
I really don't care what color or race you are from as long you contribute something...anything...to society. We need to explore space. I wanted to believe in Elon Musk but he's went fucked in the head of late. We need to stop fighting each other and figure that out. Huge expenditures on militaries designed to kill each other is beyond me. I'm all for private weapons ownership and I'm in good shape in that regard but why do I have all of this stuff? Honestly?
Quit with the armies and navies and let all focus on space exploration. We need to move forward but it can't be by ripping off taxpayers for social justice warrior training that are the public schools.
I am not the smartest guy in the world but I know enough to be intriguing. Just tell the fucking truth for once is all I ask. I know that there are plenty of ZHers out there who could have taken a bribe for whatever reason but didn't. I can't do that and neither could they.
Yep. I wish you the best. I respect that you work hard and are honest (and surrounded by theives).
You keep on setting the example for those young ones.
So sick of the titsuckers in the US. And both parties willing to bribe them to keep showing up. Not to work and be productive but to be on welfare. Enough!
And most of them spent all their savings on PMs or crypto, thinking they'd be rich by now.
Why is it surprising ? The little chaps didn't vote in the crap schools and stay inside Protecto culture they grew up in.
I'd tell any young dickhead to save some cash and get out to the North of Texas or up to North Dakota. Be polite, smart , intelligent and willing to learn, they need not just muscles but brains. College is a drain. Grab yer brain and a pickup-truck and go to where the stuff is happening. That's where it's at for a young guy. Not at Yale or some Diploma mill.
Get yer hands dirty and learn from the old guys. So much money being made their like was Not when I was young. Get some cash while the getting's good. It never lasts forever. Take a tent till you get your shit together and say your prayers.
A formula that's worked for millions blessed with good timing.
Dumb fuck millennials. Any man still living with his parents after age thirty is a fucking loser worthy of shame.
I left home at the age of 15. Agree. Unless you are retarded you need to get the fuck out of the house.
Fucking losers.
Haha they really expect me to believe that in 1975 only a quarter of men 25-34 made less than 30k per year. They expect me to believe that 75% of men 25-34 in 1975 made $137,000 "or more" per year by today's equivalent.
The numbers are inflation adjusted.
Millennials are not losers for staying at home, the losers are the people calling them losers for not working a go-nowhere job for $10 per hour because that is most jobs. The losers are the ones who say "you are just not working hard enough" and meanwhile the wealthy are telling their own kids "you'll never be successful working hard for someone else." In my opinion millennials are doing just fine. Fck you slave driver baby boomers. The reason millennials can not earn much today is because you assholes spent millennials incomes 30 years ago.