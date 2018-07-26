The Wealthy Elitists Plan To Survive The Apocalypse And Leave Us Behind

Authored by Mac Slavo cia SHTFplan.com,
Silicon Valley’s wealthy elitists are preparing for the apocalypse, and their plans for survival don’t include us. When the time comes, those same elitists plan to only save themselves.
According to an article written by Douglas Rushkoff published originally in Medium, those hedge fund bankers are all preparing for a major apocalyptic event, which they actually dub “The Event.” Whether “the event” is to be artificial intelligence reaching singularity or a virus that brings about a major death toll, they wanted to be prepared, and they asked Rushkoff to fill them in. The elitists asked such questions as:
Which region will be less affected by the coming climate crisis: New Zealand or Alaska? Is Google really building Ray Kurzweil a home for his brain, and will his consciousness live through the transition, or will it die and be reborn as a whole new one?
Finally, the CEO of a brokerage house explained that he had nearly completed building his own underground bunker system and asked: “How do I maintain authority over my security force after the Event?”
This single question occupied us for the rest of the hour. They knew armed guards would be required to protect their compounds from the angry mobs. But how would they pay the guards once money was worthless? What would stop the guards from choosing their own leader?
The billionaires considered using special combination locks on the food supply that only they knew. Or making guards wear disciplinary collars of some kind in return for their survival. Or maybe building robots to serve as guards and workers — if that technology could be developed in time. –Medium
This sounds like a dystopia of humanity’s own making. And it also sounds like we should all be preparing. If the wealthiest billionaires are discussing literal slavery in the aftermath of the apocalypse, shouldn’t we all be preparing to defend ourselves from such a fate? We already know our current master, the government, has no plans for any of us to survive. They do, however, have massive bunkers that can withstand nuclear wars built into the sides of mountains that are ready to use at any time.
Comments
My plans for the apocalypse do include them though.
Time to dutch oven their bunkers.
Packing a bunch of Godless hyenas into bunkers together doesn’t sound much like a plan for survival imo.
I will say that when you trap yourself in a bunker you're a pretty easy target.
"and their plans for survival don’t include us"
Ha! Typical dumb shits...
Little do they know...
They will be THE primary targets...
And will be the FIRST to die.
And all their "goods" taken.
Comes the Apocalypse...
It will certainly be best to be a nobody.
I will be waiting right outside.
Blast from the Past (1999) Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhMQOb0tEmI
When all you have is money...... how do you survive in a world where money doesn't matter.
These fucks are toast without government control to protect them.
Funny thing is, in every post apocalyptic movie, there were no rich snobs around/alive.
Shock collars on guards, ha! That's a way to insure a mutany! Funniest fact is that the most valuable people alive will be scientist, engineers, doctors, followed by mechanics, farmers and ranchers.
Wrong order there, fella. Farmers, mechanics, and any medical person with skills (even veterinarians). Scientists are supported by big fat governments and will starve or die in a collapse.
People that make crappy food taste good, people that can operate a ham radio, and people that can shoot and kill will have plenty of work.
Fucking scientists will be needed? Damn someone is living in fantasy land at some la-la university.
They will finally come to realize that we are worse than fucking cockroaches !!!
(and I mean that in a good way !!!)
i dont think they’ll be the first to go but their turn will come.
These billionaire worries are easy to solve. There was probably an old Star Trek episode about this event. Story line: Stupid people on a planet have been living underground forever for some forgotten reason. If I had a bunker in NZ my biggest worry would be my ex-guards or the locals concreting me in. The easiest escape for a rich guy is buy a house in a safe area under a corporate name. Then visit a few weekends a year and say hello. When the 'event' happens you'll be a local.
ammonia in the air vent
ammonia mixed with bleach.
Fucking gasoline and Zyclon B in the vents.
Hey we got any explosives experts here? What about chemical experts? How long would it take to concoct something to smoke those fuckers out of the hole?
Oh forget it. They won't live that long. The thing about having money and no real world skills, is you need people to fix shit and keep it running. And those security types they paid high dolla for? Well they will be the first to dump you in a hole and take over.
