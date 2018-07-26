The Wealthy Elitists Plan To Survive The Apocalypse And Leave Us Behind

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 07/26/2018 - 22:55

Authored by Mac Slavo cia SHTFplan.com,

Silicon Valley’s wealthy elitists are preparing for the apocalypse, and their plans for survival don’t include us. When the time comes, those same elitists plan to only save themselves.

According to an article written by Douglas Rushkoff published originally in Medium, those hedge fund bankers are all preparing for a major apocalyptic event, which they actually dub “The Event.” Whether “the event” is to be artificial intelligence reaching singularity or a virus that brings about a major death toll, they wanted to be prepared, and they asked Rushkoff to fill them in. The elitists asked such questions as:

Which region will be less affected by the coming climate crisis: New Zealand or Alaska? Is Google really building Ray Kurzweil a home for his brain, and will his consciousness live through the transition, or will it die and be reborn as a whole new one?

Finally, the CEO of a brokerage house explained that he had nearly completed building his own underground bunker system and asked: “How do I maintain authority over my security force after the Event?”

This single question occupied us for the rest of the hour. They knew armed guards would be required to protect their compounds from the angry mobs. But how would they pay the guards once money was worthless? What would stop the guards from choosing their own leader? 

The billionaires considered using special combination locks on the food supply that only they knew. Or making guards wear disciplinary collars of some kind in return for their survival. Or maybe building robots to serve as guards and workers — if that technology could be developed in time. –Medium

This sounds like a dystopia of humanity’s own making. And it also sounds like we should all be preparing. If the wealthiest billionaires are discussing literal slavery in the aftermath of the apocalypse, shouldn’t we all be preparing to defend ourselves from such a fate? We already know our current master, the government, has no plans for any of us to survive. They do, however, have massive bunkers that can withstand nuclear wars built into the sides of mountains that are ready to use at any time.

Tags
Banks - NEC
Search Engines

Comments

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
wee-weed up Nexus789 Thu, 07/26/2018 - 23:17 Permalink

"and their plans for survival don’t include us"

Ha! Typical dumb shits...

Little do they know...

They will be THE primary targets...

And will be the FIRST to die.

And all their "goods" taken.

Comes the Apocalypse...

It will certainly be best to be a nobody.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 shamus001 Fri, 07/27/2018 - 00:18 Permalink

Wrong order there, fella. Farmers, mechanics, and any medical person with skills (even veterinarians). Scientists are supported by big fat governments and will starve or die in a collapse.

People that make crappy food taste good, people that can operate a ham radio, and people that can shoot and kill will have plenty of work.

Fucking scientists will be needed? Damn someone is living in fantasy land at some la-la university.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Baron von Bud Nexus789 Thu, 07/26/2018 - 23:33 Permalink

These billionaire worries are easy to solve. There was probably an old Star Trek episode about this event. Story line: Stupid people on a planet have been living underground forever for some forgotten reason. If I had a bunker in NZ my biggest worry would be my ex-guards or the locals concreting me in. The easiest escape for a rich guy is buy a house in a safe area under a corporate name. Then visit a few weekends a year and say hello. When the 'event' happens you'll be a local.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Oldguy05 Thu, 07/26/2018 - 23:24 Permalink

Hey we got any explosives experts here? What about chemical experts? How long would it take to concoct something to smoke those fuckers out of the hole?

Oh forget it. They won't live that long. The thing about having money and no real world skills, is you need people to fix shit and keep it running. And those security types they paid high dolla for? Well they will be the first to dump you in a hole and take over.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
. . . _ _ _ . . . BlackChicken Thu, 07/26/2018 - 23:26 Permalink

Loyalty can come about through love or through fear.
If you, as a billionaire, have helped their child, have contributed to their community, have taught them something, have taken interest... the odds for loyalty go up.
If you treat your staff like the dogs you perceive them to be, they will tear your nuts off at the first opportunity.

A lock on the food is a good back-up plan, though.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
CC Lemon Thu, 07/26/2018 - 22:58 Permalink

I've read this article several times on several sites. I call BS. The author is pushing his books and his brand. He glosses over the actual meeting and spends most of the article talking about his version of tech future, which is the books he writes. I question whether this meeting ever went down, based on the reported conversations allegedly therein.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
SantaClaws Thu, 07/26/2018 - 23:00 Permalink

Unlike undertaking a miracle of the kind recently performed for the Thai students, when the elites get trapped in their bunkers and caves, let's just not answer the phone.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
IvannaHumpalot Thu, 07/26/2018 - 23:03 Permalink

Grand Solar Minimum -- food production is going to be affected and people will starve.

Other than that, it's the asteroid in the Taurid meteor stream that can get us any June or November, it's Russian Roulette.

Unfortunately for the elite, someone has to farm the land and produce the food. AI can't farm yet.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
fulliautomatix Thu, 07/26/2018 - 23:06 Permalink

You'd think that it might occur to these obviously superior people that they don't have a clue. If they manage their wealth to the same effect, is it any wonder we're all headed for that cliff?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
matermaker Tubs Thu, 07/26/2018 - 23:18 Permalink

The Black Death ushered in the Renaissance.  There was nobody who you could pay to plow your fields, so you had to do it yourself or starve.  It's times like those that determine true wealth.  Knowledge and labor... not gold or money.  Sorry gold bugs.  It's just another way to control others.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
IvannaHumpalot Thu, 07/26/2018 - 23:12 Permalink

They knew armed guards would be required to protect their compounds from the angry mobs. But how would they pay the guards once money was worthless?

 

And that's the key. The elite rich have always been terrified of the mass power of the poor. Eventually over time the poor always overturn their rule and usually they end up dangling from trees.

 

The only real way they can secure their power, as Douglas Rushkoff should have told them, is to ensure that the middle classes have decent living standards, the poor have access to free healthcare and the necessities of life, protect private property rights so people get to keep what they earn and pass it to their children, and have strong national borders to ensure a healthy culture of the rule of law and Enlightenment values.

 

a successful society is the only bunker they need. 

If they destroy that society or reduce it to poverty or destroy the borders then no bunker can ever keep them safe from the mob.