Why would you smoke them out? Live in a hole for a couple of days. What's the first thing that you want to do? Get out!
Yeah, I hear you. Skanky, dank, musty fucking places. Spent some time in some in Germany (from WWII). Horrible places.
Speaking of God,Revelation 6:15.Then the Kings of the earth and the Princes and the rich and the strong and every slave hid themselves in caves and in the rocks in the mountains...the Good Lord is aware of the plan apparently.
a bunch of evil phucks holed up in one place dosent sound like much of a survvival plan. they will eat each other
In reply to Time to dutch oven their… by z0na8an0z
“How do I maintain authority over my security force after the Event?”
You don’t idiot, you get killed and security takes all your stuff including the women.
Speaking of super wealthy:
Amazon's face ID tool mismatched 28 members of Congress to mug shots
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/amazons-face-id-tool-mismatched-01550467…
Loyalty can come about through love or through fear.
If you, as a billionaire, have helped their child, have contributed to their community, have taught them something, have taken interest... the odds for loyalty go up.
If you treat your staff like the dogs you perceive them to be, they will tear your nuts off at the first opportunity.
A lock on the food is a good back-up plan, though.
(regarding food lock) "Everytime you don't tell me the password....I cut off a finger..."
Neck tasers it is.
That lock will open right quick once the pliers appear and those capped teeth start coming out one by one. If that doesn’t work then comes spooning out an eyeball. Then the standard chopping off of fingers and toes. Next comes Slicing an ear off...or nose. That lock will open.
I mean, after all, the security forces are conservatives !!!
When one of their concerns is labelled as "the coming climate catastrophe" you already know they are dumb fucks and more stupid than a brick.
Under which circumstance they have less chance than most people to survive an 'event'.
If anything happens I hope SJ airport goes down and then they will have to drive out.
How would the elite survive? They can't do anything except live off other people's labour? They would die in their bunkers, starved to death.
They won’t survive. They will kill and murder each other to get to the top.
Naw. They will be killed in place by their staff and employees. It's hard to have loyalty from people that like you for only one reason: a paycheck. It takes a helluva lot more to build a community than money. As they will learn, the hard way.
I've read this article several times on several sites. I call BS. The author is pushing his books and his brand. He glosses over the actual meeting and spends most of the article talking about his version of tech future, which is the books he writes. I question whether this meeting ever went down, based on the reported conversations allegedly therein.
So much bullshit going around...its real hard separatring fact from fiction. If it sounds like bull, chances are it is.
Yeah, if the author actually attended a meeting like this, he would have been NDA'd out the wazoo.
Yea good luck with that. The world runs sweat not ego.
Unlike undertaking a miracle of the kind recently performed for the Thai students, when the elites get trapped in their bunkers and caves, let's just not answer the phone.
Grand Solar Minimum -- food production is going to be affected and people will starve.
Other than that, it's the asteroid in the Taurid meteor stream that can get us any June or November, it's Russian Roulette.
Unfortunately for the elite, someone has to farm the land and produce the food. AI can't farm yet.
When it gets that bad the survivors will be eating elite sandwiches.
You'd think that it might occur to these obviously superior people that they don't have a clue. If they manage their wealth to the same effect, is it any wonder we're all headed for that cliff?
You cant automate everything so us underlings will still be required for some time yet.
The Black Death ushered in the Renaissance. There was nobody who you could pay to plow your fields, so you had to do it yourself or starve. It's times like those that determine true wealth. Knowledge and labor... not gold or money. Sorry gold bugs. It's just another way to control others.
And that's the key. The elite rich have always been terrified of the mass power of the poor. Eventually over time the poor always overturn their rule and usually they end up dangling from trees.
The only real way they can secure their power, as Douglas Rushkoff should have told them, is to ensure that the middle classes have decent living standards, the poor have access to free healthcare and the necessities of life, protect private property rights so people get to keep what they earn and pass it to their children, and have strong national borders to ensure a healthy culture of the rule of law and Enlightenment values.
a successful society is the only bunker they need.
If they destroy that society or reduce it to poverty or destroy the borders then no bunker can ever keep them safe from the mob.
